President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend 2018 FEMA Briefing To Begin Hurricane Season…

As the hurricane season officially starts, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and the majority of the Cabinet attend the critically important 2018 FEMA briefing.
REMARKS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 2018 HURRICANE BRIEFING – FEMA Headquarters, Washington, D.C., 2:06 P.M. EDT [Transcript Link]
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I want to thank you. Great job, Brock. Really fantastic. Thank you very much. And we really appreciate the job you’ve done. It’s been amazing, and you really have kept quite busy, I would say, unfortunately. We had no choice. We were hit hard. But you’ve done a fantastic job. So I want to thank you very much.
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Secretary Nielsen, Administrator Long, I want to thank you for hosting this incredible group of people. I’d like to sort of maybe say and pay some respects to some of the people here today. I have a list.
Of course, we have to start with our great First Lady, Melania. Thank you, Melania. She’s doing great. (Applause.) She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great. And we’re very proud of her. She’s done a fantastic job as First Lady. The people love you. The people of our country love you. So thank you, honey.
And Vice President Pence. Mike. Mike, another great job you are doing. Secretary Michael Pompeo. We’re keeping him very busy. We’re keeping you so busy. You’re going to be flying — a lot of flying in the next couple of weeks. But what a job you’ve done, and we appreciate it. The whole country appreciates it, Mike. Thank you very much.
SECRETARY POMPEO: Thank you, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Steve Mnuchin. Steve, wherever you may be. He’s working hard on those taxes and keeping the taxes down. We passed the greatest tax cut in the history of our country, and lots of other things. And thank you very much. Great.
I think we say that we have had the strongest — this is the strongest, from an economic standpoint, that our country has ever been. We’re doing better in terms of business, in terms of unemployment. We’ve broken the record with so many different groups. African American, the lowest unemployment in history. The Hispanic lowest unemployment in history. Women, lowest unemployment in 21 years. Seven trillion dollars in worth we’ve created since the election. Seven trillion with a “T.” Not with even a “B.” And that’s a number that nobody would have thought was possible. So thank you to everybody. That’s been fantastic.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Thank you, Jeff. Thank you very much. Secretary Ryan Zinke. Keeping very busy. I know that, Ryan. That’s good. That’s good for you. Right? Keeping busy and opening up those lands so people can use them and enjoy them. Largest landlord in the world, Ryan. Nobody knows that. But you’re the largest — by far, the largest landlord. It’s almost half the United States if you think about it. Right? So great job you’re doing. Sonny Perdue. And those farms are doing well, and I did the farmers a big favor last night. Right?
SECRETARY PERDUE: You did. Absolutely.
THE PRESIDENT: I did a big, big favor for the farmers. We love the farmers, and they were happy.
SECRETARY PERDUE: They love you.
THE PRESIDENT: I know that Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst were very happy with what we did. So thank you for your help. I appreciate it.
Wilbur Ross, Secretary. I appreciate it, Wilbur. We’re renegotiating a lot of trade deals, and they’re really fantastic. And it’s going to — we have the worst trade deals ever made. And we’re going to have now fair trade deals. We have made the worst deals ever made. NAFTA is a disaster. World Trade Organization is a disaster. I could go deal after deal, and it’s been very unfair to our country, to our workers, to our companies, and to everybody else involved. And we’re changing them around rapidly. So, Wilbur Ross, thank you very much.
Secretary Alex Azar. Alex, I’m very proud of what you’ve done. And you’re coming up in about another month with healthcare. Maybe even sooner than that. We’re going to have a great healthcare bill planned. And it’s going to be great healthcare for a much smaller price than anybody ever thought possible. And I really appreciate that. And our new project that we’re really working on very hard is reducing the cost of prescription medicine. And that’s going to be something that people will not forget. Some people think that’s almost more important than the healthcare. I’ve had people say, “Which is more important?” They’re both important. But we’re reducing the cost of medicine because of what you’re doing, and we appreciate it.
Secretary Ben Carson, who’s got some things going on at HUD that we’re very excited. We had lunch the other day, and what you’re doing is great, Ben. That’s really inspirational. More than just brick and mortar. It’s really inspirational, Ben. And we appreciate it very much. Thank you very much.
Elaine Chao, Secretary. All you do is produce. You do it in a very quiet way and so effective and so incredible. What a job you’re doing with transportation. It was a great decision. Thank you very much.
