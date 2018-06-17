Sunday Talks: Maria Bartiromo Interviews Devin Nunes on IG Report and FBI/DOJ Misconduct….

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the particulars of the IG report and the upcoming week.
Bartiromo is one of the few pundits who has actually absorbed the entire landscape of the back-story, read the actual reports and invested her time into the details. As such Ms. Bartiromo is able to take a comprehensive understanding forward into her interviews:
.
When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our fourth or sixth amendment right to privacy and due process, we need to obtain permission from men who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that men get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom is soon to perish.
Obama DOJ and FBI does not care about US Consttution
LikeLiked by 5 people
FBI doesn’t care about crime, either.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh they care about it. Many readers know what I mean but are afraid to type it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That must have been a /sarc there, and I’m not afraid to type it. Start with the Bundy’s (h3ll, go back to Waco if you want to with the Mueller authority) and work outward with Levoy at your side. It’s a bullshat organization, and let those upstanding “rank and file” prove me otherwise.
Bueller…Bueller…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ‘rank and file’ were calling us “azzholes” and “idiots”.
And the ‘rank and file’ doesn’t even have the courage to name themselves.
We dont really need a group like that with access to our personal communications, do we?
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMO the FBI has gone well beyond any ability to correct themselves. Their reputation can’t be restored.
LikeLiked by 9 people
DanO64: If you want to reduce the crime rate just reduce the size of the FBI!
LikeLiked by 5 people
illinois, It just occurred to me that the President’s Tweet ab how smart and strong we are may have been a response to these idiot agents dissing us, his supporters.
betcha it was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like the “rank and file” agent sitting in a car across the street as the shooters climbed the steps in Garland, TX? How about all the “rank and file” who ignored a bazillion warnings about the shooter at Marjorie Stoneman High school? And we could also inquire as to their behavior in Las Vegas now couldn’t we? How about the fact that the Russians warned them more than once about the brothers in Boston.
They all need to be in Leavenworth by the close of business tomorrow
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yeah, unfortunately a lot of people seem to think your average FBI agent is cool, professional, caring… sorta like Mulder and Scully. Sorry, but no… I wish… but NO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can go back further than Bundy with Mueller. I am reading a book called “Inside Job” about 9/11. I know that isn’t popular here, but Mueller is behind not acting on intelligence that could have prevented the tragedy. He shut down FBI offices trying to warn about Middle Eastern men learning to fly planes.
Mueller has never been any good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I went to Navy flight school with two of them. One night I was in an open sim line in the early nineties near Pensacola. Waited about 1 hour. One of the “Al Brothers” as we called them showed up. (Most of their names state red with Al). The Al Brother got to be in front of the line in front of us Navy and USMC student naval aviators.
Pissed.
Hey Ari Fleischer…. you dodged that question about the Al Ghamdi brothers having Naval Air Station Whiting Field passport addresses and Lamplighter Apartment Drivers License found in the rubble for one week. Tell is Ari…. why did we train them and why did we give them front of the line priveledges for open sims?
$10 says McCain was behind that shit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I suspect that McCain is behind A LOT of sh*t and that’s why he is hiding out in Arizona pretending to have a terminal disease. He has played the war hero card for years but the truth of the matter is that he has been on the wrong side of almost everything bad that has happened in this country for the past 40 years…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Revelation 6:4
Then another horse went forth. It was bright red, and its rider was granted permission to take peace from the earth and to make men slay one another. And he was given a great sword.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does feel like there are far bigger things happening than what we can see, doesn’t it? Glad to know there is a plan and that all will be revealed in the end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waco… Ruby Ridge…
Back when those went down, I was still very much on the “left” end of the political spectrum. But even so, it was clear to me that those two “incidents” were flat-out MURDER. And I explicitly said so to anyone willing to listen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what, you mean like, FIB cares about getting away with crimes? Please, you haven’t been around here much if you think anyone’s afraid to say truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Oh they care about it. Many readers know what I mean but are afraid to type it.”
