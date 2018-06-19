Rep Mark Meadows Drops A Few Bombshells At The End of IG Hearing…

Representative Mark Meadows dropped a few bombshells at the very end of almost seven hours of testimony from Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Meadows follows up on numerous rounds of questions challenging the reason why the Inspector General was forced to hide the names of FBI employees within his report.

.

Sally Moyer and who?

108 Responses to Rep Mark Meadows Drops A Few Bombshells At The End of IG Hearing…

  1. David J Bromley says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Just when you think Sundance is taking a break…

  2. jimboct says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Oh snap. Love is in the air….

  3. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Kevin Kleinman (sp)?

    Also lovers. Sound familiar? Yeah. Lovers of The Resistance.

    So, 2 lawyers who work for the FBIs GC were identified by the FBI as being counter intel who therefore needed their names hidden. Haha.

    This is really rich (and not Seth Rich, RIP).

    Send in the clowns….don’t bother…they’re here!!!!

  4. booger71 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    One is SALLY MOYER who allegedly was having a romantic relationship with a male FBI attorney, mirroring Page & Strzok”
    =======================================================
    The 7th floor sure produces some sleezebag cheaters of their wedding vows and more importantly a disregard for the Constitution.

    • Sentient says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      Really! How hard would it be to resist Lisa Page? Not very, IMO. My money’s on this Sally Moyer and her paramour having been whacked good and hard with the ugly stick.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      “Remember, it’s only between us.” “ I know, just us”. “ Meet me on the 5th, floor in 7 minutes” “ I will, you can trust me.” “ I’ve never felt so intense.” “Me too.” “ We’re intense together in this.” “I know, me too.” “ I never felt like this before…I think ,..maybe I shoudn’t say this..I’m starting to have feelings for you…and maybe we…”

    • Roberto says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      This kind of thing gets you a bad discharge from the military branches these days.

    • Dutchman says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      One of the things most concerning, for people with security clearances, including FBI agents, is the potential for BLACKMAIL.

      If perps being investigated can BLACKMAIL an agent, they can force them to,…say, whitewash or footdrag an investigation.

      And yet, seems like,all these MARRIED agents were playing “hide the pickle”, which one would think would open them up to BLACKMAIL.

      This is now the second couple, how many others?

      So much for Fidelity, and Integrity, thinking Bravery is non-existent, as well.

      Wonder whos wife Chris Wray is sleeping with?
      No doubt, shes a lawyer, with DOJ!

    • elena19501deplorable says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:19 pm

      Hooger, See, they thought of themselves as powerful people: planning to stop PT to become president or to topple him off the presidency. And power is aphrodisiac.
      That is why power and sex go together. But in the end it is sex, that will bring them down from the pedestal they put themselves on.

    • CountryclassVulgarian says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      In typical, leftist, sleazy, perverse fashion they are probably all having “romantic” relationships with each other. They’ll soon claimed to be married so as not to be forced to testify.

    • Sunshine says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      Don’t forget there was a fire on the 7th floor.

  6. Minnie says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Boy howdy, this is great 😆😆😆

    Party on, Deplorables, party on 👍

    Thanks, Sundance!

  7. Marko says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    The way the FBI conducts interviews is ripe for fraud and corruption. They interview the subject then write a summary of what was asked and answered on a 302. There is no verification through video/audio recording like every police department in the world uses now. What a bunch of BS. Imagine if we were allowed to actually see & hear the Clinton interview?

    • Steve in Lewes says:
      June 19, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      They use a #2 pencil and a lot of erasers just in case they have to correct ‘spelling’ errors !

    • Publius2016 says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Maybe it’s time for digital recordings! Bodycam too!!

    • mireilleg says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      I think they might at times write the dream 302 as they would like it, then conduct the interview to match the summary.

    • ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      You could watch her and the pregnant lawyer yack it up for the majority on her 2.5 hrs

      That was reported earlier today
      Sinc that cut into the time allotted
      To save time , they just asked Hillary to answer with numbers

      1 I can’t remember
      2 I don’t recall
      3 I had a memory loss
      4 What was the question again?

    • gymcy81 says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      The nefarious felt empowered and invincible….remember the obfuscated DC ‘ investigation ‘ of TWA flight 800, that took 20 yrs., and 3 administrations to get out a final report which had multiple witness’s information that was winnowed out (to make the report seem more acceptable to the empowered…yet, people died)…?

      Imho

      We need to restore and improve our education system…and many know the good that has been taken out since the Dept. of (mis)education was created in 79-80.
      Those many that became mis-educated are now in various government positions etc…

      Love thy neighbors
      Matthew 22

  8. Phil Free says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Yeah, I don’t think their problems are thinning out any.