Rick Perry. Rick is — I thought you were going to the VA. But we have great people at the VA, so — (laughter) — so now we don’t have to worry about the VA. I think we have great — I always thought Rick — I’d put him right over in the VA, and you would have done great there, too. But you’re doing a fantastic job at Energy. And we’re now the largest in the world in energy, Rick. The largest in the world. And we’re now exporting energy for the first time. Never did it. Now we’re exporting energy. But we have become the largest energy producer in the world. Who would have thought? But we’ve opened it up a little bit, Rick, right? And we’ve let our people go and do their thing. And they’re doing a great job.
Acting Secretary of the VA, Peter O’Rourke. And, Peter, the combination of you and Wilkie, I think that’s going to be an unbeatable combination. So thank you for all your help. I’m hearing only good things.
Secretary Nielsen. I don’t know, what do I say about you? (Laughter.) Huh? You are doing great. And the border is coming along. And the wall is going up. We have $1.6 billion being spent on phase one of the wall and we’ll get additional funding. And every week that goes by, people realize it more and more that we have to have the wall. And we’re doing great in San Diego and different places.
General John Kelly is here someplace. General? Good, General. Great job, John.
Administrator Scott Pruitt. Thank you, Scott, very much. EPA is doing really, really well. And you know, somebody has to say that about you a little bit. You know that, Scott. (Laughter.) But you have done — I tell you, the EPA is doing so well. So many approvals — and disapprovals. If they don’t qualify, they don’t qualify. But we don’t have to wait 15 years to tell somebody they don’t qualify. And people are really impressed with the job that’s being done at the EPA. Thank you very much, Scott.
Mick Mulvaney. He’s got two hats on now, right, Mick? You’ve got two hats, not just one. And you’re doing great at both. But Office of Management and Budget has been good, and our budget this year will be — there will be a lot of cutting, because we want to cut. You know, Mick is really more of a cutter than the other. But we had to get the military through. We got $700 billion approved for military. We needed that.
And in order to get that done, we had to do some things for the Democrats that we would normally not do — because we consider a lot of it waste and a horror show. But in order to get our military and $6 billion for opioid. So we got the — which Melania is so heavily involved in — and we got that taken care of. And very importantly, next year, $716 billion for military. So, Mick, great job. And this time, you can start cutting, okay? Because we have our military taken care of now, so you can start really cutting.
A friend of mine for a long time, Administrator Linda McMahon. And, Linda, I was just being told the other day what you’ve done in small business has been incredible. One of the real stars. And Vince and myself and your family, we’re all proud of you. But what you’ve done is fantastic. So much work. People don’t realize your small business is really — it’s really a very massive business. And you add it all up and those numbers are not small business. They’re bigger than just about any company you can even think of. So congratulations, Linda. Thank you very much.
Governor Rick Scott. We have a lot of people around and watching. You know, we’re on screens all over the country and I think beyond. But we have Governor Rick Scott of Florida is there, and he’s watching and he’s done a fantastic job. He’s now running for the United States Senate. And I won’t get political, but I think you’re going to do very well, okay? That’s not political, is it?
Secretary Patrick Shanahan, Deputy, who is — thanks, Patrick — really doing a job. And you’re bringing in all that money under budget. I know that. You know, you’re going to buy two airplanes instead of one for the same price, right? That’s what we want. He did a fantastic job at the company that he worked for on that. And we appreciate that very much. And it’s so important that when you go out and buy the equipment that we’re talking about buying — you know, hundreds and hundreds of jet fighters and bombers and planes and boats and ships and everything — we got to get the great price. All right? We got to get the great price. And if we can help you, let us know. Because there’s very few things so important.
Administrator Mark Green, U.S. Agency for International Development. And thank you very much, Mark. We appreciate it very much. Thank you.
Assistant Secretary Neil Jacobs and Administrator Brock Long. Vice Chairman Paul Selva. General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy. And, as you know, Charles Ray. Good old — I knew Ray Charles. I didn’t know Charles Ray, but — (laughter) — now I know Charles Ray. So, you know, that’s pretty good, too. I dont know, maybe Ray Charles is even better, right? I don’t know. But we appreciate the great job you’ve done. Thank you very much.
I want to start just by saying that we’ve had three devastating major hurricanes that hit our country within a month’s time. There’s never been really anything like it. And in the case of Texas, it wouldn’t even go away. It would come in. We thought it was gone. It would go back out. It would reload. And this happened three different times, Brock. That was a record raindrop. That was a record water drop on a state, and it wasnt even close.
