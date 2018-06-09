Perfect Timing – Part II: The Trump Doctrine…

When we ended part I... A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
In western, or what we would call ‘more democratized systems of government‘, the consequence of removing multinational corporate and financial influence peddlers presents two options for the governing authority occupying political office:
♦One option is to refuse to allow the authentic voice of a nationalist citizenry to rise. Essentially to commit to a retention of the status quo; an elitist view; a globalist perspective. This requires shifting to a more openly authoritarian system of government within both the economic and social spheres. Those who control the reigns of power refuse to acquiesce to a changed landscape.
♦The second option is to allow the authentic and organic rise of nationalism. To accept the voices of the middle-class majority; to structure the economic and social landscape in a manner that allows the underlying identity to surface naturally.
Fortunately we are living in a time of great history, and we have two representative examples playing-out in real time. •One example is the U.K. and voices of the British people who have voted to Brexit the European Union. •The second example is Mexico, and the upcoming July 1st election of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (aka AM LO), a national socialist.
In the U.K. we see the government turning more authoritarian and distancing itself from the voices of the majority who chose to rebuke the collective association of the EU. In recent decisions the government has taken a more harsh approach toward suppressing opposition, and as a consequence oppressing free speech and civil liberties.
This doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have followed the arc of history when the collective global elite are rejected. Globalism can only thrive amid a class structure where the elites, though few in number, have more controlling power over the direction of government. It is not accidental that the EU has appointed officials and unelected bureaucrats as the primary decision-making authority.
By its very nature collectivism requires a central planning authority who can act independent of the underlying national voice. As the Trump Doctrine clashes with the European global elite, the withdrawal of the U.S. financial underwriting creates a natural problem. Subsidies are needed to retain multiculturalism. If a national citizenry has to pay for the indulgent decisions of the influence class, a crisis becomes only a matter of time.
Wealth distribution requires a host. Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been a bottomless treasury for EU subsidy. The payments have been direct and indirect. The indirect have been via U.S. military bases providing security, and also by U.S. trade policy permitting one-way tariff systems. Both forms of indirect payment are now being reversed as part of the modern Trump Doctrine.
Similarly, in Mexico the Trump Doctrine also extends toward changed trade policies; this time via NAFTA. The restructuring of NAFTA disfavors multinational corporations who have exploited structural loopholes that were designed into the agreement.
With President Trump confronting the NAFTA fatal flaw, and absent of the ability of corporations to influence the direction of the administration, the trade deal ultimately presents the same outcome for Mexico as it does the EU – LESS DOLLARS.
However, in Mexico, the larger systems of government are not as strongly structured to withstand the withdrawal of billions of U.S. dollars. The government of Mexico is not in the same position as the EU and cannot double-down on more oppressive controls. Therefore the authentic voice of the Mexican people is likely to rise.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AM LO), is a nationalist but he is not a free-market capitalist. AM LO is more akin to a Hugo Chavez soft-Marxist approach with a view the central governing authority is the best structure to control the outputs of the production base and distribute equity.
The fabric of socialism runs naturally through the DNA strain of Mexico, and indeed much of South America. This is one of the reasons why the current Mexican government is so corrupt. Multinational corporations always find it easier to exploit socialist minded government officials.
When bribery and graft are the natural way of business engagement, the multinationals will exploit every opportunity to maximize profit. Withdraw the benefit (loophole exploitation) to the financial systems, and the bribery and graft dries up quickly. A bottom-up nationalist, albeit a soft-Marxist like AM LO, is the ultimate beneficiary.
The authentic sense of the Mexican people, rises in the persona of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – who actually does personify the underlying nature of the classic Mexican class-struggle.
Thus we see two similar yet distinct outcomes of the Trump Doctrine. Within a highly structured U.K. parliamentary government the leadership becomes more authoritarian and rebukes the electorate; and in Mexico a less structured government becomes more socialist and embraces the underlying nature of the electorate.
It is not accidental the historic nature of the U.K. is a Monarchy, and the historic nature of Mexico is socialist. Revolution not withstanding, both countries are now returning to their roots.
We are indeed living in historic times.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his double-digit opinion poll lead to claim half of voter support ahead of Mexico’s July 1 presidential election, a voter survey showed on Monday.
