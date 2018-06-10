DPRK News Agency: Kim Jong Un and President Trump Will Discuss Peace, and Denuclearization…

North Korea’s state media said on Monday its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss a “permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism” on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.

Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, Defense Minister No Kwan Chol; North Korean Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol, and North Korean Vice-Chairman Ri Su Yong.  Even CBS recognizes the “remarkable” efforts by President Trump to bring the North Korean summit to fruition.

Follow latest news from North Korean Perspective HERE – Keep expectations low; and remember China still controls the outcomes, and everything happening could just as easily be a strategic Beijing ploy.

North Koreans will require basic explanations for why after decades of living one way — with nuclear aspirations reigning supreme and readiness for war as a legitimate sacrifice — they now need to put these ambitions aside and make friends with foes.

Political rhetoric that is contradictory and confusing to the outside world also will likely grow if the regime earnestly tries to chart a new path. Even a dictator like Kim needs to get minimal buy-in from the 25 million people in his country, especially the military establishment, and his iron fist does have limits. If his regime fails to manage the DPRK’s changing internal politics, Kim’s efforts at external outreach will be in danger.

  1. Joyce says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I love my President Donald J. Trump!

  2. softunderbelly says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Isn’t this something? Who would have guessed?

  3. littleanniesfannie says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Saw that even Jimmy Carter thinks PDJT deserves a Nobel Peace Prize!

  4. 4sure says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    You know CNN is dissed that Trump has pulled this off.

  5. westray hazzard says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    God bless us all…especially President Trump,his family,his cabinet,and those that work at his agenda to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

  6. litlbit2 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    If they would completely bar all USA Alphabet broadcast stations from any access would be a great starting point. Remember those networks are the same not normal people that just talk never anything constructive, intelligent, honest or news worthy. Clowns all.

    Will be waiting on Sundance for real thought provoking, intelligent, honest reporting.

  7. elricviii says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    President Trump is making a historic (and long overdue) diplomatic effort. His leverage is China, friendship, and economic growth. No other President has attempted anything like this. He has opened the door to opportunity and stepped across the threshold.

  8. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    We should send Hershey’s chocolate.
    American GIs shared their rations with German children, and it helped shape attitudes from fear to gratitude.
    My sister-in-law’s mom was one of those children.

  9. Non=combative. says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    If reunification is the long term goal there are probably families who have been separated by the DMZ all these many years will be the first to cheer this summit.

  10. Echo says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Chinese Communism has been destroyed by (semi) capitalism. The Party just doesn’t understand that yet. It will inexorably and incrementally get much worse for the Chi Com Party. People with resources, meaning and wealth will not be told how to think by govt non entities with badges forever.
    Kim has an even bigger problem. They do the “hate America” propaganda in the schools, on the streets, in the military. A successful backflip will require skills unimaginable.

  11. Publius2016 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    One North Korean gets spot on trip to Mars for reunification! Future assured!!

  12. littleflower481 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    What I ask myself is why would anyone think Melania would attend this or the G7; this isn’t a social event and did any other wives attend?

  13. Ziiggii says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    One thing I’ve been wondering… what are they gonna do for the 36 hours or so between arriving and then actually having the summit? Just look at the G7 summit… hours after touch down POTUS was at work!

    I have my suspicions….

  14. Johnny Bravo says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    If I gave you just 10 seconds to straighten out every piece of spaghetti on a plate, that is PDJT’s task with NK.

    Even though there are dark forces pulling in the opposite direction and everything is against him, I have every faith that he can do it.

  15. billrla says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I just finished two servings of kimchi in honor of the event.