___________________
I wish I knew what that meant, but I’m not privy to the knowledge of the secret societies.
I’ve been out in the cold, by myself, for a long time.
So have a lot of others.
Nobody gives a *&^% about that.
At least we have comfort in the knowledge that others, those who are members of ‘inside’ groups with secret knowledge, know what’s really going on.
And what a comfort that is.
LikeLike
You spend enough time out in the cold, you’re not afraid to type anything.
Try me.
LikeLike
“The FBI has shown itself to be a clear and present danger to our republic. When an organization with that much power is corrupted, it must be disbanded. Maybe a new organization can come from its ashes, but we cannot trust this one ever again. They hold a knife at the throat of every American citizen…”
-Anonymous
LikeLiked by 4 people
Betty: Big organizations like the FBI need to regularly stage mass killings to continually justify their existence! Reduce the size of the FBI and the crime rate will also fall!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is because locals now pay attention to their neighborhoods. As our hero Barney Fife stated “nip it in the bud.” Know your neighbors in any government.
LikeLike
They truly believe that the U.S. Constitution is an old, outdated document put together by old white men and that it needs to be updated to reflect the New World Order led by Obama whose dream is to be president of the world. In his mind, being president of the U.S.A. was a mere stepping stone to the higher world order. Thank God today and every day that our country was given a second chance by our VSGPOTUS.
LikeLiked by 9 people
In the meantime, Obama is too incompetent to even be a president of a PTA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey Obama is good for Community Organizer. And now his Presidential Library will cost my bankrupted state of IL $200 mil that we don’t have. Can any State take his library, please?
LikeLiked by 1 person
UST, there won’t be much to be put up in there anyway, half of the boxes have been replaced with newspapers and bricks!
LikeLike
More than that, Bozo and his clowns want to destroy the Constitution. They challenge the Constitution at every turn. Think all the Unconstitutional EO’s for a start.
LikeLike
If the FBI and DOJ don’t produce information….they are under double secret probation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking about how there are a lot of good men and women working at the Post Office or the VA, and that doesn’t stop the calls to shut those agencies down.
The FBI is worse than the VA, because the VA can only harm the people who seek them out, but the FBI can come after us.
Burn it down. Salt the earth where it stood.
Any of the “good” ones can apply at our new, clean federal law enforcement agency.
Why, there must be at least a dozen or so of those.
LikeLiked by 13 people
In the “Untouchables” movie, Sean Connery’s character said one must go to the police academy (fbi academy) to recruit UN-corrupted officers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, and he did. Frank Reagan (Blue Bloods) also made references to the “fresh out of the academy uncorrupted”. Makes me think of Freshmen Congressmen (and women). Who gets to them first may determine which way they go.
LikeLike
Tom, this may be true, but if the newbies are brought into a corrupt system, many will fall.
Congress is a perfect model for this pattern.
How many were disappointed by Tea Party types who folded their hand once in Congress.
I hafta agree with the burn and salt crowd here.
LikeLike
Thumbs Up Bendix,wordpress wont let me
like your post but i agree 100%.
LikeLike
If we are to start anew,
Then NONE of the existing Bureau employees should be given an opportunity at re-hire.
They can apply at any of thousands of used car dealerships, movie theaters or bowling alleys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let them serve out their terms in government as “mailmen” for their retirement. End the FBI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is Strzok’s lawyer saying he will testify to congress with no strings attached and won’t take the 5th?
Says Strzok will show he isn’t a bad guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heck, someone gave him the immunity. My money is Mueller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller can’t for the FISA stuff and spying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can not imagine he got an immunity deal. He probably is cooperating on the hopes of a lighter sentence. His handlers may have authorized an appearance.
He’s an essential witness, I expect hidden in a very secure, likely, military facility.
He better spill it all and implicate the higher ups. Based upon what has come out so far, after a trial, I would love to see him at Leavenworth for a long stretch even if he testifies about the most senior conspirators.
LikeLike
My ethics professor at ucla used to say that it is impossible for a person to choose evil. A man chooses what seems to be good…..and he is sometimes mistaken.
