OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Previews Upcoming Government Reorganization…

Back in May of 2017, President Trump tasked the Office of Management and Budgets to work with all government agencies to streamline, consolidate, and improve our Federal government and make it more efficient, effective, and accountable to Americans.
Today OMB Director Mick Mulvaney begins outlining the Government Reform plan and the results of the 13-month-long review. Introducing common sense solutions that put the American taxpayers first:
Get ready for the unions, the uniparty and all the gov’t. lifers and the fake news to squeal like a stuck hawg. This will have no support by the Ryan led uniparty congress.
Good! Who cares. We The People are tired of our government creating jobs just so they can take from our tax dollars and give it to someone who is incompetent.
I feel bad that I did not think about that idea of merging those departments it is a really good idea.
If education is about creating a workforce and allowing for better job offers education always should of been apart of the Labor department.
I’m glad he’s on the team…. he’s a really smart cat.
You are so right! He has a sense of humor but he knows his job inside and out and upside and down. Mick has a very bright future with TRUMPISM reigning for the next 50+ years. Hopefully he can mold others after himself because he is vital to our country!
Such a great presentation!
Ziiggii, he must have the same sleeping habits as POTUS because he has been managing the duties of 2 persons.
just watch the video SD posted. Seems like it’s accomplished via lots and lots of
coffeecovfefe!
Great timing for this announcement, while the UniParty is chasing its tail over the intentional crises on the border.
Mulvaney should probably qualify as a Wolverine.
I wonder what will Shiny Object the MSM and Progressives come up to counter this?
Where has Maxine “Impeach” Waters been lately?
I don’t know. As a matter of fact, I mentioned her in a comment this morning:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/21/june-21st-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-518/comment-page-1/#comment-5544079
The real socialists and Marxists amongst the left won’t know what to do, as one of their big things (at least over here) is “School-to-Work”, which combining Education and Labor would make possible. Not that that is what VSGPDJT and Mulvaney have in mind.
I think our schools are graduating SJW snowflakes by and large unfit for the real world, much less any productive employment, no matter what the field. This would help greatly to fix that. (Meanwhile, break up the teachers’ unions)…
There is video of his presentation at the cabinet meeting this morning 6/21/18. Mulvaney was animated and seemed to relish in unveiling the plan to the cabinet and the President. PDJT was enjoying the presentation and … well, it was excellent. I saw it live streamed on the web, but I’m sure someone will find a clip and post it if you look for it.
Here:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?447406-1/president-trump-meets-cabinet-lady-visits-texas-detention-center
Start at the 17 min mark for Mulvaney’s performance.
TY, DJ!
Ya shur, u becha!
TY, Uncle Max!
Here it is, just for you:
Love that Nick Mulvaney. He’s both smart and articulate. Best of all he’s for We the People. President Trump and his peeps do deliver.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love that song…Our song from the rallies!
So much wisdom and metaphor in the lyrics. Of course “I saw her today at the reception…In her glass was a bleeding man…She was practiced at the art of deception” described a twice-defeated Presidential candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That subject – intrusive and bloated gummint tentacles – is what started the Revolutionary War and the War Between the States. Willful ignorance of history will be one obstacle to reform, as the entrenched uni-party kommisars are naturally resistant to Constitutionally predicated reform.
This one will be a joy to observe.
I’ve listened to Mulvaney several times and he continues to impress me as being one of the smartest men in deecee. As an aside I would love to see them move a bunch of these agencies out of DC. With all the advanced technologies today there is no need for all of them to be there…. they can Tele-conference etc. I think it would be nice if the EPA were to be re-located to Flint, the IRS could go to the Upper Peninsula, the BLM could go to Detroit etc. There would be an instantaneous reduction in the currently bloated work force
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree…he’s SHARP as a tack!
Definitely! Get them out into red areas!
Move EPA to Wikieup, AZ! : )
I like the idea that they can drink lead or be certain that no one else must do so.
Maybe they can rotate to different locales every six months once they are cut to reasonable size.
…but just think of all those DC real estate properties’ values dropping if they started moving folks out of there to (heaven forbid) flyover country!!
Too bad… so sad. Not
Suzanne, very excellent observation, I would add that it would reduce the open door policy of political ass kissing. Just imagine if the DOJ/FBI were located else where other than DC!
Who would you put in the Southern red states?
“You really gonna streamline the swamp, Mick?”
“Hold my pizza.”
Tough egg to crack! LOL!
The Chicken & the Pepperoni pizza…..
I could listen to OMB Director Mulvaney…
All Day
Can’t wait…. To hear the President’s views..
TY, Sundance
I am waiting for the big one – reorganize fbi, cia, nsa and ????? under homeland security – undo patriot act. but that’s just me. any guesses on a timeline?
LikeLiked by 4 people
When the hot place freezes over?
About time..
Mick “the accountant’s super hero” Mulvaney, is a Cabinet Sec for TWO agencies.
In his SPARE TIME, he reorganizes the government.
My God, have you ever seen such competent administrators as we have right now?
The difference from the Obama Admin is simply stunning.
Amen. This country would be a paradise everywhere with zero debt if only 25% of gov employees and congress were as dedicated and smart as PDJT and his team.
daughn–Mick really IS a Super Hero!! His Genius is NUMBERS!!–oh and …Swamp Draining!! Woohoo!!
Excellent opportunity for re-application for jobs, resume review, work history review, drug testing and check of ALL social media for “Secret Society” memberships, leaking, illicit sex relationships, belonging to Anti-American organizations, etc. Just filtering the water of The Swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to see psychological testing as well. People with mental health issues need to be separated.
“People with mental health issues need to be separated.”
