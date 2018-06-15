Ambassador Wolverine – U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer Discusses U.S./China Trade Reset….

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the current status of the U.S. -v- China trade reset.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer are the targeted one-two punch behind the ‘America-First’ reciprocity program. In this interview Lighthizer discusses the connectivity of tariffs within the larger trade strategy.

We are very fortunate to have an awesome wolverine trade and economic team; stunningly so. The main reason for their effectiveness is the reality that for the first time in our lifetimes we have an economic team acting entirely without influence from Wall Street, K-Street, special interest groups and CoC lobbyists.

As unbelievable as it sounds, we actually have pro-USA administration and government officials writing the actual trade policy without any influence by corporate interests. And with trillions at stake, this is driving the multinationals -writ large- bananas.

