IG Hearing: Senator Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy and Ted Cruz Question Segments….

As anticipated the majority of the Senate Judiciary hearing was a two-step. Most of the questions presented to Inspector General Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray did little to advance the understanding of the issues at hand. There was only one round of questions, several missing senators, and no senators for the duration. The hearing wrapped up early shortly after 5:00pm.
Here’s the only three question segments that approached the central issues. We discover that former FBI Director James Comey is the subject of an ongoing investigation. We also discover there is a grand jury impaneled.
Senator Lindsey Graham:
.
Senator John Kennedy:
.
Senator Ted Cruz:
.
Advertisements
McCabe said Comey was briefed on the Weiner laptop. Comey says he isn’t sure when he heard about it because it was a flyby briefing. That is like ignoring an atom bomb related to your biggest PR case ever. Just the words alone would have set Comey’s hair on fire. Give me a break.
LikeLike
Wow, I’m ready to take back everything bad I ever said about Sen. Graham. Almost… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
MEEE TOO!
I like the way Senator Graham is asking smart questions. I hope he continues and holds their noses in the stinkpot!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wray acted like he wanted to say, Hold on to your hats because we have a hellava surprise in store for you.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I read yesterday where some asshole named Sundance predicted Ted Cruz would just make campaign statements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, #MeToo
LikeLike
Yeah…I thought the questioning was rather vigorous considering how underwhelming it had the potential of being.
LikeLike
Why comment here if you can’t stand the host? Maybe go to Hotair.
LikeLike
?Payback
Is Elon Musk cooperating with Q team on NORK?
He and Google man Eric Schmidt were having a disagreement
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/29/google-billionaire-eric-schmidt-elon-musk-is-wrong-about-ai.html
Coincidence?
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/18/elon-musk-email-employee-conducted-extensive-and-damaging-sabotage.html
LikeLike
The stealthy, Eric Schmidt-backed startup that’s working to put Hillary Clinton in the White House
https://qz.com/520652/groundwork-eric-schmidt-startup-working-for-hillary-clinton-campaign/
LikeLike
The Groundwork is one of the Clinton campaign’s biggest vendors, billing it for more than $177,000 in the second quarter of 2015, according to federal filings. Yet many political operatives know little about it. Its website consists entirely of a grey-on-black triangle logo that suggests “the digital roots of change” while also looking vaguely like the Illuminati symbol:
LikeLike
Couldn’t watch the whole thing. Did any one ask Wray what the hell was he talking about at his press conference?
LikeLike
If I didn’t know any better, I’d say we got ’em on the run… And maybe Horowitz is not coming to the conclusion that bias was what caused the FBI to tank the MYE, but rather ‘instructions’ to tank the MYE ‘matter.’ Just a hunch.
LikeLike
Just a thought. Wasn’t the question asked of IG Horowitz BY THE DEMOCRATS whether there was any bias AGAINST Hitlery?
If that is the question he is answering then it sheds a completely different light on the answer IG Horrowitz gave.
(I would look but I can barely get a page to load. I think the internet is on FIRE!)
LikeLike