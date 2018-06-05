Lengthy FBI Official Testimony Ongoing – Briefing Report: Agent Strzok Worked Off Range on Counterintelligence Ops…

FBI Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap has been delivering testimony to a joint congressional committee for more than seven hours.
This is Bill Priestap’s first testimony to congress. Previously all of Priestap’s statements have been made to FBI and INSD (Inspection Division) investigators. This is also likely the first time many congressional members will have heard of the scale and scope of the abuse by the DOJ-NSD and FBI.
The joint House Judiciary and Oversight Committee has been hearing testimony from Bill Priestap all day. A tweet from Chad Pergram notes: “Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts a mbrs familiar w/Hse closed-door i-view w/FBI espionage chief Bill Priestap has been cooperative. But says FBI Agent Strzok played an more central role than previously known in Clinton email/Russia investigations beyond Strzok/Page text messages.”
It appears there will be confirmation of prior research. There was always a strong suspicion FBI Agent Peter Strzok was working around his boss Bill Priestap and reporting directly to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and to a lesser extent FBI chief legal counsel James Baker. Activity in both the Clinton email and Russia investigations that was outside normal chain-of-command structure.
If this aspect of Priestap’s general testimony is confirmed it will solidify the construct of the small group and their closely-guarded, unscrupulous and political intentions.
Another interesting tweet from Chad Pergram surrounds four specifically democrat members of the congressional intelligence oversight:
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and Mark Warner are the four democrat members of the Intelligence Oversight “Gang-of-Eight” as an outcome of their committee and leadership positions….
… it would appear the Democrats on the Go8 recognize the risk of their attachment to the corrupt CIA, DNI, FBI and DOJ behavior in 2016. The documents the DOJ and FBI have refused to give Chairman Devin Nunes are directly related to the intelligence briefings given by CIA Director John Brennan to the Gang-of-Eight in 2016.
Apparently the Democrats want to know if President Trump has been provided evidence of the actual truth of what transpired. They don’t want to make more political statements until they can absorb just how much the President knows.
Angst They Much.
Yes, its called “DISCOVERY”. When accused, and guilty, you dont want to start composing your LIES, until you know what facts the prosecution has, so as to insure your lies comport with the facts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The burning question is: did RR/Wray respond to (this particular) request.
Either informally or officially?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously doubt RR/Wray will ever respond imo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They should respond that it obviously violates DOJ and FBI protocol to divulge that kind of information to the subjects of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Unless Rosey Rose wants to be brought up on charges of obstruction of justice, in addition to treason.
LikeLike
Jeder: Asked for response by June 11. Why would they give him that much time to respond to s simple question?
LikeLike
They are going to set up Trump so he has to respond with some tidbit that occurred in that meeting two weeks ago. Wray/Rodent will say they didn’t provide any info and they will blame Trump for leaking. Plus their desire to hide from their support of the criminals.
IG/others really needs to lock in Brennan somehow quickly so he has no more excuses. He and Clapper are so interwoven in this mess and they are still allowed to flaunt their guilt on MSM. It is a slap in the face of every American and has to stop.
My real hope is that we find the Dem that was Guccifer2.0 and show that it was all made up by American intelligence. That will end all of this nasty business of Russia impacting our elections. The harm these people have done to our country is staggering. Once we have the full truth they should be forced to apologize to Russia along with lengthy prison sentences.
It’s impossible for the FBI/DOJ/DEMS to say it was all Struck at this point.They will try until the next shoe drops but it’s only a matter of time till they have to admit how deep this goes.
LikeLike
We keep hearing that these cats did all of this because they were sure Hillary could win. I just can’t buy that anymore. For some stupid reason, these people had to support the Old Bat. I don’t know why, but the people who really tell the Comeys and Clappers of the world what to do insisted that Hillary had to be the Democratic candidate and they had to pull out all the stops to get her nominated and elected. Why else would they take such chances with their retirements, their reputations (such as they are), and their freedom?
Well, here’s another piece of evidence to consider. In one of Lee Stranahan’s old YouTube videos, he talks about how Evan Mullins ran for President as an Independent only on the ballot in UTAH. This is how desperate they were to try to scrape up enough electoral votes to get the old bag in the White House. They wanted UTAH to make sure Hillary got elected. Why would they need Utah if they thought she was such a shoo-in she would take states like Texas, Georgia, and Florida?