And shortly thereafter, we dealt with the threat of another hurricane and then destructive wildfires along the West Coast, in California and other places. America has never experienced so many large-scale disasters in so short a period of time. And we have the most qualified staff between the Secretary and Brock, and all of your people. You’ve been fantastic. And it goes a little bit unrecognized, because all you do is see people fighting and working, and getting the fires out and the water off the land, and all of the things.
But believe me, the country has watched, and they’ve seen an incredible job what you’ve done.
Our entire government leapt into action to coordinate the response, along with the state and local leaders. And we did have a lot of help from some really great governors — Florida, Texas. A lot of great people helped us, and it was great.
Families in Texas and Louisiana, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi — they were all affected. Hard to believe. And on tribal lands, where the hit was catastrophic, and the storms were really historic in their severity.
But in the wake of such tragedy, we also witnessed the resilience of the American people and the professionalism, talent, and devotion of the men and women of FEMA. Good group, right?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Great group.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s a great group of people, and throughout our government. Last year, more than 17,000 FEMA and other federal employees, as well as 14,000 personnel from the Department of Defense National Guard, were deployed to support the massive response and recovery efforts left by these storms and these tragedies.
Administrator Long, I want to thank you in particular for the incredible job and the unbelievable teams of men and women that you led to take care of these problems. You have done a job. They’re talking about you all over. Don’t leave us, though, okay? Just relax. (Laughter.)
SECRETARY NIELSEN: Oh, he’s here.
THE PRESIDENT: In fact, we could have put him in a different position. We didn’t want to. We want him right there. It’s not an easy position. But you have really stepped forward, and we appreciate it.
I also want to recognize the Coast Guard, our other military services. I have to tell you, the Coast Guard saved 16,000 people. What do you think of that, Ben? Sixteen-thousand people. (Applause.) And I think — you know, honestly, they don’t get enough credit in many ways.
Mike made the commencement address this year at the Coast Guard Academy. I did it the year before. I don’t think the Coast Guard gets enough credit. And I’ve said it, and I even say it to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines. I said, I think this year the Coast Guard, maybe in terms of increased branding — the brand of the Coast Guard has been something incredible what’s happened. Saved 16,000 people, many of them in Texas, for whatever reason that is. People went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn’t work out too well. That didn’t work out too well.
So I just want to thank all of the people in the Coast Guard and all of our services for having been incredible. The National Weather Service; the American Red Cross — been amazing;, state and local governments; our brave first responders; law enforcement — always law enforcement; and so many others who came together to save lives, restore hope, and rebuild our communities.
As we enter the hurricane season again — here we go. Right? You’re ready?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: But we’re entering it. This is it. We are marshaling every available resource to ensure maximum preparation for rapid response. That’s what we had last year. Disaster response and recovery is best achieved when it’s federally supported, state-managed, and locally executed. You agree with that, I think, Brock — right?
ADMINISTRATOR LONG: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: This is really the great model that we’ve built, and there’s no better model anywhere in the world. And we do help other countries, also, when there’s catastrophic events, like in Mexico and other places. We’re always there. We’re always there for them.
So I look forward to your briefing and I look forward to a very productive discussion. It’s an honor to be with all of the great people that work so hard in the Trump administration.
And, Mike, I’m going to ask you to say a few words. And thank for having done a great job.
Let’s not forget, it is Trump’s DOJ
Not really. There are loads of Obamas transferred into the un-fireable positions just before he left.
With all the horrible things going on in this country ie child sex trafficking just one of them, it is like taking a breath of fresh air to see our precious President and First Lady in action. They are beautiful inside and out and doing everything in their power to defend us, protect us, and build us up as a nation. God Bless President Trump and God Bless America & Israel forever!
So, I didn’t understand why there was any confusion (speculation ) about AG Sessions.. He was there.. I hope that much is clear.
Yes he was! However, unlike everyone else from the cabinet that was there, our President acknowledged him by name and than moved on.
I was sooooooo happy with his words about Secretary Pruitt and the incredible job he is doing at the EPA. The WHORES were all present to receive their slap down from our President. Hopefully they can layoff of him for at least 24 hours before they start asking for our President to “Execute” him.
I can’t tell you how much it means to adults to be told they are doing a fantastic job by their boss.
