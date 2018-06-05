Lengthy FBI Official Testimony Ongoing – Briefing Report: Agent Strzok Worked Off Range on Counterintelligence Ops…

Posted on June 5, 2018 by

FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap has been delivering testimony to a joint congressional committee for more than seven hours.

This is Bill Priestap’s first testimony to congress.  Previously all of Priestap’s statements have been made to FBI and INSD (Inspection Division) investigators.  This is also likely the first time many congressional members will have heard of the scale and scope of the abuse by the DOJ-NSD and FBI.

The joint House Judiciary and Oversight Committee has been hearing testimony from Bill Priestap all day. A tweet from Chad Pergram notes: “Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts a mbrs familiar w/Hse closed-door i-view w/FBI espionage chief Bill Priestap has been cooperative. But says FBI Agent Strzok played an more central role than previously known in Clinton email/Russia investigations beyond Strzok/Page text messages.”

It appears there will be confirmation of prior research.  There was always a strong suspicion FBI Agent Peter Strzok was working around his boss Bill Priestap and reporting directly to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and to a lesser extent FBI chief legal counsel James Baker.  Activity in both the Clinton email and Russia investigations that was outside normal chain-of-command structure.

If this aspect of Priestap’s general testimony is confirmed it will solidify the construct of the small group and their closely-guarded, unscrupulous and political intentions.

Another interesting tweet from Chad Pergram surrounds four specifically democrat members of the congressional intelligence oversight:

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner are the four democrat members of the Intelligence Oversight “Gang-of-Eight” as an outcome of their committee and leadership positions….

… it would appear the Democrats on the Go8 recognize the risk of their attachment to the corrupt CIA, DNI, FBI and DOJ behavior in 2016.   The documents the DOJ and FBI have refused to give Chairman Devin Nunes are directly related to the intelligence briefings given by CIA Director John Brennan to the Gang-of-Eight in 2016.

Apparently the Democrats want to know if President Trump has been provided evidence of the actual truth of what transpired.   They don’t want to make more political statements until they can absorb just how much the President knows.

Angst They Much.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

348 Responses to Lengthy FBI Official Testimony Ongoing – Briefing Report: Agent Strzok Worked Off Range on Counterintelligence Ops…

Older Comments
  1. Dutchman says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Yes, its called “DISCOVERY”. When accused, and guilty, you dont want to start composing your LIES, until you know what facts the prosecution has, so as to insure your lies comport with the facts.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      The burning question is: did RR/Wray respond to (this particular) request.

      Either informally or officially?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:27 pm

        Seriously doubt RR/Wray will ever respond imo.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • scott467 says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:55 pm

          They should respond that it obviously violates DOJ and FBI protocol to divulge that kind of information to the subjects of an ongoing criminal investigation.

          Unless Rosey Rose wants to be brought up on charges of obstruction of justice, in addition to treason.

          Like

          Reply
      • fabrabbit says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:36 pm

        Jeder: Asked for response by June 11. Why would they give him that much time to respond to s simple question?

        Like

        Reply
      • pvcdroid says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

        They are going to set up Trump so he has to respond with some tidbit that occurred in that meeting two weeks ago. Wray/Rodent will say they didn’t provide any info and they will blame Trump for leaking. Plus their desire to hide from their support of the criminals.

        IG/others really needs to lock in Brennan somehow quickly so he has no more excuses. He and Clapper are so interwoven in this mess and they are still allowed to flaunt their guilt on MSM. It is a slap in the face of every American and has to stop.

        My real hope is that we find the Dem that was Guccifer2.0 and show that it was all made up by American intelligence. That will end all of this nasty business of Russia impacting our elections. The harm these people have done to our country is staggering. Once we have the full truth they should be forced to apologize to Russia along with lengthy prison sentences.

        It’s impossible for the FBI/DOJ/DEMS to say it was all Struck at this point.They will try until the next shoe drops but it’s only a matter of time till they have to admit how deep this goes.