LikeLike
No offense to you J, but I think your ethics professor is a moral relativist. That is certainly a charitable outlook on the world to think there are only misguided people, and not bad people, but I don’t believe it.
Look at all the experiments showing many people will do the evil thing if they think no one is looking. Those people aren’t choosing what they think is good, they are choosing what they think they can get away with.
In my opinion only, of course.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I agree, mimbler. You can see it in children –They choose what they can get away with. Some never develop a moral compass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true, children in a sense are born amoral not innocent (not talking religion here).
The parents instill a moral code in them.
And then, of course, as the child grows he can adopt or reject it.
LikeLike
Your professor was “ἄγνοια” in the Koine Biblical Greek – either willingly or unwillingly ignorant. A modern agnostic, simply put. He chooses NOT to know.
St. John used the word “χλιαρὸς” – lukewarm (Revelation 3:16) to describe such a person.
FYI
LikeLiked by 6 people
When a man chooses to commit murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, or slander he is choosing evil. If the ethics professor cannot identify these things as evil, then the ethics professor should look for another job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first thought was this is a set-up by crooks on Senate Intel committee Burr/Warner to give him a pass and give the MSM talking points.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the lies are thoroughly rehearsed.
That’s where the confidence comes from.
LikeLike
why isn’t Strzok indicted for obstruction yet and why is still employed?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“why isn’t Strzok indicted for obstruction yet and why is still employed?”
My only guess is that IG Horowitz needs him within the agency to obtain information he has otherwise, IG does not have power to get info from someone outside agency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“My patience has run out.” Devin Nunes. Get it done, sir. The country is behind you.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Why is Trump not firing Benedict Sessions?
Until Benedict Sessions is replaced there will be no justice.
LikeLike
Sessions isn’t getting replaced because there is NO chance that a replacement could be confirmed. I believe McConnell has said he won’t do it. In the absence of a confirmed replacement Rosenstein would be acting AG. Would that be better?
LikeLiked by 3 people
FIB and Do(in) J are gangrene – – keep cutting til you reach healthy tissue or til it’s all gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ef mcconnel, he needs a good horse-whipping from the Leader…PT cannot let the turtle bully him. Who’s the alpha male here anyway?
LikeLike
Because he doesn’t have to. Nunes just made clear what is coming this week, articles of impeachment against Sessions, Rosenstein, and Wray. Once PDJT has the House clamoring for those three heads, PDJT can fire them all with little in the way of consequences. Well played. He let them do themselves in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
The picture is incorrect. FBI is no longer leaning left. It already laid on floor with DOJ cover it up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We do not have the unredacted report, but only what Rosensteing gave us.
Expect far, far more in the UNredacted report. Horowitz is a white hate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“HAT” – sorry, my bad . . .
LikeLike
jb: ah yes, that liberal politicaly programmed auto correct strikes again!
LikeLike
I find it puzzling that Strok is volunteering to testify before congress without representation and without invoking his 5th Amendment privilege. Could it be that he is actually not a black hat? Wasn’t he counter intelligence? I am probably totally incorrect. I just find it strange that he is being blamed for so many of these treasonous activities. Could he be a fall guy? Please don’t attack me for this post. I am most likely wrong. I am simply thinking outside the box. In contrast to that thoughtm Strok could very well be SO corrupt that he thinks he can lie his way out of this and thus avoid the horrific justice that is about to be served to him.
LikeLike
sorry I omitted the z in Strzok
LikeLike
He won’t testify without full immunity. He isn’t a white hat….he is totally implicated in this and could be indicted for obstruction of justice. His lawyer wants an immunity agreement for him. We were told months ago that his continued employment with the FBI meant he was cooperating but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Where the hell is Mr. Huber and Mr. Sessions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He imagines that the power of his belief-system will compell your respect. You come to scoff, but stay to pray.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My cynical view is that he has been reassured that he will be asked no tough questions and his appearance is just another act of Kabuki theater.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, a chance to put forth his narrative. He’d get softballs that would allow himself to be painted as the hero/victim.
