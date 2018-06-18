Senate Judiciary Hearing: IG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray – 2:00pm Livestream and Discussion Thread…

The Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley presiding, is scheduled to hear testimony today from DOJ-OIG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the findings of the IG report of FBI conduct during the Clinton email investigation. The hearing time is 2:00pm Eastern.
Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link – Alternate 2 Livestream Link
.
This is the first time IG Horowitz will field questions since releasing his report last Thursday. Unfortunately, most of the members of this committee are benefactors of the DC Swamp, and less likely to confront Horowitz and/or Wray with tough and specific questions. It is likely that only Chairman Grassley has actually read the 568-page report.
.
.
I like Kennedy’s q’s—Horowitz sounded shady in his answer…SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
Email between Amanda (?) and Lynch in classified section. What is that about?
LikeLiked by 2 people
caught that…sounded like Amanda Renterie?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amanda Renteria. Former staffer for Feinstein and Stabenow. Ran for Governor in California this year and was an analyst at Goldman.
I am thinking her connection to Feinstein(Go8) might account for the classified nature of her conversation with Lynch, but who knows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AND it was classified by the IC at the HIGHEST levels…. that sounds extremely fishy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Here we go:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amanda_Renteria
“Amanda Andrea Renteria (born November 15, 1974) is an American political aide who has worked for United States Senators Dianne Feinstein and Debbie Stabenow. A member of the Democratic Party, Renteria is the first Latina Chief of Staff in the history of the U.S. Senate. She was the Democratic nominee for the United States House of Representatives from California’s 21st congressional district in 2014, but lost to incumbent Republican David Valadao. In February 2018 she announced her candidacy for Governor of California.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
“016 Clinton campaign
Leaked emails of John Podesta show that the Hillary Clinton campaign was looking for a “Hispanic woman” for the position of political director of her 2016 presidential campaign.[18] Following the loss to Valadao, Renteria was hired to fill that position.[19]”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Horowitz was speaking about her with regard to the Lynch investigation and it being highly classified by Intelligence community.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I mentioned that up above….
Very curious.
LikeLike
Stanford again.
LikeLike
I don’t think the Amanda Rentaria angle has ever been solved. Here’s an article about who she is and how she’s involved: “The senators are seeking answers about a Russian intelligence memo — which was obtained by the FBI — that suggested Lynch had assured a member of the Clinton campaign, Amanda Renteria, that the investigation into Clinton’s emails would not go too far.” https://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/23/loretta-lynch-hillary-clinton-probe-senate-judiciary-239905
LikeLike
kennedy’s face says…BS
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Kennedy is almost humorous and he is pushing a good point on classified political embarrassments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, Horowitz was pi$$ed at being put on the spot like that.
Tight-lipped and “nope … nope … nope …”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Cajun Kennedy? He is good today.
(The prize bull -VS- bureaucrat with a laminated card.)
LikeLike
the goal isn’t to STICK UP FOR YOUR ORGANIZATION. The goal is to prosecute the folks guilty of crimes. No one’s looking up to Comey any longer…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something’s up with the classified report with Lynch. Horowitz not understanding why so highly classified – Sounds like oveclassified to cover up something .
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who is the person Kennedy just mentioned and is classified?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ooh. Stanford AND Harvard? Somebody’s a smarty pants.
LikeLike
I love Kennedy!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope Whitehouse isn’t saying that Comey shouldn’t have come forward to talk about Clinton being investigated? As if that was the problem… The Dems should have never allowed her to run for office.
LikeLike
He just did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok so about this Amanda Renteria person … apparently there is some Russian intelligence that says Lynch and Renteria (a Clinton campaign staffer) arranged to meet. https://nypost.com/2017/07/07/loretta-lynch-denies-tipping-off-team-clinton-about-email-probe/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry. That Lynch would not charge Clinton. (not about tarmac meeting)
LikeLike
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/07/06/lynch-denies-offering-clinton-assurances-240285
LikeLike
Wow, I missed that one. Of course Lynch gave Clinton a heads up about the investigation right after she told O.
LikeLike
She’s the one The Russian memo suggested Lynch had told Renteria that the investigation into Clinton’s emails would not go too far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no reason for it to be classified. Nothing in this “matter” should be classified.
LikeLike
So when does sunlight get shown on the Weiner laptop? It could be argued that that laptop is -priceless- .. unimaginatively important. The evidence that has been suggested it contains .. could put Hillary — and many other Swamp denizens — away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmm, ‘unimaginatively’ wasn’t used quite right, there — i was looking to say, that it is hard to imagine how really important the Weiner laptop really, really is.
LikeLike
BINGO…I think that is why they are trying to discredit the leaks and Rudy to hide what the laptop contains…
LikeLike
Soon Phil Free. All in good time.
LikeLike
These jerks aren’t intelligent, they’re just accomplished bullsh*t artist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so mad I am shaking! I really can’t take my intelligence being insulted anymore!
LikeLiked by 3 people
blind- I’m right there with you.
LikeLike
Is this clown, Whitehouse saying that there should have never been a disclosure about Clinton investigation? Ok, let’s say Comey should have never said anything about it. At least he should have gone to O and said she’s going to be indicted. Endorse someone else to run for president.
LikeLike
I heard that too. Flabbergasting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t that simply a rather public referral to the DOJ/FBI as result of the Bengazi hearings?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLike
Mr Crapo….
I tried but can not manage to listen to the Senate Committee farce….
I did notice “Mr CRAPO” as a name tag… I assume ALL Senators answer to that name?
