Rep Mark Meadows Drops A Few Bombshells At The End of IG Hearing…

Representative Mark Meadows dropped a few bombshells at the very end of almost seven hours of testimony from Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
Meadows follows up on numerous rounds of questions challenging the reason why the Inspector General was forced to hide the names of FBI employees within his report.
.
Sally Moyer and who?
Just when you think Sundance is taking a break…
Oh snap. Love is in the air….
Jimboct you are too funny!
Thanks. I need to retain my sense of humor with how bad this crap is. It’s sick yet ugh
Kevin Kleinman (sp)?
Also lovers. Sound familiar? Yeah. Lovers of The Resistance.
So, 2 lawyers who work for the FBIs GC were identified by the FBI as being counter intel who therefore needed their names hidden. Haha.
This is really rich (and not Seth Rich, RIP).
Send in the clowns….don’t bother…they’re here!!!!
One is SALLY MOYER who allegedly was having a romantic relationship with a male FBI attorney, mirroring Page & Strzok”
=======================================================
The 7th floor sure produces some sleezebag cheaters of their wedding vows and more importantly a disregard for the Constitution.
Really! How hard would it be to resist Lisa Page? Not very, IMO. My money’s on this Sally Moyer and her paramour having been whacked good and hard with the ugly stick.
I’m expecting some big ol’ Rachael Maddow glasses.
Among other “attributes”.
Imho
“Remember, it’s only between us.” “ I know, just us”. “ Meet me on the 5th, floor in 7 minutes” “ I will, you can trust me.” “ I’ve never felt so intense.” “Me too.” “ We’re intense together in this.” “I know, me too.” “ I never felt like this before…I think ,..maybe I shoudn’t say this..I’m starting to have feelings for you…and maybe we…”
I just threw up a little in my mouth.
This kind of thing gets you a bad discharge from the military branches these days.
One of the things most concerning, for people with security clearances, including FBI agents, is the potential for BLACKMAIL.
If perps being investigated can BLACKMAIL an agent, they can force them to,…say, whitewash or footdrag an investigation.
And yet, seems like,all these MARRIED agents were playing “hide the pickle”, which one would think would open them up to BLACKMAIL.
This is now the second couple, how many others?
So much for Fidelity, and Integrity, thinking Bravery is non-existent, as well.
Wonder whos wife Chris Wray is sleeping with?
No doubt, shes a lawyer, with DOJ!
Doesn’t have to be a women you sexist! ;—-0
Hooger, See, they thought of themselves as powerful people: planning to stop PT to become president or to topple him off the presidency. And power is aphrodisiac.
That is why power and sex go together. But in the end it is sex, that will bring them down from the pedestal they put themselves on.
In typical, leftist, sleazy, perverse fashion they are probably all having “romantic” relationships with each other. They’ll soon claimed to be married so as not to be forced to testify.
Don’t forget there was a fire on the 7th floor.
Boy howdy, this is great 😆😆😆
Party on, Deplorables, party on 👍
Thanks, Sundance!
The way the FBI conducts interviews is ripe for fraud and corruption. They interview the subject then write a summary of what was asked and answered on a 302. There is no verification through video/audio recording like every police department in the world uses now. What a bunch of BS. Imagine if we were allowed to actually see & hear the Clinton interview?
They use a #2 pencil and a lot of erasers just in case they have to correct ‘spelling’ errors !
Or actual spelling errors, for that matter.
Maybe it’s time for digital recordings! Bodycam too!!
And you need a constant clock on screen physically in the shot with 1/100th second counts.
I think they might at times write the dream 302 as they would like it, then conduct the interview to match the summary.
You could watch her and the pregnant lawyer yack it up for the majority on her 2.5 hrs
That was reported earlier today
Sinc that cut into the time allotted
To save time , they just asked Hillary to answer with numbers
1 I can’t remember
2 I don’t recall
3 I had a memory loss
4 What was the question again?
The nefarious felt empowered and invincible….remember the obfuscated DC ‘ investigation ‘ of TWA flight 800, that took 20 yrs., and 3 administrations to get out a final report which had multiple witness’s information that was winnowed out (to make the report seem more acceptable to the empowered…yet, people died)…?