        Like

        Reply
        • farrier105 says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:52 pm

          We keep hearing that these cats did all of this because they were sure Hillary could win. I just can’t buy that anymore. For some stupid reason, these people had to support the Old Bat. I don’t know why, but the people who really tell the Comeys and Clappers of the world what to do insisted that Hillary had to be the Democratic candidate and they had to pull out all the stops to get her nominated and elected. Why else would they take such chances with their retirements, their reputations (such as they are), and their freedom?

          Well, here’s another piece of evidence to consider. In one of Lee Stranahan’s old YouTube videos, he talks about how Evan Mullins ran for President as an Independent only on the ballot in UTAH. This is how desperate they were to try to scrape up enough electoral votes to get the old bag in the White House. They wanted UTAH to make sure Hillary got elected. Why would they need Utah if they thought she was such a shoo-in she would take states like Texas, Georgia, and Florida?

          It must kill Brennan and Clapper that, after all of this, they have to go through doing a cover-up while listening to Hillary nag and carp that no one did enough for her.

          Like

          Reply
    • Stormyeyes says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Discovery is provided to a defendant (or his legal team) after he/she is CHARGED with a crime. Trump has not been charged.

      Like

      Reply
    • Theresa Keys says:
      June 5, 2018 at 8:02 pm

      Maybe a little off topic but I’m hoping tomorrow, 6/6 will be the day the ig report gets handed down. It feels symbolic.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Cat Lady says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Question from someone that isn’t really familiar with these type of investigations:

    If there turn out to be 2 or more versions of the Congressional briefings (as it looks like there are), is that more or less devastating than if there are 2 or more versions of the FISA warrant application?

    The rats want to scatter but don’t know what lies to tell, or who knows what, or who to believe?? I love it!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • littleanniesfannie says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      I’m enjoying watching the worms start to squiggle on the hook!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.” Abraham Lincoln

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • william elbel says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:31 pm

        I think are some with that talent to be a successful liar: e g Bill Clinton?

        Like

        Reply
      • Sharon says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        Unfortunately it would appear that, depending on the target audience, those who are obviously lying do often succeed in escaping accountability, not because they are “such good liars” but because there are not people in places of authority who are willing and able to expose the lies..

        Those whose hold on power depends on deception will always be able to find an audience willing to be deceived – and some of that audience holds powerful political and judicial positions.

        Abraham Lincoln was not wrong about the principle, but the liar’s target audience is a factor.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • bayoukiki says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      I don’t know how you would compare the two. Both would be breaches of rights or duties of oversight of executive functions, one to the legislative branch (mandatory Go8 advisories) and the other to the judicial branch (that which should independently find cause for issuance of the FISA surveillance warrant). It should end up very badly for the perpetrators of the duplicity if that is what happened

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ristvan says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      They are equally serious, but in different ways. As to FISA, is prosecutorial misconduct 28 USC 5308, and a felony violation of 18 USC 1018. As to misbriefing 8gang, it is an apparent violation of 18USC1001. Prosecutors can sort it out, but nothing good results.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      That’s a very intriguing question Cat Lady. Justice should rain down on all in both scenarios — to the fullest extent of the law. IMO the basis for both actions were purposefully committed with the intent to commit seditious conspiracy. Many other criminal actions were committed also, such as defrauding the court, but for me the primary criminal action is seditious conspiracy, it was just two different methods to fulfill that illegal action.

      Like

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:36 pm

        18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy

        If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United Statescontrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

        https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2384

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • old45model says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:53 pm

          MaineCoon – I note the operative word is “shall”. No wiggle room – although lawyers always seem to be able to somehow change it to ‘may’ or ‘might’ or ‘possibly’ or ?????.

          Like

          Reply
    • MTK says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      That is not my take on Dems Gang of 8 members, wanting know if President and etc where briefed on matters discussed two weeks ago. They want to be on record asking that question, so if there is a leak, they can claim the Executive did it.

      What is beyond question, it is not what PDJT knows and when he knew it, it is what IG Horowitz is going to report.

