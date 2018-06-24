Sunday Talks: Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Immigration Legislation and Ongoing FBI Oversight…

On “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discusses current stalled status of immigration reform efforts and the possibility of a compromise bill that could come up for a vote this week.
.
Immigration twitter thread HERE.
Advertisements
On “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) discusses current stalled status of immigration reform efforts and the possibility of a compromise bill that could come up for a vote this week.
.
Excellent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrats, MSM, CoC, Koch Brothers etc. are going to die on the immigration sword 🗡 and it will be wonderful to watch!
I wrote the following thread last night.
It has gotten worse for Democrats, MSM, RINOs, Globalist, CoC, Koch Brothers etc. since.
CBS decided to put out their monthly BS poll today. It has the Democrats +4 according to their Generic Ballot. Once you are able to see their internal data, you realize how mortifying their poll is for Democrats.
The reality according to Gallup’s Party Affiliation Poll is that Democrats are +3 when compared to Republicans. Democrats are at 29% while Republicans are at 26%. Independents are at 43%.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/party-affiliation.aspx
When you correct CBS poll’s over sampling, Republicans are actually +1 in the Generic Ballot.
What is even more mortifying is the data pertaining to illegals crossing the border and what should be done afterwards.
Once again we see that 3 out of 4 Americans want them incarcerated and sent back to wherever they came from.
The MSM knows the truth and they are trying to warn their readers of what is about to happen come November. This is the second article in 24 hours that does exactly that.
From the article linked above:
You knew it was coming. Eighteen months into the Trump administration and the president’s ostensibly serious critics have finally broken the glass on the “Trump-is-a-Nazi” line of attack.
But overwrought comparisons to the Nazis are both historically illiterate and an extreme strategic misstep. The president’s critics have crossed a rhetorical line from which there can be no turning back.
On Friday, an MSNBC commentator extended the Nazi label to every Trump supporter, declaring: “If you vote for Trump then you, the voter, you, not Donald Trump, are standing at the border, like Nazis, going: ‘You here, you here.'”
For some bizarre reason, however, Democrats decided that now – five months away from midterm elections, and in the midst of a whirlwind of other headlines – was the time to deploy their rhetorical nuclear option.
Conversely, sticking with the Nazism line of attack cheapens its effect and, frankly, makes its proponents come off as a little more than unhinged, something perhaps already at play given that a Gallup poll has put Trump at his highest approval rating to date.
Is this perhaps the last, desperate gasp of the president’s critics? Do they double down and ride the Trump-as-Hitler narrative – and themselves – into the ground until November’s midterms and beyond?
I can answer the reporter’s question about what this will mean for the Democrat Party come November with the following image:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Precisely right, Congressman Jordan, they obstruct, obstruct, obstruct, all at the behest of Chucky the Head 🤡
*spit*
LikeLiked by 5 people
There are 235 Republicans in the House of Representatives; there is a lot of obstruction coming from other than Schumer.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Rs ARE the problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congressman Jordon should give clinics to the critters on how to prepare for and talk to these pompous, interrupting a**holes like Brennan.
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Who cares about immigration……stop letting the libs control you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, immigration is about the most important issue. Import millions of additional Dems and this whole thing is a moot point. The entire USA is a liberal dunghole like Cali already is. In that ugly future Chuck Schumer is a conservative because they will shift the Overton window waaayyyy left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, it is the most important issue. We are nearly at the tipping point now. The immigrants who vote dem are also having the most children.
Once there is a built in majority for the dems, everything else is irrelevant.
That is why the dems are nearly deranged about immigration and illegals. They sense they are about to win the country for good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Win it? We are handing it over.
LikeLike
Immigration is a national security problem. Latin American governments (including Mexico) are sending colonizers into our nation in complete and utter disregard of our laws. At a minimum, all asylum seekers should be returned to Mexico in compliance with international law.
Should this continue, we ill lose our southern border in its entirety and the unwelcome colonists will seize control of the elections within the border states.
Perhaps we should build our wall within Mexico’s territory; a simple wall, barbed wire, machine guns and land mines will suffice.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Exactly correct MSO. There is very little time left, if any, to halt most immigration, legal and illegal. Diversity and proximity lead to war. Always have throughout history. It is probably too late now. By 2030 or so there will probably no longer be one country in the space we occupy now. The best we can probably hope for is a Yugoslavian solution. The Czechoslovakian solution is probably been lost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congressman Jim Jordan is a NCAA wrestling champion.
He is going for a “Pin” .
