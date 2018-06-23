President Trump Hosts Roundtable, MAGAnomic Economy Discussion in Las Vegas – 4:20pm Livestream

President Trump is hosting a roundtable MAGAnomic meeting in Las Vegas with business leaders and professionals. The discussion centers around ongoing benefits from the tax reform initiative; the administration policy toward trade rebalancing; and the ongoing America-First investment and business development plans.
Anticipated start time 4:20pm EDT:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
Thanks, Sundance, for links to all the live feeds today.
Feels wonderful to watch our President in action.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How does a 72 year old keep up this pace. I am exhausted just try to follow him on the internet!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was just going to type the very same thing! He is unfreakingbelievable (my granddaughter’s favorite word). How blessed are we to have our dear VSGPDJT!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So True! I used to say that during the campaign. Hard to keep up with just watching him on the live feeds!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope the Secret Service first checks the venue for Obama’s FBI agents…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this is not too far off-topic, but I would like to get the reaction of the people who comment here, and from SD himself perhaps.
There is one thing that I have not seen any comments about. I believe that closing the NAFTA Loop Hole as it relates to Mexico should be done. No question. But, I also think that it is probably just not that important, long term. There will be no more serious investment in Mexico and soon there will be no serious production in Mexico. The reason is simple.
Once AMLO is elected, his government will move to nationalize those factories that are foreign owned and producing items for export to the US. They simply won’t be able to stop themselves from doing so. Once the first mention of that occurs in the Mexican Government, these factories are through. Their owners will probably try to take the machinery out of the buildings and move it north, but it will be too late. The Mexican Government will move immediately to prevent this. What is in Mexico, will stay in Mexico. But all further investment will cease. Equipment maintenance will cease and the foreign managerial and technical personnel will haul ass for the Rio Grande. See Venezuela.
These Foreign Corporations will then have to rebuild their manufacturing plants somewhere else. And, given the uncertainties re- NAFTA w/ Canada also, that “somewhere else” will be the US.
What do you think?
DCP
LikeLike
has merit
LikeLike
You could be right. Also doing nothing with a socialist most likely getting into power will cause American companies to exit anyway. Corporations do not like uncertainty. They also seen what happened to companies in Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico is a Narco State and should be dealt with accordantly. When the bodies start hanging from bridges on the American side of the border then people might realize the full magnitude of the problem. Perhaps?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It wouldn’t be the first time for Mexico. March 18th is a national holiday in Mexico for a reason. It celebrates the Oil Expropriation by President General Lázaro Cárdenas in 1938. It caused an international uproar and boycott of Mexican products for years following.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexican_oil_expropriation
LikeLike
There is a Presidential Open Thread for your discussion, David. Your questions do not belong in this thread.
Use the Search function located top, right, on every page, to look for topics you think you’ve not seen discussed.
Fyi, the NAFTA loophole has been, and is currently being, discussed constantly.
Search. You will find a wealth of info on the topic(s) about which you wish to research.
Regards.
LikeLike
China will still try to push their steel through Mexico.
It’s important to stop them.
LikeLike
You are spot on! Mexico is lost. PR
LikeLike
It’s a shame the President can’t rely on elected GOP officials to spread the good news. The man has to do too much himself.
That’s why the fake media gets away with not reporting about U.S. tax revenues increasing by $18 billion (5.2%) over the previous year due to the President’s tax cuts, resulting in the government running a $51-billion surplus for that period.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/26928/trumponomics-tax-revenues-big-after-gop-tax-cut-james-barrett
LikeLike
If the EU is going to place high tariffs on businesses from states that supported President Trump, isn’t that election tampering, worse than what Russia ever did IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…If the EU is going to place high tariffs on businesses from states that supported President Trump…”
I expect to seesome major retaliation from President Trump. ESPECIALLY as it becomes clear the UK and EU were disrupting the US election and caused President Trump himself major grief.
LikeLike
Vegas here. Prediction: A VSG President Trump takes Nevada in 2020 hands down.
LikeLike
Earlier this week: Duluth-Superior (MN, WI). Next week going to Fargo-Moorehead ND/MN. Kills two birds with one stone: campaign against Sen Heidi Heitkamp and allows for a lot of Minnesotans to attend a rally. Today, Nevada. Watch him show up in NH and Maine soon. One might almost conclude that he wants to shore up his win in WI and move NV, MN, NH and ME (states he narrowly lost in 2016) into his column in 2020.
VSG.
LikeLike
Meanwhile idiots like Chris Cilliza of WaPo think the president had a bad week because people saw him fighting hard to defend the border against illegal aliens.
LikeLike