It must kill Brennan and Clapper that, after all of this, they have to go through doing a cover-up while listening to Hillary nag and carp that no one did enough for her.
LikeLike
Discovery is provided to a defendant (or his legal team) after he/she is CHARGED with a crime. Trump has not been charged.
LikeLike
Maybe a little off topic but I’m hoping tomorrow, 6/6 will be the day the ig report gets handed down. It feels symbolic.
LikeLike
Question from someone that isn’t really familiar with these type of investigations:
If there turn out to be 2 or more versions of the Congressional briefings (as it looks like there are), is that more or less devastating than if there are 2 or more versions of the FISA warrant application?
The rats want to scatter but don’t know what lies to tell, or who knows what, or who to believe?? I love it!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I’m enjoying watching the worms start to squiggle on the hook!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.” Abraham Lincoln
LikeLiked by 11 people
I think are some with that talent to be a successful liar: e g Bill Clinton?
LikeLike
He wasn’t a successful liar. He just had (and still has) a complicit media.
LikeLike
Unfortunately it would appear that, depending on the target audience, those who are obviously lying do often succeed in escaping accountability, not because they are “such good liars” but because there are not people in places of authority who are willing and able to expose the lies..
Those whose hold on power depends on deception will always be able to find an audience willing to be deceived – and some of that audience holds powerful political and judicial positions.
Abraham Lincoln was not wrong about the principle, but the liar’s target audience is a factor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how you would compare the two. Both would be breaches of rights or duties of oversight of executive functions, one to the legislative branch (mandatory Go8 advisories) and the other to the judicial branch (that which should independently find cause for issuance of the FISA surveillance warrant). It should end up very badly for the perpetrators of the duplicity if that is what happened
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are equally serious, but in different ways. As to FISA, is prosecutorial misconduct 28 USC 5308, and a felony violation of 18 USC 1018. As to misbriefing 8gang, it is an apparent violation of 18USC1001. Prosecutors can sort it out, but nothing good results.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a very intriguing question Cat Lady. Justice should rain down on all in both scenarios — to the fullest extent of the law. IMO the basis for both actions were purposefully committed with the intent to commit seditious conspiracy. Many other criminal actions were committed also, such as defrauding the court, but for me the primary criminal action is seditious conspiracy, it was just two different methods to fulfill that illegal action.
LikeLike
18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United Statescontrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2384
LikeLiked by 2 people
MaineCoon – I note the operative word is “shall”. No wiggle room – although lawyers always seem to be able to somehow change it to ‘may’ or ‘might’ or ‘possibly’ or ?????.
LikeLike
That is not my take on Dems Gang of 8 members, wanting know if President and etc where briefed on matters discussed two weeks ago. They want to be on record asking that question, so if there is a leak, they can claim the Executive did it.
What is beyond question, it is not what PDJT knows and when he knew it, it is what IG Horowitz is going to report.
I can help but image the situation these Gang of 8 members are finding themselves in today is like a fox getting caught red handed with a trail of feathers leading right to the him and has feathers smacking around on his lips saying, “Does the farmer knowing his hens are dead?” and the fox is dam proud of the fact he managed to say that without coughing up feathers.
LikeLike
Hmmmmm….sounds like they re choosing who to throw under the bus. Selective stoning as it were. If the FBI top people didn’t know what was going on at the FBI itself, what kind of faith in them are we supposed to have? Not to mention they were texting using FBI phones in some conversations. Are they going to pretend the FBI and CIA weren’t acting in concert against their mandated limits of operation? It’s early yet I guess. They all need to know we’re watching them. We know what we need to know and we have questions and some answers already. No one escapes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My view of this panic. What they are trying to do is create a new diversion (the 4 dem goons) to the possibility that perhaps the information given by Brennan ‘individually’ to members of the gang of 8 – was in fact ‘different’ – especially for Nunes. So… they would really want to triple check that HE and his team have not seen it. If only 8 got it, and some was different, it would be easier for them to do things to the 4 Republicans, (or have them on side) but Nunes is a different thing.