Lopez Obrador, who has consistently ranked in the lead in major polls, has 50 percent of voter support, 26 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, according to the poll published in newspaper El Financiero.
The former Mexico City mayor’s support rose from 46 percent in a May survey by the same pollster. (read more)
Oohhh state dinner! Melania outfits! Beautiful decor, fantastic food. Im so in.
Our President is going to honor the new PM of Italy 🇮🇹 with a State Dinner in my opinion! The Italian Leadership (Thank You God) is much more aligned to our country than the UK 🇬🇧, France 🇫🇷 or Germany 🇩🇪.
They are going to get rid of every single one of the 500K immigrants currently in Italy 🇮🇹! PM Conte passed a major test today. He backed our President in saying that Russia 🇷🇺 should be allowed back into the G8.
Meanwhile in the UK 🇬🇧, they had thousands of British citizens out protesting the arrest of Tommy Robinson.
The UK 🇬🇧 was as involved as the BHO Admiration in the Muh Russia coup! They did everything in their power to have HRC win. They would have used her victory to have their Parliament overturn the BREXIT vote.
I honestly believe that the Italians will completely break away from the European Union 🇪🇺 before the UK 🇬🇧 does. Our President realizes that as well and will show his support to the PM and the Italian citizens.
That Liverpool pic is fake? I think.
when you discuss the UK can you please draw a distinction between the English people, Brexiteers and the May Government, we are not the same thing at all, think Farage and May. I think you would get along with the true Brits pretty well, The Quisling brits not so much, if at all, same for us.
Good subtle body contact. They’ll get along great. I want Trump to meet Austria’s Kurz.
This all could be the beginning of the unraveling of the EU dictatorship.
Not the beginning Sunshine. It has already started. Lets just say it has shifted from first gear into second and is picking up momentum that the strong Eastern European countries like Hungary have shown by resisting EU demands and threats. Victor Orban is a fearless leader just like our Pres. Trump!
Translation:
“Translated from Japanese by Microsoft:
The G7 summit has ended. This year, we exchanged a strong opinion about trade. However, even after going out of the conference hall, yesterday was late into the night, and today, early in the morning, the leaders discussed the Shime directly, and reached an agreement.”
TY Wheatie…….
Not sure what “Shime” means…or if that was a translation glitch, which happens sometimes with online translation programs.
It *is* a word in Japanese, though.
I looked it up and it means:
“End or closure mark”
Which doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Shime may be a town in Japan.
Not sure though.
https://www.definitions.net/definition/shime
This is my translation. Machines don’t quite cut it with Japanese. Yes, Shime is a glitch.
“This year, a spirited discussion took place and many opinions were shared. Even beyond the venue, from early in the morning to late at night, the leaders sat tight, elbow to elbow, and spoke frankly, building our discourse into an agreement.”
means conference hall (会議場)
膝詰め is not “shine” but instead “hizazume” and means literally “knee-to-knee”
=> the leaders discussed directly knee-to-knee
Oops, I read elbow. They are pretty similar. The rest is O.K. Political palp really isn’t it? No Trumpisms there.
Anyone know when Trump comes to Japan? Me and the kids want to go and see air-force-one.
Yes correct.
How about “final G7 communique” ??
https://g7.gc.ca/en/official-documents/charlevoix-g7-summit-communique/
It’s a racist term. Spellcheck error. Sposed to say shine. It’s what Bill Clinton called Barry when he chuckled “few years ago he’d be bringing us coffee “. Ad Rem feel free to discipline me
Google’s translation identical in meaning while different wording.
Omitted the word Shime.
The G7 Summit has ended.
This year it was a fierce exchange of opinions about trade. However, even when I went outside the conference hall, yesterday was late at night, today as early as the morning, the heads of the two leaders reached an agreement after discussing with each other directly.
Pretty close for Microsoft. I would translate ‘strong’ to fierce and the word ‘Shime’ or ‘hizadzume’ (会議場) means conference hall (where the leaders directly discussed…)
He also tweeted about getting the G7 to agree to fair and free trade:
” Even though there are issues, we aim to solve it while developing a trade system based on free and fair rules.”
OK…here it is from an Japanese speaker…..My son.
