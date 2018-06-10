Sunday Talks – Peter Navarro Responds To Trudeau G7 Trade Remarks: “Biggest Miscalculation in Canadian Political History”…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, White House Trade Policy Adviser Peter Navarro expresses disappointment at the political stunt carried out by Justin from Canada after President Trump departed the G7.
During a post summit press conference the Canadian Prime Minister decided to play politics with the U.S. / Canadian trade relationship and took a hostile and combative posture toward the U.S.
You know I have had Canadian friends who were the classic “Stout hearted men ” of yore.
One was a RCAF Seac h and Rescue Helo Pilot. His brother-in-Law as a Mountie.
Sad to see a great country slide into the fog of Euroweenie- isum..
This is what happens when your Prime Minister is a pajama boy.
Where is Sgt Preston of the Yukon when you need him?
chris wallace would be a better fit at cnn or msmbc, He is more aligned with the uni-party than POTUS
Exactly! Wallace is a pompous jerk. Loved the response “I dont get heartburn” from Mr Navarro.
So True! Canadian Prime Minister is about to learn a hard lessen in economics. Let’s also add World War II unpaid war debt for a little cherry on top.
After Peter Navarro was done schooling Wallace in the intricacies of business (and reality) Chris brought on his “trade” panel. WOW,,,,if there is a Z grade panel available you can be sure Wallace will dig it up. Jonah Goldberg – an expert in natty dressing. That fake blonde Democrat advisor whose name I don’t know but is an expert in eyeliner and Jason Chavvetz who unfortunately had more than the usual amount of Dippity Doo in his hair today.
Honestly, Their back & forth with Wallace was akin to a comedy skit. How much money do these people get paid ???
too much…
Haha!
Dippity- do!
More like dippity-doo-doo…
Sundance has new piece up
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/10/big-picture-bottom-line-justin-and-chrystia-decided-to-play-left-wing-politics-with-the-canadian-economy/#more-150370
Schiff, Murphy, and other virtue-signalling asshats on Twitter are aghast at Trump / Navarro. However, I am still ROTFLMAO. It is about frackin’ time that we took the gloves off and hit back harder. Trump will work with you, and even let you take credit for things — but if you double-cross him, he will hit back with the heat of a gazillion exploding supernovas.
More popcorn, please!
I put this in earlier, but it bears repeating.
Trudeau, as host, gave a reasonable summary of the Conference. It was in the Q&A after, starting about 9:00 in that Trudeau went off the rails.
My guess is that even though Trudeau SAID he “highlighted” to the President all of his yada, yada, tada, he IN FACT DID NOT.
It will come out. Trudeau is passive-aggressive and will pretend to agreement all the while satotaging it.
Dear Mr. Trudeau, it’s not an ‘unjustly’ action. This is not a Social Justice Warrior issue. It’s purely quantitative. It’s trade. Obviously the tariff on those cheap import brows wasn’t high enough.
Those are only his temporary brows. Until his adult ones grow in.
Maybe those are his “angry eyes”
Never go full NAFTA
Prime Minister Macron says to Justin Trudeau, “How are you doing Brow?”
Prime Minister Macron says to Justin Trudeau at lunch, “Hey what’s that brow doing in your soup?”
Yeah. Justine seems to own a pair of “micro-brow-eries”…
“Hey what’s that brow doing in your soup?”
the backstroke (away from NAFTA)
Macron, Trudeau, and Crissy Wallace are having lunch, Crissy says to Justin,
“Can you pass me the Grey Poupon?”
A pajama boy, a femboy, and a tranny walk into a bar ……..
And the bartender asks Justine, “Lowen-BROW today???”…
As a whole, POTUS’ team has been cleaning the clocks of the msm attack dogs on Sunday shows.
“Boy, that escalated quickly”……JT quoting Ron Burgundy after his political presser didn’t quite have the impact he expected.
Hahahahahaha
There was no need for Wallace’s petulant Singapore slings at our President.
Wallace is not a Trump supporter!
THREAD
And, Canada is buying from locations like China and reselling the goods in the American market. Cut them off!
Just got in and I see that Justin from Canada had an eyebrow malfunction.
Too funny. He should just use a sharpie like Uncle Leo!
I spit beer all over my screen laughing at that, good one JoD .
The thought of Uncle Leo and a sharpie…..
Guys, I’m entertaining a dangerous thought here – is our Lion a White Wizard? Now think about it…. all the bad mojo which comes to those who cross our President? . . . Remember this? The Marx Brothers (the good ones, not Karl) weren’t funnier than this:
One has to wonder …
I remember this. Hilarious! There was speculation that Ted Cruz’s daughter pushed her.
Great (perhaps twisted) minds think alike.
When informed of Justin’s “mishap”, my first thought…
It’s not wise to try to break the flow of the Trump mojo.
Boomerang!
In the case of Justin of Canada….Ricochet!!
I’ll go with great (minds) (-;
Also remember this, on the Benghazi anniversary no less – 9/11/16 – if it’s all a coincidence, God has a great sense of humor:
Trump will take care of Canada when he seals the deal with Kim. Then he will smack around the EU. Automobile tariffs, here we come! MAGA!!
Trade Wars is today’s Democrat talking point that’s been pushed out by Media Matters.
In the Fox Wallace segment right after Navarro, the Dem mouthpiece*** makes sure to insert “trade wars” in the very first half of her very first sentence.
Back to Wallace and he echos “trade wars” back.
Pushing the narrative out to all media outlets.
Lactantius offered some discussion of same on page 1 of the comments.
*** Adrienne Elrod, Democrat strategist, former Clinton advisor
Chris Wallace is a horses-ass, but the panel after with Jonah and some woman who worked for Hillary was even worse. I finally had to switch it off.
