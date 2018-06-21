First Lady Melania Trump Visits Texas Immigrant Holding Center…

First Lady Melania Trump took an unexpected visit to McAllen, Texas, today planning to visit two immigrant holding facilities where children are being housed following their illegal entry into the U.S. The trip gave our first lady an opportunity to address officials in Texas.

“Thank you for all you do,” she told officials as she started the meeting. “Thank you so much for having me today. I’m glad I’m here and looking forward to meeting the children.” “I’d also like to ask you how I can help reunite these children with their families as quickly as possible,” she added.

When getting on a government plane at Andrews Air Force Base she wore a $39 Zara military jacket with the extraordinary message printed on the back: ‘I don’t care, do u?’ Her spokesperson said it was just a jacket. ‘It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on,’ Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told the DailyMail.com in a statement. The first lady said she was happy to be visiting the kids. (more)