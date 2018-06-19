Rep Mark Meadows Drops A Few Bombshells At The End of IG Hearing…

Representative Mark Meadows dropped a few bombshells at the very end of almost seven hours of testimony from Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Meadows follows up on numerous rounds of questions challenging the reason why the Inspector General was forced to hide the names of FBI employees within his report.

Sally Moyer and who?

BREAKING: IG Horowitz just testified that 1 of the unidentified other pro-Clinton FBI investigators referred for discipline was one of the agents who interviewed Hillary Clinton on July 2, 2016, along with Strzok — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 19, 2018

BREAKING: IG Horowitz confirmed that he is investigating allegations that FBI officials "edited" agents' 302 summary reports of interviews with witnesses and suspects in the 2016-2017 investigations (including Gen. Flynn) — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 19, 2018

*** BREAKING NEWS *** Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) just outed 2 of the unidentified anti-Trump, pro-Hillary FBI investigators referred for punishment by IG & both work for the general counsel of FBI, not in "counterintelligence" as the FBI claimed as an excuse to w/hold their names — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 19, 2018

*** BREAKING NEWS *** House Judiciary member Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) unmasked the ID of anti-Trump, pro-Hillary FBI investigators referred for punishment by IG. One is SALLY MOYER who allegedly was having a romantic relationship with a male FBI attorney, mirroring Page & Strzok — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 19, 2018