As a former Principal, I had teachers tell me that a comment I made publicly about them was worth so much more than any overtime I could give them.
So happy to see our beautiful FLOTUS right next to our President! I had a colleague at work tell me she got sick to her stomach this morning watching TV when they reported on a rumor our President was physically abusing his wife. She knew it was a damn lie but couldn’t believe they would go there.
Soon we will hear about how terrible it is in the socialists paradises of the USVI and Puerto Rico 😦
Every year when June 1st arrives for those of us who live along the coast, things become real in a hurry. There is no such thing as being too prepared for hurricane season. I applaud our president and first lady for their efforts last year in TX, LA, and FL. We are truly blessed.
Its also difficult when families live along the coast in different states and we hope the hurricane avoids our property weighed against it hitting our family members. Praying this year will be a quiet one.
@Pam – Living in Toledo, Ohio, on occasion we have heavy thunder storms and some tornado activity (winter blizzards of course), so my storm prep is usually the radio with batteries, blankets and pillows, candles and some food into the basement.
What do those who live in hurricane alley(s) expect from local, state and Fed government when storm season approaches?
I guess I’m really wondering what can our President Trump do specifically that would help the most for those living ‘along the coast” to do before, during, and after what effectively becomes a natural disaster?
Thank you for any response – and be safe this season!
Already started. Pulled out plywood (for windows), inspected it and made sure plylox were in good order. Got the extra gallon jugs of water last weekend. This weekend pull out generator, test fire and start the painful ($$) job of filling the gas tank (35 gal) for it. Got to get some extra meds for my cat to have on hand.
This very important FEMA meeting was about hurricane preparations…all of those key people…preparing for a “storm”…isn’t that interesting! If they were discussing preparations for the weather I’ll eat my hat…preparations for a “storm”. Absolutely.
Ha!
Storm is a bit of a generic term. It doesn’t just mean a weather event…… more popcorn.
Maybe a Crossfire Hurricane. 🙂
I think you’re right!!
CMDCMRET, somehow I pray we can remove Puerto Rico because they are huge leeches on our money and still don’t have everything back to normal after all this time, and many boxes of food, etc. given were found to be selling and not getting to the people. But then the majority are democrats so is enough explanation of again ripping off people while “mesmerizing” them that they are helping them. NOT!
I believe the leftists have reached the end of their tether. Without the support of a tax and spend leader their system is not supportable…they will turn on their slave masters…even in Puerto Rico! #MakePuertoRicoGreatForTheFirstTimeEver
We are having storms everyday for the last 18 mths! From the great MEDIA! We should be prepared for any storm now! LOL!
I like how you think!!
Thank you, Mr. President and God bless you and our beautiful First Lady.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
I’m happy that she is back and doing well, but sad that she had a rough patch. She’s such a blessing to us all. I must pray harder for her
Huh. The media were telling me she was dead, or had terminal cancer, or black and blue and unshowable due to domestic abuse, or in the middle of divorcing, or back living in New York. And I’m forgetting some options.
I guess the best system is whatever the MSM says, assume the truth is anything other than that.
” The media were telling me …”
I overheard Lou Dobbs ripping the fake news MSM about that a little while ago when I walked by a TV set.
My FAVORITE was the ridiculous theory that she had moved in with Val Jar and the gang and was helping them and writing her own tell all book about DJT. I rolled my eyes so hard at that I seriously thought I sprained an eye muscle.
“Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Thank you, Jeff. Thank you very much.”
I wonder if our VSGPDJT was able to have a little one-on-one alone time with AG Sessions, for a little “collusion”?
I was wondering if PDJT doled more pinata treatment like he does with his tweets.
I flew home from half around the world yesterday. I will be busy catching up at my work the next few days. I’d appreciate a brief (or a link, even a tweet) from someone here on what Trump did for our farmers last night. Thanks in advance!
Steven great question because I am wondering as well! He brought it up today at the VA signing when he saw Senator Ernst present at the ceremony.
So much winning that it is becoming difficult to keep up.
‘We love the farmers,’ Trump says after rejecting bid to weaken ethanol mandate
http://www.mdjonline.com/neighbor_newspapers/extra/news/we-love-the-farmers-trump-says-after-rejecting-bid-to/article_dbf00bd1-0296-52be-ae5a-f780ff93e3ca.html
Just an observation:
President Trump stated last year’s storm season was unparalleled in scope and magnitude (hurricanes, fires, floods).
