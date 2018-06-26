MAGA Earthquake Hits Minnesota: “The crowd at Trump’s Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent”…

Quick, with MAGA-shocking news reverberating there’s a mid-west rush on winnamins.

Remember that massive MAGA Trump rally last week in Duluth Minnesota? That would be the 9,000 strong rally where twice as many were turned away?

Well, the data team at MAGA HQ have crunched the numbers and Brad Parscale shares the results: “The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.”

(Link)

 

  1. mr.piddles says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Big Blue Wave turning into Dangerous Undertow.

    • Howzie says:
      June 26, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Uniparty Panic. Trying to tamp down. Trying to stop Trump from telling the truth. They are in FULL SCHMOOZE MODE! We need this battle. They are trying to stop the win. Shifting to try and get Trump to ‘tone down’….Globaloney…full speed ahead. Brit Fume is in panic.

    • jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
      June 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      There’s A Song For That: Hillary’s Theme
      “Undertow” Mr. Big, from “What If … ?” (2011) https://youtu.be/b66HDfF49BE

      … she couldn’t do it if she tried
      But she never tried, she’ll never try
      It’s running through her veins like cyanide
      It gets her by, but just for a while

      How long, can she keep on chasing something wrong?
      Memories, of how she could’ve made it

      The waves are crashing down, she’s caught in the undertow
      Drowning in the sea, yeah
      She’s looking for a light but there’s nowhere to go
      Undertow

      She sees the world through hazy blood-shod eyes
      Just looking for another high
      She lives by golden rules that don’t apply
      Life passed her by, and I tell you why

      How long, can she keep on chasing something wrong?
      Memories, of how she could’ve made it

      The waves are crashing down, she’s caught in the undertow
      Drowning in the sea, oh-oh
      She’s looking for a light but there’s nowhere to go
      Undertow

      How long, can she keep on chasing something wrong?
      Memories, of how she could’ve made it

      The waves are crashing down, she’s caught in the undertow
      Drowning in the sea, yeah yeah
      She’s looking for a light but there’s nowhere to go

      The waves are crashing down, she’s caught in the undertow
      Drowning in the sea, oh yeah
      She’s looking for a light but there’s nowhere to go
      Undertow

  2. PDQ says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Has anyone seen this: #WalkAway

    Dems walking away from Dem Party – people are waking up:

  4. Jeff says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Maybe a bit of a non sequitur, but I learned how to estimate crowd sizes from the great Robert A. Heinlein, as a throwaway line in his novel “The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress.”
    You count how many people are in a [10-meter] square (size is arbitrary, go with what works for you), and then calculate upwards accordingly.