It keeps coming back to that news conference a shocked Nunes had when he went back and double checked what was ‘on the record’ vs what he read.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But if it comes out in 1 week or 4, what matters? The truth comes out!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Testify against Barry, then maybe…
LikeLiked by 12 people
For this, maybe. I hereby amended my post below.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to see it happen but no point in gathering testimony unless they’re going all the way. Stuff like “un-indicted co conspirator” doesn’t cut it. The media will give him the B Clinton treatment… he’s a victim, it’s racist and other spin. Those charges will come up anyway, might as well make it worth it.
LikeLike
So, does that mean Grassley already has a copy of the report?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Immunity! NADA!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I agree; no deals!! More and more gets exposed hourly. They should all go to prison. Supposedly, there are FBI agents standing in line to tell Congress what went on at the FBI. I assume there must also be people at the Department of Justice and State who would like to spill their guts as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No more efing immunity deals!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the 2nd byline, Laura spawn of ValJar.
LikeLiked by 10 people
THE EVIL SPAWN.
Always renewing communist treachery in the
ORDER OF THE RED DIAPER.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many of these criminals have already been granted immunity for actual crimes. And Mule-er is Hell-bent on putting people in jail for false testimony(forgetting in some cases, not telling Mule-ex’s “facts” in others). Russian collusion seems to be only capable of occurring by a Trump supporter, at least in the eyes of the Special-Ed Counsel. I can only hope Muler is held to the same standard when he is forced to testify for his sins!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When is Mulehead going to face charges for his part in U1??
LikeLike
If it were for me to decide, McCabe would get immunity long after hell freezes over.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Take his Porsche and mansion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No thank you.
LikeLike
So, now we know Swamp critters will eat their own.
LikeLike
McCabe is taking time to learn a new language using Rosette Stone and taking music lessons in his spare time.
He wants to sing in Canary.
LikeLike
Remeber (1) they threatened POTUS and his beloved family. (2) Art of the Deal has a chapter on revenge. Deals will be set to annihilation levels. Release the Kraken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess he may need another “Yo”Fund Me account.
Hi, Andy!
LikeLike
“Apparently the Democrats want to know if President Trump has been provided evidence of the actual truth of what transpired. They don’t want to make more political statements until they can absorb just how much the President knows.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Schiffty won’t be leaking anymore til he knows what HE, THE BIG BOSS knows.
Finally, some transparency!
Lawyer up, gang.
Ooops. All the lawyers retained? On Mulehead’s team already?
This tweet is too funny. Go Nunes! Go Nunes!
LikeLiked by 22 people
Love how in Obama’s DC swamp, the only non-corrupt guy gets accused of corruption…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Very true. Bet he’s the last man standing though…just like in the primaries. Remember in the primaries Sundance had a jeopardy board and each square went dark with an X as candidate Trump knocked them out. Would be fun to have another one with the ‘small group”.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Good call MaineCoon, I’ve yet to see any real loyalty to our president.
I turned on CBS this morning because they had Newt Gingrich on.
Newt did pretty well in defense of our president, but then he added that president Trump sometimes “stretches the truth and isn’t always accurate”. He didn’t need to say that.
It’s pretty much been president Trump against the world, seems he’s the only one that can be trusted.
LikeLike
It occurred to me that it is possible the Four do not know that Brennan gave a different version to Nunes or other R’s on the committee. They can certainly lie about that. Just the perception of giving separate briefings is suspicious and certainly not a diligent way to share information of this seriousness.
LikeLike
Did Nunes tweet this?
LikeLike
Why do the Donkeys have any right to know what what the FBI Leadership has told their boss, the CiC? Tell them to mind their own business and don’t concern themselves with that of others! Or just tell them to go to Hell.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Rosenstein will never tell the D goons to go to hell because he’s one of them and would need to accompany them … to hell.
LikeLike
I am flummoxed by the idea that any of this should be kept from the president. They have said clearly, he is not a target. Why would the congressional people have to keep anything from him? Just who is running this country? HE IS THE PRESIDENT!
The president ought to be the first to know everything, and if the FBI and CIA are not coming into his office every day and spilling their guts about what is going on, they need to be fired and replaced by someone who will. The world is dangerous, and all we need are people hiding something, in the meantime someone is setting off a nuke in NYC, and the idiots who are supposed to be watching for this are too busy making sure that their boss doesn’t look bad on the news is preposterous, beyond belief. We truly are a banana Republic.