      I can help but image the situation these Gang of 8 members are finding themselves in today is like a fox getting caught red handed with a trail of feathers leading right to the him and has feathers smacking around on his lips saying, “Does the farmer knowing his hens are dead?” and the fox is dam proud of the fact he managed to say that without coughing up feathers.

      Like

      Reply
  3. rudy1876 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Hmmmmm….sounds like they re choosing who to throw under the bus. Selective stoning as it were. If the FBI top people didn’t know what was going on at the FBI itself, what kind of faith in them are we supposed to have? Not to mention they were texting using FBI phones in some conversations. Are they going to pretend the FBI and CIA weren’t acting in concert against their mandated limits of operation? It’s early yet I guess. They all need to know we’re watching them. We know what we need to know and we have questions and some answers already. No one escapes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Heika says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    My view of this panic. What they are trying to do is create a new diversion (the 4 dem goons) to the possibility that perhaps the information given by Brennan ‘individually’ to members of the gang of 8 – was in fact ‘different’ – especially for Nunes. So… they would really want to triple check that HE and his team have not seen it. If only 8 got it, and some was different, it would be easier for them to do things to the 4 Republicans, (or have them on side) but Nunes is a different thing.

    It keeps coming back to that news conference a shocked Nunes had when he went back and double checked what was ‘on the record’ vs what he read.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Sandra-VA says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. MaineCoon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    “Apparently the Democrats want to know if President Trump has been provided evidence of the actual truth of what transpired. They don’t want to make more political statements until they can absorb just how much the President knows.”

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    Schiffty won’t be leaking anymore til he knows what HE, THE BIG BOSS knows.

    Finally, some transparency!

    Lawyer up, gang.

    Ooops. All the lawyers retained? On Mulehead’s team already?

    This tweet is too funny. Go Nunes! Go Nunes!

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • Caius Lowell says:
      June 5, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Love how in Obama’s DC swamp, the only non-corrupt guy gets accused of corruption…

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        Very true. Bet he’s the last man standing though…just like in the primaries. Remember in the primaries Sundance had a jeopardy board and each square went dark with an X as candidate Trump knocked them out. Would be fun to have another one with the ‘small group”.

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:59 pm

          Good call MaineCoon, I’ve yet to see any real loyalty to our president.
          I turned on CBS this morning because they had Newt Gingrich on.
          Newt did pretty well in defense of our president, but then he added that president Trump sometimes “stretches the truth and isn’t always accurate”. He didn’t need to say that.

          It’s pretty much been president Trump against the world, seems he’s the only one that can be trusted.

          Like

          Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      It occurred to me that it is possible the Four do not know that Brennan gave a different version to Nunes or other R’s on the committee. They can certainly lie about that. Just the perception of giving separate briefings is suspicious and certainly not a diligent way to share information of this seriousness.

      Like

      Reply
    • codasouthtexas says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Did Nunes tweet this?

      Like

      Reply
  7. rayvandune says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Why do the Donkeys have any right to know what what the FBI Leadership has told their boss, the CiC? Tell them to mind their own business and don’t concern themselves with that of others! Or just tell them to go to Hell.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Bert Darrell says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Rosenstein will never tell the D goons to go to hell because he’s one of them and would need to accompany them … to hell.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dimbulbz says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      I am flummoxed by the idea that any of this should be kept from the president. They have said clearly, he is not a target. Why would the congressional people have to keep anything from him? Just who is running this country? HE IS THE PRESIDENT!

      The president ought to be the first to know everything, and if the FBI and CIA are not coming into his office every day and spilling their guts about what is going on, they need to be fired and replaced by someone who will. The world is dangerous, and all we need are people hiding something, in the meantime someone is setting off a nuke in NYC, and the idiots who are supposed to be watching for this are too busy making sure that their boss doesn’t look bad on the news is preposterous, beyond belief. We truly are a banana Republic.