It was also Mr. President’s first year in office.
Our Patriots’ (our own Sundance, as well as the Cajun Army, to name just two) generous, brave and humble response to Mother Nature’s fury was also historic.
We are blessed beyond measure.
When there is confidence in the Administration, many rise to meet the challenges posed by forces outside of our control.
God Bless the United States of America
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Also Treeper MM from Florida who saved a few lives and ended up having his leg broken in doing so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
[I think MM is a girl, Fle.]
Oh wow 😮 sorry MM! I know the feeling well because many take my name to be a woman 😉
Your not? 😉
😂 No wonder your so kind with your words 😉
Treeper MM, this I did not know!
Thank you for your kind and generous assistance to those who were in need.
Praying you’re all healed and feeling much better ❤️
Thank you for posting, Fle. Our little family here is very special ❤️
It really is!
FYI:
There is a terribly unjust side to FEMA.
They have restructured flood plains to require mortgage holders to increase their flood insurance.
I live across from a CREEK. My flood insurance carries a $10,000 deductible (which I had to argue for) and only covers my house being washed away. The premium is more than my homeowners insurance and property taxes..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that NFIP flood insurance that you’re talking about?
The government flood insurance?
I don’t have a mortgage in Florida, but still required to carry govt. flood insurance. Mine is a lot cheaper than that.
Do you live in a low-elevation flood plain?
No I have a condo on the beach.
Ah. Well, if your condo gets wiped out by a hurricane, that insurance might come in handy, no?
Sorry, confused deductible with premium.
You live across from a creek so that sort of answers your question. The flood insurance pool is under funded because for years payouts were made to people who did not pay enough in to start with. They are just now starting to make adjustments to properly fund it.
Regular insurance companies do not insure for flooding for a reason. Cannot control it so if they offered it the premiums and deductibles would be through the roof. FEMA has the luxury to a certain extent to rely on government funding. But then that brings up the argument from other tax payers as to why they have to pay to rebuild houses that are located in flood planes.
So now flood insurance turns from giveaway to sinkhole without regard to design or area’s actual threat? Bummer.
Very proud of Secretary Alex Azar–he is from my home town and I worked with his father, a wonderful eye surgeon! I know he is going to do a wonderful job and comes from a very conservative intelligent family!
“So thank you honey” … says it ALL!!! The love between them is undeniable, you cannot fake that kind of look between them, those warm and loving smiles💖💖💖
Thank you, God, for the Grace of this First Family
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Let’s just pray for an uneventful hurricane season…In past experiences, FEMA can cause more problems than it solves. There should be a provision for the Cajun Volunteers to pre-register for Federal aid in case their services are needed again. FEMA should solicit names from all the Cajuns who selflessly traveled and helped so many who were stranded. They should be eligible for any federal perks available (discounts on gas, lodging, etc.) and a daily stipend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
Send that amazing suggestion to the WH?
I do not forsee any opposition to that possibility 👍
Our local weatherman here on the Gulf Coast of FL was almost giddy tonight while showing a water temp map showing the temps in the waters off Africa where the hurricanes are born are the coldest they’ve been at this time of year since 1982. Awesome news!! I’m still not over our close call with a Cat 5 Irma last year, and with hurricane season beginning again on June 1st, this is fabulous news.
So, three things struck me. One, the affection between PDJT and Melania as he paid tribute to her. Very sweet.
Two, what a fabulous dress Melania had on! Love it!
Three, what PDJT said about Zinke amused me. Trust our President, the builder, to equate Ryan Zinke with being the world’s largest landlord! I thought it was a great comment:
“Secretary Ryan Zinke. Keeping very busy. I know that, Ryan. That’s good. That’s good for you. Right? Keeping busy and opening up those lands so people can use them and enjoy them. Largest landlord in the world, Ryan. Nobody knows that. But you’re the largest — by far, the largest landlord. It’s almost half the United States if you think about it. Right? So great job you’re doing.”
I loved Melania’s name plate: “The First Lady”.
I don’t understand the relationship between AG Sessions and President Trump. AG Sessions has allowed the biggest scandal in history of politics to go on and on and our president calls him out continuously, yet he sits at the same table without any sign of acknowledgement of those two things.
We do not know what we do not know.
Trust President Trump 🇺🇸
Someday we’ll unsterstand that Sessions/Trump relationship better. Someday haha
