White House Responds to Southern Border Migration Crisis, Policies and Family Separations – With a Historic Recap…

The White House responds to the growing influx of illegal aliens seeking to exploit a loophole through the use of children seeking asylum to enter the U.S.
To really absorb the history of this issue we must analyze current year events through the reality of prior year events.
We must look into the way-back machine. To that end we previously presented the entirety of:
- A March 2014 Final Report from the National Center For Border Security – HERE
- A June 2014 (Declassified) Intelligence Report on UAC’s and Central America – HERE
- A June 2014 Congressional Research Report analyzing the prior four years of Central American UAC’s (Unaccompanied Alien Children) – HERE
- A July 2014 internal White House and Dept. Of Homeland Security communique outlining the UAC crisis. – HERE
- A January 2014 DHS and HHS Summary of UAC directives to include Contract Needs – HERE
…and we share them again today. Because these reports are so critical to the full understanding we have also embedded them in their pdf. entirety near the end of the border crisis timeline:
April 2009 – After a Mid-East trip to Egypt to deliver his Cairo speech, President Barack Obama travels to South America for the “Summit of the Americas“. The summit included thirty-four South American countries. Obama wanted to promote his point that relations in North and South America can be heavily improved, especially after age old ideals on immigration and commerce are dropped. Hugo Chavez warmly embraced Obama and provided a gift, a book titled “The Open Veins of Latin America“. (link)
December 2009 – November 2010 – 100% of all political effort was leveraged to create and institute the ACA or ObamaCare. All media oxygen is focused on ObamaCare 24/7.
November 2010 – President Obama is “shellacked” in Mid-Term elections. Loses control of the House of Representatives to Republicans. Biggest electoral defeat since 1918.
January 2011 – Emphasis, and political strategy changes. “Comprehensive Immigration Reform“, ie. “amnesty” becomes the mainstay approach toward retention of political power. Throughout a contentious Republican primary season, to assist their ideological traveler, the U.S. media kept the issue on the front burner.
May 2011 – President Obama travels to the Rio Grande sector of the border to push for his immigration platform (ie. Amnesty). He proclaims the border is safe and secure and famously attacks his opposition for wanting an “alligator moat”.
November 2012 – Election year campaign(s). Using wedge issues like “War on Women”, and “Immigration / Amnesty”, candidate Obama promises to push congress for “amnesty”, under the guise of “Comprehensive Immigration Reform”, if elected. President Obama wins reelection.
December 2012 – Immediately following reelection President Barack Obama signs an Executive Order creating the “Deferred Action Program“, or DACA. Allowing millions of illegal aliens to avoid deportation. (link)
According to their own documents and research, this Deferred Action Program is what the Central American communities are using as the reason for attempted immigration. In both the border control study and the DHS intelligence report the DACA program is mentioned by the people apprehended at the border in 2013 and 2014.
Chart Source: 2013 DHS Yearbook of Immigration Statistics – Enforcement Analysis – Table 39:
May 2013 – President Barack Obama visits South America. Following a speech Mexican entrepreneurs, Obama then travelled to Costa Rica, his first visit as president. In addition to meetings with Costa Rican President Laura Chincilla, Obama attended a gathering of leaders from the Central American Integration System, (CAIS). The regional network includes the leaders of Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. (link) President Obama meets with the leaders of the Central American Countries.
Summer 2013 – Numbers of Illegal Unaccompanied Minors reaching the Southern U.S. border from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua doubles. 20,000+ reach U.S. Southern border by travelling through Mexico. Media primarily ignores. (link)
October 2013 – At the conclusion of the immigrant travel season. White House receives notification that tens of thousands of illegal Unaccompanied Minors should be anticipated to hit the Southern U.S. border the following Summer [2014]. An estimated 850% increase in the number of UAC’s (from 2012’s less than 10,000) was projected. (link)
January 2014 – In response to the projections, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posts a jobs notification seeking bids to facilitate 65,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children. The posting outlines DHS and Health and Human Services (HHS) requirements for contractors to fulfill the job. (link)
February 2014 – President Obama visits Mexico for “bilateral talks”, in an unusual one day visit (link):
Spring 2014 – With a full year of successful transport and border crossing without deportation – DHS begins to notice a significant uptick in the number of criminal elements from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua; which have joined with the UAC’s to gain entry. Internal DHS documents reveal the “refugee” status is now being used by both criminal cartels, and potentially by Central American government(s) to send prison inmates into the U.S. (link)
June 2014 – As expected tens of thousands of Unaccompanied Alien Children from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua hit the border and the headlines. Despite the known planning, and recently discovered prior internal notifications, the White House claims it did not see this coming. However, internal documents including a –DHS Border Security Alert– show that in March, fully three months earlier, the White House was aware of what was coming in June.
