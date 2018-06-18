Senate Judiciary Hearing: IG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray – 2:00pm Livestream and Discussion Thread…

The Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley presiding, is scheduled to hear testimony today from DOJ-OIG Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the findings of the IG report of FBI conduct during the Clinton email investigation. The hearing time is 2:00pm Eastern.

Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link – Alternate 2 Livestream Link

This is the first time IG Horowitz will field questions since releasing his report last Thursday. Unfortunately, most of the members of this committee are benefactors of the DC Swamp, and less likely to confront Horowitz and/or Wray with tough and specific questions. It is likely that only Chairman Grassley has actually read the 568-page report.

