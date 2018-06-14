IG Report: “We do not have confidence that Strzok’s decision was free from bias”…

Michael Horowitz: FBI Agent Peter Strzok walks like a biased duck… looks like a biased duck… sounds like a biased duck… has all the same characteristics of a biased duck… and took the exact action a biased duck would take; therefore “We do not have confidence” FBI Agent Peter Strzok is not a biased duck.
[…] when one senior FBI official, Strzok, who was helping to lead the Russia investigation at the time, conveys in a text message to another senior FBI official, Page, that “we’ll stop” candidate Trump from being elected—after other extensive text messages between the two disparaging candidate Trump—it is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects.
This is antithetical to the core values of the FBI and the Department of Justice. Moreover, as we describe in Chapter Nine, in assessing Strzok’s decision to prioritize the Russia investigation over following up on the Midyear-related investigative lead discovered on the Weiner laptop in October 2016, these text messages led us to conclude that we did not have confidence that Strzok’s decision was free from bias. (p.420)
Christopher Wray: “I take these findings seriously, and we accept these findings and recommendations.” … “This report did not find any evidence of political bias or improper considerations actually impacting the investigation under review.”
This is the infuriating part. Think about this carefully. This is not some arbitrary irrelevant institution within the bureaucracy of government. The FBI is the “premier” law enforcement investigative apparatus within the entirety of the United States homeland security apparatus. We rely upon the FBI’s investigative skills, training and application of common sense as they carry out their official responsibilities.
In essence the FBI has the primary responsibility for ensuring the internal safety and security of Americans through a process of evaluating evidence and threats; and more importantly taking action on clear evidence of those threats to avoid public safety issues.
Yet, the most important investigative body; within the system of U.S. law and order; cannot identify, admit, accept and take action upon a clear and present threat within its own organizational ranks. A political bias that is transparently obvious to the rest of America.
Allow me to put the IG/DOJ/FBI principle, at the heart of the matter, another way…
…It looks like a terrorist; it acts like a terrorist; it communicates like a terrorist; it behaves in the same manner a terrorist would behave; it carries an exploding vest; it is heading to an event where a large number of people are gathered;….we do not have confidence it is not a terrorist – and yet, the FBI takes no action.
All of a sudden,… with specific thanks to the clear inability of the FBI to apply common sense as outlined within the IG report on politicization inside the FBI: The Boston Marathon, San Bernardino, Orlando Pulse Nightclub, Las Vegas Mandalay Bay and Broward County Parkland School massacres take on a transparent outlook.
Additionally, the popular talking point presented by those who defend the DOJ and FBI is about how the “rank and file” shouldn’t be blamed for the politicization and corrupt behavior of the senior DOJ and FBI leadership.
Oh really?
Well, lets take a look at the “Rank and File”:
On August 29, 2016, Agent 1 and Agent 5 exchanged the following instant messages as part of a discussion about their jobs. The sender of each message is noted after the timestamp.
- 10:39:49, Agent 1: “I find anyone who enjoys [this job] an absolute fucking idiot. If you dont think so, ask them one more question. Who are you voting for? I guarantee you it will be Donald Drumpf.”
- 10:40:13, Agent 5: “i forgot about drumpf…”
- 10:40:27, Agent 5: “that’s so sad and pathetic if they want to vote for him.”
- 10:40:43, Agent 5: “someone who can’t answer a question”
- 10:40:51, Agent 5: “someone who can’t be professional for even a second”
On September 9, 2016, Agent 1 and Agent 5 exchanged the following instant messages.
- 08:56:43, Agent 5: “i’m trying to think of a ‘would i rather’ instead of spending time with those people”
- 08:56:54, Agent 1: “stick your tongue in a fan??”
- 08:56:58, Agent 5: “i would rather have brunch with trump”
- 08:57:03, Agent 1: “ha”
- 08:57:15, Agent 1: “french toast with drumpf”
- 08:57:19, Agent 5: “i would rather have brunch with trump and a bunch of his supporters like the ones from ohio that are retarded”
- 08:57:23, Agent 5: “:)”
November 9, 2016, the day after the presidential election. FBI Attorney 2 and another FBI employee who was not involved in the Midyear investigation exchanged the following instant messages
09:38:14, FBI Attorney 2: “I am numb.”
09:55:35, FBI Employee: “I can’t stop crying.”
10:00:13, FBI Attorney 2: “That makes me even more sad.”
10:43:20, FBI Employee: “Like, what happened?”
10:43:37, FBI Employee: “You promised me this wouldn’t happen. YOU PROMISED.”
10:43:43, FBI Employee: Okay, that might have been a lie…”
10:43:46, FBI Employee: “I’m very upset.”
10:43:47, FBI Employee: “haha”
10:51:48, FBI Attorney 2: “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.”
10:54:29, FBI Employee: “Don’t stress. None of that mattered.”
10:54:31, FBI Employee: “The FBI’s influence.”
10:59:36, FBI Attorney 2: “I don’t know. We broke the momentum.”
11:00:03, FBI Employee: “That is not so.”
