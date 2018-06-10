DPRK News Agency: Kim Jong Un and President Trump Will Discuss Peace, and Denuclearization…

North Korea’s state media said on Monday its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss a “permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism” on the Korean Peninsula, denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern.

Chairman Kim Jong-un arrives accompanied by his sister, Kim Yo Jong, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, Defense Minister No Kwan Chol; North Korean Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol, and North Korean Vice-Chairman Ri Su Yong. Even CBS recognizes the “remarkable” efforts by President Trump to bring the North Korean summit to fruition.

Follow latest news from North Korean Perspective HERE – Keep expectations low; and remember China still controls the outcomes, and everything happening could just as easily be a strategic Beijing ploy.

North Koreans will require basic explanations for why after decades of living one way — with nuclear aspirations reigning supreme and readiness for war as a legitimate sacrifice — they now need to put these ambitions aside and make friends with foes.

Political rhetoric that is contradictory and confusing to the outside world also will likely grow if the regime earnestly tries to chart a new path. Even a dictator like Kim needs to get minimal buy-in from the 25 million people in his country, especially the military establishment, and his iron fist does have limits. If his regime fails to manage the DPRK’s changing internal politics, Kim’s efforts at external outreach will be in danger.