June 20th 2014 – Congressional leadership and key Latino Democrats from the Democrat Hispanic Caucus meet with representatives from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.
[…] “As long as (U.S.) immigration reform is not approved, the exodus of children to the United States will continue,” Jorge Ramon Hernandez, the senior representative of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, said at the talks. (link)
June/July 2014 – By the end of June the media have picked up the story and it’s called “A Border Crisis”. However, the White House is desperate to avoid exposure to the known criminal elements within the story. (link)
July 3rd, 2014 – President Obama requests $3,700,000,000 ($3.7 billion) in supplemental budget appropriations to deal with the border crisis. Only $109 million is for actual border security or efforts to stop the outflow from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Growing concern amid Democrats brings out a defense position that George Bush created the crisis in 2008.
Hidden inside a massive budget request is President Obama seeking legal authorization to spend taxpayer funds for lawyers and legal proceedings on behalf of the UAC’s and their families.
In essence congress is being asked to approve the executive branch’s violation of previous immigration law. Section 292 of the Immigration and Nationality Act prohibits representation of aliens “in immigration proceedings at government expense“. President Obama is seeking authorization to use taxpayer funds to provide the Illegal Aliens with government lawyers.
It becomes increasingly obvious the spending request is to facilitate President Obama in expanding the services toward ALL illegal immigrants throughout the U.S.
The stealth nature of the request is brilliant. Once the funds are established and appropriated the administration can then use millions of taxpayer funds to essentially integrate not only the UAC’s but any illegal alien currently within the system.
The $3.7 Billion becomes the amnesty program Obama has sought but been blocked from achieving.
July 9th 2014 – Fearful that U.S. political interests might bring a halt to the outflow already in place, and/or actually result in a backlog of travelling migrants stuck at the border inside Mexico:…
[…] Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Guatemalan president Otto Perez Molina held a joint press conference in Playas de Catazaja, Mexico, to officially announce an agreement to make it easier for those making the illegal journey to the United States from Central America, to cross into Mexico.
The Southern Border Program to Improve Passage, will provide for more border checkpoints along Mexico’s border with Guatemala, and offer more protection and even emergency medical care to those making their way north. The illegal aliens will receive a so-called Regional Visitor’s Card, according to El Universal. (link)
July 10th, 2014 – Facing pushback from congress as well as sticker shock at the amount he is requesting, President Obama sends his DHS team to Capitol Hill to ramp up anxiety, and threats of consequences:
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Thursday that as many as 90,000 unaccompanied child migrants could cross the southwest border before the end of this fiscal year in September.
That will place a huge strain on immigration agencies, which will badly need new money to get through the summer, Johnson says.
The 90,000 number — the highest yet given by the administration — is spelled out in written Senate testimony by Johnson as well as Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who must also deal with the border crisis.
“We are preparing for a scenario in which the number of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border could reach up to 90,000 by the end of fiscal 2014,” Johnson’s testimony reads, and he bluntly warns that without an infusion of new funds, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will run out of money in August. (read more)
Not only did the White House know what was going to happen this year, as far back as 2012; but the White House actually appears to have constructed the events to fall into a very specific pattern and done NOTHING to stop the consequences from the DACA executive order issued in December 2012.
The amount of U.S. taxpayer money spent on the Illegal Alien Children, through HHS and DHS grants, since 2010 is staggering:
• Between Dec 2010 and Nov 2013, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Galveston received $15,549,078 in federal grants from Health & Human Services for “Unaccompanied Alien Children Project” with a program description of “Refugee and Entry Assistance.”
