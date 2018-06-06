Disappointing – Only Three Lawmakers Attended Priestap Testimony…

Yesterday FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap testified to a joint session of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.
The hearing was a matter of strong public interest. Mr. Priestap was questioned for approximately seven hours. However, journalist Olivia Beavers covering for The Hill dropped a detail that most, including myself, might find rather curious:
(The Hill) […] Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), however, said he felt that Priestap didn’t say anything that would indicate there was “political bias that motivated the Hillary Clinton email investigation.”
Priestap “completely” backed up everything that Comey said, according to a source familiar with his testimony.
Only three lawmakers — Jordan, Meadows and Krishnamoorthi — attended the hearing, which took place on the first day after a weeklong recess.
Priestap’s interview comes after the joint House investigation stalled for months after being first announced. (more)
Yes, despite the hearing being a joint session of both the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees only three congressmen, two republicans and one democrat attended: Jim Jordan (R), Mark Meadows (R), and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D).
Not only did only three congressional reps attend, but Chairman Trey Gowdy and Chairman Bob Goodlatte did not attend.
What does that tell you?
We have previously noted the disconnected interest when we discussed how few congressional reps were going to the DOJ and/or FBI offices to actually view documents. Now we see one of the key and central figures in the DOJ and FBI conduct coming to Capitol Hill and only three Reps attend the hearing.
Could it be the vast majority, ie. UniParty, don’t want to know?
Disappointing.
.
Love the music video at the end. Perfection!
Not to worry! The government is investigating itself!
That’s a relief!
What could go wrong?
What could go wrong? About the same thing that ever went right with the government.
I was being just ever so slightly sarcastic 🙂
Deep State: The deep state has top people investigating the deep state.
CTH: Who?
Deep State: T-o-p p-e-o-p-l-e…
_________________________
Here are the members of the “House Committee on the Judiciary” who should have attended:
Republi-Cons:
Bob Goodlatte, Virginia, Chair
Jim Sensenbrenner, Wisconsin
Lamar S. Smith, Texas
Steve Chabot, Ohio
Darrell Issa, California
Steve King, Iowa
Louie Gohmert, Texas
Jim Jordan, Ohio
Ted Poe, Texas
Tom Marino, Pennsylvania
Trey Gowdy, South Carolina
Raúl Labrador, Idaho
Blake Farenthold, Texas
Doug Collins, Georgia
Ron DeSantis, Florida
Ken Buck, Colorado
John Ratcliffe, Texas
Martha Roby, Alabama
Matt Gaetz, Florida
Mike Johnson, Louisiana
Andy Biggs, Arizona
Karen Handel, Georgia
I expect nothing but criminality from most of these people, but where were DeSantis and Louie Gohmert and Matt Gaetz?
And here are the criminals on the Demonrat side; you would get a better class of people if you recruited directly out of a state prison:
Jerrold Nadler, New York, Ranking Member
Zoe Lofgren, California
Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas
Steve Cohen, Tennessee
Hank Johnson, Georgia
Ted Deutch, Florida
Luis Gutiérrez, Illinois
Karen Bass, California
Cedric Richmond, Louisiana
Hakeem Jeffries, New York
David Cicilline, Rhode Island
Eric Swalwell, California
Ted Lieu, California
Jamie Raskin, Maryland, Vice Ranking Member
Pramila Jayapal, Washington
Brad Schneider, Illinois
Val Demings, Florida
.
Here are the members of the “House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform” (even the title of the committee is a lie):
Trey Gowdy, South Carolina, Chair
Jimmy Duncan, Tennessee
Darrell Issa, California
Jim Jordan, Ohio
Mark Sanford, South Carolina
Justin Amash, Michigan
Paul Gosar, Arizona
Scott DesJarlais, Tennessee
Blake Farenthold, Texas
Virginia Foxx, North Carolina
Thomas Massie, Kentucky
Mark Meadows, North Carolina
Ron DeSantis, Florida
Dennis A. Ross, Florida
Mark Walker, North Carolina
Rod Blum, Iowa
Jody Hice, Georgia
Steve Russell, Oklahoma
Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin
Will Hurd, Texas
Gary Palmer, Alabama
James Comer, Kentucky
Paul Mitchell, Michigan
Greg Gianforte, Montana
.
