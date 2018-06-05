#Spygate – President Trump Highlights Lou Dobbs Segment Outlining December 2015 FBI CoIntel Operation….

The backstory is important here.  Two days ago internet researcher Nick Falco discovered a potentially damning text dated December 28th 2015 within a previously released set of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages.  The original text was redacted in one section (Page #31); however, somehow further down the release (Page #159) the same text was not redacted.  It is presumed the FBI redacted the word “lures”, whereas the IG did not.

In one release (page #31) the word “lures” was redacted.  In the second release (page #159) it was NOT redacted.

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, Chairman Ron Johnson, released over 500 pages of documents and texts.  On page #159 (pdf here) the unredacted version of the following message appears:

(Link to pdf – page #159)

“You get all our oconus lures approved?”

“OCONUS” means Outside Contiguous U.S.  “LURES” in this context is ‘spies’; or as Chris Farrell discusses, likely double agents.  The messages were December 28th, 2015.

•Peter Strzok asking Lisa Page:  Did you get all our outside U.S. spies approved?
•Lisa Page responds: “No, it’s just implicated a much bigger policy issue. I’ll explain later. Might even be able to use it as a pretext for a call…”

The implication is this could have been the pre-planning for #Spygate. This is what Lou Dobbs and Chris Farrell are discussing; and apparently President Trump noticed:

(Link to Trump Tweet)

Here’s the full release of documents:

166 Responses to #Spygate – President Trump Highlights Lou Dobbs Segment Outlining December 2015 FBI CoIntel Operation….

  1. MM says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    PDJT is tweeting up a storm………..

    • LBB says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      The first one about 2015 got Comey’ s homey in a tizzy.

    • Newt Love says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      > “PDJT is tweeting up a storm…”

      His caddy hands him his Big Bertha Driver…
      He’s lining up his shot…
      PDJT uncoils the monster of all drives, straight down the fairway for 485 yards on this 612 yard Par 5 hole. This could be an easy Double Birdie for the President.

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        June 5, 2018 at 11:17 pm

        This is my idea of “Big Bertha”

        “Big Bertha (German: Dicke Bertha, lit. ‘Fat (or heavy) Bertha’) is the name of a type of super-heavy siege artillery developed by the armaments manufacturer Krupp in Germany and used in World Wars I and II. Its official designation was the L/12, Type M-Gerät 14 (M-Equipment 1914) Kurze Marine-Kanone (“short naval gun”, a name intended to conceal the weapon’s real purpose).[2][3] Its barrel diameter calibre was 420 mm (16.5 in)…”

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Bertha_(howitzer)

  2. Ziiggii says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Nick did awesome work here! 😎🤯

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      “We the People”, just like President Trump told us to be… in charge of government as delineated by our Constitution. Damn right Nick did awesome work here… we have all the tools available to continue helping on our own if we can and will.

      And we can and will. 😉

      It’s hitting the fan and that excites people, but… patience is a virtue, and we are going to have to live with being fresh out of tolerance until the trap doors open and the ropes swiftly tighten.

    • AmSa/Mx says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      👏👏👏👏👏👏👏Nick…..

    • Mark A. Thimesch says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      Agreed, Ziiggii!

      But honestly, there are about three dozen or more private Citizens who have been busting their derrieres to uncover and unravel this criminal mess and THEY SHOULD ALL be awarded somehow BIGLY when this is all over and done! They’ve done the job of what honest journalists are SUPPOSE to do and have brought it to the attention of people like Dobbs, Hannity, Levin, Limbaugh, etc.

      God Bless all these Patriot men and women!

      • Kenji says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

        Agreed … God Bless them … and God Save our President !!! (sung to the tune of My Country ‘‘tis of The).

      • MaineCoon says:
        June 5, 2018 at 11:07 pm

        Yes since POTUS is never going to a WHCD he should having a competing one for all the private citizens who cracked the case, starting with Sundance. Something like wH Patriots Investigative Journalists Dinner — hosted by none other than Lou Dobbs!

        • TheHumanCondition says:
          June 5, 2018 at 11:15 pm

          Lou Dobbs is the only sane and true person in “mainstream” media- of ANY kind – who has told us the truth about the evils of globalism for as long as I can remember. It’s probably why he had to leave the Certainly Not News “network”.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 5, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        History will not reflect favorably upon UniParty puppets that have done nothing but ride along, & so be it… but I believe you are correct and likely very many more than your numbers reflect are as busy as can be.