The word is hizadsume 膝詰め it means you discuss so close you are “knee to knee”, not actually touching, but in a good way of talking. I.E, “Face to Face.
Translation:
“The G-7 summit has ended. This year we discussed trading.
Since last night we had discussions “knee to knee” and finally came to an agreement.”
And from son who monitors the news in Japan, Abe and our President are:
“Close Friends”. As well as most of the Japanese people love our President.
In Japan there are what’s called: “Noisy Minorities”…..I.E. Liberals
And…”Silent Majorities:..I.E. Conservatives…who love our President.
But the Silent Majorities outnumber the Noisy Minorities….kinda very much like our country..
後で我々は生の魚を食べた
Engrish, please.
Great photo of our President in “negotiations.”
For those of us not fluent in Japanese, is there a translation available?
And as always, excellent article, Sundance. I feel as if I am in a expertly-led graduate level course on 21st century economic policy!
Here’s what the translation program in my browser says:
The G7 Summit has ended.
This year it was a fierce exchange of opinions about trade. However, even when I went outside the conference hall, yesterday was late at night, today as early as the morning, the heads of the two leaders reached an agreement after discussing with each other directly.
The translated tweet replies from the Japanese citizenry, speak of pride, health, concerns and request he not push himself too much and to rest.
Comparing replies on our President’s twitter page, the opposition left should be ashamed of their hate.
Further translation:
Can we be excused from the table?
“Not until you finish your peas. I mean, take your medicine.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
And then…give it all to the dog.
What do we hear? Panic.
LikeLiked by 11 people
No George, just your evil world.
LikeLiked by 25 people
His world
LikeLiked by 10 people
George almost got it right….Trump is willing to destroy anti nation state cultural marxists and their globalist associates.
No wonder George is concerned.
LikeLiked by 21 people
“George Soros recently lamented the rise of President Trump and anti-establishment parties across the globe, saying “everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong.”
Soros made the comment in an interview with The Washington Post published Saturday. He also said that he did not expect Trump’s election, saying, “Apparently, I was living in my own bubble.”
The activist billionaire also made the bizarre claim that President Trump would be “willing to destroy the world.”
Soros has become known for using his immense wealth to influence politics in the United States and around the world.”
Read the whole story at The Daily Caller
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/george-soros-complains-everything-that-could-go-wrong-has-gone-wrong/
I wonder if Soris considers Venezuela a success.
LikeLiked by 8 people
As he is a master in profiting from human suffering, I suppose he does.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In the history of Communism, yes, they are batting a perfect 100% in “failure.” Spreading death, poverty, misery throughout the world and making all equally destitute, except for the Oligarchs of course.
Not everything has gone wrong for you, Soros. You have a lot more loss to suffer. Soon your financial world will be gone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😁
Not sure why this guy hasn’t been brought up on RICO charges and had his assets forfeited.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, talk about projection! Soros is the one who goes around destroying every country he comes into contact with. He is the one who almost destroyed the world. And now our POTUS is cleaning up his mess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank the propaganda media for that.
There are shots of Abe leaning over listening… Then with his hands in his pockets! Then with his arms crossed like Trump’s.
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Authoritarianism has always been the essence of the English ruling elite. Their refusal to deal with muslim non-integration and Brexit are the most recent signs of their indifference to native Brits. I hope all British people start rejecting the government’s inaction, and start demanding their voices be heard, but I’m afraid it might be too late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I’ve seen the photo, or some variation of it all over the internet today. Incredible image, power, confidence, charisma, intelligence, patience, wisdom, street smarts and righteousness all rolled into one man. Everyone else in the picture, most of them world leaders, looks microscopic in comparison. I’m glad he’s on our side, because he’s just getting started.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the second is key! The story that O is saying “maybe I was 10-20 years to soon”, really means, if only fast and furious had worked, and we had bedn able to take their guns,….
Then we coulda took their bibles, and it would be all over!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Your Electoral College as well as the Second Amendment is key. Ontario and Quebec control the outcome of our elections because together they have more ‘seats’ than all of the other provinces and territories together. The recent election in Ontario where the Liberal party was very badly beaten gives me hope for our country.