      GET SOMEONE LEADING THE FBI AND DOJ AND CIA WHO KNOW WHAT THEIR JOB IS!!! ALL OF THESE CLOWNS ARE A JOKE.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Patsy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    POTUS knows EVERYTHING!!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. Heika says:
    June 5, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I would like to see a lie detector brought in. Run it over the gang of 8 – save some time. Of course as Hillary knows, one can defy the detector, but it might create some interesting viewing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Mike says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Mara liasson on FOX said her sources told her the senate told Trump if he fires Sessions they won’t approve a replacement.

    Sara Carter’s sources are saying the “justice” department is pressuring the IG to “slow walk” the report while the “justice” department waters down the report.

    Sorry, but all I gleaned from Priestap today is he is throwing Strzok under the bus. Strzok has been involved in EVERYTHING. I fear he is being set up to be the “rogue agent” who takes the fall while the big weasels, Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Yates, RR, etc get to skate.

    It still makes NO sense to me that McCabe has not been indicted for the “lack of candor, including under oath,” like a month ago.
    I smell a rat.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      “Mara liasson on FOX said her sources told her the senate told Trump if he fires Sessions they won’t approve a replacement.”

      It may be true, but I don’t trust what Mara Liasson says. Also, I may be wrong, but I thought SD had a post saying that the DOJ can make recommendations or add notes to the IG report, but they cannot change what has already been done by the IG.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:10 pm

        If this is really so, the Dems AND the GOP believe that Sessions is totally removed from any of this. I guess they feel Huber was just something to shut POTUS up? Let’s hope Sessions has them all fooled.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Non=combative. says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:34 pm

        I believe that the DOJ can redact portions “they” believe to be not relevant for public consumption. In other words, lots of this stuff is nuna yo bidness….

        Like

        Reply
      • ristvan says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:37 pm

        Lurking Lawyer here. SD is correct, and I on previous threads have now twice (this being the third time) posted the deep legal background reasons why, verifiable yourself at oig.justice.gov with a little further on line digging.
        All OIG interviews are witnessed and noted by two OIG staff. All ‘important’ interviews are taped/transcribed or court reporter transcribed and then the written transcript sworn to under oath by the interviewee as accurate and correct. Similar to the many court reportr depositions I have given in my career. Doesn’t mean the thing is correct, means if not interviewee has committed perjury—McCabe OIG criminal referral being exhibit one.

        Most comments to a ‘final’ draft OIG report are to ‘part 2’, recommendations. NOT to ‘part 1’, fact findings. Cause there is little fact finding wiggle room, as McCabe firing and criminal perjury referral already shows.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Cathy M. says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:47 pm

        You are correct on OIG reports.
        Involved departments & agencies may Add their response to an OIG draft report.

        Here’s one example of an OIG report (re DOJ & DEA) that includes such responses. Responses in the linked report are APPENDIX 3-6, pgs 39-58.
        https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/a1826.pdf#page=1

        Like

        Reply
        • ristvan says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:59 pm

          Thanks Cathy. Good for fact checking yourself. I wrote an ebook in 2014 about such issues. You can trust nothing on MSM or the web. Nothing. Even me. The art is in how to rapidly sort wheat from chaff. You have just done so, Bravo.

          Like

          Reply
      • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:59 pm

        Seems like Trump has a plan in place in case of obstinate Senate?
        Presidential Executive Order on Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice Mar 31 2017
        https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice/

        Like

        Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      The only hope is that Strzok may decide to fight back and he knows enough that he could probably get immunity IF he agrees to roll over on EVERYONE who was involved – all the way to the top!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      The IG is independent and as such, RR and even Sessions should have NO authority over his report.

      Like

      Reply
      • BakoCarl says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:24 pm

        Bingo! The IG, I believe, reports to, but is not totally controlled by the AG. So, who is it exactly that has any authority to pressure the IG? Only AG Sessions . . . and I don’t believe that he is pressuring the IG to slow walk or change his report.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • ristvan says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:49 pm

          Even Sessions does not (in theory) have that ability. Per the basic Inspector General Act of 1978, as amended, at 5USCapp3. See justice.gov/office of legal policy for applicable current rules..

