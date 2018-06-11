Tuesday Schedule in Singapore – Trump/Kim Summit – Open Discussion and Livestream Links…

President Trump Twitter Feed HERE
President Trump in Singapore Tuesday, June 12, 2018
♦ 9:00 a.m./9:00 p.m. est Initial Greeting – Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in •a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, •an expanded bilateral meeting, and a •working lunch.
♦ 9:15 a.m./9:15 p.m. est – One-on-One: President Trump and Chairman Kim
♦ 10:00 a.m./10:00pm est – Expanded BiLat includes: President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton.
♦ 11:30 a.m./11:30 p.m. est – Working Lunch includes: President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger.
♦ 4:00 p.m./4:00 a.m. est – Media Availability
Straits Times Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Updated media availability too!
Hopefully the real journalists in the crowd will be called upon to ask questions, while the fake news MSM hacks are left to flail their arms and shout for recognition.
My dream press conference would be he takes an overwhelming majority of the questions only from the foreign press and leaves the American press standing there sucking their thumbs.
God Bless President Trump.
Can’t wait !!!
It has a feel of a Heavyweight Championship Fight. Muhammad Ali vs. George Forman, Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier etc.
This is going to be GREAT!
Live!
Great source for watching the Summit live without the fake MSM voices.
Thank you very much for the link.
So nice.
This matters to the world. People across the globe are sending prayers heavenward that good will come of this summit. Too bad some in the USA, especially Bollywood and Media Haters are, yet again, on the wrong side of history.
The rest of the world will all mark where we were on this extraordinary night.
God bless President Trump. God move the heart of Kim.
Hollywood, of course. Why does wordpress distort what we write and change words after we proofread and send?
Translators? I thought I had read somewhere that Kim spoke fluent English, that he had learnt it while in Switzerland…
Here we go, Laddies!!
His Excellency, P45 completely sucks the O2 of of each and every room. Just amazing to be able to see this. Who can compare??? (que the Sinead O’Connor song, someone, thank-you!)
Sinéad O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2U [Official Music Video]
POTUS motorcade en route. Live now.
Waiting for all the arrests promised while Trump was overeseas. I forgot why it was necessary for him to be gone.
Democrats Propose Bill to Prevent Trump from Launching Pre-emptive Strike on North Korea
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/11/democrats-propose-allowing-north-korea-to-launch-first-strike-against-u-s/
…on the eve of talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean ,…
At this point I think it’s fair to say that vile, hateful liberals and democrats are a bigger threat to national security than North Korea, Russia, Iran or even ISIS.
Well, actually it’s UniParty. UniParty works for the global Shadow “government”…
I don’t know how they do it. Having traveled to Europe on business some 20 times, the time difference kills you. You need exceptional stamina to withstand all that traveling. Alpha males, all of them.
Is it photoshoop…
or just a 22″ wooden platform that makes lil kim appear nearly as tall as VSG PDJT, Master Troll in the top picture?
😀
That sand sculpture is excellent, and President Trump’s skills are historically unmatched.
Speaking of his skills… I can’t wait to see what happens when it comes to krooked killery and her server… imagine what the blank passed through there… and is still out there “somewhere”.
C’mon you guys know it’s coming… “because you’d be in jail.” 😉
We’re on a motorcycle trip riding around Lake Michigan. Normally we’d still be out and about but I insisted on getting to the hotel with tv on. Not gonna miss this!
Think BIG, what’s your prediction?
My prediction is that President Trump and Kim Jung Un become great friends.
Kim will allow US bases to be built in North Korea after completely destroying their nuclear weapons with full transparency.
In other words, Kim Jong Un and North Korea are about to make a very smart decision.
It’s a better trade deal.
Is China offering North Korea so much as the US?
Not even close.
Kim’s 30 something and he knows this is his 1 chance to change history.
Slam Dunk!
Kim3 is in his way.
lol ‘on’
Kind of works both ways A2… he was in his way, now he’s on his way to being out of his way. 😀
I think all lil kim will get from Trump is the simple respect of having finally chosen to do the right thing. Not the aforementioned “great friendship”. lil kim still has the past of a murderous dictator.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/trump_employs_emzwischenzugem_while_his_opponents_play_checkers.html
I believe this is live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjmTXxNuH1M
LikeLike
One year ago today, Otto Warmbier was returned to the US in a coma.
RIP.
Would someone post Kim’s twitter feed? 😆
HISTORY!!!!! Tonights gonna be a good night! Tonight’s gonna be a good good NIGHT!
So very humbled and honored to be sharing the “Summit of the Century” with all you wonderful Treepers!! Woohoo!!
Let’s DO THIS! Prayers UP!!!!
