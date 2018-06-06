Disappointing – Only Three Lawmakers Attended Priestap Testimony…

Posted on June 6, 2018 by

Yesterday FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap testified to a joint session of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.

The hearing was a matter of strong public interest.  Mr. Priestap was questioned for approximately seven hours.  However, journalist Olivia Beavers covering for The Hill dropped a detail that most, including myself, might find rather curious:

(The Hill) […] Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), however, said he felt that Priestap didn’t say anything that would indicate there was “political bias that motivated the Hillary Clinton email investigation.”

Priestap “completely” backed up everything that Comey said, according to a source familiar with his testimony.

Only three lawmakers — Jordan, Meadows and Krishnamoorthi — attended the hearing, which took place on the first day after a weeklong recess.

Priestap’s interview comes after the joint House investigation stalled for months after being first announced.  (more)

Yes, despite the hearing being a joint session of both the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees only three congressmen, two republicans and one democrat attended:  Jim Jordan (R), Mark Meadows (R), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D).

Not only did only three congressional reps attend, but Chairman Trey Gowdy and Chairman Bob Goodlatte did not attend.

What does that tell you?

We have previously noted the disconnected interest when we discussed how few congressional reps were going to the DOJ and/or FBI offices to actually view documents.  Now we see one of the key and central figures in the DOJ and FBI conduct coming to Capitol Hill and only three Reps attend the hearing.

Could it be the vast majority, ie. UniParty, don’t want to know?

Disappointing.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

288 Responses to Disappointing – Only Three Lawmakers Attended Priestap Testimony…

Older Comments
  1. bessie2003 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Love the music video at the end. Perfection!

    Like

    Reply
  2. elwapo says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Not to worry! The government is investigating itself!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. scott467 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    “We have previously noted the disconnected interest when we discussed how few congressional reps were going to the DOJ and/or FBI offices to actually view documents. Now we see one of the key and central figures in the DOJ and FBI conduct coming to Capitol Hill and only three Reps attend the hearing.

    Could it be the vast majority, ie. UniParty, don’t want to know?

    Disappointing.”

    _________________________

    Here are the members of the “House Committee on the Judiciary” who should have attended:

    Republi-Cons:

    Bob Goodlatte, Virginia, Chair
    Jim Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin
    Lamar S. Smith, Texas
    Steve Chabot, Ohio
    Darrell Issa, California
    Steve King, Iowa
    Louie Gohmert, Texas
    Jim Jordan, Ohio
    Ted Poe, Texas
    Tom Marino, Pennsylvania
    Trey Gowdy, South Carolina
    Raúl Labrador, Idaho
    Blake Farenthold, Texas
    Doug Collins, Georgia
    Ron DeSantis, Florida
    Ken Buck, Colorado
    John Ratcliffe, Texas
    Martha Roby, Alabama
    Matt Gaetz, Florida
    Mike Johnson, Louisiana
    Andy Biggs, Arizona
    Karen Handel, Georgia

    I expect nothing but criminality from most of these people, but where were DeSantis and Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz?

    And here are the criminals on the Demonrat side; you would get a better class of people if you recruited directly out of a state prison:

    Jerrold Nadler, New York, Ranking Member
    Zoe Lofgren, California
    Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas
    Steve Cohen, Tennessee
    Hank Johnson, Georgia
    Ted Deutch, Florida
    Luis Gutiérrez, Illinois
    Karen Bass, California
    Cedric Richmond, Louisiana
    Hakeem Jeffries, New York
    David Cicilline, Rhode Island
    Eric Swalwell, California
    Ted Lieu, California
    Jamie Raskin, Maryland, Vice Ranking Member
    Pramila Jayapal, Washington
    Brad Schneider, Illinois
    Val Demings, Florida

    .

    Here are the members of the “House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform” (even the title of the committee is a lie):

    Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, Chair
    Jimmy Duncan, Tennessee
    Darrell Issa, California
    Jim Jordan, Ohio
    Mark Sanford, South Carolina
    Justin Amash, Michigan
    Paul Gosar, Arizona
    Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee
    Blake Farenthold, Texas
    Virginia Foxx, North Carolina
    Thomas Massie, Kentucky
    Mark Meadows, North Carolina
    Ron DeSantis, Florida
    Dennis A. Ross, Florida
    Mark Walker, North Carolina
    Rod Blum, Iowa
    Jody Hice, Georgia
    Steve Russell, Oklahoma
    Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin
    Will Hurd, Texas
    Gary Palmer, Alabama
    James Comer, Kentucky
    Paul Mitchell, Michigan
    Greg Gianforte, Montana

    .