• Last year, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Worth received $350,000 from Department of Homeland Security for “citizenship and education training” with a program description of “citizenship and immigration services.”
• Between September 2010 and September 2013, the Catholic Charities of Dallas received $823,658 from the Department of Homeland Security for “Citizenship Education Training” for “refugee and entrant assistance.”
From Dec 2012 to January 2014, Baptist Child & Family Services received $62,111,126 in federal grants from Health & Human Services for “Unaccompanied Alien Children Program.” (link)
When you see figures like that, it makes you wonder if the recent media claims, from the “faith based” leadership Obama met with last week, are based on religious charity toward unaccompanied minors – or maybe a vested financial interest in continuance of the program itself.
These are citizens of foreign governments seeking to unlawfully infiltrate the United States. The conspiracy to do this is likely unlawful; Americans and corporate entities so conspiring are the heart of the organization of driving unlawful foreign citizen infiltration.
Who is organizing this? What corporate entities, for profit and non, are part of this criminal syndicate to infiltrate foreign citizens into the United States unlawfully?
Let us identify and prosecute the Americans involved in this conspiracy to fabricate a crisis at our border. Let us identify what entities and persons are driving this crisis with one hand and taking money from our government on the other to provide services to the infiltrators they have in part conspired illegally to infiltrate into our country.
Let us address these crimes! Who are these people organizing, conspiring with foreign governments and facilitating the infiltration of their citizens across our border, many of whom will be sending money back to their home country.
They have names. Time to shine the light on their syndicate criminality.
This appears to be an organized and promoted “Cloward / Piven” strategy to overwhelm the immigration system. My guess is globalist NGO’s, possibly funded by our own tax dollars, are the catalyst training and encouraging the migration.
Yes, my thoughts ran straight to Cloward and Piven as I read the carefully orchestrated, structured invasion of our country and the plundering and theft of wealth from our citizens to transfer to these invaders.
I feel physically ill. I have known at least parts of this story because I have grown so alarmed at what illegal immigration has done to my state that I have made it a point to learn what I could.
But it is one thing to look at it in pieces over a period of time, and quite another to sit here and read it all in one place at one time.
Can anyone, honestly, still cling to the notion that BO was well meaning but misguided, or simply incompetent? It really only requires the merest of cursory looks under the hood to see what should be obvious to all of us: BO was the sock puppet who got elected to serve his handlers agenda which was to collapse the US.
I suppose the most remarkable thing to me is that despite BO and his minions setting explosives at all of the critical support points of our government and society that the whole thing has not collapsed completely yet. We must have been stronger than I thought to have not been utterly destroyed YET.
Exactly on point.
Somewhat relevant (posted today):
http://www.neonnettle.com/features/1398-fbi-agent-who-exposed-hillary-clinton-s-cover-up-found-dead
I agree, do not break up families, get’em together with their parents and send them home as a family unit. Keep those families together.
That makes the most sense. Too much sense. So much sense those idiots in congress can’t even picture it as a reality.
That’s the president’s point. The law is if they are coming from non-contiguous countries, they have to be admitted. The holding for the parents (if asking for asylum and who wouldn’t?) is a lot longer than for the children. The children get sponsored and we never see them again…..
But that is not the law, Stan.
In 1997 Pres Clinton signed a bill that said, to protect the children from child traffickers, the children must go into custody after 20 days, without their parents.
Iow, the law says children must be separated from their families, unless asylum is claimed by the parent. Obama exploited that loophole and enacted, by executive fiat, catch-and release, which Pres Trump/AG Jeff has ended.
What is a President to do, if not enforce the law?
^^^LIKE^^^
I would also like to know what percentage of these “separated” families are not even related to each other.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Bush had no problem with slaughtering Iraqi families. In fact, to paraphrase Laura Bush. the pointless Iraqi invasion is eerily similar to the Nazi invasion of Poland. Clinton and Madeline Albright had no problem giving tacit approval for the genocide of 800,000 Rawandan men, women, and children. Now…suddenly…what about the children!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Red Flag, Meet Bull.