  9. positron1352 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    My understanding is that the two agents are lawyers and therefore they would not be “outed”. Correct in that they were not in intelligence or counterintelligence?

  10. Merle Marks says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Wray—black hat….

    • FL_GUY says:
      June 19, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      More like Barney Fife with an empty pistol and one round in his pocket, just in case. Whoops, there was a hole in the pocket…… totally unarmed…..

    • Koot Katmando says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      I have to ask whey did he not name them. If one of them really interviewed Hillary you would think it would be relevant in a bias case?
      I do not think he is totally black hat. I think he is just trying to put the most favorable light possible on the FBI and DOJ. That is what IGs do.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      If he speaks like Comey, acts arrogant like Comey, lies like Comey ….

    • cozette says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      Merle Marks You forgot to add either a question mark or imho to your GUESS about Wray. BTW the FACTS are that Wrays boss is Swamp Rat Rosenstein. Rosenstein is the one who modified and redacted the IG report and has been blocking Congressional investigators. Your GUESS is rendered useless because you provide zero sources or reasons why anyone should consider your opinion. Please up your game or lurk instead of posting. God bless you. Let’s MAGA.

  11. dizzymissl says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Horowitz was shuckin’ and jivin’ when answering that question.

  12. Steve in Lewes says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    So the FBI lied to the IG regarding the un-named folks saying they worked in Counter-Intel, when in fact they don’t. So I guess Director Wray needs some of that training he proposes for all the FBI.

    • crossthread42 says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      They’LL be meeting @ $tarBUCK$ in the AM tomorrow morning for “re-education” Training on How to screw the “Deplorables”, & VSGPOTUS, with-out getting “Caught”..

  13. rudy1876 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    The President is waiting for people decide whether the FBI is allowed to exist after this mess. He’s keeping his hands clean.

  14. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    Also…besides the newly identified Lovers of the Resistance, the 302 editing is the thing that will have McCabe doing another “gofundme” page.

    Hi, Andy!

    (Thanks Sundance for your valiant and tireless efforts. Appreciated more than you know).

  15. ImHopeful says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    With each fresh piece of news the sham investigation is revealed to be an even bigger sham than we already knew it was – which I wouldn’t have believed possible. If someone wrote a novel with this much deception and malfeasance it would be dismissed as an unbelievable conspiracy that could never happen. I can’t believe a single Dem can even try to defend all of this with a straight face. It’s sickening and enraging at the same time!

  16. Good Job! says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I’ll ask here: When Strzok, etc. were reassigned by the FBI out of Mueller’s Russia Investigation was Mueller informed of the reason, or any reason, why they were re-assigned?

  17. sundance says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:57 pm

  18. redheart (@redheart) says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    The IG needs to be investigated. He and the FBI are a Democrat Communist disaster.

  19. LBB says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I thought Moyer’s name sounded familiar. Nunes was interested in her. Something I posted on another thread.

    Sally Moyer is one individual Nunes wanted transcripts for on their interviews related to dossier.

    snip
    “In that letter, Nunes pressed Rosenstein to provide transcripts of interviews conducted by investigators related to the dossier. He also demanded that Rosenstein set dates for interviews with former DOJ Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr, FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, FBI general counsel James Baker, FBI lawyers Lisa Page and Sally Moyer, and the FBI’s congressional liaison, Greg Brower.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/03/paul-ryan-has-surprise-meeting-with-doj-official-overseeing-russia-investigation/

  20. Ziiggii says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Kevin Kliensmith
    Kevin Kliensmen
    Kevin Klienmen

    I haven’t had any luck so far

  21. Psycho Monkee says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    When one’s moral compass has no direction and conscience is void of consequence, wrath enters the soul and destruction of lives ensues.

  22. Winning Inc. says:
    June 19, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    The really big news is they weren’t in counter-intel, which was the excuse for the stonewalling for congressional oversight. That throws the whole protecting sources and methods excuse right out the window.

    • Hmmm... says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:18 pm

      Yup. Jim Jordan really keyed in on Rosenstein not turning over the text message as well. The number of coverups has them really ticked off and it seems Wray and Rosenstein are not fully getting the message. Sheila Jackson Lee may actually be right for once in her life. Rosenstein may not make it through the week. I thought he’d be fired last week but if there isn’t an attitude change then they really do need to act. Empty threats only serve to embolden.

    • beach lover says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      calling Wray and RR?!

  23. Ziiggii says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm

  24. Justbill says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Between leaking to reporters, cheating on spouses, and trying to overthrow the country, was there even time to do their regular jobs of tipping off mobsters, withholding evidence, and throwing innocent people in jail?