Imho
We need to restore and improve our education system…and many know the good that has been taken out since the Dept. of (mis)education was created in 79-80.
Those many that became mis-educated are now in various government positions etc…
Love thy neighbors
Matthew 22
Yeah, I don’t think their problems are thinning out any.
lol😄
My understanding is that the two agents are lawyers and therefore they would not be “outed”. Correct in that they were not in intelligence or counterintelligence?
Wray—black hat….
LikeLiked by 2 people
More like Barney Fife with an empty pistol and one round in his pocket, just in case. Whoops, there was a hole in the pocket…… totally unarmed…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can always throw the gun, mebbe hit ’em in the head … 😉
I have to ask whey did he not name them. If one of them really interviewed Hillary you would think it would be relevant in a bias case?
I do not think he is totally black hat. I think he is just trying to put the most favorable light possible on the FBI and DOJ. That is what IGs do.
Maybe that was the plan, to make Congress bring it out.
If he speaks like Comey, acts arrogant like Comey, lies like Comey ….
Merle Marks You forgot to add either a question mark or imho to your GUESS about Wray. BTW the FACTS are that Wrays boss is Swamp Rat Rosenstein. Rosenstein is the one who modified and redacted the IG report and has been blocking Congressional investigators. Your GUESS is rendered useless because you provide zero sources or reasons why anyone should consider your opinion. Please up your game or lurk instead of posting. God bless you. Let’s MAGA.
Horowitz was shuckin’ and jivin’ when answering that question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was he under oath?
LikeLike
He was yesterday. I didn’t see the beginning this morning, but I would expect the same for today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will LMAO if he lied about it. The perfect ending to this fiasco.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
correct, He was under “oath” , Though “meaningless” in oversight committees, or congressional hearings as We are Learning.
The “Oath For Me, though NOT for Thee”.. Two different sets of Laws & Rules..
One/several thousand *LAWS*, for Us, un-educated Serf(s) that are, (POS), Middle Class or poor, and another set of Rules & Laws, (that don’t apply), for the “Elites”, Whom; Oaths, Laws and Rule of Law are beyond reproach..
“It’s a Big Club & Were Not in it” 😉
J.C.
I heard Chaffetz say once even if a witness is not under oath, they can be charged with lying, but I don’t remember the difference in action. Just mentioning it.
LikeLike
So the FBI lied to the IG regarding the un-named folks saying they worked in Counter-Intel, when in fact they don’t. So I guess Director Wray needs some of that training he proposes for all the FBI.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They’LL be meeting @ $tarBUCK$ in the AM tomorrow morning for “re-education” Training on How to screw the “Deplorables”, & VSGPOTUS, with-out getting “Caught”..
The President is waiting for people decide whether the FBI is allowed to exist after this mess. He’s keeping his hands clean.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe Trump will do a little A/B testing and ask the rally goers in Minnesota tomorrow. “What do you say, folks? Should we keep the FBI?” (Booooooooo!)
LikeLiked by 5 people
hahahhaah, shades of dilbert’s boss, hahhahah
I’d love that but I don’t want to give the enemy fodder for filing up their constituents even if it’s a lark.
Horowitz needs more Democrat staffers to not investigate Hillary.
Also…besides the newly identified Lovers of the Resistance, the 302 editing is the thing that will have McCabe doing another “gofundme” page.
Hi, Andy!
(Thanks Sundance for your valiant and tireless efforts. Appreciated more than you know).
With each fresh piece of news the sham investigation is revealed to be an even bigger sham than we already knew it was – which I wouldn’t have believed possible. If someone wrote a novel with this much deception and malfeasance it would be dismissed as an unbelievable conspiracy that could never happen. I can’t believe a single Dem can even try to defend all of this with a straight face. It’s sickening and enraging at the same time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They’re mostly all captured by Hillarybotism. They should dump her yet they defend everything she did, deny in other places, or use the “Republicans do too” rationale.
There is also a strong element of Rachel Maddow craziness in them.
So Where’s the Beef? The FBI never named Clinton as the target in their investigation. This was nothing but a faux investigation which Comey and crew did nearly nothing..