    And now the gangsters, thugs and racketeers (Demonrats):

    Elijah Cummings, Maryland, Ranking Member
    Carolyn Maloney, New York
    Eleanor Holmes Norton, District of Columbia
    William Lacy Clay, Jr., Missouri
    Stephen Lynch, Massachusetts
    Jim Cooper, Tennessee
    Gerry Connolly, Virginia, Vice Ranking Member
    Robin Kelly, Illinois
    Brenda Lawrence, Michigan
    Ted Lieu, California
    Bonnie Watson Coleman, New Jersey
    Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands
    Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania
    Val Demings, Florida
    Raja Krishnamoorthi, Illinois
    Jamie Raskin, Maryland
    Jimmy Gomez, California
    Peter Welch, Vermont
    Matt Cartwright, Pennsylvania
    Mark DeSaulnier, California
    John Sarbanes, Maryland

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      Holy Cesspool, Batman!

      Nuke DC.
      Vaporize The Swamp.
      💀

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • singular says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Thank you, Scott. Was wishing someone would post those names, especially of the shameful “Republicons.” They should be invited onto Tucker where he would ask them what they thought of the Priestap hearing and how they used their opportunity to question him on behalf of the American people, then everyone could watch them squirm.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Angel Martin says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      The most surprising thing to me is not that the US Congress has an 11 percent approval rating.

      The most surprising thing is that it is still double digits !

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • No_BlahBlah says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      3 out of 86 attended

      Here I thought the strategy would be a bombardment of BS for Corporate Medi to feed on and push to obfuscate,

      Obviously the Masters of the Universe decided to stick with what worked pre-internet,
      Silence

      So 7 hours of testimony, who was asking the questions?
      I hope it was under OATH and a court recorder PLUS audio/video recorders were recording at least,

      Very, very odd

      Or many it’s just another joke in the Kabuki theatre that our “Representative ” government has become.

      There is NO WAY WITHOUT A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT these criminals will ever pass a term limit bill

      I wonder if they would agree to time clocks?

      Like

      Reply
    • TomJ says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      The problem is that Congress has become so corrupt that it may be too late to fix it. Most likely its all going to hinge on Sessions.
      If he is silently laying in the weeds to drop the hammer than perhaps the U.S. system can be saved. But if he is compromised or worse yet is anti trump then the U.S. is lost.
      This entire special counsel thing should have never begun. And then when all the abuses that have occurred it should have been stopped. Sessions should of stepped in rather then watch the SC run wild.
      Very sad to see what is happening in D.C. right now.

      Like

      Reply
    • Celebrating! says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      Thank you, Scott.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • motreehouse says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      I am sure the few good men and women we have will be studying the transcripts. ie nunes Ron DeSantis Matt Gaetz etc. the few we do have are rather tenacious it seems .

      Like

      Reply
  4. Donzo says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Preistap testified under oath for over 7 hours. Everything he said can be used against him in a court of law, (if one can be found). Meadows and Jordan have been amongst the most loyal to our cause for justice. They had plenty of time to question the witness. A full house would have been a political circus with little time for each member to do a deep dive. Given that only 3 showed up it seems clear that this was planned. The leak is worthless information coming from the dem. I can see why people are disappointed in the turnout as it is being viewed as a barometer of interest by congress. But I don’t think that is accurate. Having Preistap on the record prior to the IG report gives investigators hours of testimony to match against his previous testimony.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • ABN says:
      June 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Good points.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      “Everything he said can be used against him in a court of law, (if one can be found).”

      ________________

      Exactly.

      If one can be found.

      Finding a court of LAW is more rare than seeing a Centaur, a Mermaid and Bigfoot returning from a successful Snipe hunt.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      June 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      I won’t argue with that. Disappointed, distrusting, but that is possible, and surely our team can make effective use of the testimony.

      I still am a bit fuzzy though on the how part; how was the session limited to only three questioners? If not a voluntary absence, who said they couldn’t come? Did that agent have such authority? Or did the others cooperate with such because it served their cowardly interests?

      Would not such a request play into the hands of those Judases that would use it as a cudgel, claiming a willful opacity?

      Inquiring minds, and all that jazz…

      Like

      Reply
      • Donzo says:
        June 6, 2018 at 4:14 pm

        Not sure, but wouldn’t either Jordan or Meadows be the ranking member and therefore in charge of the proceedings? If so, they would have had an almost unprecedented opportunity to craft it as they wished. This small hearing could have been a goldmine of info. We were never going to know much about it except what the Dems leaked. So I’m not going to view it as some disaster without more evidence of such. The IG report will be out either tomorrow or after the summit. Cheers!

        Like

        Reply
    • dotherightthing4 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      I would like to agree with you but I do not. I think the fix is in. They are all gonna walk. Gowdy is a traitor. I expected more from Goodlatte. How can you not show up when you are head of the committee?

      Like

      Reply
    • singular says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Well, Donzo, I like that. Thank you.