        I also believe that for most working behind the scenes, a Constitutional nation will be all the reward they need.

  3. Carrie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    They still have Strozk under control and Priestap probably got the gist of the operation but they tried to work around him. No wonder McCabe is going nuts. December 2015- that timeline alone. No, there is simply no way to spin that this was criminal mischief from it’s genesis to frame a Presidential candidate and then the presumptive nominee and then even as the elected President of the United States. This is really serious. Please, no immunity. Bring out the stun guns and make the perpetrators do their prison sentences in the gulags of Russia. That would be fitting. I’m sure Putin would help out in finding the finest establishment for them.

    • James Alan Groome says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      DEC 15 makes sense… Priestap did not arrive in DC until January 2016-
      This seems to be SOP for these Intelligence ARSES. they drag a new person they wish to dirty up into an already going illicit or illegal investigation or frame up… then once you express any misgivings they explain how people’s careers are destroyed and you are the new guy no one will believe you… besides there are TWO of us and only ONE of you etc etc

  4. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    2017 was the year they tried to make us believe Trump was just like Putin.
    2018 is going to be the year we see proof that 0bama & Co. were just like Stalin.

  5. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Peter and his Big Toothy Grin Girlfriend texted WAY too much.

    Thanks!

  6. tunis says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I am speculating that President Trump has been tweeting about the Spygate witch hunt for some time to get more people interested and to gain sympathy from the broader electorate. This continuous drawing attention to the conspiracy maybe the prelude to him declassifying many of the underlying documents, which of course he can do anytime with the stroke of his pen and allow the American people to judge for themselves the truth. Instead he has allowed the DOJ & FBI to stonewall, obfuscate and spin to the media justification for Mueller and the investigation into collusion and obstruction of justice.

    Does anyone have any other theories as to the strategy of PDJT?

  7. wheatietoo says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Those texts were in Dec 2015.

    I am sure it was going on long before those texts were made…because they were talking about getting those ‘lures’ approved.
    How many months had gone into finding those people and setting them up to work as ‘lures’.

    I still think that Ozero had people spying on DJT since the Birth Certificate incident.
    O would’ve wanted to know what DJT was up to.

    • Ziiggii says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:19 pm

      I am sure it was going on long before those texts were made…

      Lest we forget 44’s “war on leaking” going after reporters and their “sources”. Many of which were more conservative bent personalities….

    • MM says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

      They have been spying on anyone and everyone since they rode into the WH………..

      • wheatietoo says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

        I think so to, MM.

        They got the keys to the candy store, the NSA data…as well as control of the power we give to our Intel Agencies.

        So I am sure that they couldn’t resist using all that for their own political purposes…from the beginning.

        • scott467 says:
          June 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm

          “So I am sure that they couldn’t resist using all that for their own political purposes…from the beginning.”

          _________________

          I’m sure it had nothing to do with resisting a temptation after the fact, and had everything to do with motivation to get into office in the first place.

          No doubt they planned to use every aspect of government to their own ends with malice aforethought.

          That was the whole point and purpose of Hussein’s candidacy.

          He was a subversive agent implanted to do someone’s bidding from the outset.

          When that is exposed and proven, there’s no way he escapes the death penalty.

          • TheHumanCondition says:
            June 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

            All the globalist puppets were subversive agents implanted to do someone’s (the globalist bankster cartel) bidding while stinking up our White House.

            And we’ve had a LOT of globalist puppets for p/residents. This crap goes back farther than anyone wants to admit.

            Because globalism is an OLD idea… very old.

            I have plenty of good strong hemp rope and some very large trees… just sayin’. I don’t mind news crews around me either, as it should be televised.

          • singular says:
            June 5, 2018 at 11:04 pm

            Scott, I always appreciate your clear analysis and how you get to the nub of the matter.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

        We shouldn’t forget that this spying garbage isn’t anything new though… it’s just new that such incompetent ideolog stooges (truly stupid people) had such power at their fingertips and left such crumbs to be found while a sitting President that CARES is in office.

        Cares. That’s all it takes for a start.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

      I’m absolutely convinced you are correct, Wheatie.