GET SOMEONE LEADING THE FBI AND DOJ AND CIA WHO KNOW WHAT THEIR JOB IS!!! ALL OF THESE CLOWNS ARE A JOKE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS knows EVERYTHING!!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Or the Dems think he does..
LikeLiked by 3 people
The uncertainty is worse than knowing. Why can’t I stop smiling. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep. This is turning out almost like it was PLANNED!
LikeLiked by 7 people
No Wray!
LikeLiked by 13 people
To think after all the corrupt, planning getting their lies lined up. Boom, issues order to release all reports and paper work from 2015.
President Trump knows and has the winning hand. The deep state etal, should be very, very worried. To date the GOPe, dnc, CoC are playing very stupidly, which makes the release almost a certainty. All in due time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is turning out to be a week to remember!
LikeLike
So was invasion week….D-Day, June 6, 1944
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, we don’t know what PDJT knows. These are seditious vermin. Comey lied to him, Yates was a lying machine. And I’m not sure how much the RINO party cares.
I’m pretty much out of schadenfreude about now. I’m not going to enjoy Angst They Much until they are indicted for Sedition They Much.
just my opinon
LikeLike
I would like to see a lie detector brought in. Run it over the gang of 8 – save some time. Of course as Hillary knows, one can defy the detector, but it might create some interesting viewing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I would like to see a lie detector brought in.”
I would have liked to see the White House press briefing room turned into a polygraph suite 18 months ago to crack down on leakers. Of course, it has to be set up properly
Now, look at the pornstar Stormy Daniels laughable polygraph test. Seems the picture has been taken to convince school kids. The polygraph test was executed in 2011 and this is part of a video that her lawyer claims she was honest telling the truth.
https://ellacruz.org/2018/05/13/2053/
LikeLike
She might need to borrow Hag’s back brace. Just sayin’…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that bondage porn?
LikeLike
Can we have the lie detector on top of a tank before we run it over them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
LikeLike
Mara liasson on FOX said her sources told her the senate told Trump if he fires Sessions they won’t approve a replacement.
Sara Carter’s sources are saying the “justice” department is pressuring the IG to “slow walk” the report while the “justice” department waters down the report.
Sorry, but all I gleaned from Priestap today is he is throwing Strzok under the bus. Strzok has been involved in EVERYTHING. I fear he is being set up to be the “rogue agent” who takes the fall while the big weasels, Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Yates, RR, etc get to skate.
It still makes NO sense to me that McCabe has not been indicted for the “lack of candor, including under oath,” like a month ago.
I smell a rat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Mara liasson on FOX said her sources told her the senate told Trump if he fires Sessions they won’t approve a replacement.”
It may be true, but I don’t trust what Mara Liasson says. Also, I may be wrong, but I thought SD had a post saying that the DOJ can make recommendations or add notes to the IG report, but they cannot change what has already been done by the IG.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If this is really so, the Dems AND the GOP believe that Sessions is totally removed from any of this. I guess they feel Huber was just something to shut POTUS up? Let’s hope Sessions has them all fooled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that the DOJ can redact portions “they” believe to be not relevant for public consumption. In other words, lots of this stuff is nuna yo bidness….
LikeLike
Lurking Lawyer here. SD is correct, and I on previous threads have now twice (this being the third time) posted the deep legal background reasons why, verifiable yourself at oig.justice.gov with a little further on line digging.
All OIG interviews are witnessed and noted by two OIG staff. All ‘important’ interviews are taped/transcribed or court reporter transcribed and then the written transcript sworn to under oath by the interviewee as accurate and correct. Similar to the many court reportr depositions I have given in my career. Doesn’t mean the thing is correct, means if not interviewee has committed perjury—McCabe OIG criminal referral being exhibit one.
Most comments to a ‘final’ draft OIG report are to ‘part 2’, recommendations. NOT to ‘part 1’, fact findings. Cause there is little fact finding wiggle room, as McCabe firing and criminal perjury referral already shows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank-you for your explanation.
LikeLike
You are correct on OIG reports.
Involved departments & agencies may Add their response to an OIG draft report.