Additionally, we do not have a Second Amendment. That has never concerned me before. My husband was in the R.C.M.P (federal police) for over 30 years. He was head of the S.W.A.T. team for many years. (In Canada the official term for this this team is ERT- Emergency Response Team) Not once in all of those years did he every have to discharge his weapon.
When I watch what is going on in England and other european countries and the corruption and incompetence of our elected officials, I am viewing your Second Amendment in a different light.
I am proud of your president but I also worry about him. He seems to be fighting so many fronts, so much is at stake- I fear for his life. If anything happens to him, I fear we are all doomed. They can’t buy him. He is completely independent and focused on the American people which to many, is very dangerous.
God bless President Trump and keep him safe!
The crossed arms & look on Shinzo Abe’s face is priceless.
It says: “Hey Trump, let’s sign that new deal we’ve been talking about all week. The one where you impose the 25% tariff on auto imports, we move all our Canadian plants to the U.S. & reduce the red tape so you can sell some in Japan as well, and we call it good huh?”
LikeLiked by 11 people
I just started reading Donald Trump’s book “Think Big and Kick A** In Business and Life” about how to win at Trump’s level. This quotation from page 2 helped explain what I saw at the G7 and afterwards today:
“It is tough, and people get hurt. So you have to be as tough as nails and willing to kick a** if you want to win. Most people are not cut out for this. You have to deal with tremendous amount of pressure. You have to think large and be creative to solve big problems that scare the c*** out of most people. People are going to try to steal from you and destroy you just for the fun of it. You have to stand up to them, fight back and kick their a**.”
LikeLiked by 15 people
Because they are not brave, tough or noble. They are a bunch of politically correct squishes.
I understand this does not apply to all Canadians, but it must be a clear majority based on the way the country is run and who is chosen by the people to run it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Why did they never declare their independence from (not so)Great Britain?”
That’s a common US misunderstanding of the Canadian, Australian, NZ system.
They are absolutely independent nations but love the stability the system of monarchy, unwritten “conventions” and many hundreds of years of Parliamentary democracy give. It would never suit literal Americans. In return they don’t get Obama or Bush for 4 years, the PM can be turfed out by a simple vote of Parliament.
Very different framework. The Queen is Head of State. The Prime Minister is Head of Government. In the US, the President has both roles. It can be difficult talking to Brits about comparisons between American and British “government.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
In 1867 the UK kicked us out essentially. And a half dozen small, poor colonies had to get together and make their way as best they could.
I think the best way to understand what is going on in almost any western country is to look at the rural/urban political split. It is there is every country, and the alignment of political forces is basically the same:
-big city urban, cosmopolitan, globalist, socially liberal, “diversityphiles” who get their income from media, finance, universities, bureaucracy, welfare
-small town and rural, patriotic, nationalist, conservative who get their income from goods producing, industrial production, agriculture
If you look at those relative population sizes, you can pretty much predict what the overall politics will look like.
Canada is now more urbanized that the USA and our politics reflect that.
Joe, your post is probably thought of as being very un PC by outside idiots. However, I have been all over Canada, from Newfoundland to Victoria Island, and I cannot find fault with any similar assessment.
I love Canadians and Canada. But just like our US, we countries are having a great problem with being great. Lots of apologists.
Like we were.
Generations later, and much immigration later, the people are NOT all descendants of the brave and tough pioneers. Some came in brave and tough. Many came in cowardly and weak. Many came in with intent to destroy or take over the nations to which they migrated.
“They are not sending us their best,” as PDJT once said.
And even the descendants of the brave and tough can be indoctrinated to be weaklings and politically correct, now that children are instupitutionalized most of their waking hours from before they even begin to speak.
Why do you suppose that one of the main talking points of the EUweenies is about Women as workers and nothing about women’s work as mothers? Hmmm?
It seems to me that the US is the only country that truly broke free from the bonds of colonialism, declared true independence, won freedom for it’s citizens and adopted it’s own constitution to protect those hard won freedoms.
Most other countries do not have our constitutional freedom or anything at all like our bill of rights. In fact, looking at the Orwellian crap that goes on in Europe and Canada these days, I don’t think any country does.
The irony is that SJWs like to blame us for the sins of colonialism.
I agree with Wayne Allyn Root President Trump is the Best President of my lifetime. I am so happy we have him looking out for Americans. Far too many politicians have put donors and foreigners above our own people.