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/horowitz-drops-bombshell-hillary-clinton-was-not-formally-under-fbi-investigation-at-any-time-in-2015-2016/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right. Yet, with a lot of pomp and circumstance, he reopened the investigation.
An reopening of an investigation that never really was.
But there was an investigation. Not an investigation of a human, but instead, an investigation of an inanimate object. The left is good at this. Think about how they rationalize gun control.
They were investigating her emails…not her….as if her emails did something on their own, without her knowledge (or intent, lol) ..while they were locked in that bathhroom server with nothing but time on their hands.
It’s now simply being referred to as “The Matter”.
Lmao
You will find there was no Russia investigation either , all smoke ,mirrors and the telephone game . with Brennan on the other end
Lisa Page found The Beef.
So did Sally Moyer.
I thought they wanted to F-ck Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Call in Vicki Toesing, Joe diGeniva, and Kallstrom … they’d show these FBI Communist Snowflakes how to run an investigation!
You say you can’t believe a single Dem can try to defend all this with a straight face but what you really mean is there should not be a person so corrupt to defend all this. I am not the least bit surprised since this defending the most corrupt people is standard for Dems and has been for years.
Most spook novel and suspense novel writers couldn’t even dream this stuff up.
I’ll ask here: When Strzok, etc. were reassigned by the FBI out of Mueller’s Russia Investigation was Mueller informed of the reason, or any reason, why they were re-assigned?
LikeLiked by 8 people
wow
Want to know how Amanda Renteria fits into the puzzle, as well.
Come out, it will.
The fish rots from the head down. Probably explains the flies that plagued Barry from Kenya!!
The IG needs to be investigated. He and the FBI are a Democrat Communist disaster.
It’s becoming a parody. The only logical and sane answer at this point seems to be to dismantle the FBI and completely purge and re-staff the DOJ.
I thought Moyer’s name sounded familiar. Nunes was interested in her. Something I posted on another thread.
Sally Moyer is one individual Nunes wanted transcripts for on their interviews related to dossier.
snip
“In that letter, Nunes pressed Rosenstein to provide transcripts of interviews conducted by investigators related to the dossier. He also demanded that Rosenstein set dates for interviews with former DOJ Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, FBI general counsel James Baker, FBI lawyers Lisa Page and Sally Moyer, and the FBI’s congressional liaison, Greg Brower.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/03/paul-ryan-has-surprise-meeting-with-doj-official-overseeing-russia-investigation/
Kevin Kliensmith
Kevin Kliensmen
Kevin Klienmen
I haven’t had any luck so far
Me, either. Maybe a bad ID?
LikeLiked by 1 person
it sounds like he says ‘Kliensmith’… interestingly there is a Kliensmith that is a part of ‘Able Danger’
Kleinschmidt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kevin Clinesmith?
When one’s moral compass has no direction and conscience is void of consequence, wrath enters the soul and destruction of lives ensues.
The really big news is they weren’t in counter-intel, which was the excuse for the stonewalling for congressional oversight. That throws the whole protecting sources and methods excuse right out the window.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup. Jim Jordan really keyed in on Rosenstein not turning over the text message as well. The number of coverups has them really ticked off and it seems Wray and Rosenstein are not fully getting the message. Sheila Jackson Lee may actually be right for once in her life. Rosenstein may not make it through the week. I thought he’d be fired last week but if there isn’t an attitude change then they really do need to act. Empty threats only serve to embolden.
calling Wray and RR?!
Between leaking to reporters, cheating on spouses, and trying to overthrow the country, was there even time to do their regular jobs of tipping off mobsters, withholding evidence, and throwing innocent people in jail?
Yes. They still had time for ALL of that and more. Enticement and entrapment. Think Garland, Texas.
Lol
They actually don’t work…it’s all 302s at their discretion
You forgot taking bribes from the scum sucking MSM?
It sure wold be nice if Paul Sperry would occasionally source his tweets. Many of them never come true.
Sooo, who is going to be prosecuted and when?
LikeLiked by 1 person
HaHa… you sound like my hubby every night when he comes home.
