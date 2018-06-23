President Trump Weekly Address – Immigration Reform Needed…

President Trump discusses the need to stronger enforcement and immigration reform in this weekly address:
Prevent them from getting across the border to start with. Wall or troops. Full coverage along the entire border. Mexico depends heavily on US trade. Shut it down 100% until they cooperate, take control of their side of the border and stop encouraging migrants from Central and South America to move freely northward through their country. Don’t need any Democrats (or USCOC-suckling RINOs) to do that.
Agree GB. With each passing day we and POTUS are losing ground. Use every tool in the shed to secure this border. Use those greyhound buses to transport the border jumpers back into nearby Mexican cities, not here. Cut off every penny to Catholic Charities and othed orgs. There is so much we can do. Enough is enough.
Now we will see a HUGE influx of women and children, especially since AMLO is now encouraging this crap, NOT at points of entry. We need the military on the BORDER. NOW. We don’t need anybody in Afghanistan. Bring ’em home.
That “points of entry” crap needs to be shut to illegals as well. If they have no legitimate reason or documents for legal entry, I don’t care what portal they want to enter through, SHUT IT
We won’t and that is what the Democrats, MSM, RINOs, CoC, Globalist, Koch Brothers etc. are angry about. The Zero Tolerance policy remains intact. They can come with their child or children but the only ones permitted into the country is the minor(s), not the mother and/or father.
The first offense for crossing the border is a misdemeanor and immediate return to your country of origin. They second time it is a felony where you receive two years in federal prison and afterwards thrown the hell out of our country.
This will deter them from trying!
The data from two recent polls are absolutely DEVASTATING for Democrats!
Thread by @Baba9773: "1) @wolfblitzer was telling his audience that the TIME cover was going to destroy PDJT. In less than 24 hrs, that same cover will go down in the history books as the perfect visual description of FAKE NEWS. 2) Folks the Democrat […]" https://t.co/lV1b4xT4cG
Everything you say is true. But the leftists SOB that are coaching and helping pay for this influx could very well just double down in an attempt to overwhelm the system, and never tell those migrants that they will be turned away. They are poor and nor educated. Easy to lie to. You know how that works.
Great thread.
Emigrants are being robbed, raped, tortured and killed – many by human traffickers – trying to make their way from Central America through Mexico to the US. If Americans really care about these people, there are only two choices: A) open borders where entry is easy and traffickers unnecessary or B) 100% secured border and strict law enforcement which deters 99% of people from even trying to get in.
Since, by virtue of common sense we cannot have A), then it must be B).
IMO, this is how Trump should be discussing the matter in light of the events of the past week. That closing borders is humane and the only way to end human trafficking that is causing misery and death to those foolish enough to attempt the journey.
Congress is crooked,FBI is crooked,the DOJ is crooked ,the Media is crooked ! Tough Hill to climb,we need every American vote to overcome these crooks !
We truly need a clean slate in the congress in order for this issue to be addressed because we have too many in this congress that are bought and paid for as Gov Huckabee so eloquently put it this morning in his interview on Fox & Friends. We have to stand up and fight for this countries borders and especially for those that have had to die senseless deaths. We don’t want them to have died in vain.
It all starts with securing the border. That is a position of strength for POTUS to get parties to come to the table with some sensible legislation. 100% congressional turnover simply is not doable.
POTUS needs to stop the flow of money transfers into
mexico. Enforce E-VERIFY. All employers fined $10,000
for each illegal who cannot verify citizenship and
all needed paperwork and records since birth…and parental
documentations, as well.
Those here illegally should be stripped of
all belongings, businesses, and sent back to their homeland
at their own expense. Everything they earned or aquired
here was gotten illegally.
Those waiting to come in legally
should be considered by patriotism and abillity.
Those who are here from other countries should
never hold any public office, position, or business
which changes or influences anything until they have
lived here for 70 years, with proven loyalty…..
Chain migration should stop now!
Babies born here are not American.
Merit based, proven patriotic people, who don’t
need welfare, hate communisum, works
to lift up the Constitution, has clean record for 65 years.
need apply.
No social security till after 40 good years working
in verifyable job here in USA!
One other thing most forget about is the prolific identity theft. Nothing like finding out “someone” is working under your child’s SSN.
Bad thing is our Government knows, they know identity theft by illegal aliens is rampant, but do nothing to shut it down.
https://cis.org/Mortensen/ACLU-NYT-La-Raza-All-Agree-75-Illegal-Aliens-Are-Committing-Felonies
This whole farce is to distract from the IG report and the Obama administration’s crimes, and it appears to be working, Trump needs to put the focus back on that and not this fake outrage everyone has been suckered into.
Those coming here illegaly are not all children.
Most of them are 12-22 years old gang members.
I have seen maybe 20 small children among thousands
of boys who should be fighting against their own
government …. not fighting ours.
Remember what Obummer said when confronted by
loyal patriots, “MY ARMY IS BIGGER THAN YOURS”
to which he started flying illegals into US, opened the
borders and invited all radical nations of color in.
He tried to overthrow our country while he was in office
but it hasn’t worked quite yet.