The evidence is real, the indictments are Fake…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
The chick in white cannot believe you said that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, Prog… nice find LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
simple questions that should be asked:
1. What is the current status of the Weiner laptop?
2. Other than Strozk’s assurances, how has it been verified that all emails on the laptop were reviewed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Wray. Have you reviewed the evidence against Mrs. Clinton as summarized by then FBI Director Comey. If yes, in your opinion were crimes committed that could have been forwarded for prosecution?
LikeLike
Okay, based on questioning from Sheldon Whitehouse, Wray needs to be FIRED FIRED FIRED.
And why is he directing his questions into investigating Trump instead of the IG report?
LikeLiked by 2 people
cause Sheldon is a demonrat
LikeLike
Yes, I know… and they are all redirecting to Trump Trump Trump….
But, Wray needs to go. His answers to Whitehouse played right into the D’s rhetoric.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because TDS
LikeLike
Quite the weasel isn’t he.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
These are the kinds of moments I pray for. Totally unexpected, surprising, and IN OUR FAVOR.
LikeLike
Yes that’s the whole ball of wax. The narrative Comey only hurt Clinton WRONG. Bernie FANS should be outraged again. Time to partner up. This line of question pointed out that Clinton would not have been able to get the nomination based on the timing as well
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would suspect that Bernster took a pay off to keep quiet. Otherwise….why not fight?
LikeLike
KA-BOOM!!!
I can’t believe that came from Graham.
LikeLike
Graham has a dual personality.
LikeLike
Graham has been ALL IN for the past two weeks. One thing about him is that he knows how to read the tea leaves. If I were the Democrats, MSM, Leftist etc., I would be really worried seeing this Lindsey. He knows what is coming!
LikeLike
It’s on the record and Neither Horowitz or Wray disagreed. Boom.
LikeLike
Who was he (Graham) quoting? Comey? Did he say “If you find HER guilty, that would pave the way for Trump to win”?
LikeLike
Sasse might actually do OK even though he’s a RINO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody needs to ask Wray why Strzok still has a job? Can’t believe this has not been asked yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s been covered here a few times. If he’s fired, there are certain legal “tools” that cannot be used against him, and he has the ability to refuse to answer in certain situations where he could be compelled to answer when still employed. Especially if he’s “singing”…
LikeLike
The investigation should be over when you’re trying to get others to turn or compose evidence when you can’t find any!
LikeLike
Wray has got to go!!! He even looks sleazy!!! God help us!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You gotta wonder about the Weiner Laptop. “It’s now a priceless item, don’t leave home without it”
LikeLike
I noticed that Wray smiles when answering a Dem Senator question but had sour puss on when talking to a GOP Senator.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I have also observed the same…
LikeLike
Chris Wray, as he exits the FIB:
LikeLiked by 1 person
“UNSUB” was the target of the investigation. The title Mid Year Review. Great question Ben asking about anyone targeted, I would think you’d start from the bottom and work your way up. Huma would be the top of my list to prosecute.
LikeLike
NOBODY WAS A SUBJECT OF THE CLINTON EMAIL INVESTIGATION! WOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s still people clutching this ridiculous Huber theory?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There seems to be a Grand Jury, so why not???
LikeLike
Put a sock in it.
LikeLike
Please Lord, I hope so!
LikeLike
I’d like to wipe that smirk right off of Wray’s face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This face?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just wish ONE person had asked an obvious question.
Namely:
How can the citizens who supported President Trump trust an FBI or a DOJ feel assured that agents showing and sharing such extreme biases against them will not target them for interrogations or arrests, or refuse to help them as victims?
The citizens so slandered may reasonably feel they are at risk from FBI agents in general, merely by having a certain hat, bumper sticker, or t-shirt, or even coming from a so called “red state” since the slandering agents were not all identified to the public, are possibly not being prosecuted nor fired, and since mere retraining sessions might not change their actual biases nor a hidden possible willingness to act upon them.
For this reason, such discovered slanders cannot merely be apologized for in a manner showing that the persons are sorry only that they were found out. These agents are a potential danger to a large portion of the public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
KBR- excellent and important point.
LikeLike
That is an excellent point. Obviously, a great many of them consider us lazy, retard POS’s and are willing to put it in writing. They hold us in contempt. How can we possibly trust them if we ever need them – or need to defend ourselves against them?
LikeLike
So true, KBR.
LikeLike
How recommended Wray for the job? My 7 year old granddaughter could do a better job!
LikeLike
She’s probably too smart for that job.
LikeLike
Sassy is still a never trumper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since Director Wray keeps a very low profile and does not appear in public or on TV very often, this appearance before the committee provides a rare opportunity to observe him.
So far, between his answer/non-answers, his facial expressions and his general demeanor…..
HE’S A DOOFUS!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Comey, Wray is a Doofus. Why would our politicians want an effective FBI agent? Then they would actually be investigated like they should all be for treason and racketeering!
LikeLike
God help me! I want to puke when Wray speaks… I’m not glad he’s there…this guy isn’t restoring any confidence in the FBI
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t the FBI academy teach ethics?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another Dem shot down in line of questioning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hawaii Senator asks Wray if he is concerned about President’s comments and pardon powers.
Sheesh!
LikeLike
Hirono…another shot.
LikeLike
There we go again…great concern about POTUS’ comments…are they trying to gag the POTUS….
LikeLike
Rs should use Hillary’s name liberally in their questioning, prefacing it with “Lying Crooked”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senator Hironon is stupid as well. Why not ask O lying about knowing of the Clinton email server? The difference between gross negligence and regular negligence. Clinton signed that she understood how classified info is to be treated. Intent. She certainly intended to take classified info off a classified server and placing it onto a homemade unclassified server!!!
LikeLike