We don’ need no steenkin’ testimony.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He doesn’t need immunity if he already has a deal, and the deal may include testimony in front of any congressional committee that seeks it. He’s already going down, and the rest of the cabal left him and McCabe holding the bag. McCabe is still resisting, but my guess is that Strzok feels no loyalty to those who have made him the fall guy. So … for Strzok … this is pure payback. F me? F YOU!
LikeLike
? “Strok is volunteering to testify before congress without representation and without invoking his 5th Amendment privilege”?
Where did you get that? I’ve read nothing about that.
LikeLike
OK found it: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-17/strzok-testify-congress-no-immunity-will-not-invoke-5th-amendment
LikeLike
What is this “many good people” of the FBI, DOJ, NSA, and all the other “intelligence” community you keep referring to? The reason they can’t stop known wolfs, over-medicated bullied teens, or getting everything wrong from Iraq’s WOD to muffing the Las Vegas massacre is due to the hatred of us and constant shenanigans trying to alter we the people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree with you. I don’t trust any of them.
LikeLike
Thoughts,
Why is this taking so long?
Most common and logical answer, because this has to be a flawless above board literally unimpeachable execution of the law.
Why is this so important?
Because in six, ten, fourteen, eighteen years there is a possibility that there will be a Democrat administration, and that means automagic pardons all round.
How can that be prevented?
Any thoughts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Tree, A Rope, and a Hangman. I will Volunteer my very valuable time if I am asked nicely. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hangings and firing squads just like after the Nuremberg Trials in WW2.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^ FRICK’N THIS ^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Democrats are held to 1% of the crimes they committed, there won’t be another Democrat administration for centuries.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It can’t. The quality of a prosecution has nothing to do with a pardon. The power of pardon is solely up to the discretion of the president.
So if you are concerned about a pardon, there should be a quick, immediate prosecution, so they spend at least some time in prison.
Making the prosecution perfect just minimizes the time in prison before the next dem is elected.
LikeLike
mimbler, what you state is true.
But, making the prosecution perfect is the only way to prevent repeals, and the ba$tards will be out on bail (unlike Manafort), while an interminable appeal process is waded through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, like so much of life there is a happy spot between the two extremes.
LikeLike
@westernwhere, my ‘thoughts’ about why it’s taking so long?
Uniparty is running the clock, AKA Statute of Limitations.
Simultaneously, Herr Mueller is racking up indictments, inprisonments BEFORE trials, no knock, predawn, gunz drawn SWAT raids, and other such intimidating and bankrupting tactics to associates of P Trump.
This is both punishment and preemptive message to any would be Trump supporters.
LikeLike
Now I’m halfway through the report. I’m getting the distinct impression certain parties at DOJ were happy to “blame it all on the Bureau”, and did a pretty good job of doing so. Whether it’s the whole story may depend on the reaction of those who work at the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Srzok can just say that all of his texts were just “personal opinions” and they were “taken out of context.” Then nothing will happen to him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well written warning.
LikeLike
You can…
LikeLike
Well written warning.
LikeLike
… say that…
LikeLike
Well written warning.
LikeLike
… again. 😉
LikeLike
All they need to do is find Wray and Rosenstein in contempt and demand that the President fire them for cause. Then Trump can start the clean-up. Require polygraph test of every agent to keep job. Drain the place by moving it out of DC and eliminating outside contractors. Prosecute all involved in leaks, felonious spying and reports, all who supported FISA and 302 abuse, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just impeach and fire them! My gut tells me that Trump will fire Wray, and Rosenstein. He’ll do it when the time is right. I am sick to death of the two tier justice system, and their corruption! If this isn’t all prosecuted to the fullest, we will be able to cite these cases in court to gain our freedoms if ever required!
“But your honor, all I did was smash the devices you requested. If Hillary Clinton can do it, why can’t I?”
LikeLike
So now congress is threatening to hold DOJ in contempt, perhaps to impeach.
Eric Holder was held in contempt, didn’t seem to hurt him much. Impeaching Wray or Rosenstein would be appropriate, of course, but it would drag on and give the assorted NeverTrumpers, either Uniparty swamp dwellers or the SJW whackjobs in the general public, a bonfire to dance around that the Fake News peddlers would through gas on by the gallon.
I don’t think this is going to solve anything, even if it’s the right thing to do. Something else has to happen to blow this wide open, and it won’t be contempt, toothless Congressional resolutions or endless impeachment hearings.
Strzok’s lawyer claims his client wants to testify, no taking the Fifth, no immunity deal, in front of any congressional committee. Wonder what he’s trying to get in front of?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“POTUS wants to know EVERYTHING”…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
While there’s a “smidgen” of plausible deniability around, they’ll continue to fudge.
So now I wonder . . how far away is the IG report on FISA abuse?
That’d blow it up irrefutably. Lots more options on the table when that is exposed.
Is the FISA abuse report the second shot of a double tap?
LikeLike
Once found in contempt Holder should have been jailed.
LikeLike
Look how intricate and difficult all of this is to follow even for people who are involved in it daily. The average American is just now figuring out that something went wrong, those who took an oath to protect and defend are the perpetrators of great evil and corruption, and innocent people were spied on and had their lives ruined.
For those who are impatient: It took 13 years to write and sign the Constitution. Trump has been President for only 500+ days fighting almost alone against 60 years of filth, deception, and corruption. Rome was not built in a day. Nor can it be destroyed and rebuilt in a day.
Stay the course. Keep your powder dry. All will be well.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And turn off the damn TV.
LikeLiked by 5 people
ZurichMike: That’s for sure. The MSM are the mouthpiece of the enemy.
LikeLike
ZM –
PRECISELY! Sorry for yelling, but you are SPOT-ON!
Good on you, Dude!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Closer to 100 years (Wilson/Fed) but yes, you’re on target.
Off-topic: is it me, but does Bartiromo have a tinge of Sophia Loren? Wouldn’t matter as the reporting sbe is doing is excellent, but what a package.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes she reminds me of suspicious cat . . .
LikeLike
Nice to have an outside perspective –and thanks for the encouragement!!!!
I am curious if typical Europeans have any info other than CNN — just like average Americans sitting in airports! At this rate they will all be surprised at FBI supervisors in perp walks.
CNN and Fox are like 2 completely different movies — as described by Scott Adams.
http://blog.dilbert.com/
LikeLike
And – what’s a “TV?”
Oh, you mean the Lobotomy Box, now waferized. Heh!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Glass Teat”-Harlan Ellison 1970’s– back when when TV screens had glass screens
LikeLike
Mornings with Maria is a fabulous show, and she has understood what happened with the FBI for many, many months now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please see also my articles on the Hill http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/392603-outrageous-political-bias-determined-the-course-of-the-clinton and Breitbart. Also will be on Breitbart radio tonight at 8 E.T. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/16/powell-ig-report-reveals-need-for-criminal-obstruction-of-justice-investigation-of-fbi-and-doj/#iscbbshar
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope that the people here know who you are, Sidney Powell. For those of you who don’t know, she has been featured many times on the Sean Hannity radio and television shows. Ms. Powell, what is your opinion on Christopher Wray? He really didn’t seem too upset over the findings in the IG Report. If that had been my FBI or my company or anything else that I was responsible for, I would have been fuming and raging mad. He seemed as if he was any Personnel Director for any little company across this country. His FBI should already be free from bias, and training should not be required if they already work there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Appreciate you coming here to hang out from time to time, Sidney.
LikeLike
Nunes: ” ..FISA warrant against Carter Page, he got his emails confiscated …” (or words to that extent)
Ahum, does Nunes not realize that this FISA warrant allows the surveillance of many more people than just Carter Page? Like in one step many people in the campaign, in two steps: everybody in the Trump campaign and many people in Congress and Senate…
LikeLike
It’s so refreshing to see a Pol that has Just. Had. Enough. Nunes has, finally, got House Leadership onboard. Their threats are real this time. I, honestly, believe they’ll move to impeach if they don’t get what is requested. After the first one is hiring a Defense Atty on their own dime. Domino’s will fall quickly..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “no political bias” phrase in the IG report has everyone buzzing. Left says yea, right says boo. They all leave out that “no political bias” referenced the investigation, NOT the crooked acts themselves. SD made reference to this when the report came out (which I can’t find).
Devin made this point to Maria and she picked it up right away. Maria is one of the best prepared interviewers I have seen in a long ask time.
LikeLike
you can’t separate the actions of the agents from the investigation. That is the big lie.
LikeLike
But the IG can in the report. That is the big deception.
LikeLike
Why is it that we need a FARMER to keep the ATTORNEYS from subverting our Republic???
Maybe Cal Poly’s ethics course is better than Harvard’s ??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bah. I liked Nunes now I am not so sure. He is too close to Gowdy and always brings him up and defers to Gowdy.
I have heard we should get the documents next week 1 too many times. They really, really, really mean it now and will use their congressional power on the DOJ FBI. I will believe it when I see. Until then its all show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see Gowdy’s latest interview? It may be just another of his “all hat, no cattle” things he’s become famous for… but for some reason this one felt different. I’m not saying we should suddenly start trusting the guy, but I’m willing to at least wait a few days and see what happens. Under the right set of circumstances, ANYONE is capable of having a sudden epiphany, and it doesn’t hurt us to hope that that may have happened with Gowdy. (I still suspect not… but this whole thing has been so bizarre that nothing is impossible anymore.)
LikeLike
Yes I seen it, danger, danger, danger Will Robinson should be what your hear when Gowdy speaks. He strings you along and then boom, boom, boom to Tea Party or MAGA.
LikeLike
Nunes is nothing but a whiner and I’m sick of his crying and complaining on Faux News. Him and Gowdy are completely worthless. Nunes needs to either chit or get off the pot what a shame he turned out to be,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Granted, the Department of Justice and the FBI were in the embrace of the Obama appointees for eight years and it is entirely possible that the the ethos of each department could have become more sensitized to the liberal view in that time.
However, it is a different matter to claim that the entire DOJ and FBI have become antithetical to the rule of law and order and become purely partisan in nature.
The tradition in the times of Aristotle was that politics is a sub-branch of ethics; ethics defined as the moral behavior of individuals and politics being the moral behavior of the group and society. It was Machiavelli who “discovered” political “realism” which is essentially the understanding that humans are jerks who govern by the highly selected “facts” of what best benefits their own self interest.
Machiavelli inspired no revolutions or schools of thought or even political movements. He flopped. Totally. But he did succeed in telling us what defines the pernicious, despotic politician out to overturn the ethos. That politician is without ethics or religious principle. He is a weasel. Think of Eagle Scout James Comey who cooked the books and came up with his own formula which fit the needs of what he wanted the answer to be. Pure Machiavellian.
The fact is there can be no Machiavellian Prince subsisting at the head of the DOJ or FBI while at the same time following the rule of law.
Taking the same advice which Machiavelli offered the prince, we must gird ourselves and go to war with the would-be princes of disorder in the DOJ and the FBI and cast them out.
The rule of law has already been distorted and made a mockery by those who seek a means to their own ambitions: Lynch, Comey, Obama, Holder, Clinton, and their faithful lap dogs. This also includes the members of Congress who would substitute convenience, cunning, caprice and cowardice over the rule of law.
The enigma concerning the watchmen watching over the watchmen is writ large here. Sessions and Rosenstein and Wray and the Gang of Eight have all failed the tests of principle and clarity. This is no time for another politically stacked “blue ribbon commission” to launch another fluster-cluck garbage scow.
How about turning this over to nine principled examiners who keep Kipling’s six honest serving men. They would examine the evidence and determine what, why, when, how, where and who. That would clear the stench of raw politics from the investigation. Having done that, applying the rule of law should be a breeze.
LikeLike