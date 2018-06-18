IG Hearing: Senator Lindsey Graham, John Kennedy and Ted Cruz Question Segments….

As anticipated the majority of the Senate Judiciary hearing was a two-step.  Most of the questions presented to Inspector General Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray did little to advance the understanding of the issues at hand.  There was only one round of questions, several missing senators, and no senators for the duration. The hearing wrapped up early shortly after 5:00pm.

Here’s the only three question segments that approached the central issues.  We discover that former FBI Director James Comey is the subject of an ongoing investigation.  We also discover there is a grand jury impaneled.

Senator Lindsey Graham:

Senator John Kennedy:

Senator Ted Cruz:

  1. nerveman says:
    June 18, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    McCabe said Comey was briefed on the Weiner laptop. Comey says he isn’t sure when he heard about it because it was a flyby briefing. That is like ignoring an atom bomb related to your biggest PR case ever. Just the words alone would have set Comey’s hair on fire. Give me a break.

  2. jstanley01 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Wow, I’m ready to take back everything bad I ever said about Sen. Graham. Almost… 😀

  4. DeWalt says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Wray acted like he wanted to say, Hold on to your hats because we have a hellava surprise in store for you.

  6. Kent says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I read yesterday where some asshole named Sundance predicted Ted Cruz would just make campaign statements.

  8. DeWalt says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Couldn’t watch the whole thing. Did any one ask Wray what the hell was he talking about at his press conference?

  9. johneb18 says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    If I didn’t know any better, I’d say we got ’em on the run… And maybe Horowitz is not coming to the conclusion that bias was what caused the FBI to tank the MYE, but rather ‘instructions’ to tank the MYE ‘matter.’ Just a hunch.

  10. G. Combs says:
    June 18, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Just a thought. Wasn’t the question asked of IG Horowitz BY THE DEMOCRATS whether there was any bias AGAINST Hitlery?

    If that is the question he is answering then it sheds a completely different light on the answer IG Horrowitz gave.

    (I would look but I can barely get a page to load. I think the internet is on FIRE!)