Thanks, emet, for waving the name Laura Bush in my face. She is really on my poop list today after reading about her inane comparison of this dreadful tearing of wailing children from their mothers’ bosoms by the evil Orange Tyrant to of all things Japanese internment camps has irritated me so much I can hardly see straight.
The summit included thirty-four South American countries. 34? Really?
Don’t let them in to our Country in the first place….if they get in send them back the same day. It’s simple..take away the political B/S and the problem would go away quickly.
Wall, wall, wall!! And Mexico needs to stop letting them travel through our country to our border.
State department diplomats in Mexico need to be cleared out. According to Breitbart Radio on Saturday, the obama people are still there making nice with the cartels.
If the Democrats were serious about not separating Mothers and children, they would stop abortions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it is sad to see families separated but when someone breaks the law, there needs to be consequences for their actions. If you want to come to this country, you need to do it the right way by getting in the back of the line and waiting your turn. There are still folks who believe in doing it that way and God bless them for doing so. Oh and btw, learn our language. I get sick and tired of going into restaurants and hearing scores of people speaking ever other language but English. You have to know our language in order to pass the citizenship test and so if you see someone in line to vote and they are obviously not speaking our language, then you know for certain they are not citizens.
I’m against instant amnesty if for no other reason because you are guaranteeing votes to dems. These people should not automatically be given voting rights when talking about a path to citizenship.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and instant amnesty only encourages more to come…
The mere mention of the word “amnesty” encourages more to come
Wray is full of it! He is going to “train away” corruption? He is trying to whitewash a black elephant. He wants to just sweep under the rug the biggest political scandal to date.
Illegal immigration effects jobs, housing markets, taxes, national security, crime, black markers, and political representation
Illegal immigration is about money/power and is a form of neo-slavery.
We pay for it. With money and blood. The people orchestrating are getting rich. The emotionally attached backing them are self destructive. The illegal immigrants are getting exploited by everyone except us.
Vote people out who back illegal immigration for they are neo-slavers. Legal immigration laws should be followed for us and every legal immigrant who has ever followed the rules and became a citizen.
And we pay for it Bigly.
Net loss, i.e. increases in govt expenditures on illegal aliens & other non-citizens v/ the taxes (income, sales, etc) that illegal aliens & other non-citizens pay, i.e. non-citizens took more than they contributed)
The figures below are Per Year additional Govt expenditures solely for these cited services:
* Federal Educational Expenditures: $1.6 billion
* Federal Medical Expenditures: $17.1 billion
* Federal Justice Enforcement Expenditures: $13.1 Billion
* Federal Welfare Programs: $5.8 Billion
* State Educational Expenditures: $44.4 Billion
* State Medical Expenditures: $ 12.1 Billion
* Administration of Justice Expenditures: $ 10.8 Billion
* State Welfare Expenditures: $ 2.9 Billion
https://fairus.org/issue/publications-resources/fiscal-burden-illegal-immigration-united-states-taxpayers
https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/110th-congress-2007-2008/reports/12-6-immigration.pdf
And
* Over nine years (2005-2013) TIGTA audits revealed that the IRS paid $14.228 billion in ACTC money to illegal aliens and other unauthorized aliens.”
* In under four years, the cost had risen nearly $3 billion.
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R44420.pdf
And that doesn’t count the costs of setting up refugees/asylum seekers in housing etc nor the cost of illegal aliens initial detentions.
This Immigration battle for BHO, the Democrats, RINOs, Globalist, Coc, Koch Brothers, Soros etc. is so much bigger than just our President and our country. Our President has truly awaken the world. We know of countries like Hungary, Poland, Austria and a few others that have told the EU to pound sand when it comes to taking additional migrants.
The EU took the biggest punch in the face when the Italians formed their new government. Matteo Salvini is considered the DJT of Italy. With the Italians joining the countries I referenced above as well as our country, GLOBALISM, the EU etc. are truly staring into their extinction!
From the article linked above:
Salvini said on his Facebook page:
“Two more ships with the flag of the Netherlands, Lifeline and Seefuchs, have arrived off the coast of Libya, waiting for their load of human beings abandoned by the smugglers. These gentlemen know that Italy no longer wants to be complicit in the business of illegal immigration, and therefore will have to look for other ports [not Italian]where to go.”