Here’s one example of an OIG report (re DOJ & DEA) that includes such responses. Responses in the linked report are APPENDIX 3-6, pgs 39-58.
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/a1826.pdf#page=1
LikeLike
Thanks Cathy. Good for fact checking yourself. I wrote an ebook in 2014 about such issues. You can trust nothing on MSM or the web. Nothing. Even me. The art is in how to rapidly sort wheat from chaff. You have just done so, Bravo.
LikeLike
Seems like Trump has a plan in place in case of obstinate Senate?
Presidential Executive Order on Providing an Order of Succession Within the Department of Justice Mar 31 2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-executive-order-providing-order-succession-within-department-justice/
LikeLike
The only hope is that Strzok may decide to fight back and he knows enough that he could probably get immunity IF he agrees to roll over on EVERYONE who was involved – all the way to the top!
LikeLiked by 4 people
DON’T GIVE HIM IMMUNITY!!! HE’S THE TRAITOROUS SPAWN OF TRAITORS TOO!!!
Sorry for yelling..
LikeLike
The IG is independent and as such, RR and even Sessions should have NO authority over his report.
LikeLike
Bingo! The IG, I believe, reports to, but is not totally controlled by the AG. So, who is it exactly that has any authority to pressure the IG? Only AG Sessions . . . and I don’t believe that he is pressuring the IG to slow walk or change his report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even Sessions does not (in theory) have that ability. Per the basic Inspector General Act of 1978, as amended, at 5USCapp3. See justice.gov/office of legal policy for applicable current rules..
LikeLike
So why would you want to indict McCabe on such a trivial process crime to satisfy your impatience as opposed to much larger conspiracy charge in addition to the lack of candor and use the lesser crime as a give away. McCabe was involved in so much more than lack of candor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because if he was indicted looking at time (my believe is 10 yr) it would add pressure for him to cooperate. It would also encourage other rats to cooperate, and would encourage whistle blowers to come forward.
They can always add superseding indictments later.
The lack of candor charges are MUCH easier to prove than conspiracy to obstruct justice.
LikeLike
I heard this a year ago, Mara.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There could be indictments under seal in Utah and or DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So who at DOJ could be slow walking it? Session’s Is he not in charge and brought in Hubar? Is he recused from Clinton? I thought not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too smell a rat. Washington DC is one large rats nest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they are waiting to see if he is willing to testify or take the 5th as he has threatened.
LikeLike
Holy Mackrel!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah… No…. One doesn’t need immunity if one is innocent
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too late now Andy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No immunity! Am I in the minority believing that the purpose of these endless Congressional hearings is to obfuscate and muck up any prosecutions that might be forthcoming?
It’s time to pause these damn hearings and ramp up the work of the grand juries. That’s when we might see some meting out of justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s time to pause these damn hearings and ramp up the work of the grand juries.
————————
That’s what Huber….appointed over 9 months ago now, has long had the authority to do. It may well be that sealed indictments have ALREADY been handed down, making any dem posturing before/after the IG report moot and meaningless.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. Still, it remains a risk to the prosecution when their potential witnesses in a criminal case are forced to testify before Congress prior to the criminal trial.
LikeLike
Who can grant that? Grassley? RR? Or does it have to be the AG?
LikeLike
So our esteemed Democrat leadership is concerned what the chief executive of the country knows, but why? Probable because they want to know what they can really lie about versus what they can spin. These people should be humiliated then jailed.
The fact that the DNC can’t win a rigged election ought to speak volumes to those who are questioning their party affiliation. We’ll have to see what tonight’s election returns show.
LikeLiked by 6 people
From the angles Trump has been Tweeting lately, I think he knows a great deal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Missed them… Good ones?
LikeLike
Sorry, I thought you said Tweets from today only
LikeLike
Trump tweets have had an effect on the Frantic 4, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Warner. Now Trump should tweet “Hey Chuck, what did you mean that the intel community has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you”.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Is that not one of the most obvious lines to be tweeted? Trump must be saving that one for just the right moment.
Also sounds like a great campaign poster.
LikeLike
Congratulations Sundance! You nailed this scenario long, long ago. For Treepers, this is deja vu.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sundance is the best poster at CTH.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Best journalist. He, