MAGA Earthquake Hits Minnesota: “The crowd at Trump’s Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent”…

Quick, with MAGA-shocking news reverberating there’s a mid-west rush on winnamins.

Remember that massive MAGA Trump rally last week in Duluth Minnesota? That would be the 9,000 strong rally where twice as many were turned away?

Well, the data team at MAGA HQ have crunched the numbers and Brad Parscale shares the results: “The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.”

(Link)

So sorry, people wanting to get into the already packed arena – I LOVE YOU ALL! pic.twitter.com/PFvXrsvgkA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

Incredible rally in Duluth Minnesota! Thousands inside and even more thousands outside. Minnesota is a great state for @realDonaldTrump in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1OhO7vmFfD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 21, 2018