Last week Italy already barred the Aquarius, a ship that carried 620 migrants. Later Spain offered to accept the ship in its port and allowing the migrants into the country. It is expected to arrive in Valencia on Sunday.
During his election campaign, Salvini vowed to put Italians first and protect the country against illegal immigration. He promised to deport 500,000 migrants within 5 years.
THIS IS FRANCE AND WILL ALWAYS BE AS LONG AS THEY KEEP THIS BULLSHIT GOING!
THIS IS NOW SWEDEN!
This is why Merkel may be run out of Germany!
Go, Italy! So proud of the Italians for STANDING UP! Awesome! I hope they can join with the other “Deplorables” of Europe and fight back and reclaim their land.
Thank you Sundance. This was awesom.
Which is more than I can say for my typing.
Yes, awesom!!!
The left are immature and laughable.
Illegals need to take responsibility for their actions. They’re making poor decisions coming into our country, the US illegally and put their children at risk is called child abuse and neglect.
This is ridiculous.
Let’s focus on the American children and families first.
Illegal aliens have committed child abuse by exposing their children to the dangers of the travel from their country to ours. Heck, a USC would be prosecuted and/or lose custody of their child(ren) if they let them walk unaccompanied down the block to the neighborhood park! Not a Victimless Crime. Many of these aliens have been raped, murdered, kidnapped & sex or labor human trafficked on their way to U.S. That onus are on these parents, not us.
*SPIT* on obunghole!!
Guess what?
My grandparents LEGALLY immigrated to America with my 5 y/o father and his 3 y/o sister in the 1930’s.
NO separation necessary!!
Immoral people want a pass.
Time to flip the child abuse narrative and ‘alinsky’ the left. US citizens are jailed if they leave their kids in the car unattended as they pop into the quik-e mart to buy a big gulp from Apu. Surely dragging your kids through the mexican desert; deprived of food, water and shelter and all the while subject to predations of human coyotes is worse, by an order of magnitude.
Parents should be refused entry and charged with child abuse; and deported; the kids are not separated , they are being protected.
Please contact your so called representatives regarding the lyin ruan amnesty bill; even the goodlatte bill is no good; with 800,000 unskilled worker H2C visas ( new visa, cause 72 categories are just not enough)
E-verify is likely to be quicker to put in effect than a wall , as a holding action ; and likely can be enforced under existing law. But of course-
BUILD THE WALL – THATS ALL!
What I read here is two fold, the first being as discussed in blog report and it pdf attachments.
The second was political patronage and kick backs to politically aligned parties that engulfed themselves of the tax payer’s dime.
Fine so be it, but if even one dollar of that money was used to offset other political activities that were not expensed or accounted for at prevailing rates, for example get the vote out campaignes or things such rents, billable hours and/or salaries to multi-hat wearing organizations. Then that is public FRAUD.
YOU CAN’T DETAIN ADULTS WITH CHILDREN WHO THEY MAY BE 1) TRAFFICKING 2) MIGHT GET RAPED OR ATTACKED ETC,
–It’s a safety issue.
–These people have NO RIGHT to break our laws to begin with.
–I’m sick to death of all these illegals. Just sick of it. When are we going to get serious about border security. Americans are getting taken advantage of. We’re a poor, debtor nation with trillions of debt and every single major city is an out of control murder capital. We have enough problems.
The fact is, all criminals, including U.S. citizens, when sent to prison, are split from their families. Therefore why should illegal aliens be treated any differently than U.S. citizen criminals?
The lefties constantly scream for “equal rights” yet they scream for illegal aliens to have more rights than U.S. citizens???
The illegal alien willingly & knowingly violated U.S. law and knew full well the possible consequences of doing so. If you can’t do the time (or penalty), don’t do the crime.
