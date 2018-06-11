Tuesday Schedule in Singapore – Trump/Kim Summit – Open Discussion and Livestream Links…

President Trump Twitter Feed HERE

President Trump in Singapore Tuesday, June 12, 2018

♦ 9:00 a.m./9:00 p.m. est Initial Greeting – Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in •a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, •an expanded bilateral meeting, and a •working lunch.

♦ 9:15 a.m./9:15 p.m. est – One-on-One: President Trump and Chairman Kim

♦ 10:00 a.m./10:00pm est – Expanded BiLat includes: President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

♦ 11:30 a.m./11:30 p.m. est – Working Lunch includes: President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Ambassador Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger.

♦ 4:00 p.m./4:00 a.m. est – Media Availability

Straits Times Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link