      Like

      Reply
    • huecowacko says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      The sides are aligned, they all have heard/seen the facts of what happened, and any committee vote will be along party lines with the always potential for never-Trump RINO defections. As you say, the important issue is Priestap on record under oath.

      Like

      Reply
  5. listingstarboard says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Expected more from Paul Gosar. Mark Sanford on any committee is a farce.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Maquis says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    They didn’t want to know.

    They wanted few ears, easily dismissed as “partisan.”

    They wanted one enemy agent present, with no colleagues that could unintentionally contradict his serial falsehoods reminiscent of Joseph Goebbels.

    Can we identify the CongressPerps that should have been there? That simply COULD have been there, had they been about the People’s business? I want to speak with them

    GBVSGGEWBPDJT
    🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  7. somaspecialist says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Looks like the Sessions “slow walk” strategy isn’t working….as predicted….the “big ugly” is actually just another showing how the govt. really works…5d chess anyone???

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      June 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm

      Concern trolling, anyone?
      🙄

      Like

      Reply
      • OldSaltUSNR says:
        June 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        Facts mean nothing to you Maquis? “somaspecialist” didn’t make up the news. Sundance wrote that he felt Priestap was the key to all of this, yet Gowdy and Goolette don’t even bother to show up to ask questions at his hearing? The Justice OIG’s report was supposed to be the key, i.e. 1000’s of sealed indictments, US Attorney’s paired with the investigation to start making arrests, the “swamp” would be taken by “shock and awe”, and etc. The OIG’s report was first “due in early 2018”, then March, then April, the May, and now, there’s no release date pending because it’ll take “months” for the conspirators at Justice and the FBI to massage it … oops, I mean “review it for accuracy”.

        No OIG report. No Grand Jury. No indictments. No subpoenas. No real “criminal investigation” that seizes and protects the evidentiary trail, flips lower level conspirators, and discovers MORE evidence that can’t be found without the lower level convictions. This is how a criminal investigation operates. It can’t be totally hidden, because witnesses and targets of interest talk. Jurists leak. Clerks leak.

        There is nothing ongoing regarding the Obama led coup d’atat, Hillary’s email scandal, the Uranium One scandal and on and one, because we SEE nothing happening. There are no results, which would proceed from such investigations.

        It’s a Session’s led coverup, and the game is over.

        Like

        Reply
  8. Phil Free says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Methinks — is “this” day getting a a lot closer?!? As Judge Ellis said, ” ….Come ON! ….”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Colle Bay says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I don’t care what the co-conspirators – congress and the media – do.

    I care about unsealing indictments, perp walks, orange and striped jumpsuits, foot and hand chains, prison cells, tribunals, convictions, and public hangings.

    Nobody will take this seriously until people start being arrested or more accurately captured by a non-corrupt DOJ.

    The media and congress will crumble when that starts to happen – if it will ever happen.

    It’s a shit or get off the pot message otherwise you (people with the power to do something) will be included with the rest of the aiders and abettors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. scott467 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    “For my #FBI intrigued Twitter friends, here is my story about FBI Bill Priestap’s testimony on Capitol Hill yesterday. The hearing was relatively tame, I’m told, but #PeterStrzok ‘s name was repeatedly mentioned in questioning (Priestap was Strzok’s boss) ”

    _____________________

    Presumably, Wild Bill Priestap would be in a position to know the correct pronunciation of Strzok’s name.

    THAT tidbit would certainly be interesting, unless the pronunciation of Strzok’s name is classified and redacted as a matter of national security too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. AZ18 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Thank you Scott for providing those lists.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. saywhat64 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Doesn’t add up. The Hill is reporting 7 hours of testimony and only three law makers present. So what did they talk about ? Golf and the grand kids ?

    I need way more corroboration of what actually went down in yesterday’s hearing. This appears like a leak/spin from Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.)

    Like

    Reply
  13. Burma says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I’m more surprised by Sundance’s choice of video clips. I wish he would reconsider using a clip that mocks the tortures of crucifixion and promotes a film that I find intentionally sacrilegious.

    Like

    Reply
  14. scott467 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    “We have previously noted the disconnected interest when we discussed how few congressional reps were going to the DOJ and/or FBI offices to actually view documents. Now we see one of the key and central figures in the DOJ and FBI conduct coming to Capitol Hill and only three Reps attend the hearing.

    Could it be the vast majority, ie. UniParty, don’t want to know?”

    _______________________

    It sounds exactly like Adam Schiff was doing in the early going, when for some time he purposely would not go to view certain documents, thus allowing him to continue going before the cameras and continue a narrative — a narrative he knew that he could no longer perpetuate, after he viewed the documents.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Doppler says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Priestap, who is extraordinarily well connected, probably wants as little notoriety as he can skate with. It was a stealth interview no one knew about till June 5, heart of primary season. Almost no leaks.