          Like

          Reply
    • Steve in Lewes says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:09 pm

      So why would you want to indict McCabe on such a trivial process crime to satisfy your impatience as opposed to much larger conspiracy charge in addition to the lack of candor and use the lesser crime as a give away. McCabe was involved in so much more than lack of candor.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mike says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:32 pm

        Because if he was indicted looking at time (my believe is 10 yr) it would add pressure for him to cooperate. It would also encourage other rats to cooperate, and would encourage whistle blowers to come forward.

        They can always add superseding indictments later.
        The lack of candor charges are MUCH easier to prove than conspiracy to obstruct justice.

        Like

        Reply
    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      I heard this a year ago, Mara.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      There could be indictments under seal in Utah and or DC.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      So who at DOJ could be slow walking it? Session’s Is he not in charge and brought in Hubar? Is he recused from Clinton? I thought not.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      I too smell a rat. Washington DC is one large rats nest.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fabrabbit says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Maybe they are waiting to see if he is willing to testify or take the 5th as he has threatened.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Konamon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Holy Mackrel!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      Yeah… No…. One doesn’t need immunity if one is innocent

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • boutis says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:04 pm

      Too late now Andy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      No immunity! Am I in the minority believing that the purpose of these endless Congressional hearings is to obfuscate and muck up any prosecutions that might be forthcoming?

      It’s time to pause these damn hearings and ramp up the work of the grand juries. That’s when we might see some meting out of justice.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:17 pm

        It’s time to pause these damn hearings and ramp up the work of the grand juries.

        ————————

        That’s what Huber….appointed over 9 months ago now, has long had the authority to do. It may well be that sealed indictments have ALREADY been handed down, making any dem posturing before/after the IG report moot and meaningless.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • Niagara Frontier says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:29 pm

          I agree. Still, it remains a risk to the prosecution when their potential witnesses in a criminal case are forced to testify before Congress prior to the criminal trial.

          Like

          Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Who can grant that? Grassley? RR? Or does it have to be the AG?

      Like

      Reply
  13. Jeff hansen says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    So our esteemed Democrat leadership is concerned what the chief executive of the country knows, but why? Probable because they want to know what they can really lie about versus what they can spin. These people should be humiliated then jailed.

    The fact that the DNC can’t win a rigged election ought to speak volumes to those who are questioning their party affiliation. We’ll have to see what tonight’s election returns show.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. The Akh says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    From the angles Trump has been Tweeting lately, I think he knows a great deal.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. MaineCoon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Congratulations Sundance! You nailed this scenario long, long ago. For Treepers, this is deja vu.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Sundance is the best poster at CTH.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Swampcat says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        Best journalist. He, Catherine Herridge, and Sheryl Attkisson all deserve Pulitzer prizes. Also, citizen journalists such as Rex, Thomas Wictor, Stealth Jeff, Undercover Huber, Nameredacted 7, Tracy Beanz and others like them deserve awards. Let’s not forget to award Sara Carter, John Soloman, Lee Smith and others, as well. So many great journalists on our side….too many to name them all.

        We are so proud of Sundance! He has kept us informed and educated.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • ForGodandCountry says:
          June 5, 2018 at 7:53 pm

          It is a mark of excellence that many BIG time names…..Lou Dobbs, Rush Limbaugh…too many to name….have all paid their respects to Sundance in one form or another in the past many months.

          And many read this blog daily.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        Sundance is in a league of his own.

        Like

        Reply
    • TreeperInTraining says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      Yep…the rest of the worldis now being let in on what #teamtreep#has known for some time.

      For posterity , I just re-read sundance’s article from January regarding the tire marks on Priestap’s back.

      One must always be careful on who one runs over with their CoupBus.

      Some folks are grittier than they seem.

      Imho

      Like

      Reply
  16. fabrabbit says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    “The documents the DOJ and FBI have refused to give Chairman Devin Nunes are directly related to the intelligence briefings given by CIA Director John Brennan to the Gang-of-Eight in 2016.”

    Just to confirm: They all received individual briefings BUT the FBI will not turnover to Nunes the document outlining the briefing, we all know that is suspicious. The Democrats of the G8 want to know who knows what (especially VSGPDJT) so they can craft their lies. That, is very suspicious.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Perot Conservative says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    HOROWITZ AND HUBER HAVE THE INFORMATION TRUMP IS AFTER, RIGHT?

    The Big Ugly begins?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Atomic Fireball says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    ATTENTION JAMES COMEY
    This is the FBI. I know I’m in there. I’m going to count to ten Jimmy, and if I don’t come out with my hands up, I’m coming in after me!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. rayvandune says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Trump should make it clear that Congress has oversight, it does not have the right to grant immunity. He should also make clear that immunity comes from his pen and no other, and any DOJ employee who has a problem with that can write the complaint on the back of a signed letter of resignation. If the Dems start trying to screw around and let these traitors off while The President is negotiating for the DPRK’s nukes, they are going to pay dearly at the ballot box as soon as the American people have their say!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      POTUS will go to Singapore leaving the conspirators to begin hanging from the rafters. The interviews, leaks, then the OIG Report. POTUS will return and such the air out of the room of crooks. A big breath of fresh air is what POTUS will be to so many people – even ones who least expect it. Some eyes will open – a little anyway.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:37 pm

      Don’t forget Ollie North. Congress gave him limited immunity, then the conviction was set aside because witnesses had had their memories refreshed using his immunized testimony. Prosecutors kept that immunized testimony from being directly fed to the grand jury and from the trial jury, but they used it to shape witness testimony.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Konamon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Do we have a defector? Come in Checkpoint Charlie. Defector entering the American Sector
    .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    I cannot think that President Trump could be legally denied access to any classified information whatsoever, should he request it. Like it or not, he is President, and all such information is his.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:27 pm

      I am not a lawyer and I have never slept in a Holiday INN express. However, my common sense says they could not deny intelligence investigation but could a criminal?

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      From your AWESOME link:

      “…And then the wife of Peter Strzok – Melissa Hodgman. Just so happens she was promoted to her role as a director in the SEC at the same time the FBI was drafting the exoneration letter for the HRC emails. Just another meeting in the West Wing with Peter Strzok 2, his wife Melissa Hodgman, and their two kids who kept the last name of Hodgman. Nothing to see here…”

      “Follow the wives (“Q”) and remember the names (Dan Bongino).

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Your Tour Guide says:
        June 5, 2018 at 7:43 pm

        I think the promotion was part of the plan wayyyy before it actually
        happened. A carrot that was dangled in front of the rabbit , after initial
        services were rendered. A year prior to the promotion, when Strzok
        signed for the cloud info that Grassley was wanting. Strzok did their
        bidding then. In exchange, they dangled something new and shiny
        in front of him. A big $$$ bonus. Probably didn’t specify. But, it would
        be coming after you do JUST THIS ONE MORE THING. When we
        need it.

        A year and a week later, some more email fun and games occurs.
        Strzok helps sweep up the mess. 36 hours later, the little missus
        gets her big promotion.

        Like

        Reply
    • digleigh says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Some really lengthy and interesting connections. I am not sure what side Webb is on, but we do know about controlled opposition folks, etc..? Who runs americandigitalnews, etc….?

      Like

      Reply
  23. MaineCoon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Haven’t heard much from Go8 co-conspirator Ryan lately. Bet the end of his term can’t come soon enough. I hope POTUS enjoys seeing him sweat a lot, avoid eye contact, not do any more pressers. He’ll just slither into retirement — rich.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. menolikekoolaid says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    DJT is the POTUS. He can view any classified info he wants. Period. Whether he has or not is probably related to how the fact would play in the Black Hats’ trials.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. SPANGLER says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Trump feeding them yards of rope to hang themselves with…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Safe to say Preistap’s first Congressional testimony counts as

    BOOM #1

    for this week.

    3 more to go.

