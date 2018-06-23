President Trump Hosts Roundtable, MAGAnomic Economy Discussion in Las Vegas – 4:20pm Livestream

Posted on June 23, 2018 by

President Trump is hosting a roundtable MAGAnomic meeting in Las Vegas with business leaders and professionals.  The discussion centers around ongoing benefits from the tax reform initiative; the administration policy toward trade rebalancing; and the ongoing America-First investment and business development plans.

Anticipated start time 4:20pm EDT:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Budget, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Taxes, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to President Trump Hosts Roundtable, MAGAnomic Economy Discussion in Las Vegas – 4:20pm Livestream

  1. Minnie says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Thanks, Sundance, for links to all the live feeds today.

    Feels wonderful to watch our President in action.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. FofBW says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    How does a 72 year old keep up this pace. I am exhausted just try to follow him on the internet!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Caius Lowell says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I hope the Secret Service first checks the venue for Obama’s FBI agents…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. David says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I hope this is not too far off-topic, but I would like to get the reaction of the people who comment here, and from SD himself perhaps.

    There is one thing that I have not seen any comments about. I believe that closing the NAFTA Loop Hole as it relates to Mexico should be done. No question. But, I also think that it is probably just not that important, long term. There will be no more serious investment in Mexico and soon there will be no serious production in Mexico. The reason is simple.

    Once AMLO is elected, his government will move to nationalize those factories that are foreign owned and producing items for export to the US. They simply won’t be able to stop themselves from doing so. Once the first mention of that occurs in the Mexican Government, these factories are through. Their owners will probably try to take the machinery out of the buildings and move it north, but it will be too late. The Mexican Government will move immediately to prevent this. What is in Mexico, will stay in Mexico. But all further investment will cease. Equipment maintenance will cease and the foreign managerial and technical personnel will haul ass for the Rio Grande. See Venezuela.

    These Foreign Corporations will then have to rebuild their manufacturing plants somewhere else. And, given the uncertainties re- NAFTA w/ Canada also, that “somewhere else” will be the US.

    What do you think?

    DCP

    Like

    Reply
  5. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 23, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    It’s a shame the President can’t rely on elected GOP officials to spread the good news. The man has to do too much himself.

    That’s why the fake media gets away with not reporting about U.S. tax revenues increasing by $18 billion (5.2%) over the previous year due to the President’s tax cuts, resulting in the government running a $51-billion surplus for that period.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/26928/trumponomics-tax-revenues-big-after-gop-tax-cut-james-barrett

    Like

    Reply
  6. maggiemoowho says:
    June 23, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    If the EU is going to place high tariffs on businesses from states that supported President Trump, isn’t that election tampering, worse than what Russia ever did IMO.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      June 23, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      “…If the EU is going to place high tariffs on businesses from states that supported President Trump…”

      I expect to seesome major retaliation from President Trump. ESPECIALLY as it becomes clear the UK and EU were disrupting the US election and caused President Trump himself major grief.

      Like

      Reply
  7. DanO64 says:
    June 23, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Vegas here. Prediction: A VSG President Trump takes Nevada in 2020 hands down.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    June 23, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Earlier this week: Duluth-Superior (MN, WI). Next week going to Fargo-Moorehead ND/MN. Kills two birds with one stone: campaign against Sen Heidi Heitkamp and allows for a lot of Minnesotans to attend a rally. Today, Nevada. Watch him show up in NH and Maine soon. One might almost conclude that he wants to shore up his win in WI and move NV, MN, NH and ME (states he narrowly lost in 2016) into his column in 2020.

    VSG.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      June 23, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      Meanwhile idiots like Chris Cilliza of WaPo think the president had a bad week because people saw him fighting hard to defend the border against illegal aliens.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s