    Agree with comment that DC pretending not to know, in large part due to “fixing” of establishment “conclusion”: “Trump bad. Democrats good.” There’s no political hay to make of this for them.

    But Priestap is likely to have given his story in detail to Horowitz and we hope Huber, with consequences TBD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Capt. John Adair says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    President Trump should appoint several “Special Counsels” to investigate EVERY member of Congresses activities and sources of income, period. Those that have nothing to hide, hide nothing!

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Special Counsels suck. We need no more Robespierres nursing their assignment for years of nothing but more corruption emanating from the opaquest of “investigations.”

      I favor a Presidental Commision on Corruption headed by PDJT with Gulianni as point-man with an expansive mandate and a firm date of completion. Those politicians and Federal employees not cleared within that window to suffer obstruction charges and prosecuted with those already indicted. The Corruption Confessionals will be open 24/7, come one come all, and, above all else, come clean.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Paula says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Sundance, do you still believe it will all come out? Will people be held to account? I just can’t take much more of this.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    There were no cameras….what a shock no one from the Swamp showed up. //sarc

    What…..what’s that dragging sound….it reminds….it sounds exactly like…the same GD dragging sound since LAST MARCH!!!

    Dragging sound……and BONUS snail trail (so we can all SLOWLY follow along). The Pied Pipers of Government clearing out the evidence and leaving us all holding our collective d*cks.

    Let me know when they fess up. Yes, sarcasm.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Plausible deniability…

    Like

    Reply
  20. Judiciary says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Why no word from Meadows or Jordan? We only hear how a biased lefty named Krishnamoorthi spun the hearing.

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      June 6, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      Mebbe they’ll let the fool run his mouth so his tongue gets stomped when his les are revealed. Jordan is no fool.

      Like

      Reply
  21. Daniel says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    “Hear no evil”, “See no evil”, “Leak like a sieve”

    Like

    Reply
  22. Ags says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    While it’s very disappointed the hearing was so poorly attended, remember, Priestap continues to be employed at the FBI. Thus, the important guy – the IG – has all relevant information. Priestap was probably interviewed many times and turned over (or had confiscated) all related documents and correspondences.

    Like

    Reply
  23. MTK says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Don’t say it ain’t so.

    What are valid assumption to be made with only three in attendance.

    A. None can be made.
    B. Fear that any post hearing actions can, might or will be construed through a lens of have been party to hearing. There by not attending, freedom of action is mantained. No one can say, “You did this because you knew this.”
    C. Fear the questions, asked might reveal self interested motivies.
    D. Already, made up mind and there is nothing more to learn.
    E. There was a concenus not to attend so lack of interest can be portrayed as “This is all a big ‘nothingburger’
    F. There was a concenus not to attend so as to throw this back onto the DOJ for the next actions to be take.
    G. There was a concenus not to attend to provoke PDJT into taking some action to be used against him.
    H. There was a cencenus not to attend to give the MSM the greatest freedom of action.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Clara says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    While the poor attendance is very disturbing, frankly I could not understand why this hearing was being held in the first place. There is a 500 page IG report, that took 18 months to compile, about to drop any day. Why hold this hearing before the report is even available to the Congress? There is little to be gained by it.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Cow wow says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    So who conducted the meeting? Surely someone else was there,

    Like

    Reply
  26. Bert Darrell says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    The exceedingly poor attendance to the meeting at which Mr. Priestap answered questions from US Reps. suggests to me that very few, if any, US Reps, cared about anything he had to say.

    Why?

    Because this was a close-door meeting and We the People would not know what transpired there. The IG report? Well, that’s something else! It will be available to all and be damning to the crooks … I hope.

    Like

    Reply
  27. 6079 Smith W says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Swing ‘em early, then swing ‘em late, swing ‘em round Mr. Trump’s Spygate!

    Call your dogs and grab your gun, let’s start dancin’ and have some fun!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Jackson says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    So who asked questions for seven hours? Just those three?
    That’s pretty impressive, if true.

    Like

    Reply
  29. rudy1876 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Uhhh…it’s pretty obvious to me why many didn’t show up. No cameras. The truth is, his testimony is pretty meaningless isn’t it? The IG report is due this decade, I mean soon, so Priestap would be a total idiot to say anything that contradicted what he told the IG. I’ve already written off getting the big fish through this idiotic circus of a system we have for this type of stuff. I don’t know what it might be, but there may be a “break glass in emergency” set of laws that are little known and can be used. I know it sounds like I’m a never-Trumper when I say this but I really don’t care if the big fish walk as long as they’re crippled financially and that is being done. I can’t be the only one just sick of hearing about this. Unrelated but an example of how rotten Congress has always been. Hughes-> PT->Hughes. https://youtu.be/GDkTkpoyfL0

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s