First a takedown, riding time then three counts and the match is over
LikeLiked by 9 people
How about that, Jordan says we should follow the “rule of law” re: immigration. What a concept! And the conservative Goodlatte bill would have passed if Republicans had pushed for it to pass, but no, they didn’t do that. Well, is it really too late for a reasonable bill to get through Congress? As long as there’s Uniparty obstruction I suppose it is, nothing will get done. It will get really amusing if the incoming Mexican President follows through with his aggressive threats to send millions of Mexicans north. That’s a potential Huge Ugly, a crisis for the US like none seen before. The biggest question is how would Democrats/Unipartisans respond?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re being fed false characterizations and false choices. The Goodlatte bill is amnesty and chain migration, yet it is portrayed as “conservative”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Of course PT would never sign such a bill, he’s made his requirements clear and non-optional. I understood Jordan’s comment to be political theater. Perhaps he would support a true “conservative” immigration bill, but we won’t see one introduced until the situation with Mexico deteriorates further and becomes overwhelmingly burdensome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it started out stronger, more conservative, and then got really watered down. That’s why a bunch of the immigration hard liners like Steve King voted against it. The Goodlatte bill as it was finally presented sucked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The result of “compromise”.
2 thoughts on DC “compromise”:
1) Republicans NEVER start their negotiations from a rigid-right standpoint, thus the “compromise” ALWAYS ends far left of center
2) some things are worth fighting – NOT compromising – for. The future of this country, on behalf of our kids and their kids, is one of those things.
NO compromise !!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Goodlatte bill as it was finally presented sucked.”
I was wondering about that when I posted who did not vote for it on the (R) side, because there were a few surprises for me.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/23/june-23rd-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-520/comment-page-4/#comment-5556537
These are the 41 Republicans who killed the Goodlatte immigration reform bill
(sometimes keeping track of your comments comes in handy)
LikeLike
Absolutely correct JX. I don’t want any debate on immigration bills. I want the border secured. No asylum seekers or refugees admitted under any circumstances. Only after that can we begin a conversation about “reform”. If Trump could accomplish that, he would have all the leverage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We don’t need no stinkin’ reform. All we need is a secure wall, a secure border and enforcement of laws already on the books. All of this reform BS talk is nothing more than AMNESTY in disguise. When has the effing gov’t. ever reformed anything that did not screw somebody?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“When has the effing gov’t. ever reformed anything that did not screw somebody?”
I do not recall
(really – I am not testifying before congress here)
LikeLike
In my opinion the military should be deployed to the border as a military force, not to assist law enforcement.
LikeLike
Jim Jordan does his homework, commands the facts, does not need to hesitate or pause before answering a question.
The real deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Many once thought Gowdy was the real deal. I will trust Jordan when I see his results. So far, I’ve seen none.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dead, spot on 4sure. Show me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can and does advocate for the right laws but he cannot hold a gun to the other congressmen’s heads. If they have higher allegiances (to the USCoC, globalists, & multinationals) then there’s not much Jordan or anyone can do about them other than their constituents voting them out come election time.
LikeLike
Good stuff. The progressive noose is tightening. A multidimensional problem, happening on all dimensions: Peach Foty Fi encouraging more Nielson/Sanders Trump women public assults; checkmate EO on Flores and illegal immigrant child/parent separation, DiFi defending MS13, and on and on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great tweet thread, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan needs to step down now and we need Jim Jordan in his place
LikeLiked by 6 people
I posted this earlier on the “open topics” thread and do so again here in hopes of motivating others to follow suit regarding this very important situation.
* * *
Today I sent the following emails to “Get Involved – Contact the White house” at https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
First email:
Stop accepting asylum claims from illegal border crossers. We have consulates all over Mexico and Latin America where asylum claims can and should be made, and they can as well be made at the ports of entry without landing on U.S. soil. Indeed, under international law, those traveling through Mexico from Central America must seek refuge in the “first safe country” – Mexico – which is defying that law by refusing asylum requests and facilitating their passage to the U.S.
Publish this for the world to see.
Second email:
Reducing Illegal Alien Workers
To discourage and reverse the illegal practice of hiring illegal aliens I would like to see much greater enforcement of the following:
The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 which requires employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of their employees, and which created criminal and civil sanctions for employment related violations.
26 U.S. Code § 7202 – Willful failure to collect or pay over tax
Any person required under this title to collect, account for, and pay over any tax imposed by this title who willfully fails to collect or truthfully account for and pay over such tax shall, in addition to other penalties provided by law, be guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than $10,000, or imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both, together with the costs of prosecution.
18 U.S. Code § 371 – Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States
If two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States, or any agency thereof in any manner or for any purpose, and one or more of such persons do any act to effect the object of the conspiracy, each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
Of course, here I speak to the conspiracy to defraud the government of payroll taxes.
It therefore seems to me that if this administration were to criminally prosecute owners and officers of corporations, and if these prosecutions became well publicized, then a) this illegal practice would be drastically curtailed, b) there would be a significant increase in self deportations, and c) there would be a significant decrease in migrants coming here illegally merely for economic purposes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“If two or more persons conspire either to commit any offense against the United States, or to defraud the United States,”
There are numerous activist lawyers that should be in jail cells right now, instead of coaching illegals on how to game our system.
IS AG SESSIONS RECUSED FROM THAT???
