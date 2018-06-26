MAGA Earthquake Hits Minnesota: “The crowd at Trump’s Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent”…

Quick, with MAGA-shocking news reverberating there’s a mid-west rush on winnamins.
Remember that massive MAGA Trump rally last week in Duluth Minnesota? That would be the 9,000 strong rally where twice as many were turned away?
Well, the data team at MAGA HQ have crunched the numbers and Brad Parscale shares the results: “The crowd at the Minnesota rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.”
Big Blue Wave turning into Dangerous Undertow.
Uniparty Panic. Trying to tamp down. Trying to stop Trump from telling the truth. They are in FULL SCHMOOZE MODE! We need this battle. They are trying to stop the win. Shifting to try and get Trump to ‘tone down’….Globaloney…full speed ahead. Brit Fume is in panic.
They’re losing.
They’re losing it.
Both.
Has anyone seen this: #WalkAway
Dems walking away from Dem Party – people are waking up:
YES!! This past weekend, I was at a loss as to how to break through to the brain washed Dems, particularly after Mad Max’s call to action against anyone in the Trump administration. And then I saw the #WalkAwayCampaign and the testimonies from Democrats who have walked away and why, and now I have hope. Some of the die hard Democrats ARE seeing what we are, some ARE waking up!! Thank God!!!
A 12 Step Program would be nice
Aren’t they WONDERFUL! These people have THOUGHT IT OUT, and rejected the delusion. Not all are conservative…yet. but most do like Trump. They will keep looking and watching. This is just the best thing I have seen in a long time!
President Trump is not a ‘Conservative’ He is a businessman and a Patriot. He knew enough to stay away from the Tarbabies the DemonRats ALWAYS use against Conservatives and go for what really wakes people up —- THEIR WALLETS!
PDQ: That fellow gets it and certainly makes it clear what he thinks of today’s fascist intolerant neo-liberalism. The music adds intensity to his words as intended.
The story is here:
https://pjmedia.com/trending/walkaway-campaign-urges-fed-up-democrats-to-leave-the-party/
#Winning
Maybe a bit of a non sequitur, but I learned how to estimate crowd sizes from the great Robert A. Heinlein, as a throwaway line in his novel “The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress.”
You count how many people are in a [10-meter] square (size is arbitrary, go with what works for you), and then calculate upwards accordingly.
