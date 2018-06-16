IG Report: FBI Agent Peter Strzok Sent Weiner Sealed Indictment To His Personal Email…

One of the interesting aspects of the IG report is the documented use of personal email by participants within the FBI “small group” Mid-Year-Exam (MYE) team. [pg 424]
One of those documented examples involves FBI Agent Peter Strzok downloading the content of the sealed Anthony Weiner Indictment, October 29, 2016, to his personal email address. Unauthorized extraction of a ‘sealed SDNY indictment‘, and transmission to a non-secure system, is a felony.
(From summary pg vii) We found that Strzok used his personal email accounts for official government business on several occasions, including forwarding an email from his FBI account to his personal email account about the proposed search warrant the Midyear team was seeking on the Weiner laptop.
==> This email included a draft of the search warrant affidavit, which contained information from the Weiner investigation that appears to have been under seal at the time in the Southern District of New York and information obtained pursuant to a grand jury subpoena issued in the Eastern District of Virginia in the Midyear investigation. <==
We refer to the FBI the issue of whether Strzok’s use of personal email accounts violated FBI and Department policies.
Details of this specific example continue on pages 426, 427, 428 and footnotes #217 #218:
[…] During our review, we identified several instances where Strzok used his personal email account for government business. […] Most troubling, on October 29, 2016, Strzok forwarded from his FBI account to his personal email account an email about the proposed search warrant the Midyear team was seeking on the Weiner laptop.
This email included a draft of the search warrant affidavit, which contained information from the Weiner investigation that appears to have been under seal at the time in the Southern District of New York and information obtained pursuant to a grand jury subpoena issued in the Eastern District of Virginia in the Midyear investigation.
The footnotes here are interesting:
fn #217 reads: ” The OIG previously notified the respective U.S. Attorney’s Offices about Strzok’s actions.”
Presumably fn #217 reflects the Office of Inspector General informing the Southern District of New York (sdny) and Eastern District of Virginia (edva) about Strzok downloading sealed Weiner investigation material to a personal email system and presenting abstracts containing that information to EDVA to gain the Huma Abedin laptop search warrant.
fn #218 reads: “We requested access to Strzok’s personal email account. Strzok agreed to produce copies of work-related emails in his personal account but declined to produce copies of his personal emails. Strzok subsequently told the OIG that he had reviewed the emails residing in his personal mailboxes and found no work-related communications. We determined that we lacked legal authority to obtain the contents of Strzok’s personal email account from his email provider, which requires an Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) search warrant to produce email contents. Strzok’s email provider’s policy applies to opened emails and emails stored for more than 180 days, which ECPA otherwise permits the government to obtain using a subpoena and prior notice to the subscriber. See 18 U.S.C. § 2703(a), (b)(1)(B)(i); COMPUTER CRIME AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SECTION, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, SEARCHING AND SEIZING COMPUTERS AND OBTAINING ELECTRONIC EVIDENCE IN CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS at 129-30 (2009). In addition, although we learned that a non-FBI family member had access to Strzok’s personal email account in 2017, Strzok told the OIG that no one else had access to his personal email account during the period in question (i.e., late October 2016).”
(pg 428) We refer to the FBI the issue of whether Strzok’s use of personal email accounts violated FBI and Department policies. As noted above, Page left the Department on May 4, 2018.
Who was the primary stakeholder in the laptop? And who, as a matter of this very specific set of circumstances, did not have any control over the data?
As you consider this seemingly small and innocuous aspect of the IG report…. remember all of the effort that Hillary Clinton’s team put into the control over the information within her email network(s)…. Think about the exhaustive efforts into controlling, deleting, hiding, scrubbing, masking, transferring, bleach-bit wiping, etc. etc. Three years of exhaustive physical and financial expenditures to ensure the content of the communication network was never retrievable by any investigative authority; millions spent, lawyers paid…. and…
Now fast forward to late 2016…
Think about 675,000 emails and Blackberry communications; “emails dated beginning in 2007 and covering the entire period of Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State” [pg 324] just magically appearing in September 2016… and this time, literally, Clinton has no control over them.
Think about it for a few seconds.
Think about the angst.
Think about the potential ramifications.
Think about it from Clinton’s perspective.
Remember, throughout this campaign period her team and the FBI team were working hand-in-glove; a political reciprocity agreement with the Obama White House.
Now consider Page #315:
At 2:30 p.m. on October 26, Midyear FBI personnel, Midyear prosecutors, NYO, and SDNY participated in a conference call about the Weiner laptop. The highest ranking participants for each group on the call were Strzok, Toscas, the NYO A/SAC, and Kim.
The NYO A/SAC, ASAC, SSA, and Weiner case agent all participated in the call. This was the first time that the Weiner case agent had spoken directly with anyone associated with the Midyear investigation.
The case agent told us that he felt he was asked questions about information that he had already reported up the chain of command in September. He stated:
They were asking questions that I had already repeatedly answered in other calls. In other words, people were asking what domains are you seeing? How many emails are you seeing? What do you think you’re seeing? Who are they to, who are they from? What are the domains? Oh, we have that domain? What years? Like, questions that we, I had been asked and either had answered preliminarily, and then we became uncomfortable legally searching for those answers. But these were things that were known to me and had been made known above me for weeks.
The Weiner case agent stated that “the only thing that was new” was that others on the call asked him to speculate on what he had seen. According to the case agent, he stated, “Based on the number of emails, we could have every email that Huma and Hillary ever sent each other. It’s possible, given the pure volume, it’s possible.”
The NYO SSA described the call as “just basically discussions and information about…potentially what…was there, which we still didn’t know because we hadn’t looked at anything.” The A/SAC thought the call was “matter-of-fact” and said it was the first time they were questioned by an NSD lawyer.
According to the A/SAC’s notes, NYO briefed that there were 675,000 emails on the laptop spanning a time period from 2006 to 2016, and stated that there “appears to be blackberry messages” on the laptop.
The FBI’s Midyear team told us that they learned important new information on the call. Strzok described it as “the triggering event” and FBI Attorney-1 [Tashina Gauhar] stated that this was the “call where it was crystallized to me what was on the laptop.” (link)
Who were the stakeholders?
Knowing the nature of all FBI investigative benefits-of-doubt previously afforded throughout 2015 and 2016; do you think the FBI DC team didn’t immediately notify Team Clinton directly or through some facilitating channel?
Perhaps the answer to that question outlines why Peter Strzok suddenly found a need to download the sealed SDNY Weiner indictment and transfer it to his personal email?
Curioser and curiouser…
Wow. Just wow.
I have two bullets left. Close range (I’m not a very good shot).
Which two do I take out?
No Need to make that decision, I am fully stocked up! Wouldn’t a bit of Tarring & Feathering be better first though?
For the Klintoons and Paedostas, and the crooked judges/prosecutors/etc., dissolving them in a vat of lime would be appropriate.
I’m sure the Paedostas have lime left over from their child-compound building suppliers…
They’ve made our society, our families, our way of life slowly dissolve for the past seven decades, if not longer. Why should they have it any better?????
My concern is. Where is the laptop? Are the emails preserved by anyone who’s not corrupt af.? Will anyone ever answer for this?
Theresa-that is the first thing that came to mind as soon as I read this. WHERE IS WEINER’S LAPTOP??
Dear Lord, when this thing blows wide open, and it will, IT IS coming, the seismic shift may be Earth shaking.
Thank you for another fantastic breakdown, Sundance.
It is only through your efforts that we can maintain a sense of sanity.
Hang in there, folks, it’s coming 🇺🇸
“Dear Lord, when this thing blows wide open, and it will, IT IS coming, the seismic shift may be Earth shaking.” ~ Minnie
When it happens expect the media to go into a full court press for impeachment. Despite being completely wrong about the 2016 Election and despite losing the trust of most viewers; the anti-American journ0lists still think that they can do whatever they want and remain untouchable. If they start pounding the drums to impeach President Trump there will be repercussions in the street and mainstream media will never be the same.
Instead of blowing it up they are all covering it up! The media, deep state and FBI! all are part of the swamp!
No apology for posting this again. Please be sure to read this. We are at war. https://mychal-massie.com/civil-war-by-the-late-jack-minzey/
Wait. Get Sztrok to turn, give him witness protection, testify against Hillary. Make him realize he can do nothing else. She will throw Obama under the bus. Delicious.
You miss my point… Sztrok is not an end goal, Hillary is, or Obama, or Soros. If you shoot now, you preclude the good chance of S. rolling over on Hillary, if he did, in fact, collude with her. The small fish will lead to the bigger fish.
Hillary may lead to the exposure of the Epstein Island, and take on some international corruptocrats, maybe some that would be persuaded to be more agreeable on trade policy. Or something.
That was my point. Be patient, use the small fry to get the big fry. S. Emailing that indictment to himself is a big deal.
They don’t need PS to turn they have everything. No deals. This goes all the way to the top.
All the reports, hearings etc are efforts to bring this evidence in legally.
At the bottom of this, and probably something even the white hats are reluctant to talk about, because it’s so horrid and odious, is Pizzagate. And the trafficking (and Moloch ceremonies – think “spirit cooking” on steroids).
That’s where Satanists get their power. And Bubba and Hill-the-BEAST are in that club…
And the extent and global reach of that “club” will probably surprise everyone, because it’s been growing for a long, long time. Ephesians 6:10-18, Matthew 18:1-10.
Excellent. And scary.
TruePundit(.)com reports that Comey was briefed on Weiner laptop evidence of wide range of crimes by Reptillary….ignoring crime is OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Real Truth About THR NYPD” at Facebook…. search….
Jason T O’Quinn + Intimate XXX
( we need mass arrests and rapid military tribunals)
Hang-um Huber!!!
Yep. And didn’t Huber just hire a few hundred hammers?
Jason O’Quinn @ABC13Houston reported one Weiner file, labeled “Intimate” has video of child abuse crimes, that others reported “made hardened NYPD detectives weep”
“Think about the angst.
Think about the potential ramifications.
Think about it from Clinton’s perspective.”
~ Sundance
_____
I hope it’s giving them all a case of the shivering grunties!
And great catch, Sundance.
Thanks.
Even sweeter, wheatietoo, knowing her minions come here to read.
They know we know.
Only a matter if time.
🙏🇺🇸🙏
yep. Hi Ben, like the crying song?
I love your work, Sundance. I DID stop top consider the angst at the realization of those emails. And Hillary’s screeching and fainting is making more sense now. She was doomed. She HAD to win. And when she didn’t….the NEW plan clicked into place. Because they were ALL going to be implicated. They knew it was felonious and that others were in jail for less. So like trapped rats, they started attacking furiously.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“If that bas^*^d wins, we all hang from nooses”
Prescient!
LikeLiked by 13 people
It’s a shame we no longer “hang” as a form of Capital Punishment I mean poor Diane Rodham’s I mean “Hillary Clinton’s” neck brace, I wonder if it could take the strain.LOL
How is it that Huma is still in Hillary’s good graces? You’d think Hillary would be ready to kill her after all those emails were discovered on the perverts laptop.
Another thought – what is being done about the child abuse that was seen on the laptop? What is NYPD doing about this? Surely they aren’t still standing down now that Lynch is gone.
“One of those documented examples involves FBI Agent Peter Strzok downloading the content of the sealed Weiner Indictment, October 29, 2016, to his personal email address. Unauthorized extraction of a ‘sealed SDNY indictment‘ of Anthony Weiner, and transmission to a non-secure system is a felony.”
__________________
Oh felony-schmelony.
Come on, this is PETE we’re talkin’ about!
Not Pete the dog from Our Gang — Pete the mega-agent, from the Lawz ‘Я Us and We is the Lawz division.
He’s not just any FIB agent, he’s a SUPER agent — a man in black — able to leap tall buildings in a single Page.
He don’t need no stinkin’ felonies — OR badges.
When other agents flash a badge, Pete just flashes a scowl. One eye squinting… it’s very effective. They don’t teach technique like that at FIB school. That just comes with the man.
Pete rides ‘the Law’ like a ballerina on a balance-beam. Sure, there was that time when he slip-straddled the beam and sounded like a girl for week — but he hates to talk about that, so I don’t bring it up — much.
Okay… I prolly bring it up a lot, that’s probably why Pete hates me so much, but that’s not my point.
What was my point… oh yeah, Pete is the FIB. He exemplifies everything about the FIB. And if there’s one thing every FIB agent knows, it’s that FIB agents don’t let other FIB agents get felonies.
‘Specially not a super-agent like Pete.
Most agents are above the law.
Pete is above them.
WAY above.
Can’t touch that.
Scott467 my posterior. Greg, is that you? 🙂
Nice one.
That, scott, is one of your best yet. Thank you.
Sneaky Pete jus hasta flash that ginormous shiney bald dome on the back of his sooper agent brain.
I have spent some time reading the IG report and while IANAL it seems clear that the FBI & DOJ were a criminal enterprise. If no action is taken on all those criminal acts and if no real investigation of Hillary, Mills, etc takes place then President Trump will have to at some point take responsibility for perpetuating lawlessness at the nations premier law enforcement institutions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
QUOTE:
“In one exchange (inside the IG report) in February 2016, the FBI agent, identified only as “Agent 1,” talked to another FBI employee about interviewing Hillary Clinton’s personal IT staffer. The FBI employee asked how the interview went.
Agent 1 replied: “Awesome. Lied his ass off.”
He continued: “Went from never inside the scif [sensitive compartmented information facility] at [Clinton’s residence], to looked in when it was being constructed, to remove the trash twice, to troubleshot the secure fax with HRC a couple times, to everytime there was a secure fax i did it with HRC. Ridic,”
the FBI employee joked it “would be funny” if the guy was charged.
The FBI employee replied: “would be funny if he was the only guy charged in this deal.”
Agent 1 responded that even though he lied, “aint noone gonna do s–t.”
He wrote: “I know. For 1001. Even if he said the truth and didnt have a clearance when handling the secure fax — aint noone gonna do s–t”
The report revealed other exchanges that revealed Agent 1’s belief that the outcome of the probe was cooked, in text messages he sent to a fellow FBI agent on the case with whom he was also involved in a relationship.
He advocated against even interviewing Clinton. “We have nothing—shouldn’t even be interviewing”
He also messaged: “My god … I’m actually starting to have embarrassment sprinkled on my disappointment. … Ever been forced to do something you adamantly opposed.”
In a later message, he wrote: “done interviewing the president” in reference to Clinton.
The FBI agent sent a message to him on February 9, 2016, complaining about the investigative work she was being given. He wrote her back:
“Yeah, I hear you. You guys have a shitty task, in a shitty environment. To look for something conjured in a place where you cant find it, for a case that doesnt matter and is predestined.”
On election day, he sent her, “You should know; … that I’m … with her.”
He also called the investigation “the most meaningless thing I’ve ever done,” a “continued waste of resources and time and focus.”
“Its just so obvious how pointless this exercise is …” he wrote.
He later told inspector general investigators that he was “embarrassed” his messages were read and denied it affected his actions in the investigation.
“You know, guys, I just, I think this was primarily used as a personal conversation venting mode for me. I’m embarrassed for it,” he said.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/15/fbi-agent-after-interviewing-clintons-it-staffer-he-lied-his-ass-off/
Thanks, Sundance.
I hope Jim Jordan reads that!
That is a very important Question that he should want the answer to, too.
He should thank you for bringing it up.
And I LOVE this final tweet. Haaa.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BRILLIANT, Sundance, thank you for asking Jim Jordan to do that and letting us know. I would love it so much if he does ask. I’d love to hear the answer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sylvia- are people asking where is WEINER’S laptop?
Thank you Sundance for doing this.
Letting the powers that be know that the people are watching, waiting, expecting answers and tangible results.
Am only about 1/3 through the IG report and have had to take a break from it, it’s so stomach-turningly upsetting, so have to digest it slowly.
No FBI agent, particularly the top one, is going to forward sensitive info to google mail. That is a firing offense and illegal, on top of being stupid.
As of October 2016, she was the slam-dunk winner of the election, so he knew the repercussions were none.
If they have forensic evidence, why hasn’t this been charged? Why is he doing his own searches? “No, nothing interesting here that I’m going to let you see.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
It does explain the rapid decline in her health. Fear manifests physically in many ways.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were covering health issues for quite some time. Remember, it was her turn – even if someone had to hold her up.
Poor Weiner. He clearly had one hell of an insurance policy, that ultimately did him no good at all. That’s because everyone he counted on to investigate what was discovered (it was a certainty it would be discovered) was crooked and involved. Everyone. The entire leadership and definitely a good portion of the ramk and file of the FBI. The judicial system, including judges. Preet Bahara (spelling?) with the NY police. Anyone and everyone who came across his insurance policy understood what he had, and made sure he didn’t have it anymore, and that it could never be accessed again. The only folks who weren’t corrupt were naive enough to believe that there were oth uncorrupted souls in the chain, and didn’t make any backup copies.
And God be with the poor brave soul if someone did make a copy. It would have quickly become evident it was of vital importance, and a certain death warrant if anyone else ever found out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
yeah i read somewhere someone from NY said, noone sees an image of that laptop except by me. which means they did image the hard drive. which means all those emails exsist somewhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, tibthoughtbi has read that the NYPD had stated they had a backup. Will have to see if I can find link and post
Incredibly, this is the first I’ve heard of this. Thank you again.
One thing I never hear anybody talk about anymore is the motive behind Hillary’s crooked email setup, which was to cover her crooked foundation’s crooked “donations” from crooked donors wanting crooked favors from Hillary’s crooked state department. I believe that is ultimately where all this will lead, which is why the Trump Foundation is being smeared.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right. one of the coming IG reports is on the State Dept. Also there’s a supposed investigation in Arkansas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a crooked woman, with a crooked heart, and made a crooked foundation……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shadow Govt that was under radar of the Presidential oversight and hidden from the American people. With all the blackmail information Clinton’s gathered going back to 1990’s it was also designed to keep democrats in power forever.
Sundance! You continue to amaze me!!
I have a question… Just how long would the IG have allowed his Investigation to drag on…
I mean just exactly how bad did the Crimes against America have to be…before he would have notified an Arresting Authority to actually STOP these Criminals while they were in the Act ?
Example: Strock said “They would STOP it” meaning DJ Trump becoming President….
Couldn’t that have been a Threat on the President Elect’s Life ?
WHAT THE HELL HAS HAPPENED TO OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IN THIS COUNTRY ?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent point. How far would they go? Assassination?
^This!
I want all participants, including Whorowitz (oops – I don’t recall nuffin – especially how to spell his name, possibly, maybe, may have, may not have, don’t remember, could be, I don’t recall, I didn’t index it) I mean Horowitz and his staff to be charged with the same crimes as Comey, Lynch, Obama, Hillary, Rice, Clapper, Brennan, Mills, Jarrett, Yates, Rosenstein, Mueller, Agent #1, Agent #5, FBI Attorney #2, FBI employee #1, Powers, Kerry, Holder, Bill, Schiff, Pelosie, Schumer, FBI, CIA, Soros, et al as co-conspirators who have aided and abetted this coup.
And Sessions and Wray (it’s just a human resources problem) you’d better be in on Trump’s super, secret, grand plan or your names need to be included with those mentioned above.
These people seem to be unaware that it is 2018 and we can read their communications. Long gone are the days where they could pick up their rotary dial phones and communicate their unrecorded, uninterrupted and unprovable deep state shit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was just NO WAY she could LOSE!!
Infuriating….unbelievable.
Sundance thank you.
After this IG report came out exposing all of this FBI Corruption….
IS ANYONE SURPRISED THE ENTIRE DNC SERVER WENT MISSING FROM THE
SECURE EVIDENCE LOCKER in the Debbie Wasserman/Awan Brother’s Espionage
Seth Rich MURDER case ?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear Mr. IG Report Guy,
I too had no bias towards anything, especially towards the money, whatsoever when I robbed that bank. I could take the money or leave it.
Sincerely,
The Bank Robber
” [pg 324] just magically appearing in September 2016… and this time, literally Clinton has no control over them.” (every email between Hillary and Huma OMG – had to HURT)
Explains September 11, 2016 Hillary collapse/thrown in the van.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No wonder they worked so hard to keep her propped up – literally!
LikeLiked by 3 people
OH SNAP!!!!
A crime boss rewards loyalty.
Strzok knew he was recognized and his career path set once clinton (lowercase on purpose) got elected. Except…
The unthinkable happens.
After the shock, he’s aware there’s optimism, ideas and plans from people still in positions of power, and he’s still part of it.
Then…
One by one those positions of power fall, including his.
Strzok should realize if not now, soon, he no longer has control of his destiny.
He may comfort himself thinking of how past fires were snuffed out, and everyone walked away unscathed? Or the witch hunt will remove the problems. Trouble is, and he does know this…
peter strzok is NOT to big to fail
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was HIS turn – the next FBI director…. Sad story, Strzok
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was going to make the crisis go away. The man to save Hillary. It backfired.
So what?
The DoJ doesn’t care so no prosecution will result.
Slow learners abound.
Sundance please be careful. Watch your back. Please pray for his protection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strzok will eventually be criminally indicted and serve time in Club Fed. As for the other co-conspirators, many have already resigned or been demoted, and will never see the inside of a courtroom.
As for bigger fish, like Comey, we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out. I don’t see him going to jail…a slap on the wrist, at best.
The IG reports still to come may shake things up a bit more. JMO
I wonder if that was the only copy Wiener had was on his laptop ?
He will squeal sooner or later and tell everyone what he had.
That or something is actually happening with those emails. Have they been lost yet ?
I don’t think we have heard the last of the Wiener
“Think about 675,000 emails and Blackberry communications; ”
________________
I have, and it seems impossible.
Sick Hillary was Secretary of State for four years, from Jan. 21, 2009 to approximately February 1, 2013 (the day Kerry was sworn in).
4 years equals 1,460 days.
675,000 ÷ 1,460 = 462 emails per day.
We know from her campaign that a hard worker she is NOT, but even assuming she worked a solid 16 hours per day, that’s 29 emails per hour, 7 days a week, for 4 years.
Even if each email took only a minute, that would still mean that HALF of every waking moment was spent sending emails, 7 days a week, for 4 years straight.
I don’t think that’s possible.
I don’t think I’ve sent anywhere near 675,000 emails in my LIFE, much less in 4 years.
There’s just not enough TIME.
LikeLiked by 2 people
edit: “Even if each email took only a minute, that would still mean that HALF of every working hour was spent sending emails, 7 days a week, for 4 years straight.”
Forgot this part: “Think about 675,000 emails and Blackberry communications; “emails dated beginning in 2007 and covering the entire period of Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State” ”
Even so, even adding two full years, that’s still 19+ emails per hour, day in, day out, sixteen hours a day, 7 days a week, for six years.
It just seems like a lot of emails…
It is not uncommon for me to receive 100 emails per day at work.
Believe me, in government there are a lot of emails. This doesn’t sound all that odd to me.
And I’m sure Huma and others could log in as HRC and compose and send emails as Hillary . That’s why VIPs have staff so it isn’t like it was little old Hillary herself sitting at her desk keyboarding as fast as she could. Fat chance!
I think you’re incorrectly assuming these were all from Hillary. They were not. It was Weiner’s laptop, and that number likely includes a local backup, and (Blackberry) text messages from 2007 to 2016.
Lisa and Peter sent 10,000 messages in just a year – and that’s just to each other.
Sundance is again working tirelessly to accurately unravel all of the facts and interactions in this entire “Compendium of Mega Bias” while the stooge hosts of the MSM just parrot in unison the script, “nothing to see here” to their millions of gullible viewers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One thing I learned too late. Never trust the summary.
and wait for the professionals to dissect the WHOLE report. Thanks SD.
Hillary had 60,000+ emails on her server. 650,000+ emails showed up on Weiner’s laptop. What is in those additional emails. The FBI never seemed remotely interested in knowing what was in them. Was it a matter of the less they knew, the better for them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone on MYE team actually review the laptop content?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s your answer….
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/15/fbi-agent-after-interviewing-clintons-it-staffer-he-lied-his-ass-off/
Well obviously read this — but p. 389 documents that some laptop emails were reviewed between the time of obtaining the search warrant on Oct. 30 and Comey’s statement on Nov. 6.
I guess in that 5-6 days, the laptop content was imaged, sorted (by IT miracle workers) and reviewed — and all told they managed to get from 675,000 –> 48,982 (“items” reviewed in full) –> 6,827 (emails to or from Clinton) –> 3,077 (potentially work related). Reviewed, analyzed, nuthin-to-see-here, delivered in time for Comey’s next important communique.
Sure would be good to know something more about that wizardry.
So thousand of hours of FBI resources and perhaps millions of dollars went in to ensuring every piece of evidence is destroyed against Hillary while in the process hundreds if not thousand of crimes were being committed by the people who are supposed to prevent these crimes in the first place, they suddenly find themselves back to square one when the laptop shows up. Years of work gone. No wonder no one wanted to tell Comey. Hey boss, we have a problem. lmfao
LikeLiked by 2 people
Strzok also appears to have led the charge on limiting the scope of the search on Weiner’s laptop, once they finally got around to requesting a warrant. Check out pps. 382-383.
A bit of backdrop: The already-narrowed focus of the investigation was “emails that traversed Clinton’s server.” And from the beginning, investigators looked only at emails to or from Clinton herself. The OIG reports notes that investigators spent a large amount of time just trying to track down Clinton’s servers and devices (for the most part all wiped, discarded or fragmented).
In addition, they asked the State department for govt accounts of aides and others with whom Clinton corresponded, but received very few; still, investigators didn’t seek the personal devices of any of her aides on the chance they corresponded with the Clinton server. Despite Clinton having withheld or destroyed all but 30K hand-picked emails, the FBI declined to compel production of accounts and devices that might actually be able to fill in the gaps.
By the time they “closed” the investigation in July 2016, they really were going on very little other than the 30K Clinton decided they could see. This batch excluded any emails at the start of her tenure between January 2009 and the end of March 2009. (see generally pps. 72-77).
Huma Abedin was in a class of her own, as Clinton’s closest/longest aide and the go-between with the Clinton Foundation. But she also was unique among Clinton’s circle as the *only* State dept. employee (besides Clinton) to have an email account on the Clinton server, Clintonemail.com. One would think that *all* the emails in any of Huma’s accounts could be relevant — but at least the emails in her Clintonemail.com account, seeings how they “traversed the Clinton server.”
In fact, one did think that — general counsel Jim Baker. He finally questioned, at the end of October 2016, why the search warrant for Weiner’s laptop should be limited only to emails to and from Clinton. It was Strzok, the non-lawyer, who intervened to tell the general counsel he was wrong, with immediate back-up from FBI Atty #1/Tanisha Gauhur.
Pps. 382-83:
Baker: “The main question I [sic] have right now is why we are only seeking access to emails
between Huma and Clinton. Based on the facts set forth about Huma mishandling
classified information on all of her accounts, it seems to me there is [probable cause] to look at all of her emails no matter who is the other party.”
Strzok: “I think the primary deficiency in trying to go after Huma’s own communications is that Huma’s role and expertise was far more administrative in nature than that of the other close aides to [Clinton]. That is, when it came to classified information, she was primarily a conduit [. . .] Thus, it’s more challenging to articulate an expectation at the level of [probable cause] that we’d expect to find classified in her discussions not involving [Clinton].”
Gauhur: “That’s right Pete. Plus, we can’t say she mishandled on all of her accounts. Of the 27 classified emails, 26 were on her @clintonemail.com account and one was Yahoo. We also
cannot say for certain that the 27 classified emails are on this particular device, which also weakens our argument generally.”
Baker: “There is [probable cause] to believe that Huma used her email accounts to mishandle classified information. I just don’t understand why that [i]s not enough to look at all her emails…. Would you please discuss with DOJ?”
Answer to Tanisha from DOJ Prosecutor 1: ““[W]e did not look through all of Huma’s emails before (we searched for Clinton’s addresses but did not go through all of her emails). We can discuss
but that seems like a pretty big push (we only use examples of comm[uniciation]s with Clinton [to] establish [probable cause] for 793 offenses).”
*****
So, even though the whole point of the investigation was to identify classified information that ran through Clinton’s server, and even though the bulk of the investigation was consumed with running down devices and accounts attached to the server — the mothership lands on their doorstep and they first ignore it, then dissemble their purpose to try to review as little as possible. And here it is Peter Strzok — who at other times did come out more aggressively — who offers the strained rationale for putting on blinders. By then, he was onto other things . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no confidence whatsoever in the FBI or DOJ and will not willingly comply with any orders emanating from said agencies. I consider them rogue and seditious elements in rebellion along with their media collaborators. Other interactive government entities are currently under review and downgrades appear imminent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LOL – that link is used all over the net. It’s the first result on Google! Even the Hill.
The perps in this besides being rabid Hills supporters never took investigation seriously. They are all using personal emails for official business and probably all promised something from the Hitlery camp to tube the investigation.
They also do not believe in consequences or being professional. They sound like idiotic teenagers who watch to much TV. But we keep being told they’re “elite” and our new feudal lords and betters.
They have no idea what they have really done.
Yeah, I’ve been convinced for a while Strzok’s been on forced FBI employment as he’s under 24/7 surveillance – hell of a lot easier (and safer) to do that if he’s turning up to FBI HQ 5 of those days.
Brilliant telling of the FBI’s reaction to the Clinton questioning.
I think that laptop is going to be a big problem for Hillary!
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-fbi-used-agents-as-pawns-to-insulate-hillary-aides-clinton-foundation-from-prosecutions/
Sundance and fellow Treepers,
Do you think maybe it was Huber and his team who read and went through all of the 675,000 emails and that is why the IG kept it mum?
I believe the FBI and the rest of deep swamp players ignored it, and instead of doing their jobs, were more worried on how to form the Americans thought process through their many msm leaks.
I mentioned in one of the earlier threads something I found interesting in one of the many Q drops today. I understand there are a number of Treepers who do not believe or trust Q, and that is perfectly fine. However, to me, if I would’ve seen this written by anyone, I would’ve taken note of it to ponder and look into. Here, let me share:
#1516
Q~
Can IG disclose evidence in pending criminal cases in public
disclosures/reports
Why not?
Grand jury TAINT/BIAS?
Everyone has an opinion
Clickbait
Q
The lst two lines comes from all of the people commenting on the negative of the IG report and how some were trolling as well. However, Q does have a valid question and point as to the IG Report being able disclose evidence in a pending case.
I would say that case was with John Huber. Q mentioned him quite a bit today as well, so it makes it an easy connection, especially when he was referenced with the IG Report more often than not.
If anyone does follow Q from time-to-time, he dropped a lot of posts today and was actually quite helpful.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
PS). It was also mentioned that all of these top, treasonists S.OB’s had personal emails, as we found out Comey had his own was well. All of them. Makes me so angry and for now I only know a little smidgen of what they were doing behind all of our backs.
