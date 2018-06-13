President Trump Discusses Singapore Summit With Sean Hannity…

Posted on June 13, 2018 by

Fox News host Sean Hannity sat down with President Trump for a discussion prior to the president departing Singapore.  Good interview in two parts:

.

Part 2 below:

.

17 Responses to President Trump Discusses Singapore Summit With Sean Hannity…

  1. Coldeadhands says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Thanks Potus, for scraping the ossified, failed diplomacy of past administrations! MAGA!

  2. rumpole2 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Do ya think that when Trump showed Kim “the beast” he offered to get Kim one of his own?

  3. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:06 am

    I’m still in a lingering state of being Gobsmacked. Holy cow, we have the BEST. PRESIDENT. EVER.

  4. A2 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Nice interview and the ‘chatty one’ restrained himself.

    We saw most of the points at that brilliant and courageous i.e., fearless presser to the international press. It should be studied in the Academy as an exemplar.

  5. Ben D says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:23 am

    He hinted he would be open to a deal with Iran, I hope they will take him up on it. Then there is Russia, I am sure he and Vlad can do a deal.

  6. Fromseatoshiningsea says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Brilliant move. NK gets a superpower ally alternative to China, two nuclear arsenals get dismantled. Not one human on planet is adversely affected, the quality of life for every human on the planet is improved except for those linked to the demonic. Although joyful enlightenment expands at its own pace, history has recorded periods of acceleration as well as periods of gloom. Tempered by logic yet cautiously, guardedly optimistic. Because of Trump. God Bless DJT.

  7. calbear84 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Otto Warmbier did not die in vain. Thank you POTUS and Dennis Rodman.

  8. Legacy Driver says:
    June 13, 2018 at 2:26 am

    Sean couldn’t go twenty seconds without interrupting. SMH.

  9. Johnny Bravo says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:21 am

    I am working hard to be in the same mental and physiological state DJT is in when I’m 71! 25 hours without sleep and still as bright as a new pin! 👋💪👌

  10. A2 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 3:24 am

    Perhaps Treepers may find this interesting, about Chinese netizens commenting on the Summit.

    On Weibo. on the China Daily chat, censored of course, but for some reason the website monitor/censor let the comments roll and even interacted with the posters causing some to speculate that he had gone mad. All other official mouthpiece press, like Xinhua and Global Times denied comments.

    They ranged from the sarcastic, such as the “two bad haircuts” meeting, to those who applauded ‘world peace” in the making. Also favorable comments about President Trump to those who see Kim Fatty III as an evil force.

    Most comments were on the positive side wishing for peace and resolution to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