    • The Phantom Stranger says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      Some have suggested that the FBI or another three-letter agency has been wiretapping all Federal judges for the past decade, possibly more, using the info as personal leverage. I would have dismissed it as a foolish conspiracy three years ago. Today, I’m not so sure. Elements of our government are clearly operating above the law with impunity.

      There have been intimations the CIA likely “monitors” the planet’s richest men for intel. That could be one reason why Trump was such a prime target for this Obama operation. Trump isn’t the first person this classic spycraft operation has been carried out on – it’s just the first we know about because he became President.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:43 pm

        Everything EVERYONE says, types on the internet, watches on tell lie vision, buys, etc… is data mined. EVERYONE.

        Most of us discount that as “unimportant” or something, likely because it is sickening as it gets to think about how there might as well be cameras with mics we wear everywhere connected to the storage facilities.

        There is no such thing as total privacy anymore, “they” can see a dime in your driveway from space.

        • DJ says:
          June 5, 2018 at 11:18 pm

          “There is no such thing as total privacy anymore, “they” can see a dime in your driveway from space.”

          Then, dang it! They should call me and tell me it’s there! I could use that gol dern dime.

    • Sucker MC says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      Just think if Trump was trolling Obama with the birther issue which HRC was the first to raise btw because he was pretty sure that Obama with no respect for the law would break the law to go after Trump just because he was triggered. Then Trump runs for POTUS, gets his people in the DOJ and proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Obama was just a petty weak stupid crook and enemy of the State. Now that would be some 4D chess!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. iconoclast says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Waiting for James Clapper to weigh in.

  9. Let's roll says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Stunning. The Big Ugly is volcanic! Picture Hawaii in DC, and all the swamp creatures clawing to avoid the Spewing?!?

    Because She Lost… Thank you, Lord, for Donald J Trump.

  10. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Drip, drip

  11. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Yep, POTUS needs to declassify this puppy, ASAP! The truth needs to come out sooner rather than later.

    • litlbit2 says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      September or October ahead of November elections.

      I heard they want to release the IG report around the June 12 date, therefore Karma be good as the voters head to the voting machines.

  12. L4grasshopper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    I don’t know that this has anything to do with spying on Trump. Dec 2015 is before the first primary. Trump and Rubio were about tied in the polls, and Cruz not too far behind. All I can say is if the FBI were starting to spy this early in the process, the corruption is much deeper than we could have imagined.

    • FL_GUY says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      You wrote:….. the corruption is much deeper than we could have imagined.

      BINGO!!!!!!!!

    • RedBallExpress says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      They were scared to death of Trump. The rest were swamp.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:51 pm

        All the polls we rigged as we knew it. They saw the rallies. They saw the people stretched for miles to see our President.

        They saw the way he was knocking each one off one by one.

        And the Hag. Drunk half the time. Needed to be held up and told what to say.
        Falling down like a slab of meat.

        As we have seen, they were not exactly stupid. Even the horse with the longest odds can win. They had it all planned out.

        But they got sloppy. Because some thought she had it in the bag.

        But. She lost……Now it’s all falling apart….

        And the bottom line is……and the President knows this…..liberals can’t keep their mouths shut……So just stand back and let them convict themselves.

    • benifranlkin says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      well imagine that..what else would IN and OUT be talking about?

    • iconoclast says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      The depth and commitment of Obama’s corruption has yet to be fully plumbed, but we know he was hard at work via Lois Lerner and the IRS as early as 2010. The full truth of Obama’s reign of corruption will be breathtaking and unlike anything any of us would have imagined.

      • scott467 says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

        “The full truth of Obama’s reign of corruption will be breathtaking and unlike anything any of us would have imagined.”

        _______________

        100% agreed.

        And when it comes to Hussein, I can imagine a lot.

    • DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      That tells me they were prepared to run this operation against anybody who emerged from the R primaries.

    • Milo says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Who is to say they weren’t spying on Rubio and Cruz also to cover all bases.

      • Ziiggii says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:46 pm

        Because those 2 were already bought… or at the very least already positioned to be bought should the splitter strategy not work as intended.

    • LBB says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      I know Clinton camp had their pied piper strategy by April 2015 and O had his infamous video stating DJT would not be president in Feb 2016 (he sounded so sure) . A ton could of happened in between.

    • Lie Detector says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      Obama and the corrupt Clinton machine we’re spying on everybody not just Trump.

    • Payday says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      Really? I think most in here have been imagining just that.