LikeLiked by 1 person
What snottiness – I’ve never seen her before – but her lack of knowledge and maturity is the root of her snotty arrogance and condescending tone. Why in heavens name are people like this even selected for these positions?? She’s even clueless how this type of behavior embarrasses herself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why are the United Nations flags in front of MSM centers hanging at half staff?
Answer…They are looking for new employees who will do as they are told.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hah! That’s CBS (Certified Bull Shiite) network’s “Fake The Nation” with Margaret Brennan. She was selected to be in that position precisely because she can act condescending and show her (alleged) superiority towards a Republican. You won’t see that when she interviews a Democrat.
LikeLike
My behavior toward women was inculcated early in my life and I cannot do what so clearly needs to be done.
However if any of you fine lady treepers would care to slap the caca out of that women I would be most grateful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s the smirking and patronizing tone that is so irritating. Why does the left insist on having that attitude? It failed Hillary miserably.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dunning-Kruger effect.
LikeLike
There were laws BEFORE dapa and daca.
When the first of those persons actually crossed our border, they committed a crime.
Then our Congresspersons, many of whom are STILL there, BROKE the then-LAWS by AIDING, ABETTING & HARBORING fugitives. They used our taxpayer dollars to do this AGAINST us.
Many Congressmen and Congresswomen in House and Senate are literally criminals themselves.
Now they pretend that DACA is a legitimate concern, when it never was legal in the first place.
And they “strut and fret their hour upon the stage” just like the actors that they ALL are.
Instead of following the law, they break it. And then parade around with “fixes for daca” when the only real “fix” is the LAW that already IS, and the arrest of those who aided and abetted and illegally funded the harboring of criminals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Report after report of more DOJ and FBI corruption.
DEEP STATE REDACTS APPENDIX 2 IN IG REPORT: DOJ Hides Damaging Material on Obama AG Loretta Lynch
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/deep-state-redacts-appendix-2-in-ig-report-doj-hides-damaging-material-on-obama-ag-loretta-lynch/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent. Pray Pray Pray . MAGA will prevail. God bless President Trump.
LikeLike
Drip. Drip. Drip…
LikeLike
Hmm. Why is it that politicians, bureaucrats, and illegal immigrants/invaders do not have to follow the law, but American citizens/voters/taxpayers do?
LikeLiked by 2 people
IDK if Jordan, Nunes, Desantis, Gaetz are good guys or not. What I do know is they sound exactly like Gowdy, Chaffetz, Issa did.
As of today, I see no results from our new “young guns.” Same interviews, same arguments, same outrage, same results. I was done with this theater after Benghazi and certainly not interested now.
Only Trump has the power and can secure the border. Do it or lose it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YEP. Gowdy was the darling until he finally outed himself. So far as you say, it’s been all talk. The freedom caucus had a chance to elect someone other than Ryan, but they supported him. I don’t trust a damn one of them. NOT A ONE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s their way of pulling the “good cop”, “bad cop” BS on voters. That’s my take.
LikeLike
Good pick up
LikeLike
Yes, I “want” to believe in these guys. They are all saying the right things.
But when I see them on Lou Dobbs, they all seem to wilt when he presses them on exactly what will they do; when he presses them on what they think of Ryan, etc.
Great for stump speeches, and maybe some or all of them will deliver, but I’m not seeing it yet.
Now, in their defense, I don’t think they have any support in Congress so there’s that.
I truly can’t predict with them. I’m just going to have to sit back and watch their actions while ignoring their words. That works best for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes mimbler. One of my first red flags was watching desantis squirm and evade lou’s questions. It was a deja vue of Gowdy squirming under Greta’s pointed questions. Don’t want to minimize what they are up against, just not cheering them, yet.
LikeLike
All talk no action…to quote POTUS or actions speak louder than words. Take your pick.
LikeLike
Pres. Trump has said what I and many of you have said: no one will be coming over the border AT ALL and all parents will be sought out to find their child(children) and right off to Mexico. No courts, no judges. That is what most of us want and thank God he is saying the same thing. They have no rights, so why a judge or court? They have no rights to be here without proper document/ permit/ visa to be here. However, with the proper document they don’t have to come over the border like this, but enter properly by bus or train or plane. Otherwise they can’t come in no matter what they plead (which as we just heard from Jordan 80% could not prove asylum. YEA! Guess Jordan has head about Trump’s statement that they stop talking about immigration, put is on hold, and then when we have more than enough republicans after Nov. election, then we can discuss. But I think right now NO allowances to anyone to come across our border. This way ICE will also get more agents with funds taken from our Coast Guard and so with more ICE a whole lot more illegals will be deported whether a sanctuary city or state doesn’t want it. No reason to send them on buses or trains or plane to which other country and let Mexico deal with them and how they get back to their own countries because you can be sure Mexico won’t allow them to stay. Things are shaping up, so hang in there for more fun!
LikeLike