So they hidden agents were not counter Intel? So who in the Fbi lied to the IG or did the IG lie in the report?.. I see no end to this crap. Heck with draining the swamp..nuke the swamp
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bad idea. What if it mutates and turns into the Hulk or the Blob or something? Unintended consequences and all that…
It’s the only way to be sure.
I signed up for a Craig’s List “Married Male Seeking Married Female” and I immediately got forwarded to an FBI Dating Site.
I wish I had known about this 20 pounds ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cue laugh track!
What a swillhole of corruption. Sessions’ inaction in the face of all this is stupefying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sessions is like some solid high school hitter stepping up to the plate against Nolan Ryan. He can’t even see the pitches, so much as hit them. His best strategy is to pray for a walk that’s not coming.
Absolutely NO SAVING the FBI. Wray will never
clean house/only cover up. Time to close it down.
Thank you Mark Meadows for the revealing the truth! You are a patriot! I hope more men in congress will decide “freedom over money” and tell the truth. No more games! If agents broke the law then they have to do the time. No exceptions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. I thank him for his purposeful outing.
And so shines a good deed in a weary world.
So Moyer’s name was withheld bc she works counter intell.
But she doesn’t.
Another FBI lie?
Isn’t this the info Devin’s after but Rod Ro won’t give him?
Just curious…is this the most meat we’ve ever gotten out of one of these Kabuki sessions??
Oh yes. The mighty FBI. The premier law enforcement investigation unit in the world. SARC!!!!
It just keeps getting better and better. You can’t make this stuff up at this point.
Regarding Wray. I think at this point you have to realize that the IG and New FBI are allowing the participants to hang themselves and they are walking up and placing the nooses around their own necks. IG is allowed the two to make whatever claim they wanted, and has now documented it and published it. Now, a lie is exposed, but not just any lie, a lie to the IG which may possibly be a crime all by itself.
A new referral is born, a new investigation is started, but the evidence is already in hand. Now let’s think this through. Your name is Sally, you are an FBI attorney, you have lied to investigators. What do you face now? Possible obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, perjury, and then… disbarment, possible jail, complete cratering of a once promising career.
Then you ask Sally, “Anything you’d like to share with us before we start this proceeding?”
Federal Bureau of Infidelity, amirite?
Given the crooks and degenerate cowards we have wielding all the ability to effect any permanent changes to the FBI on the whole, whatsoever, as a result of all this corruption and bloodless coup coming to light now, I wonder how far down the rabbit hole they’ll actually be willing to go before they finally either have to disband the FBI altogether and start over again from scratch because the FBI is just plain too far gone and the infection has spread just too darn far to save — or simply just stop going down the rabbit hole altogether and essentially kiss the rest of it off so they won’t have to [and perhaps to save a few comrades whom will not be getting multi-million dollar book deals and substantial GoFundMe windfalls of “Defense Fund” cash along the way, too]. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Michael Caputo talks on YouTube today about the spy “Greenberg” who tried to dirty him up and how the FBI seemed to know all about it. Caputo paid for some research on him and here’s the result, with a link he cites to an informational web page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIDRoiL-Ylg&feature=youtu.be
It looks like the the combination of the Hilary email investigation and the Trump Russia probe fallout is reaching critical mass. This may all break open even prior to the second OIG report. It just needs a little more momentum, and the “we can’t rip kids from their parents arms thing” ain’t going to work to deflect this.
So, once again the FBI top management lied to protect their dirty employees/hide their shenanigans. I thought lying to the FBI was a felony, so what happens when the FBI lies to the American People and Congress? Just how rotten is the FBI?? This brings into question all their past convictions – if they can lie so easily to protect themselves, then how many people have they harmed by lying to catch them? The FBI has become a rogue department, there to use their power to intimidate and hunt down people they just don’t like.
I bet they double date!
“IG Horowitz confirmed that he is investigating allegations that FBI officials “edited” agents’ 302 summary reports of interviews with witnesses and suspects in the 2016-2017 investigations (including Gen. Flynn)”
..and that right there is why Wray and Sessions are in coverup mode. If this is proven to be true imagine the finished investigations which led to prison sentences that will challenged, and the resulting judicial nightmare.
Is it me or does the FBI seem to be…well let’s just say a cluster quack…of Friends Being Intimate.