11:02:22, FBI Employee: “All the people who were initially voting for her would not, and were not, swayed by any decision the FBI put out. Trump’s supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS that think he will magically grant them jobs for doing nothing. They probably didn’t watch the debates, aren’t fully educated on his policies, and are stupidly wrapped up in his unmerited enthusiasm.”
11:11:43, FBI Attorney 2: “I’m just devastated. I can’t wait until I can leave today and just shut off the world for the next four days.”
11:12:06, FBI Employee: “Why are you devastated?”
11:12:18, FBI Employee: “Yes, I’m not watching tv for four years.”
11:14:16, FBI Attorney 2: “I just can’t imagine the systematic disassembly of the progress we made over the last 8 years. ACA is gone. Who knows if the rhetoric about deporting people, walls, and crap is true. I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues, too, the crazies won finally. This is the tea party on steroids. And the GOP is going to be lost, they have to deal with an incumbent in 4 years. We have to fight this again. Also Pence is stupid.”
The White House is quiet on the subject. I was called a Debbie Downer for not expecting much from the report. I was told to wait for it to come out. And here it is. Im still underwhelmed. Sure there is some pretty incredible bits in there, but the official reaction is about what I expected.
In regards to the WH being quiet….they gotta know we are pissed and miffed and angry. Are they just letting cold anger build?
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT is pretty boxed in with the obstruction accusations. He’s probably weighing his next move.
I’m glad he’s being careful.
But he will weigh in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
11:14:16, FBI Attorney 2: “I just can’t imagine the systematic disassembly of the progress we made over the last 8 years… We have to fight this again….”
QUESTIONS: Who is ”WE”? How many people are included in the ”WE”? What were the ”WE” doing to fight against Trump? Under whose orders were the ”WE” acting?
Horowitz must be livid. All that work only to be destroyed by Wray.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the positive side, at least they are all miserable and completely humiliated and exposed as untrustworthy government dolts that worship to cult of marxism. The shows not over yet so they get to keep sweeting bullet and worry themselves to death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the progress we made over the last 8 years”
Sounds like something somebody in the White House would say.
Wait. What? That doesn’t sound right. Gotta be a typo.
LikeLike
In lieu of Wray channeling Comey, and Rosenstein’s antics, and Sessions being MIA, the FBI and DOJ as it is currently led and overseen by Congress may be a greater threat to the Republic than both Russia, North Korea and Iran combined.
Broken Arrow POTUS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hanity isn’t the only one just the biggest butt kisser of the rank and file. If the RnF were so honorable we would not be in this situation. From this IG report the RnF have no respect for us either. F them, I could care less if some ass wipe at the FBI doesn’t respect me, the feelings are mutual.
LikeLike
Gotta get some rest.
Have to get up tomorrow morning and drag my poor, uneducated, lazy POS ass over to the Walmart and stink it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do forget that leftist are notorious for projecting their own discusting nature onto their political opponents.
LikeLike
‘Don’t forget’
LikeLike
I can’t shake this feeling that we’re winning. Sorry, but the enemy showed a lot of cards in the last 13 hours. Their hand is just as underwhelming as the IG report and Wray’s response.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This site and the Sundance revelations, as well as the awesome commentary have given me patience and much needed hope that evil deeds and those who committed them would face justice.
After the release of the L O N G anticipated IG report, I am infuriated!
Please can someone explain why I should still have hope that these seditious TRAITORS will face the consequences that they desperately deserve? I neither want to surrender my life, my freedom, or make the national news, but I am really getting tired of watching the guilty laugh in our faces while they try to crucify our CHAMPION President Trump, and give us the “you don’t matter” giant middle finger at the same time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Read the thread here (you’ll feel a little better): https://twitter.com/_ImperatorRex_/status/1007450316759896064
LikeLike
I don’t know why anyone expected anything substantial from this report. Government employees have a vested interest in preserving the status quo–the one that pays them salaries 30% above private industry, makes them impossible to fire, gives them excellent healthcare and pensions the likes of which nobody in the private sector could ever hope to see, and they get these whether they’re competent or not; whether they show up for work regularly or not, whether they’re honest or not. Until we find a way to show them, once and for all, that they are subordinate to the taxpayers, not the other way around, none of this will change. Voting isn’t enough. It’s going to take something more. We have to find a way to scare the crap out of them and trim their ranks substantially. Electing Trump wasn’t even enough.
LikeLike
Add Charlottesville to the list of FBI rank and file failures SD. They are covering up leftist planning and financing of the entire BS ‘rally’, including obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Serveral Big Media members just happened to be in Charlotte. Like they received notice.
LikeLike
Media / FBI Bribery Relationships:
Who in the Media? ….”We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. The large number of FBI employees who were in contact with journalists during this time period impacted our ability to identify the sources of leaks. For example, during the periods we reviewed, we identified dozens of FBI employees that had contact with members of the media.”
LikeLike
Yeah… well, this is only the beginning…
I am curious as hell, what John Huber thinks about it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This really should not come as a surprise to those who know and have learned the hard lessons from the history of these criminal organizations:
“FBI Lying to Congress, Fudging 302s, Planting Double Agents, Covering CIA Crimes, and Hiding Crucial Facts? Just Business as Usual.”
http://www.chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=1196
Further recommended reading at end of that article.
LikeLike