  13. Joe says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    So Trump is dependent on Dobbs to get his intelligence briefings since gov’t sources are inadequate, unreliable, compromised, or incompetent. What a sorry state of affairs. The Swamp is no where close to being drained yet and might emerge victorious if events should line up favorably for Forces of Evil. Hold on to those Hillary For President buttons to help evade the camps.

  14. socialdave2015 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    To the Democrats: I pray you have enough intelligence to expose everyone involved with this attempt to subvert the People. To my fellow citizens: I pray we have the patience to see this through and if justice is not done then the fortitude to go armed into the streets.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      UniParty.

      Remember, there are bound to be plenty of UniParty puppets with “R” beside their “honorable” names that get swept up in this. Some are running now, like… dozens.

    • scott467 says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:54 pm

      “To the Democrats: I pray you have enough intelligence to expose everyone involved with this attempt to subvert the People. To my fellow citizens: I pray we have the patience to see this through and if justice is not done then the fortitude to go armed into the streets.”

      __________________

      #1 is out of the question; they don’t and they won’t

      #2 was always a long shot and looking longer every day

  15. Karl Kastner says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Texting Together

    (Sung to the tune Happy Together, by The Turtles)

    Imagine texting you, I do
    I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
    To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
    Still texting together

    If I should chat you up, during work time
    Discussing what is next to leak to New York Times
    Imagine how the Trump campaign would be maligned
    Still texting together

    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype

    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    No matter what our clearance is, a war we wage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype

    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    Defending our democracy, on the world stage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    If we could meet and speak on Andy’s time, and he’d say he would
    authorize, and ease our minds.
    No chance for us to leave a trail, for one to find,
    still texting together

    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba

    I text you and you text me
    No matter where our Samsungs are, no one can see
    The only one I text is you, and you text me
    Still texting together

    Still texting together
    Friends in fair weather
    Still texting together
    We’re texting together
    Still texting together
    Texting together
    Still texting together
    Still texting together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba.

  16. Tom S. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    the clapper is in the crapper and ain’t comin out.

  17. fleporeblog says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    It is over folks! This kills every excuse they have come up with to this point. I have no doubt that it wasn’t just PDJT. They were investigating Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson and the others except Marco Rubio and Jen Bush. I have no doubt that they were doing the same to Crazy Bernie. Don’t forget in January 2016, the FBI started their investigation of his wife. As soon as this comes out about Bernie, it’s over. The Bern Bots will be sickened about what they did to the Republicans but they will demand hangings for what they did to Bernie. These people donated their last penny to Bernie. Some didn’t eat because the Revolution was far more important.

    75% of this country will join together demanding that every POS including HRC and BHO get the full extent of the law thrown at them. Anything less may cause chaos in the streets. At this point, no one is to get immunity. I don’t need these POS showing up to plead the 5th. I need them to be scared out of their minds about what is to come. They need to have their bodies eating them from the inside. They need to take such dosages of medication, alcohol etc. to try and get a few hours of sleep because otherwise they won’t be able to sleep because of the nightmares their minds play for them.

    I need that gun on the nightstand needs to claim its first victim.

    It is over folks!

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Look who the two POSs decided to tweet about on 11.18.16! The Greatest White Hat of them all!

    • MM says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      Yep they were spying on all the R contenders because they wanted dirt on the nominee whoever that was to be…..

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      Well… the beginning of the End for many is here, yes. We have quite a ways to go for The Full Reckoning though.

      Fascism in America must be eradicated. Bernbots and killery psychophants are fascists. keith ellison, nasty piglosi, cummings, and mad maxine waters… are fascists.

      We are in more than one war here folks! Brace yourselves… and get busy!

      😉

    • NYGuy54 says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      Felice you are very dramatic but I love your spirit. Don’t quit;.

    • SJM says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      Why were the Nuremberg war criminals hanged instead of shot?

      Actually there was no unanimous agreement on the execution method: firing squad or hanging. Some people believed that the firing squad was too honourable for such villains while some others contended that army officers had to be shot. Among the formers, the Russians were adamant and considering the numbers of their fellow citizens who were “simply” hanged by the German army, it was not a surprise that they wouldn’t grant Nazi leaders an honourable death. Among the latters, the French believed that whatever their crimes soldiers deserved to be killed like soldiers. The Brits and the Americans had somewhat conflicting opinions.