    A WEEK TO REMEMBER.
    Q

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. bosscook says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    At last, Obama’s snide comment rings true…just not in the way he meant it:
    “Elections have consequences”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Gov Jay says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    You can bet President Trump knows… everything about this Marxist plot…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. CollusionMyth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Trump tweets have had an effect on the Frantic 4, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Warner. Now Trump should tweet “Hey Chuck, what did you mean that the intel community has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you”?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • trapper says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Problem with Chucky’s comment is that now the IC is headed by a Trump appointee, one of the IC’s own who rose through the ranks, and Brennan is out in the cold, probably along with his cronies. It would be naive to think there aren’t plenty of scores to be settled between factions within the IC, like for when the entire CIA operation in Lebanon was rolled up overnight on Hillary’s watch, or maybe the whole Libya fiasco. The worm has turned, and payback, none of which we will ever learn about, is gonna be a bitch.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. MikeN says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Sessions needs to commission Horowitz or someone else to investigate the redactions.

    Like

    Reply
  32. trapper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Hahahaha. Finally they are waking up to the smell of the coffee. Before the democrats lie and spin and make up narratives, they want to know if PDJT knows what they know, so that 5 minutes after they leave the microphones a presidential tweet doesn’t call them out and show them for the scheming weasels they are.

    Temporarily incapacitated. Up? Down? Left? Right? Ahhhhhhh!
    Hahahahaha. Oh my, am I having a good time!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Doppler says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Okay, so that could be a second BOOM, depending on whether they give up all they know.
      BOOM 1: Priestap testimony
      BOOM 2: Awan proffer of evidence
      BOOM 3: ?
      BOOM 4: ?

      One of them with be the IG report. Maybe the other will be a long-awaited series of indictments.

      Like

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:33 pm

      That means the feds already have what they want from them, are satisfied with their cooperation, so are now making good on their plea promise. All over but the formal entry of the deal. All of it is happening fast now on all fronts.

      Like

      Reply
    • Your Tour Guide says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      I would soooooo love it if Awans just happened to have some
      Saudis show up to their doorstep, unannounced.

      “Want to see some pictures?”

      Like

      Reply
  34. MaineCoon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Moot point. POTUS knows everything, but it’s nice the co-conspirators tipped their hand.

    And, I seriously doubt that Sessions/Wray will ever respond to their question. What planet do they live on! Planet Swamp!!

    Chad Pergram

    @ChadPergram
    Pelosi/Schumer/Schiff/Warner write to Rosenstein/Wray to asking that DoJ confirm that they have not given the President’s outside counsel, White House staff or the President access to the same classified information briefed to Congress in the Gang of 8 mtg 2 wks ago

    5:18 PM – Jun 5, 2018

    Like

    Reply
  35. Pam says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Like Q said

      BOOM

      “Remember, Strzok is still employed by the FBI, which means it is almost a certainty that he has flipped and is cooperating with Horowitz’s investigation.”
      – Sundance, in many posts

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  36. mike oxbig says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    no wonder he’s being cooperative.

    the bottom line of this article is that priestap is claiming it was strozok, not himself that was doing the dirty work.

    is this where it’s all leading? comey saying it was priestap, and priestap saying it was strozek?
    and we never actually find out who did it and the clock runs out all the way to the mid 2020’s?

    We have to face it. Congress does not really want to find out. They only want a few political talking points to use in the next election.
    When any of this dojfbi bigwigs go to prison, i’ll admit i was wrong.
    But it ain’t gonnna happen.

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      You’re new around here. Go back and read all of Sundance posts since Dec. 1, 2017 to catch up.

      You’ll thank me later.

      Like

      Reply
  37. scott467 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    “Pelosi/Schumer/Schiff/Warner write to Rosenstein/Wray to asking that DoJ confirm that they have not given the President’s outside counsel, White House staff or the President access to the same classified information briefed to Congress in the Gang of 8 mtg 2 wks ago”

    ___________________

    Why would the DOJ respond to such a request?

    Why would the DOJ divulge private professional discussions with the President of the United States (their boss) to a bunch of hacks in Congress?