  25. Jay Wizz says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    It sure wold be nice if Paul Sperry would occasionally source his tweets. Many of them never come true.

  26. Justice Warrior says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Sooo, who is going to be prosecuted and when?

  27. Preppin247 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    So they hidden agents were not counter Intel? So who in the Fbi lied to the IG or did the IG lie in the report?.. I see no end to this crap. Heck with draining the swamp..nuke the swamp

  28. Francisco Franco says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    I signed up for a Craig’s List “Married Male Seeking Married Female” and I immediately got forwarded to an FBI Dating Site.

    I wish I had known about this 20 pounds ago.

  29. paulraven1 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    What a swillhole of corruption. Sessions’ inaction in the face of all this is stupefying.

    • Roberto says:
      June 19, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Sessions is like some solid high school hitter stepping up to the plate against Nolan Ryan. He can’t even see the pitches, so much as hit them. His best strategy is to pray for a walk that’s not coming.

  30. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Absolutely NO SAVING the FBI. Wray will never
    clean house/only cover up. Time to close it down.

  31. LKA in LA says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Thank you Mark Meadows for the revealing the truth! You are a patriot! I hope more men in congress will decide “freedom over money” and tell the truth. No more games! If agents broke the law then they have to do the time. No exceptions.

  32. Perot Conservative says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    So Moyer’s name was withheld bc she works counter intell.

    But she doesn’t.

    Another FBI lie?

  33. progpoker says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Just curious…is this the most meat we’ve ever gotten out of one of these Kabuki sessions??

  34. Kerry Gimbel says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Oh yes. The mighty FBI. The premier law enforcement investigation unit in the world. SARC!!!!

  35. Poundsand says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    It just keeps getting better and better. You can’t make this stuff up at this point.

    Regarding Wray. I think at this point you have to realize that the IG and New FBI are allowing the participants to hang themselves and they are walking up and placing the nooses around their own necks. IG is allowed the two to make whatever claim they wanted, and has now documented it and published it. Now, a lie is exposed, but not just any lie, a lie to the IG which may possibly be a crime all by itself.

    A new referral is born, a new investigation is started, but the evidence is already in hand. Now let’s think this through. Your name is Sally, you are an FBI attorney, you have lied to investigators. What do you face now? Possible obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, perjury, and then… disbarment, possible jail, complete cratering of a once promising career.

    Then you ask Sally, “Anything you’d like to share with us before we start this proceeding?”

  36. lizzyp says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Federal Bureau of Infidelity, amirite?

  37. Meatzilla says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Given the crooks and degenerate cowards we have wielding all the ability to effect any permanent changes to the FBI on the whole, whatsoever, as a result of all this corruption and bloodless coup coming to light now, I wonder how far down the rabbit hole they’ll actually be willing to go before they finally either have to disband the FBI altogether and start over again from scratch because the FBI is just plain too far gone and the infection has spread just too darn far to save — or simply just stop going down the rabbit hole altogether and essentially kiss the rest of it off so they won’t have to [and perhaps to save a few comrades whom will not be getting multi-million dollar book deals and substantial GoFundMe windfalls of “Defense Fund” cash along the way, too]. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  38. JMC says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Michael Caputo talks on YouTube today about the spy “Greenberg” who tried to dirty him up and how the FBI seemed to know all about it. Caputo paid for some research on him and here’s the result, with a link he cites to an informational web page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIDRoiL-Ylg&feature=youtu.be

  39. Joe S says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    It looks like the the combination of the Hilary email investigation and the Trump Russia probe fallout is reaching critical mass. This may all break open even prior to the second OIG report. It just needs a little more momentum, and the “we can’t rip kids from their parents arms thing” ain’t going to work to deflect this.

  40. limelite001 says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    So, once again the FBI top management lied to protect their dirty employees/hide their shenanigans. I thought lying to the FBI was a felony, so what happens when the FBI lies to the American People and Congress? Just how rotten is the FBI?? This brings into question all their past convictions – if they can lie so easily to protect themselves, then how many people have they harmed by lying to catch them? The FBI has become a rogue department, there to use their power to intimidate and hunt down people they just don’t like.

  41. crazydawgg says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I bet they double date!

  42. bulwarker says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    “IG Horowitz confirmed that he is investigating allegations that FBI officials “edited” agents’ 302 summary reports of interviews with witnesses and suspects in the 2016-2017 investigations (including Gen. Flynn)”

    ..and that right there is why Wray and Sessions are in coverup mode. If this is proven to be true imagine the finished investigations which led to prison sentences that will challenged, and the resulting judicial nightmare.

  43. ystathosgmailcom says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Is it me or does the FBI seem to be…well let’s just say a cluster quack…of Friends Being Intimate.