WAYNE ALLYN ROOT: Trump is Better Than Reagan
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/wayne-allyn-root-trump-is-better-than-reagan/
I wonder why diversity isn’t a good thing with trade agreements? Why don’t we have diverse agreements with individual nations?
Why a lock-step one for all? Why the double standard?
Because it’s a scam.
Hmm…I wonder what our President was thinking at that moment:
He was thinking, “why did they send a boy to do a man’s job?”
Yes, except the middle-class is not the majority. Pew put the middle class at 43% (about $42,000 to $125,000 annually) in 2016, and falling. Which means that if you don’t create a platform that includes the lower class, then you never get a long-term sustainable quorum. Economic disparity has been a real driver of civilization upheaval and replacement, exactly what we don’t.
Trump understands this and seeks to head it off at the pass. You see it in his platform with respect to not just economic reforms intended to reduce the number of poor in the U.S. and raise the standard of living for everyone else but also while killing Obamacare simultaneously ensuring the remaining poor (often in that state due to medical problems and age-related issues for those who are elderly) do get state medicaid grants so they have adequate healthcare and some other necessities. It just makes sense. Trump is right.
Yet another arbitrary divider. Like skin colors, like gender, like hyphenated-previous-nationality, like age-grouping…the more divisions they can create and “measure” the more they can divide us.
I was ALWAYS “middle class.” It is not a salary it is a mindset. Middleclass have class, morals, will to work, will to learn, family values. (Note that “family values” includes by definition family members of all ages, and males and females. It is a universal (every race every culture) and natural concept created by God. In a family grandma is not a greatestgen or a boomer she is simply family.)
In fact middleclass have much more class than “elites.” If you get my drift.
In my world “lowclass” means immoral. As we have seen the “highclass elites” are mostly “noclass” immoral people.
You started with ad hominem and move on to a red herring riddled with false assertions like falsely asserting that all American households that make less than $43k a year have no class, have no morals, won’t work, won’t learn, and have no family values. Oh, and are also immoral. It’s people like you who divide.
Sure, part of it is due to your colossal ignorance but the reality is that most of it is due to you being a colossal asshole. You should take your own advice and develop some class, some morals, etc…
American, I had no idea you personally are Pew. I attacked Pew for yet another divisive political pc statement.
Pew. Not you. Ad hominem means, literally “to the man.” I did not attack you nor your motive nor any attribute of you personally.
Know your definitions.
“Ad hominem (Latin for “to the man” or “to the person”[1]), short for argumentum ad hominem, is a fallacious argumentative strategy whereby genuine discussion of the topic at hand is avoided by instead attacking the character, motive, or other attribute of the person making the argument.” (Source Dr. Michael C. Labossiere (2002–2010). “42 Fallacies: Ad Hominem” (PDF). p. 2)
I certainly DID discuss the topic at hand. “Class divisions” are a construct of “division” naturally.
My point, which you missed altogether in your pique, is that “class” has another more inclusive meaning. And that is the meaning that brings good people together. That is the goal to strive toward.
“Class” has the definitions “high quality” and “the best of its kind” which are the definitions I chose to emphasize. The best quality of humans, the best of humankind, are those who are moral. This is not a term of division by money. Poor people can be among the best of humankind. Wealthy people can be among the best of humankind. People with just enough but not-great wealth can be among the best of humankind.
The focus on money without morals is the biggest problem in the USA. The “advertising” of the immoral filthy rich by films and other media as a goal to achieve, rather than promoting the values of work associated with love for family keeps many of our “poor” poor. It also promotes poorness of soul which is far more detrimental to the person and the society than poorness in money. Especially in a nation where our “poor” are those who would be considered quite rich where people actually starve and go in rags.
2things, mainly, produce American exceptionalsm;
The Constitution, and a large, strong and vibrsnt MIDDLE CLASS.
So, to destroy American exceptionalism, damage or destroy those two things.
And THAT is what the globalists have been trying to do.
Export the jobs, and import cheap labor, then as the middle class lose their jobs, and hence their lifestyle, get them addicted to the dole, and opiods.
And chip awsy at that damn Constitution, especially the first and second amendments.
THATS their plan, in a nutshell.
