First Lady Melania Trump Visits Texas Immigrant Holding Center…

First Lady Melania Trump took an unexpected visit to McAllen, Texas, today planning to visit two immigrant holding facilities where children are being housed following their illegal entry into the U.S. The trip gave our first lady an opportunity to address officials in Texas.
“Thank you for all you do,” she told officials as she started the meeting. “Thank you so much for having me today. I’m glad I’m here and looking forward to meeting the children.” “I’d also like to ask you how I can help reunite these children with their families as quickly as possible,” she added.
When getting on a government plane at Andrews Air Force Base she wore a $39 Zara military jacket with the extraordinary message printed on the back: ‘I don’t care, do u?’
Her spokesperson said it was just a jacket. ‘It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on,’ Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told the DailyMail.com in a statement. The first lady said she was happy to be visiting the kids. (more)
“she wore a $39 Zara military jacket ”
That is the first thing that I entered my mind while reading the new post – that these are going to sell out FAST for whatever outlets have them in stock.
Easy to replicate, lots of army green jackets this season, a paint brush and some acrylic paint, or maybe a permanent paint pen or sharpie….wash & dry jacket before painting…
The WHORES will absolutely concentrate on the jacket and the writing on the back because two recent polls just were released that is BEYOND DEVASTATING!
We are witnessing the DEATH of the MSM, Democrats, RINOs, CoC, Globalist, Koch Brothers, Leftists etc. The Democrats and the MSM are true gifts to our country and our President.
November is going to be far worse than even I ever imagined. For those that know me, I see the cup 95% full.
POLL # 1
From the article linked above:
A new poll by YouGov provides the answer, and it’s an emphatic no.
In a poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted from June 17 to 19, YouGov found that only 19% favored “releasing the families and having them report back for an immigration hearing at a later date.”
Even among Democrats, only 30% liked the idea, while 33% of Hillary Clinton voters and 36% of self-described “liberals” favored it. Among Independents, just 17% were in favor of catch and release, as were just 16% of moderates. Among Republicans, only 7% backed it, as did only 7% of conservatives and 4% of Trump voters.
By far the most popular of the four policies provided in the poll was “holding families together in detention centers until an immigration hearing at a later date,” which appears to be the direction the Trump administration is leaning. A total of 44% of respondents backed that plan, including 49% of Democrats, 39% of Independents, 47% of Republicans, 53% of Clinton voters, 44% of Trump voters, 48% of liberals, 51% of moderates, and 43% of conservatives.
POLL # 2
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/current_events/immigration/june_2018/voters_blame_parents_not_feds_for_border_children_crisis
From the article linked above:
Most voters blame the parents of the separated children at the border for the latest illegal immigration crisis, not the federal government.
When families are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally, 54% of Likely U.S. Voters say the parents are more to blame for breaking the law. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 35% believe the federal government is more to blame for enforcing the law. Eleven percent (11%) are not sure.
Saw those polls earlier Fle,
THEY’RE AWESOMESAUCE to see!
Check out this article from 2014 when Obama was CAGING KIDS – https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/immigration/2014/06/18/arizona-immigrant-children-holding-area-tour/10780449/
Of course, Barry and Michelle didn’t care enough to visit or even tweet a hashtag.
W-w-w-w-w-w-wait! B-b-b-b-b-b-b-but…N-n-n-n-n-n-n-now…h-h-h-h-h-h-h-hold on a m-m-m-m-m-minute.
The truth about their messiah is starting to push through the cracks in the dam!
Oh, and THIS_–http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article213525764.html
First Lady learning to troll from the best of them!
😂😂😂
Something tells me, Ziiggii
That might be only ONE of the many qualities that Trump found attractive about Melania BEFORE they got married: a lady that can stand up for herself 🙂
She may have meant no hidden message, but I still love it.
Maybe what she means is that the message is in plain view (hidden in plain sight, I guess). Absolutely brilliant on her part. Splody heads all around in libtard-land…
Wow! Even the Women who live and work in the White House have hardware that can’t be found on any man working for the MSM, nor most of Congress…huh.
Really? really??? I’m cracking up in laughter…..I’d love to have a girl’s lunch with her….
Why is she wearing a jacket in Texas this time of year? It just looks odd — more like something a young millennial would wear. Not really her style.
It’s been raining down there for days.
“If you need further confirmation re. the ‘I DON’T CARE’ jacket: AP Images has the photos of Melania Trump wearing it today”
That is absolutely so AWESOME!
Giving the middle finger without actually giving the middle finger to all the elitist snobs that relished the little outbursts from the peon American designers that refused to work with our FLOTUS.
Losers -every last one of them. It does not matter what their net worth is.
2300 pawns to show others the FL 20 day rule preventing us from rooting out gangs and human traffickers. Right thought wrong application. She’s GOT to get her hubby on camera to sayI love my wife and she’s making me be best …this 2300 is a scourge…I’ll do xyz for those 2300 kids…this was not what I wanted from my team or from myself.
Why are you referring to this as an, “immigrant” holding center? Immigrants are persons who have gone through the legal process to become naturalized citizens and, hopefully, obey the rule of law and assimilate into the American culture. Criminal aliens/invaders are not, “immigrants”.
The very FIRST thing I see when tuning into FOX news after taking a break was the “Is there a HIDDEN message” report…
Seriously folks – SOMETHING MUST be done about the MSM, to include FOX News!!
If ever there was a “social injustice” it has to be the manipulation and dishonesty perpetrated by the News Media daily on our population – DAILY – which is causing all of this divisiveness and the descension of our country..
The First Lady is a beautiful woman and did well of course – splodey heads to follow next on late night comedy and the twitterverse.
Well dear Staphanie, the very fake news hysterical drive by media dare not focus on what our beloved FLOTUS is doing. THAT is a conversation they cannot have. So instead they will focus on her wardrobe and on her looks.
While we are at it has laura bush or michael steele visited the detention centers yet? Oh wait, sorry. They don’t have to. They are “elites”. They just know they are concentration camps.
IT’s not going to matter unless trump does a better job than I attempted of some version in my above post at finding the exact right words/actions. He’s going to have say I let my team down or something or other…
This is his Abu Ghraib. He knows what that means. He wisely stated that AG scene set up the apology tour coming later from 44.
Conservative leaning/Independent suburban women abandoned the Repubs over those AG pictures.
FLOTUS is giving a big FU to the 💩💩💩media and the leftists😂😂😂
I ❤️❤️❤️ her so much.
Okay, who out there has the meme of the primitive man group rubbing the black shiny obelisk?
It’s appropriate right about now 🙂
That is a really large umbrella. I have one that you might be able to squeeze three people under (standing in one place).
That one looks like it would fit four (unless they were the size of Michael Moore)
