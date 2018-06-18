Senate Judiciary Hearing: IG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray – 2:00pm Livestream and Discussion Thread…

The Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley presiding, is scheduled to hear testimony today from DOJ-OIG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the findings of the IG report of FBI conduct during the Clinton email investigation.  The hearing time is 2:00pm Eastern.

This is the first time IG Horowitz will field questions since releasing his report last Thursday. Unfortunately, most of the members of this committee are benefactors of the DC Swamp, and less likely to confront Horowitz and/or Wray with tough and specific questions. It is likely that only Chairman Grassley has actually read the 568-page report.

1,066 Responses to Senate Judiciary Hearing: IG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray – 2:00pm Livestream and Discussion Thread…

  1. Marica says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    I like Kennedy’s q’s—Horowitz sounded shady in his answer…SMH

  2. justme928 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Email between Amanda (?) and Lynch in classified section. What is that about?

  3. bcsurvivor2 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    kennedy’s face says…BS

  4. Jim Ryan says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    John Kennedy is almost humorous and he is pushing a good point on classified political embarrassments.

  5. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    the goal isn’t to STICK UP FOR YOUR ORGANIZATION. The goal is to prosecute the folks guilty of crimes. No one’s looking up to Comey any longer…

  6. Firefly says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Something’s up with the classified report with Lynch. Horowitz not understanding why so highly classified – Sounds like oveclassified to cover up something .

  7. Lumina says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Who is the person Kennedy just mentioned and is classified?

  8. blind no longer says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I love Kennedy!!!!

  9. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I hope Whitehouse isn’t saying that Comey shouldn’t have come forward to talk about Clinton being investigated? As if that was the problem… The Dems should have never allowed her to run for office.

  10. covfefe999 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Ok so about this Amanda Renteria person … apparently there is some Russian intelligence that says Lynch and Renteria (a Clinton campaign staffer) arranged to meet. https://nypost.com/2017/07/07/loretta-lynch-denies-tipping-off-team-clinton-about-email-probe/

  11. Phil Free says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    So when does sunlight get shown on the Weiner laptop? It could be argued that that laptop is -priceless- .. unimaginatively important. The evidence that has been suggested it contains .. could put Hillary — and many other Swamp denizens — away.

  12. mikebrezzze says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    These jerks aren’t intelligent, they’re just accomplished bullsh*t artist.

  13. blind no longer says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I am so mad I am shaking! I really can’t take my intelligence being insulted anymore!

  14. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Is this clown, Whitehouse saying that there should have never been a disclosure about Clinton investigation? Ok, let’s say Comey should have never said anything about it. At least he should have gone to O and said she’s going to be indicted. Endorse someone else to run for president.

  15. sundance says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:30 pm

  16. rumpole2 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Mr Crapo….

    I tried but can not manage to listen to the Senate Committee farce….

    I did notice “Mr CRAPO” as a name tag… I assume ALL Senators answer to that name?

    The evidence is real, the indictments are Fake…..

  17. CommodoreBTC says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    simple questions that should be asked:

    1. What is the current status of the Weiner laptop?

    2. Other than Strozk’s assurances, how has it been verified that all emails on the laptop were reviewed?

    • George says:
      June 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Mr. Wray. Have you reviewed the evidence against Mrs. Clinton as summarized by then FBI Director Comey. If yes, in your opinion were crimes committed that could have been forwarded for prosecution?

  18. Sandra-VA says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Okay, based on questioning from Sheldon Whitehouse, Wray needs to be FIRED FIRED FIRED.

    And why is he directing his questions into investigating Trump instead of the IG report?

  19. sundance says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:33 pm

  20. covfefe999 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Sasse might actually do OK even though he’s a RINO.

  21. maggiemoowho says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Somebody needs to ask Wray why Strzok still has a job? Can’t believe this has not been asked yet.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      June 18, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      That’s been covered here a few times. If he’s fired, there are certain legal “tools” that cannot be used against him, and he has the ability to refuse to answer in certain situations where he could be compelled to answer when still employed. Especially if he’s “singing”…

  22. dawndoe says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    The investigation should be over when you’re trying to get others to turn or compose evidence when you can’t find any!

  23. blind no longer says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Wray has got to go!!! He even looks sleazy!!! God help us!

  24. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    You gotta wonder about the Weiner Laptop. “It’s now a priceless item, don’t leave home without it”

  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I noticed that Wray smiles when answering a Dem Senator question but had sour puss on when talking to a GOP Senator.

  26. Peoria Jones says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Chris Wray, as he exits the FIB:

  27. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    “UNSUB” was the target of the investigation. The title Mid Year Review. Great question Ben asking about anyone targeted, I would think you’d start from the bottom and work your way up. Huma would be the top of my list to prosecute.

  28. TwoLaine says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    NOBODY WAS A SUBJECT OF THE CLINTON EMAIL INVESTIGATION! WOW!

  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:37 pm

  30. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I’d like to wipe that smirk right off of Wray’s face.

  31. KBR says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    I just wish ONE person had asked an obvious question.

    Namely:

    How can the citizens who supported President Trump trust an FBI or a DOJ feel assured that agents showing and sharing such extreme biases against them will not target them for interrogations or arrests, or refuse to help them as victims?

    The citizens so slandered may reasonably feel they are at risk from FBI agents in general, merely by having a certain hat, bumper sticker, or t-shirt, or even coming from a so called “red state” since the slandering agents were not all identified to the public, are possibly not being prosecuted nor fired, and since mere retraining sessions might not change their actual biases nor a hidden possible willingness to act upon them.

    For this reason, such discovered slanders cannot merely be apologized for in a manner showing that the persons are sorry only that they were found out. These agents are a potential danger to a large portion of the public.

  32. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    How recommended Wray for the job? My 7 year old granddaughter could do a better job!

  33. bullnuke says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Sassy is still a never trumper.

  34. JoD says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Since Director Wray keeps a very low profile and does not appear in public or on TV very often, this appearance before the committee provides a rare opportunity to observe him.
    So far, between his answer/non-answers, his facial expressions and his general demeanor…..
    HE’S A DOOFUS!!

    • fanbeav says:
      June 18, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      Like Comey, Wray is a Doofus. Why would our politicians want an effective FBI agent? Then they would actually be investigated like they should all be for treason and racketeering!

  35. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    God help me! I want to puke when Wray speaks… I’m not glad he’s there…this guy isn’t restoring any confidence in the FBI

  36. bullnuke says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Doesn’t the FBI academy teach ethics?

  37. covfefe999 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Another Dem shot down in line of questioning.

  38. Sandra-VA says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Hawaii Senator asks Wray if he is concerned about President’s comments and pardon powers.

    Sheesh!

  39. bullnuke says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Hirono…another shot.

  40. Lumina says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    There we go again…great concern about POTUS’ comments…are they trying to gag the POTUS….

  41. sundance says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:44 pm

  42. ddassow says:
    June 18, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Senator Hironon is stupid as well. Why not ask O lying about knowing of the Clinton email server? The difference between gross negligence and regular negligence. Clinton signed that she understood how classified info is to be treated. Intent. She certainly intended to take classified info off a classified server and placing it onto a homemade unclassified server!!!