Along with it, degrade the education system, and the moral foundation.
OUR plan; you cant drain the swamp, unless you dam up the water supply ($).
THATS why DJT is doing what hes doing with TRADE. At least, thats what I get from Sundance.
All this stuff, in the swamp, is really snall potatos.
Schumer, McConnell, Pelosi, Mueller, etc. These people are just quislings; its the people PAYING, extorting, etc. Them that are the real enemy.
And THOSE entities are doing the same thing, in EVERY country; Canada, France, Germany, etc.
They created/pushed the EU; as the article says, they like centralised government, easier to bribe.
Doesn’t matter what form of government a country has, cause THEY don’t CARE about ideology; so islamist is as ‘good’from THEIR point of view, as sociolist/progressive. As long as their are a small group of people in charge, that they can corrupt.
America is exceptional cause its the only country with a Constitution, and bill of rights, empowering the people to resist being ruled by an elite.
And yes, DJT is the ONLY one who can fortify our strengths, and lead us to resist the globalists.
ToDrain the Swamp, you MUST cut off the water supply. Otherwise all your efforts will be wasted.
On the other hand, cut off the water supply, and it is INEVITABLE that the swamp will dry up, and irrelivent what the swamp creatures do.
As the water level drops, they are exposed. All they can do is try to snap at the swamp drainer, and eventually turn on each other.
Its not pretty; its nasty, stinky, dangerous work. But, ultimately very rewarding.
Keep an eye on money and investment flowing out of Mexico and back into the US. I doubt Large corporations will want to be caught in the nationalizing game of socialism in Mexico. Let’s see if they learned their lesson from Venezuela.
Ive often thought about this. So much of the ugliness of socialist and far-left governments is hidden through their theft and exploitation of the capitalist US. It’s truly remarkable how many authoritarian nations have DIRECTLY depended on ripping us off to maintain their power. I’ve always hoped to see a day when their true natures would be revealed.
Sundance thinks it’s already here. That may be true, but there is a TON more withdrawing of “subsidies” to occur. What does China look like with 350 billion dollars less a year? What kind of social problems do they have? Does their economy falter?
How does Germany handle a sudden loss of that capital? Does that decrease in economic activity and capital increase civil discontent?
These are truly rare years, and we have a once in a lifetime President. We are going to see a pure capitalist economy for the first time in our lives. And we’re also going to see the US stand independent and strong, and force everyone else to stand on their own. They’ve been parasites, feeding off us, sucking us dry, trying to hide their own flaws. And now they have to stand alone and face their true natures.
This is accountability. This is the Great Reckoning. The Great Cleansing. These are times that only happen once in a lifetime.
i traded capital for large banks for close to 30yrs in my former life (now retired). In my humble opinion this is massively bullish for the US dollar.
The British peoples do have a historical culture centered on monarchy and a class society, but that tradition is (or was) far different from its European counterparts.
The position of King/Queen within England society, and later Great Britain, was never as strong or absolute as on the Continent. There has always been a strong tradition of rights and liberties within British culture, even-relatively speaking- for the common people, dating all the way back to the Norman period. These rights have been challenged at times but the essential concepts of English liberties and a relatively weak monarch/nobility have remained.
As we move into a period in which those concepts will again be challenged, it will be interesting to see if this culture remains extant enough to defend itself or whether the influx of non-British cultures (both from the former colonies and Continental ex-pats) has diluted it to the point of nonexistence.
If there is still a breaking point, the British elites seem quite intent on finding it.
At least merkel had the class to say she admired the fact that Trump was honest even though they disagree.. No whiny foot stomping like Justin
LikeLiked by 1 person
But these thrilling possibilities would hardly be universally welcomed. How many powerful criminal organizations and nations would conclude that such momentous events, and their champion, must be stopped at literally any cost?
How many have tried and failed?
Events are occurring that are shaking the entire earth, or rather are making great holes and cracks more and more frequently. Earthquakes and volcanoes, storms of great intensity SEEM more frequent, but are they?
Time is of the essence to settle these human evils.
More worldwide trouble is coming than even political upheavals can cause. Good humans MUST work together or those who will not will be lost.
