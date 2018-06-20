Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Duluth, Minnesota. The visit is a contrast between former Decepticon governor Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who criticized the MAGA policy, and his primary opponent Jeff Johnson who backs the president.

The rally in Duluth is also for Pete Stauber, a Republican congressional candidate running in the traditionally Democratic 8th District. Home of the state’s famed Iron Range, Minnesota is important ground for MAGA policy as a place where new tariffs on foreign steel will deliver economic benefits. The GOP primary is set for Aug. 14.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the audience at 7:30pm EDT:

