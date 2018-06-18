IG Hearing: Senator Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy and Ted Cruz Question Segments….

As anticipated the majority of the Senate Judiciary hearing was a two-step. Most of the questions presented to Inspector General Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray did little to advance the understanding of the issues at hand. There was only one round of questions, several missing senators, and no senators for the duration. The hearing wrapped up early shortly after 5:00pm.

Here’s the only three question segments that approached the central issues. We discover that former FBI Director James Comey is the subject of an ongoing investigation. We also discover there is a grand jury impaneled.

Senator Lindsey Graham:

Senator John Kennedy:

Senator Ted Cruz:

