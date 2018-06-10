Sunday Talks – Peter Navarro Responds To Trudeau G7 Trade Remarks: “Biggest Miscalculation in Canadian Political History”…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, White House Trade Policy Adviser Peter Navarro expresses disappointment at the political stunt carried out by Justin from Canada after President Trump departed the G7.

During a post summit press conference the Canadian Prime Minister decided to play politics with the U.S. / Canadian trade relationship and took a hostile and combative posture toward the U.S.

  1. tgmccoy says:
    June 10, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    You know I have had Canadian friends who were the classic “Stout hearted men ” of yore.
    One was a RCAF Seac h and Rescue Helo Pilot. His brother-in-Law as a Mountie.
    Sad to see a great country slide into the fog of Euroweenie- isum..

  2. Baygraver says:
    June 10, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    chris wallace would be a better fit at cnn or msmbc, He is more aligned with the uni-party than POTUS

  3. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    June 10, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    After Peter Navarro was done schooling Wallace in the intricacies of business (and reality) Chris brought on his “trade” panel. WOW,,,,if there is a Z grade panel available you can be sure Wallace will dig it up. Jonah Goldberg – an expert in natty dressing. That fake blonde Democrat advisor whose name I don’t know but is an expert in eyeliner and Jason Chavvetz who unfortunately had more than the usual amount of Dippity Doo in his hair today.
    Honestly, Their back & forth with Wallace was akin to a comedy skit. How much money do these people get paid ???

  5. ZurichMike says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Schiff, Murphy, and other virtue-signalling asshats on Twitter are aghast at Trump / Navarro. However, I am still ROTFLMAO. It is about frackin’ time that we took the gloves off and hit back harder. Trump will work with you, and even let you take credit for things — but if you double-cross him, he will hit back with the heat of a gazillion exploding supernovas.

    More popcorn, please!

    • Phil Bacon says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:25 pm

      I put this in earlier, but it bears repeating.

      Trudeau, as host, gave a reasonable summary of the Conference. It was in the Q&A after, starting about 9:00 in that Trudeau went off the rails.

      My guess is that even though Trudeau SAID he “highlighted” to the President all of his yada, yada, tada, he IN FACT DID NOT.

      It will come out. Trudeau is passive-aggressive and will pretend to agreement all the while satotaging it.

  6. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Dear Mr. Trudeau, it’s not an ‘unjustly’ action. This is not a Social Justice Warrior issue. It’s purely quantitative. It’s trade. Obviously the tariff on those cheap import brows wasn’t high enough.

  7. mike croft says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Prime Minister Macron says to Justin Trudeau, “How are you doing Brow?”
    Prime Minister Macron says to Justin Trudeau at lunch, “Hey what’s that brow doing in your soup?”

  8. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    “Hey what’s that brow doing in your soup?”
    the backstroke (away from NAFTA)

  9. mike croft says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Macron, Trudeau, and Crissy Wallace are having lunch, Crissy says to Justin,
    “Can you pass me the Grey Poupon?”

  10. Oldschool says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    As a whole, POTUS’ team has been cleaning the clocks of the msm attack dogs on Sunday shows.

  11. teeheeman says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    “Boy, that escalated quickly”……JT quoting Ron Burgundy after his political presser didn’t quite have the impact he expected.

  12. MIKE says:
    June 10, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    There was no need for Wallace’s petulant Singapore slings at our President.

  13. phoenixRising says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    THREAD

  14. JoD says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    Just got in and I see that Justin from Canada had an eyebrow malfunction.
    Too funny. He should just use a sharpie like Uncle Leo!

  15. phoenixRising says:
    June 10, 2018 at 6:22 pm

  16. rsmith1776 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    Guys, I’m entertaining a dangerous thought here – is our Lion a White Wizard? Now think about it…. all the bad mojo which comes to those who cross our President? . . . Remember this? The Marx Brothers (the good ones, not Karl) weren’t funnier than this:

    One has to wonder …

    • holly100 says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      I remember this. Hilarious! There was speculation that Ted Cruz’s daughter pushed her.

    • JoD says:
      June 10, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Great (perhaps twisted) minds think alike.
      When informed of Justin’s “mishap”, my first thought…
      It’s not wise to try to break the flow of the Trump mojo.
      Boomerang!
      In the case of Justin of Canada….Ricochet!!

      • rsmith1776 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:01 pm

        I’ll go with great (minds) (-;

        Also remember this, on the Benghazi anniversary no less – 9/11/16 – if it’s all a coincidence, God has a great sense of humor:

  17. dufrst says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Trump will take care of Canada when he seals the deal with Kim. Then he will smack around the EU. Automobile tariffs, here we come! MAGA!!

  18. nimrodman says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Trade Wars is today’s Democrat talking point that’s been pushed out by Media Matters.

    In the Fox Wallace segment right after Navarro, the Dem mouthpiece*** makes sure to insert “trade wars” in the very first half of her very first sentence.

    Back to Wallace and he echos “trade wars” back.

    Pushing the narrative out to all media outlets.
    Lactantius offered some discussion of same on page 1 of the comments.

    *** Adrienne Elrod, Democrat strategist, former Clinton advisor

  19. CarolynH says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Chris Wallace is a horses-ass, but the panel after with Jonah and some woman who worked for Hillary was even worse. I finally had to switch it off.