Many will claim it is the prophesied “end.” But no one can know that but God, so we have to work to save lives AND souls together until the Lord Himself says it is “the end.” There have been many worldwide catastrophes and the end was not yet. We need to be ready to work to save the world and the good that we have and make it better.
(Your end will come the day you die so be prepared for the end every day anyway. Meanwhile we work and help the good, and try to convince the bad to become good. Saving demons is not ours to do, however. We cannot change the choices other humans have made of their own free will to harbor demons.)
I’m not sure if this belongs here, but I was looking at AM LO, and have been wondering why he is so popular. I found this article which shows why the Mexican people are supporting him. http://www.newsweek.com/mexico-drug-cartels-election-2018-769535
Quote from the article: “I will achieve peace, that’s my commitment, I will achieve peace and end the war—we are not going to continue with the same strategy that hasn’t brought us positive results. By the middle of my six-year term, there will be no war, and the situation will be completely different,” López Obrador told reporters after a campaign rally in Izamal, Yucatan
Rots of Ruck is what I think.
So, they are voting in hopes that Obrador’s promise to end cartel violence will succeed where others have failed (and they get income redistribution too)?
And Obrador’s plan is “pretty please and amnesty”? Yeah, good luck.
You know what would help in their fight against the cartel if that doesn’t work? Helping the U.S. build the wall to dry up cartel drug revenue from the U.S……and partnering with the U.S. for help (Intel, logistics, financial help, etc to take on the cartels…..and a re-negotiated trade deal with the U.S.
It seems to me that the EU sees us as their colony, to be exploited and profited on. How stupid have we been to allow this? They need our protection, we don’t need theirs. It’s like Greg Gutfeld demanding that Tyrus (his massive sidekick) give him his lunch money every day and Tyrus complying out of fear of being called a bully.
LikeLike
I agree, but would add “Trump detractors see him as a bully, his supporters see him as someone who stands up to bullies.”
LikeLike
Poor Stephen hasn’t yet got that oligarch and obvious crony clown mafia state Russia is far less a danger to US society than the sleazy nuanced Alinskyist style marxists that run the EU.
Allies? Surely you jest.
A time of great history.. indeed.. A paradigm shift.. indeed..
Winds of Change are blowing by..
The masks are coming off and a realignment of international friends and enemies are occurring..
A world political metamorphosis.. A great struggle.. A Fourth Turning..
A time of great history.. its herald shown in the heavens..
“..Like a fire from the sky.. winds of change are blowing by..”
All I have to say is that I looked at that picture with Merkel leaning into Trump and the reaction by Kramer, Bolton and President Abe Shinzo of Japan and said to myself: This is the first time where I saw a picture and thought it was a Jon McNaughton painting. (Remember “The Forgotten Man”).
All it took is one man. All it took was one man to say no, no more. All it took was one honest & non-corrupt leader with the backing of the American people
One man, a real leader with the financial & economic might of America, & the blessings of the American people, can conquer & vanquish any foe
We, & no one else, holds the true power. We’re the boss, because it’s our wealth, our economic know how & our brilliance in innovation that sets the rest of the world in motion
The only reason the globalist money bags rose to power is the feckless, corrupt & criminal self-serving scumbags we call politicians that have been running things
Once again it’s going to be up to America & Americans to save the world. Once again it’s going to be up to America to knock the miscreants down to size
America always has & will continue to be the tough big brother who steps in & makes things right
We lost our way these past few decades, electing globalist puppets, but as usual, in times of crisis, a real American leader appears to set things right
Funny how that works
From the article, I get that taking the power away from the globalist multinationals will allow people in each country to move towards more populist governments.
There are 2 kinds of populism, L and R.
The thing is, leftist populism can only work by using wealth redistribution.
Bernie cant give everyone free,…well everything, without someone else paying.
Same for this clown in mexico, and countries of EU.
SO, great! In any ‘honest’contest between R populism, and L populism, R wins.
Right NOW, Russia is an oligarchy, but can it continue? Especially when its main export is energy?
YES, one man, speaking truth to power.
AND, just enough people hearing, responding and believing, and ignoring the b.s. thrown against him.
Enough believing in him, and supporting him, evrry day, with our prayers, our support, our $, and whatever it takes.
More and more waking up, and joining our ranks, every day.
Scary, how close it came, to not happening!