    If I was Sessions, I would reply to their request this way:

    …………………………………………
    Dear Madame Pelosi and Messers [sic] Schumer/Schiff/Warner,

    Thank you for your inquiry regarding private conversations between the Executive Branch and the agencies of the Executive Branch.

    We would very much like to share that information with you, however, much of it is naturally classified. And frankly, we wouldn’t know how to process your request anyway. Who would we ask, and how could we trust them?

    Even so, out of an abundance of goodwill and a desire to comply as fully as possible with your request, I instructed my staff to gather any and all information that would be responsive and provide as much useful information to you as possible, using your own methods and techniques of dealing with the American People (your bosses) for a model.

    My staff provided the following information, which I now share with you, in utmost confidence and with an understanding of the risks to national security if the details of the following should become leaked or otherwise compromised by any of the four of you. Therefore, I trust that you will keep this potentially explosive information confidential and secret, befitting the classified nature of the following information:

    The (redacted) may or may not have (redacted) to the (………………..long redacted……………) as it relates to (redacted). It could be that (redacted) did or did not knowingly (redacted) (redacted) (redacted).

    It is my sincere hope that this answers your question(s) fully and completely, that we have been as transparent with your committee as your committee has always been with the American People.

    Redact you very much,

    Redactfully yours,
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions
    …………………………………………

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:38 pm

      Perfect.

      I’ll hand deliver it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      June 5, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      Sessions could ask each group individually if they had been told X, Y, or Z, then deliver a message saying that to find out, we asked each of them if they had ever been told… And here are the responses…

      It would be funnier if the summary would be, ‘I am happy to report that prior to your request, this information had been improperly withheld, and I thank you for making sure that they have now been informed.

      Like

      Reply
  38. coveyouthband says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I just wish there was a different pic of that strzok dude…. He looks like the heavens gate guy in that over used one……

    But, I digress ///////

    Like

    Reply
  39. digleigh says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Poor babies…. They need to get their stories straight before trotting to the microphone….Schumer was known as one who could always “spot” a microphone a mile away and always had his face in one often…. Let us see now, and see if reporters actually EVER ask any hard questions!!! Bill Clinton got a couple, so maybe there will be an avalanche!!…. A girl can only dream…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Sue says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    QAnon. “We know everything.”

    Like

    Reply
  41. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. billsbowl says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    One of my favorite things about this place is the collage pictures of the D.C. goofballs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. missilemom says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    I will be surprised if Goodlatte hearing happens as scheduled. The hook of the public testimony has been taken and the witnesses will not testify. Democrats on Gang of 8 will try to use this letter to say they have been denied information. OIG Report drops and no witnesses show up.

    Like

    Reply
  44. pnj01 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    If Rosenstein can ignore Congressional subpoenas even though Congress has supervisory oversight over Rosenstein, why shouldn’t Rosenstein’s boss’s boss be able to ignore process from Rosenstein’s subordinate Bobby Mueller? Just asking.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Perot Conservative says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Stealth Jeff

    “This is normal. The IG shows the targets the report, the target & their lawyers SCREAM LOUDLY “OMG YOU WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO KNOW ABOUT THAT, REDACT THAT!” ”

    “Unless they can prove nat. sec. reasons for a redaction, the IG then tells them to go pound sand in his response.”

    Like

    Reply
  46. Stormyeyes says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    3 out of 4 of the Republicans are actually Democrats too IMO………..Nunez is outnumbered and may get silenced

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. Brenda says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Why wouldnt Nunes/Burr/Ryan/McConnell have heard all things the Dem Go8 heard. And if they heard why wouldn’t they DJT if he wafted to know? I hate spy games.

    Like

    Reply
  48. MaineCoon says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    POTUS is putting his own hedge of protection around Nunes — in case any of the Go8 (should be Go7) co-conspirators have any questions regarding where Nunes stands with POTUS. Of course, it tells each of them where they stand.

    Lawyer up! Giddy up! Go Nunes! Go Nunes!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s