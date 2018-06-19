Secretary Wilbur Ross Assesses Aluminum Anti-dumping Duty Against China…

From the U.S. Dept. of Commerce – Today, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced the affirmative preliminary determination in the first antidumping duty (AD) trade case the Federal government has initiated since 1985. This historic self-initiated AD investigation concerns imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from China.
This investigation, and the companion countervailing duty investigation, was initiated by the Enforcement and Compliance division of the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration under the authority granted to the Secretary in the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended. The CVD investigation reached a preliminary determination in February 2018 and is still being adjudicated.
“The Department of Commerce will do everything in its power to stop the flow of unfairly subsidized or dumped goods into U.S. markets,” said Secretary Ross. “We will continue to strictly enforce U.S. laws to defend American workers, industries, and communities from the scourge of unfair and unbalanced trade.”
In its preliminary finding, Commerce determined that exporters from China have sold common alloy aluminum sheet in the United States at 167.16 percent less than fair value.
As a result of today’s decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of common alloy aluminum sheet from China based on these preliminary rates.
In 2017, imports of common alloy aluminum sheet from China were valued at an estimated $900 million.
The strict enforcement of U.S. trade law is a primary focus of the Trump Administration. Since the beginning of the current Administration, Commerce has initiated 118 new AD and CVD investigations – this is 59 percent more than the 74 initiations in the last 514 days of the previous administration.
Antidumping duty laws provide American businesses and workers with an internationally accepted mechanism to seek relief from the harmful effects of the unfair pricing of imports into the United States. Commerce currently maintains 449 antidumping and countervailing duty orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade. (read more)
This is a HUGE part of MAGA agenda. Making trade fair and reciprocal will lead to more American jobs, a better American economy, a stronger middle class, and a Trump landslide victory in 2020.
Trump is greatest POTUS in the century.
And last century too.
Wow, actually enforcing laws and regs?
This is the real news.
167.16%? If I’m calculating correctly, it means the Chinese aluminum was being sold at only about 1/3 of it’s “fair price”.
China has a long history of subsidizing metal and exports of metal products. When I was the purchasing agent for a major manufacturer of sprinklers and irrigation parts in the late 1990’s-early 2000’s I bought finished goods out of China as well as raw materials for my company’s maquiladora plant in Mexico.
The Chinese could sell me a retail-ready finished good for a landed cost only a little more than the cost of the raw materials in it. I don’t care HOW cheap your labor is, unless the workers are paying YOU that just isn’t possible.
Nope – my math was wrong. China is selling aluminum for about 60% of its “fair price”. But still, a pretty hefty discount.
And the key here is: Primary metals like aluminum are a “world commodity”. China doesn’t have a secret magical ability to produce and sell aluminum more cheaply than the rest of the world. Especially true considering that the process is highly automated. Machines don’t run for less just because they’re sitting in China.
BOOM!! AMERICA!
The really cool thing about this kind of anti-dumping tariff? China is spending money to subsidize their exports, but Uncle Sam just snatched it back. Nullifies the subsidy AND pockets it.
Nice!
How soon or even if US manufacturing will ramp up?