Wait just a minute, with liberalism marked as a mental disease, this would leave most of those agencies severely understaffed!
Bonus!
Will be interesting to see, exactly how much Presidencial authority does Pres. have, to do such re-organisation vs. needs Congressional approval or legislation?
Great way to undo some of the Pilitical embedding thats gone on for many years.
“Oh, sorry you leader of the ‘resistance’ from inside your cushy job in Fed. Gov., but YOUR being ‘downsized’!
Your 6 figure salary was a waste of tax $. Suck it!
“how much Presidencial authority does Pres. have, to do such re-organisation vs. needs Congressional approval or legislation?”
Somewhere on the official White House website is a drop-down option box for all the “official” Executive branch agencies and departments. I would guess there are perhaps 75.
Most of them are NOT mentioned in the U.S. Constitution as being a valid function of the federal government.
The Untied States Air Force is unconstitutional. Ditto for the Federal Aviation Authority.
Instead of going through the proper channels to amend the Constitution for such a technological advancement (I am not advocating the dismantling of the USAF or the states each having their own air traffic control), our so-called “esteemed” legislators just ran rough shod and did what ever suited them to keep the money flowing their way.
So, I don’t think that President Donald Trump is going to have very many valid legal obstacles.
Thanks D. Infidel. 💡
I love it….the Mick Mulvaney Minute. I felt like I was in a staff meeting! Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have the chance OR look so forward to hearing about what “our employees” (hehe) are doing for we the people. Thank God for Trump and his MAGA staff.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Beautifully said!
Thanks, flepore!
This guy’s cologne is called ‘Mick’ and it’s 100% MAGA.
And the Magic Negro just got 10x smaller.😂
When everyone is in charge… no one is in charge.
That about sums up 2008-2016
Managerial thinking, applied to the U.S. Government. What a concept!
I heard he brought a flow chart to the briefing! 😂 Keeping things easy for the not so clever journalists…
Any guy smart enough to explain why the current structure is stupid with a chicken and a pizza story is my kind of guy!
Question for those who might know, because I sure don’t: how much of this can the President do without needing Congress to pass a law?
Most likely will have to work with the corrupt Congress on these proposals.
He can do a ton. Cabinet offices are not mandated by the CONUS. Government structure is the POTUS’s responsibility for the most part. Think of Ed, Labor, HHS, DHS…none of those are mentioned in the CONUS. He could disband those groups with a pen and a phone call without having to crap on the Constitution like some other nameless former pres would
Mulvaney rocks.
He’s very impressive. I would hope there might be some IT initiatives in that plan as well. For example, all government unclassified email ought to be handled by a mandatory federal cloud-based system. Use of private email for gov business should be outlawed by congress. Numerous requirements should be put on the cloud email system. For instance, all email should be immediately archived to prevent deletion. There should be one uniform standard for email retention. Let’s stop the nonsense of different standards in each agency and make email discoverable across the entire government. This would result in tremendous savings and ensure a government-wide standard approach to email.
RJones: With an exception for Congress, right?
Hah!
Reorganize, prioritize, economize, downsize. . . more winning.
Dept of Education & Labor would promote and train citizens to become productive members of society instead of bitter antisocial whiny dependents of the state. Bye, bye Julia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Buh bye 🤓
I have a feeling …. okay, just a guess…. I wonder if the slow process of draining the swamp is, in part, due to a strategy dependent upon the reorganization of the government. That would lift all that has frustrated many of the treepers over the past several of months to a higher level of planning that we haven’t imagined.
Hmmm….. dominoes…..
OMG, love this guy. Glad he’s on board cuz I sure as heck wouldn’t want to go up against him. The best part is…HE ENJOY’S IT! You can’t miss the fact that his God given talent of being a # cruncher is a JOY to him. It amazes me how many people in this administration are the right people at the right time for the right job. God is good.
If you don’t like it, quit!
Mulvaney is one of the brightest stars in the Trump Administration. As others have said, he’s sharp as a tack. What I love about President Trump and his team is that they never talk down to us. They treat us like intelligent human beings and adults. Hell, after 8 years of Hussein I had almost forgotten what that feels like.
Now our fearless Lion Warrior President is threatening to pull down the entire debased and corrupted political establishment and to sow salt on the scorched earth so that nothing will grow there.
No wonder the Corruptocrats from both parties hate him and want to kill him. (I believe literally and figuratively). I hope and pray that the Secret Service and anyone tasked with protecting our beloved President and his family, has not been corrupted by the evil Swamp Devils. God bless and keep the Trump Family always.
I hope his plan includes shutting down the FBI.
The swamp will find it difficult to sell this man or his common sense as an apocalyptic threat to American taxpayers.
I believe each agency has a ‘mission statement’ (which of course the employees should know). And each department has a mission – and each employee has a job description.
How many of them know their job description??
For many years it has been known that there is much duplication in the federal government Easy enough to ‘reorganize’. hahahaha Far as I know (wrong?) executive branch rules and congress funds with oversight. Reorganization has occurred in the past. I remember (but not when exactly) when the FAA, ATC, NTSB and others were consolidated under a new Department of Transportation. It was supposed to make it easy to drive to a train depot, rail to airport and fly to destination – reverse the process at the destination. Of course we all knew it wouldn’t work – we pilots knew it was trouble..
I have confidence in POTUS to reorganize for the better so it will be better until the libs rise again. 20 or 30 years? beyond my lifetime, anyway. Opening salvo for more to come
It’s official. I have a crush on Mick Mulvaney.
After 911 I became a conservative. My mantra since then: cut taxes-ckeck, cut regulations-check, cut spending-next. The times they are a changin’ MAGA!!!