Wow this is downright spooky with the Deep State…the live feed of the Senate Hearing just cut when Senator Lee asked Horowitz about Yates and Lynch and their refusal to talk with Comey prior to his decision to ‘unilaterally’ go on TV and announce they were not pressing charges against Hillary. This after Horowitz admits that Comey’s worry of self preservation could have impacted his decision not to use the language ‘Grossly Negligent’ and instead substitute ‘Extremely Careless’. Is it amazing in the gold old technologically advance USA that a feed drops right when a CRUCIAL piece of testimony is about to be made which would implicate the Obama Administration in the big scheme to not charge Hillary? Unfuckingbelieveable….maybe Chris Wray could investigate what happened? We might find out in 4 years…
Here is how it works folks…Children can only be help for 20 days… If a Parent screams they are seeing asylum its take much longer to process …. leaving you with no choice but to release the parents… and that where you get catch and release
The 20 days was created by Leftists
I remember when this was happening, and I knew what Obama’s incentives were, but he had the support of the government and media to make it happen, but I thought, “Someday this is going to be really bad.” Thank God DJT is the president…
Separating families is ugly in any context. One way to look at it? The American father of a 6-year-old, convicted of murder, is sentenced to 30 years in prison. The mother is deceased, let us say. The child becomes effectively ‘sentenced’ to foster care, a cruel fate to be sure. But what is the alternative? Offering amnesty to the father in order to spare the child from the foster care system? Children fall victim to the criminality of their parents in a variety of ways, whether the latter’s crime is illegal immigration or homicide. Sadly, this issue is being mercilessly demagogued by folks with political agendas.
I’m super-influenced by the opinion of Laura Bush…said no one ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay, you made me laugh. Because today my opinion was super influenced by Laura Bush, that opinion being she needs to STFU and go back to watching W paint or whatever she does and stop pretending to be someone we should ever listen to about anything.
But I can’t laugh and be angry at the same time, so thanks for the chuckle!
She’s man-killer you know.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/northamerica/7646946/Laura-Bush-speaks-about-car-crash-which-killed-friend.html
Hi my American friends. I am Israeli and a Trump supporter. I had family murdered in Europe.
I am telling you there is zero comparison to the separations of families.
In my opinion the situation is that the DNC and Globalists managed to change the demographics of the US to a point that they get about 50% of Americans voting to them and their socialist agenda. It’s a battle for the future of America. That is why merit based immigration is so important and the wall etc… Nothing endangers America more than the above. I have seen socialism in action it’s wonderful on paper and awful in real life.
David,
Socialism is nothing but legalized theft dressed up to look like charity and compassion. Tell me one country that has or had ‘socialism’ where the country’s leaders and ‘favorites’ did not grow richer and the average citizen grew poorer.
Hello David. Nice to hear from you again.I have been t Israel and Yad Vashem. No family separation in all of the history of mankind compares to the separation due to the Holocaust, which is the greatest inhumane action against mankind n the entire history of this world. No words can even begin to address the sorrow of your families and so many others. Nothing compares. You are right. Nothing.
I can only says that I and all Treepers love PM Netanyahu and Israel and we are so grate President Trump fully supports you. I was so happy that he moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem. We will get our wall, our merit based immigration, because POTUS promised and he keeps his promises.
Stay well. Shalom.
Let’s also not forget the Soviet/Communist holocausts with children placed in orphanages, turned against their parents and turned into murderous insane Cultural Revolutionaries (China).
Not separating families is easy.
1-Send them back to country of origin
or
2- Put the kids in jail with the parents
or
3-Put the kids in the Day Camps they’re in now.
Parents choice
until
we can build the wall.
By federal law, we cannot put kids in jail with their parents. I say deport all family members immediately together. No more separation.
Notice there is no mention of the percentages of adults who are NOT the parents or part of the family unit related to the children being held. The percentages published are all above 50% and range as high as 90%. Then there is the number of teen-agers who are sent across without parents, only to have parents and so called relatives follow them across in hopes of being released to care for their teen-age children.
Further nobody is asking congress to do their job, they all want the President to violate the law instead.
Deliberate invasion to usher in New Age Globalism!!! By design. Sorry fools…MAGA! America First!!
We need a federal law making it illegal for anyone to give legal counsel and advice to foreigners how to break our immigration laws and get away with it. We now have many professional activists at our southern border teaching these illegal aliens how to skirt around the immigration laws.
Of all the disgusting and heartbreaking aspects of what has occurred with regards to our immigration laws and policies I think the most cynical was BOs involving American churches in this and openly encouraging them to play a role in it.
Superb!
