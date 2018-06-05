Spygate – President Trump Highlights Lou Dobbs Segment Outlining December 2015 FBI CoIntel Operation….

The backstory is important here. Two days ago internet researcher Nick Falco discovered a potentially damning text dated December 28th 2015 within a previously released set of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages. The original text was redacted in one section (Page #31); however, somehow further down the release (Page #159) the same text was not redacted. It is presumed the FBI redacted the word “lures”, whereas the IG did not.

In one release (page #31) the word “lures” was redacted. In the second release (page #159) it was NOT redacted.

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, Chairman Ron Johnson, released over 500 pages of documents and texts. On page #159 (pdf here) the unredacted version of the following message appears:

(Link to pdf – page #159)

“You get all our oconus lures approved?”

“OCONUS” means Outside Contiguous U.S. “LURES” in this context is ‘spies’; or as Chris Farrell discusses, likely double agents. The messages were December 28th, 2015.

•Peter Strzok asking Lisa Page: Did you get all our outside U.S. spies approved?

•Lisa Page responds: “No, it’s just implicated a much bigger policy issue. I’ll explain later. Might even be able to use it as a pretext for a call…”

The implication is this could have been the pre-planning for #Spygate. This is what Lou Dobbs and Chris Farrell are discussing; and apparently President Trump noticed:

(Link to Trump Tweet)

Here’s the full release of documents:

Advertisements