And now the gangsters, thugs and racketeers (Demonrats):
Elijah Cummings, Maryland, Ranking Member
Carolyn Maloney, New York
Eleanor Holmes Norton, District of Columbia
William Lacy Clay, Jr., Missouri
Stephen Lynch, Massachusetts
Jim Cooper, Tennessee
Gerry Connolly, Virginia, Vice Ranking Member
Robin Kelly, Illinois
Brenda Lawrence, Michigan
Ted Lieu, California
Bonnie Watson Coleman, New Jersey
Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands
Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania
Val Demings, Florida
Raja Krishnamoorthi, Illinois
Jamie Raskin, Maryland
Jimmy Gomez, California
Peter Welch, Vermont
Matt Cartwright, Pennsylvania
Mark DeSaulnier, California
John Sarbanes, Maryland
Holy Cesspool, Batman!
Nuke DC.
Vaporize The Swamp.
💀
Wow, this is the best idea I’ve heard all day!
“It’s the only way to be sure.” 😉 😂
Thank you, Scott. Was wishing someone would post those names, especially of the shameful “Republicons.” They should be invited onto Tucker where he would ask them what they thought of the Priestap hearing and how they used their opportunity to question him on behalf of the American people, then everyone could watch them squirm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most surprising thing to me is not that the US Congress has an 11 percent approval rating.
The most surprising thing is that it is still double digits !
LikeLiked by 3 people
3 out of 86 attended
Here I thought the strategy would be a bombardment of BS for Corporate Medi to feed on and push to obfuscate,
Obviously the Masters of the Universe decided to stick with what worked pre-internet,
Silence
So 7 hours of testimony, who was asking the questions?
I hope it was under OATH and a court recorder PLUS audio/video recorders were recording at least,
Very, very odd
Or many it’s just another joke in the Kabuki theatre that our “Representative ” government has become.
There is NO WAY WITHOUT A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT these criminals will ever pass a term limit bill
I wonder if they would agree to time clocks?
The problem is that Congress has become so corrupt that it may be too late to fix it. Most likely its all going to hinge on Sessions.
If he is silently laying in the weeds to drop the hammer than perhaps the U.S. system can be saved. But if he is compromised or worse yet is anti trump then the U.S. is lost.
This entire special counsel thing should have never begun. And then when all the abuses that have occurred it should have been stopped. Sessions should of stepped in rather then watch the SC run wild.
Very sad to see what is happening in D.C. right now.
Thank you, Scott.
I am sure the few good men and women we have will be studying the transcripts. ie nunes Ron DeSantis Matt Gaetz etc. the few we do have are rather tenacious it seems .
Preistap testified under oath for over 7 hours. Everything he said can be used against him in a court of law, (if one can be found). Meadows and Jordan have been amongst the most loyal to our cause for justice. They had plenty of time to question the witness. A full house would have been a political circus with little time for each member to do a deep dive. Given that only 3 showed up it seems clear that this was planned. The leak is worthless information coming from the dem. I can see why people are disappointed in the turnout as it is being viewed as a barometer of interest by congress. But I don’t think that is accurate. Having Preistap on the record prior to the IG report gives investigators hours of testimony to match against his previous testimony.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Good points.
“Everything he said can be used against him in a court of law, (if one can be found).”
________________
Exactly.
If one can be found.
Finding a court of LAW is more rare than seeing a Centaur, a Mermaid and Bigfoot returning from a successful Snipe hunt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Riding a Unicorn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In keeping with the “Life of Brian” video, of about…
“Everything he said as a material witness can be used against others in a court of law.”
LikeLike
Correction…
In keeping with the “Life of Brian” video, how about…
LikeLike
I won’t argue with that. Disappointed, distrusting, but that is possible, and surely our team can make effective use of the testimony.
I still am a bit fuzzy though on the how part; how was the session limited to only three questioners? If not a voluntary absence, who said they couldn’t come? Did that agent have such authority? Or did the others cooperate with such because it served their cowardly interests?
Would not such a request play into the hands of those Judases that would use it as a cudgel, claiming a willful opacity?
Inquiring minds, and all that jazz…
Not sure, but wouldn’t either Jordan or Meadows be the ranking member and therefore in charge of the proceedings? If so, they would have had an almost unprecedented opportunity to craft it as they wished. This small hearing could have been a goldmine of info. We were never going to know much about it except what the Dems leaked. So I’m not going to view it as some disaster without more evidence of such. The IG report will be out either tomorrow or after the summit. Cheers!
I would like to agree with you but I do not. I think the fix is in. They are all gonna walk. Gowdy is a traitor. I expected more from Goodlatte. How can you not show up when you are head of the committee?
LikeLike
Well, Donzo, I like that. Thank you.
The sides are aligned, they all have heard/seen the facts of what happened, and any committee vote will be along party lines with the always potential for never-Trump RINO defections. As you say, the important issue is Priestap on record under oath.