      It was later decided that the execution method would be decided on by a majority vote for each conviction. In most cases the French prosecutor defended the firing squad method while his Russian counterpart did the same for execution by hanging. In all cases the majority vote required that the nazi leaders be hanged. The American “version” or death by strangulation (standard drop) was adopted for the Nuremberg trials while in other cases the Bristish method or “broken neck” was chosen. American army sergeant-major John C. Woods applied the first, helped by former 3rd Reich hangman Reichhart, while British hangman Albert Pierrepont applied the second. This “confusion” led some witnesses to describe the agonies of some nazi leaders as extremely long since they died by “slow” strangulation instead of “quick” broken neck!

      https://www.quora.com/Why-were-the-Nuremberg-war-criminals-hanged-instead-of-shot

    • singular says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      If the world system of evil can be taken down–Babylon is fallen, is fallen is fallen.

  18. Coast says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    When….just when might we see a snippet of justice?

  19. Justbill says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    The NSA IG report from the beginning of 2016 outlined the level of felony actions by the FBI/DOJ since 2012 or earlier. When you have that level of illegal actions for that length of time, I think the problems are far deeper and involve more people and departments than anyone could imagine. We’re not even scratching the surface yet. I truly hope that we can get a handle on this. Although I don’t think we can at this point.

  20. Paul Killinger says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Now that IS Far Out!

  21. CopperTop says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    OCONUS with an ‘O’ is outside continuous US…not contiguous….There is a big difference and OCONUS used with lures is a part of the extradition laws…DOJ within OIA.

    It’s splitting hairs but it IS a very different implication.

    Used without OCONUS than it is Spies.

    How ’bout both were going on….???

    Because both OCONUS lures was used in one text and one was not used.

  22. Mr. Morris says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    The Obama mo from the get go was to spy on and punish his perceived enemies. Remember his violent raid on the Gibson Guitar factory? Remember the Raids on Tea Party groups? Remember the IRS targeting? It would be out of character for Barack Obama not to spy on Donald Trump and his family and associates.

  23. The Boss says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    By very early December 2015, maybe even in November, candidate Trump was under Secret Service protection. I know for a FACT that Secret Service was with him on December 2, 2015. So by that time, Trump was a VERY formidable candidate, even though not a single primary had been held. He had been threatened, and he was certainly viewed as a threat. It makes sense to me that Strzok and Page and like-minded hyper-partisans would be looking to derail Trump by late December 2015.

    If they could only destroy his PRIMARY campaign, then Hillary would skate into the White House against any of the other weak GOPe candidates. Well, that didn’t work, so they next had to destroy his presidential campaign. Well, that didn’t work either, so they tried to destroy his presidency with Mueller and various contrived schemes based on planted evidence. Well, that doesn’t seem to be a successful endeavor either.

    My point is this. The small-group tried to destroy Trump FROM THE BEGINNING. Of COURSE they interfered with his primary campaign. THAT was the first line of defense for them, and THAT failure was what brought about the entire concept of an “insurance policy” to cover the general election, and subsequently the transition and then the post-inauguration nonsense with Mueller and dem scum like Yates, Schiff, Warner and low IQ Maxine Waters etc.

  24. NoJuan Importante says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    I wonder if Strzok will really come clean about the whole thing. How could he not?

  25. litlbit2 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    All taking place under and with the knowledge of obama his administration I am sure funded by Soros. To look at this corrupt tripe operation you begin to understand the lack of ability of a empty suit put in as a president in name only, with enormous ears, that only signed a payroll check on the back. Furthermore to realize these clowns appointed this Justice Department that resembles the brain capacity of one wearing a bomb vest. The day is fast approaching all evolved will taste a first hand schooling with hands on classes with real thinking illegal crime inmates.
    If you still have any doubts of how completely dumb the world leaders thought of obama, you are about to get light years of a education in mockery.
    Bless the real Americans in the Justice Departments that were forced to work with this filth. I read somewhere, “the meek will inherit the earth”, as the little guys and gals step to the mic to testify against these less than humans.

    The FBI etc will be rebuilt by our Lion 🦁……”ahead of schedule under budget” with or without Sessions. MAGA

  26. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:41 pm

  27. Francisco Franco says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    “Oconus lures” is Kenyan for “Screw the rich Whitey Trump “.

