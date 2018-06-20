President Trump Massive MAGA Rally – Duluth Minnesota 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Duluth, Minnesota.  The visit is a contrast between former Decepticon governor Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who criticized the MAGA policy, and his primary opponent Jeff Johnson who backs the president.

The rally in Duluth is also for Pete Stauber, a Republican congressional candidate running in the traditionally Democratic 8th District. Home of the state’s famed Iron Range, Minnesota is important ground for MAGA policy as a place where new tariffs on foreign steel will deliver economic benefits.  The GOP primary is set for Aug. 14.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the audience at 7:30pm EDT:

RSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #1Alternate Livestream #2

  1. sobriquet4u says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Thank you God for President Donald Trump!!!

  2. Curry Worsham says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    MAGAsota!!!!

  3. Tonawanda says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Impossible to love or respect this man more.

  4. DJ says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    He just stood next to a guy in a Q t-shirt.

  5. MsB says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    PDJT loves this country and I have no doubt he will do his very best to fight for our freedom! He knows when we need a PDJT rally!!! God Bless Our President!

  6. Pam says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    HAHAHA!

  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    Ya gotta luv this man!

  8. Dora says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Next week in Fargo! Can’t wait!

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Love Trump rallies! Feel all better now 🙂

  10. Cduran says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    I LOVE OUR PRESIDENT!

  11. Lion2017 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    God Bless President Trump, First Lady Melania & their Family!!

  12. JAS says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Space Force. People loved that!

  13. waltherppk says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:52 pm

  14. wheatietoo says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    https://twitter.com/MichaelDelauzon/status/1009599440150147074

  15. kea says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    BEST RALLY EVER!!!!!!!! 😀

  16. crossthread42 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    I have a “fast” internet connection..
    ALL feeds are getting “overloaded” anyone experiencing the same?

  17. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Great Trump rally! Can’t get enough of our VSGPOTUS!

  18. JAS says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    My wife: “What a brilliant man!”

  19. Bill Dunn says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    How Great is it to have a President that
    we can both RESPECT and LOVE !!
    THANK you LORD for Donald J. Trump.

  20. wheatietoo says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I loved the Look on Pres Trump’s face at the 0:42 mark…

    Did you catch that?

    That looked like Cold Anger to me.

  21. jmclever says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Can’t wait for the video to be uploaded so i can watch it again!

  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    My bet on the President Trump’s exchange with McCarthy:

    “Kevin, will you have a better chance to succeed Ryan if someone else motions to Vacate the Chair or if you do?”

  23. Dora says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:57 pm

  24. waltherppk says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:58 pm

  25. Cheri Lawrence says:
    June 20, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Wow!!!!!!!!!!!!! Isn’t it great to be enthusiastic, hopeful and joyful again about our great country. No more apologies folks, God is back in our country and we finally have a courageous leader worthy of so much respect! Thank you POTUS, totally awesome!!

  26. littleflower481 says:
    June 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I always find myself with a smile on my fast through the entire rally. The other interesting thing is that the next day when I read about what he said at the rally, I rarely remember hearing it! All I am “hearing” is the Spirit…I guess….such a light.

  27. wheatietoo says:
    June 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Aww…poor little Kelly O’Donnell.

    Boo hoo.

    .
    We know that you media nozzles hate us Deplorables.
    And guess what…we hate you right back!

  28. Kerry Gimbel says:
    June 20, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    He slapped the left silly tonight. The Dems need something stronger than Roland’s.

  29. wheatietoo says:
    June 20, 2018 at 9:03 pm

