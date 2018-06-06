Disappointing – Only Three Lawmakers Attended Priestap Testimony…

Yesterday FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap testified to a joint session of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.

The hearing was a matter of strong public interest. Mr. Priestap was questioned for approximately seven hours. However, journalist Olivia Beavers covering for The Hill dropped a detail that most, including myself, might find rather curious:

(The Hill) […] Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), however, said he felt that Priestap didn’t say anything that would indicate there was “political bias that motivated the Hillary Clinton email investigation.” Priestap “completely” backed up everything that Comey said, according to a source familiar with his testimony. Only three lawmakers — Jordan, Meadows and Krishnamoorthi — attended the hearing, which took place on the first day after a weeklong recess.

Priestap’s interview comes after the joint House investigation stalled for months after being first announced. (more)

Yes, despite the hearing being a joint session of both the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees only three congressmen, two republicans and one democrat attended: Jim Jordan (R), Mark Meadows (R), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D).

Not only did only three congressional reps attend, but Chairman Trey Gowdy and Chairman Bob Goodlatte did not attend.

What does that tell you?

We have previously noted the disconnected interest when we discussed how few congressional reps were going to the DOJ and/or FBI offices to actually view documents. Now we see one of the key and central figures in the DOJ and FBI conduct coming to Capitol Hill and only three Reps attend the hearing.

Could it be the vast majority, ie. UniParty, don’t want to know?

Disappointing.

For my #FBI intrigued Twitter friends, here is my story about FBI Bill Priestap's testimony on Capitol Hill yesterday. The hearing was relatively tame, I'm told, but #PeterStrzok 's name was repeatedly mentioned in questioning (Priestap was Strzok's boss) https://t.co/oLVrbrUocP — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 6, 2018

FBI’s Bill Priestap just left the House Judiciary Committee, hearing is over. Testimony started at 10a. Didn’t answer my questions when leaving. pic.twitter.com/DIUL9tSofS — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) June 5, 2018