  28. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:45 pm

  29. jack says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    The only question is who are the spies and how close did they get to Trump, and did Trump put these spies in Positions of POWER in his adminstration! And is President Trump finding out how DEEP the spies were embedded in his camp recently or has known for a long time and keep it close to his vest.

    I believe a good spy would try to get as close to the President as possible and appear to be top supporter! Also make it appear like he supports Trump’s positions! People have come and gone in the Trump Team over the last 15 months, and I’m sure Trump has been trying to discern who is “real with him” and who is “crooked” and “leaks”. Also, who has sabotaged him and put him at the mercy of his enemies.

    Any names come to mind?

  30. John Rawls says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    04/10/16 – Page to Stzrok:
    You are a part of this and that’s not going to change. But I think
    you have every right to be angry and frustrated about being left
    out of the loop on your investigation, especially when you’re going
    to be left holding the bag.

  31. goldensfan says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    This operation by the FBI/DoJ/ and the political masterminds who approved this action (these actions, if you prefer) is 2,000,000 times worse than Watergate.
    ~
    Arrests, prosecutions and imprisonment must follow. It has to happen – the perps must be held accountable.
    ~
    “Mulehead” Mueller is looking at the WRONG CAMPAIGN !!!!!!!

    • TimesUp says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      “Mulehead” Mueller is looking at the WRONG CAMPAIGN !!!!!!!

      You are still missing the essence of what is actually going on with Mueller. Mueller was recruited by the “small team” inside the DOJ and FBI that targeted candidate and later President Trump. They recruited him because he is one of them, they are all his people.

      When the dust settles I believe what will be exposed is that Mueller has been actively working to take down President Trump because all of these surveillance actions STARTED UNDER HIM when he was AG (long, long before President Trump so much as filed his paperwork to run for office). He is protecting his own ass which is why this witch hunt investigation will never end unless it is forcefully shut down.

      WOKE YET?

  32. trapper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    James Bond wannabes. Might CIA get a bit testy about these amateurs trying to run counterintelligence ops outside the US? Even if they did have the same objective, to “get Trump,” territorial jealousies don’t just go away.

  33. coveyouthband says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    The squealers will be the key. Many are becoming weak kneed as they NEVER thought they would be in the situation they find themselves in…
    After all, she was supposed to win.

    • tunis says:
      June 5, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      “After all, she was supposed to win.”

      Precisely. They never in their wildest dreams expected the sure thing to lose. Ever since then it has been a massive cover-up and obfuscation operation that includes Mueller, Rosenstein, etc. PDJT has clearly given them the space to attempt to hide it under the rug of “national security” and “classification”, while drawing attention to it by tweeting about it.

      Let’s see what’s the response to the fix of the Hillary investigation that the IG will be reporting on shortly. Will they re-initiate the Hillary probe? Will there be indictments of conspirators? Or will they rationalize it as bad judgment with a slap on the wrist just as they allowed Petraeus to skate.

  34. Publius2016 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Would explain UNIPARTY Deep State Think Tank Black Ops delay! Try to go over the information again…SORRY NOT GONNA WORK FOOLS! Your flank is exposed and you will be surrounded…in t minus 59 minutes!

  35. gymcy81 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Did others in the fib (sp) etc. also do similar to other candidates, 2007, 2011, 2015?

    Did they have puppet master(s), that gave them – and others – the all-systems-go 24/7 ?

    Did they go rogue? ( i doubt it )

    …protective custody from others seeking to cover the story… ( i.e. jail ) … may be the love needed for these conspiring folks…
    and
    some birdies may be feeling like singing…. (in exchange for protection)…
    Forget it. You made the bed, now sleep in it (with protection).

    (if honestly concerned about others, and not betraying honoring an oath of office to uphold the constitution etc…. one should have sang, a long time ago…and few know the costs the conspiring has accomplished…
    …to which, some wrongly benefitted, no doubt – at taxpayer costs and lost trust….and then some.)

    Some acts of contrition would be o.k. …proveable, and not in exchange for a gift… (maybe a book or movie deal….via knet’fix’ is in the offing…)

    I sure hope that I, and others, did not vote the incorrect way…
    [ no doubt, the wooden-nickels, in various forms, were confidently being spread, and people were taking them…]

    imho

    “Prove all things,
    hold fast. to that which is good.”
    Paul wrote to the Thessalonians … a long time ago…Chap. 5:21

    Love thy neighbors
    Matthew 22