Expected more from Paul Gosar. Mark Sanford on any committee is a farce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Mark Sanford on any committee is a farce.”
____________________
Out of town.
Appalachian Trail or maybe Buenos Aires.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They didn’t want to know.
They wanted few ears, easily dismissed as “partisan.”
They wanted one enemy agent present, with no colleagues that could unintentionally contradict his serial falsehoods reminiscent of Joseph Goebbels.
Can we identify the CongressPerps that should have been there? That simply COULD have been there, had they been about the People’s business? I want to speak with them
GBVSGGEWBPDJT
🇺🇸
The perps that should have been there — see scott467’s post, above —
TY
Looks like the Sessions “slow walk” strategy isn’t working….as predicted….the “big ugly” is actually just another showing how the govt. really works…5d chess anyone???
LikeLike
Concern trolling, anyone?
🙄
Facts mean nothing to you Maquis? “somaspecialist” didn’t make up the news. Sundance wrote that he felt Priestap was the key to all of this, yet Gowdy and Goolette don’t even bother to show up to ask questions at his hearing? The Justice OIG’s report was supposed to be the key, i.e. 1000’s of sealed indictments, US Attorney’s paired with the investigation to start making arrests, the “swamp” would be taken by “shock and awe”, and etc. The OIG’s report was first “due in early 2018”, then March, then April, the May, and now, there’s no release date pending because it’ll take “months” for the conspirators at Justice and the FBI to massage it … oops, I mean “review it for accuracy”.
No OIG report. No Grand Jury. No indictments. No subpoenas. No real “criminal investigation” that seizes and protects the evidentiary trail, flips lower level conspirators, and discovers MORE evidence that can’t be found without the lower level convictions. This is how a criminal investigation operates. It can’t be totally hidden, because witnesses and targets of interest talk. Jurists leak. Clerks leak.
There is nothing ongoing regarding the Obama led coup d’atat, Hillary’s email scandal, the Uranium One scandal and on and one, because we SEE nothing happening. There are no results, which would proceed from such investigations.
It’s a Session’s led coverup, and the game is over.
LikeLike
Methinks — is “this” day getting a a lot closer?!? As Judge Ellis said, ” ….Come ON! ….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care what the co-conspirators – congress and the media – do.
I care about unsealing indictments, perp walks, orange and striped jumpsuits, foot and hand chains, prison cells, tribunals, convictions, and public hangings.
Nobody will take this seriously until people start being arrested or more accurately captured by a non-corrupt DOJ.
The media and congress will crumble when that starts to happen – if it will ever happen.
It’s a shit or get off the pot message otherwise you (people with the power to do something) will be included with the rest of the aiders and abettors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For an indictment to be unsealed, it means there has to be a sealed indictment in the first place.
LikeLike
“For my #FBI intrigued Twitter friends, here is my story about FBI Bill Priestap’s testimony on Capitol Hill yesterday. The hearing was relatively tame, I’m told, but #PeterStrzok ‘s name was repeatedly mentioned in questioning (Priestap was Strzok’s boss) ”
_____________________
Presumably, Wild Bill Priestap would be in a position to know the correct pronunciation of Strzok’s name.
THAT tidbit would certainly be interesting, unless the pronunciation of Strzok’s name is classified and redacted as a matter of national security too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Scott for providing those lists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are welcome.
I should also have included the links:
United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_Committee_on_Oversight_and_Government_Reform
.
United States House Committee on the Judiciary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_Committee_on_the_Judiciary
Doesn’t add up. The Hill is reporting 7 hours of testimony and only three law makers present. So what did they talk about ? Golf and the grand kids ?
I need way more corroboration of what actually went down in yesterday’s hearing. This appears like a leak/spin from Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.)
Although with Jim Jordan asking questions for 4 hours with out interruption or spin from other lawmakers may bear some serious fruit going forward…
LikeLike
I’m more surprised by Sundance’s choice of video clips. I wish he would reconsider using a clip that mocks the tortures of crucifixion and promotes a film that I find intentionally sacrilegious.
LikeLike
Well now, is that truly looking on the bright side?
“We have previously noted the disconnected interest when we discussed how few congressional reps were going to the DOJ and/or FBI offices to actually view documents. Now we see one of the key and central figures in the DOJ and FBI conduct coming to Capitol Hill and only three Reps attend the hearing.
Could it be the vast majority, ie. UniParty, don’t want to know?”
_______________________
It sounds exactly like Adam Schiff was doing in the early going, when for some time he purposely would not go to view certain documents, thus allowing him to continue going before the cameras and continue a narrative — a narrative he knew that he could no longer perpetuate, after he viewed the documents.
