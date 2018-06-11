Tuesday Schedule in Singapore – Trump/Kim Summit – Open Discussion and Livestream Links…

Posted on June 11, 2018 by

President Trump Twitter Feed HERE
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Twitter Feed HERE
•Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Twitter Feed HERE
•U.S. State Department Twitter Feed HERE
•State Dept Spox Heather Nauert Twitter Feed HERE
•Dan Scavino Twitter Feed HERE
•U.S. Embassy Singapore Twitter Feed HERE

President Trump in Singapore Tuesday, June 12, 2018

♦ 9:00 a.m./9:00 p.m. est Initial Greeting – Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in •a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, •an expanded bilateral meeting, and a •working lunch.

♦ 9:15 a.m./9:15 p.m. est – One-on-One: President Trump and Chairman Kim

♦ 10:00 a.m./10:00pm est – Expanded BiLat includes: President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

♦ 11:30 a.m./11:30 p.m. est – Working Lunch includes: President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger.

♦ 4:00 p.m./4:00 a.m. est – Media Availability

Straits Times Livestream Link –  Fox10 Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

34 Responses to Tuesday Schedule in Singapore – Trump/Kim Summit – Open Discussion and Livestream Links…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Updated media availability too!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 11, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Hopefully the real journalists in the crowd will be called upon to ask questions, while the fake news MSM hacks are left to flail their arms and shout for recognition.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 11, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      My dream press conference would be he takes an overwhelming majority of the questions only from the foreign press and leaves the American press standing there sucking their thumbs.

  2. Philtheez (@Wallstreet1975) says:
    June 11, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    God Bless President Trump.

  3. phoenixRising says:
    June 11, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Can’t wait !!!

  4. zooamerica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    This is going to be GREAT!

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Live!

  6. sundance says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    • farmhand1927 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      This matters to the world. People across the globe are sending prayers heavenward that good will come of this summit. Too bad some in the USA, especially Bollywood and Media Haters are, yet again, on the wrong side of history.

      The rest of the world will all mark where we were on this extraordinary night.

      God bless President Trump. God move the heart of Kim.

  7. Paul says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Translators? I thought I had read somewhere that Kim spoke fluent English, that he had learnt it while in Switzerland…

  8. covfefe_USA says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Here we go, Laddies!!
    His Excellency, P45 completely sucks the O2 of of each and every room. Just amazing to be able to see this. Who can compare??? (que the Sinead O’Connor song, someone, thank-you!)

  9. MaineCoon says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    POTUS motorcade en route. Live now.

  10. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Waiting for all the arrests promised while Trump was overeseas. I forgot why it was necessary for him to be gone.

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:08 pm

  12. Just Some Guy says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Democrats Propose Bill to Prevent Trump from Launching Pre-emptive Strike on North Korea

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/06/11/democrats-propose-allowing-north-korea-to-launch-first-strike-against-u-s/

    …on the eve of talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean ,…

    At this point I think it’s fair to say that vile, hateful liberals and democrats are a bigger threat to national security than North Korea, Russia, Iran or even ISIS.

  13. Sunshine says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I don’t know how they do it. Having traveled to Europe on business some 20 times, the time difference kills you. You need exceptional stamina to withstand all that traveling. Alpha males, all of them.

  14. TheHumanCondition says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Is it photoshoop…
    or just a 22″ wooden platform that makes lil kim appear nearly as tall as VSG PDJT, Master Troll in the top picture?

    😀

    That sand sculpture is excellent, and President Trump’s skills are historically unmatched.

    Speaking of his skills… I can’t wait to see what happens when it comes to krooked killery and her server… imagine what the blank passed through there… and is still out there “somewhere”.
    C’mon you guys know it’s coming… “because you’d be in jail.” 😉

  15. tuskyou says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    We’re on a motorcycle trip riding around Lake Michigan. Normally we’d still be out and about but I insisted on getting to the hotel with tv on. Not gonna miss this!

  16. zooamerica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Think BIG, what’s your prediction?

    My prediction is that President Trump and Kim Jung Un become great friends.

    Kim will allow US bases to be built in North Korea after completely destroying their nuclear weapons with full transparency.

    In other words, Kim Jong Un and North Korea are about to make a very smart decision.

    It’s a better trade deal.

    Is China offering North Korea so much as the US?

    Not even close.

    Kim’s 30 something and he knows this is his 1 chance to change history.

    Slam Dunk!

  17. A2 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Kim3 is in his way.

    • A2 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      lol ‘on’

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 11, 2018 at 8:19 pm

        Kind of works both ways A2… he was in his way, now he’s on his way to being out of his way. 😀

        I think all lil kim will get from Trump is the simple respect of having finally chosen to do the right thing. Not the aforementioned “great friendship”. lil kim still has the past of a murderous dictator.

  18. clipe says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/trump_employs_emzwischenzugem_while_his_opponents_play_checkers.html

    The likes of Reich, Maher, Scarborough, and Lee certainly added to Trump’s effectiveness as they insisted that Trump was stupid and crazy enough to confront North Korea.

    In the end, these checkers players may actually become unwitting accomplices to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the end of a terrible war that claimed over one million lives, a lasting peace, and prosperity in the region.

    Thanks, guys!

  20. wheatietoo says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  21. A2 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    One year ago today, Otto Warmbier was returned to the US in a coma.
    RIP.

  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Would someone post Kim’s twitter feed? 😆

  23. Marica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    HISTORY!!!!! Tonights gonna be a good night! Tonight’s gonna be a good good NIGHT!
    So very humbled and honored to be sharing the “Summit of the Century” with all you wonderful Treepers!! Woohoo!!
    Let’s DO THIS! Prayers UP!!!!