Priestap, who is extraordinarily well connected, probably wants as little notoriety as he can skate with. It was a stealth interview no one knew about till June 5, heart of primary season. Almost no leaks.
Agree with comment that DC pretending not to know, in large part due to “fixing” of establishment “conclusion”: “Trump bad. Democrats good.” There’s no political hay to make of this for them.
But Priestap is likely to have given his story in detail to Horowitz and we hope Huber, with consequences TBD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump should appoint several “Special Counsels” to investigate EVERY member of Congresses activities and sources of income, period. Those that have nothing to hide, hide nothing!
LikeLike
Special Counsels suck. We need no more Robespierres nursing their assignment for years of nothing but more corruption emanating from the opaquest of “investigations.”
I favor a Presidental Commision on Corruption headed by PDJT with Gulianni as point-man with an expansive mandate and a firm date of completion. Those politicians and Federal employees not cleared within that window to suffer obstruction charges and prosecuted with those already indicted. The Corruption Confessionals will be open 24/7, come one come all, and, above all else, come clean.
LikeLike
Sundance, do you still believe it will all come out? Will people be held to account? I just can’t take much more of this.
LikeLike
There were no cameras….what a shock no one from the Swamp showed up. //sarc
What…..what’s that dragging sound….it reminds….it sounds exactly like…the same GD dragging sound since LAST MARCH!!!
Dragging sound……and BONUS snail trail (so we can all SLOWLY follow along). The Pied Pipers of Government clearing out the evidence and leaving us all holding our collective d*cks.
Let me know when they fess up. Yes, sarcasm.
Plausible deniability…
Why no word from Meadows or Jordan? We only hear how a biased lefty named Krishnamoorthi spun the hearing.
LikeLike
Mebbe they’ll let the fool run his mouth so his tongue gets stomped when his les are revealed. Jordan is no fool.
“Hear no evil”, “See no evil”, “Leak like a sieve”
While it’s very disappointed the hearing was so poorly attended, remember, Priestap continues to be employed at the FBI. Thus, the important guy – the IG – has all relevant information. Priestap was probably interviewed many times and turned over (or had confiscated) all related documents and correspondences.
Don’t say it ain’t so.
What are valid assumption to be made with only three in attendance.
A. None can be made.
B. Fear that any post hearing actions can, might or will be construed through a lens of have been party to hearing. There by not attending, freedom of action is mantained. No one can say, “You did this because you knew this.”
C. Fear the questions, asked might reveal self interested motivies.
D. Already, made up mind and there is nothing more to learn.
E. There was a concenus not to attend so lack of interest can be portrayed as “This is all a big ‘nothingburger’
F. There was a concenus not to attend so as to throw this back onto the DOJ for the next actions to be take.
G. There was a concenus not to attend to provoke PDJT into taking some action to be used against him.
H. There was a cencenus not to attend to give the MSM the greatest freedom of action.
While the poor attendance is very disturbing, frankly I could not understand why this hearing was being held in the first place. There is a 500 page IG report, that took 18 months to compile, about to drop any day. Why hold this hearing before the report is even available to the Congress? There is little to be gained by it.
I wondered about this, too, Clara.
So who conducted the meeting? Surely someone else was there,
The exceedingly poor attendance to the meeting at which Mr. Priestap answered questions from US Reps. suggests to me that very few, if any, US Reps, cared about anything he had to say.
Why?
Because this was a close-door meeting and We the People would not know what transpired there. The IG report? Well, that’s something else! It will be available to all and be damning to the crooks … I hope.
Swing ‘em early, then swing ‘em late, swing ‘em round Mr. Trump’s Spygate!
Call your dogs and grab your gun, let’s start dancin’ and have some fun!
So who asked questions for seven hours? Just those three?
That’s pretty impressive, if true.
Uhhh…it’s pretty obvious to me why many didn’t show up. No cameras. The truth is, his testimony is pretty meaningless isn’t it? The IG report is due this decade, I mean soon, so Priestap would be a total idiot to say anything that contradicted what he told the IG. I’ve already written off getting the big fish through this idiotic circus of a system we have for this type of stuff. I don’t know what it might be, but there may be a “break glass in emergency” set of laws that are little known and can be used. I know it sounds like I’m a never-Trumper when I say this but I really don’t care if the big fish walk as long as they’re crippled financially and that is being done. I can’t be the only one just sick of hearing about this. Unrelated but an example of how rotten Congress has always been. Hughes-> PT->Hughes. https://youtu.be/GDkTkpoyfL0
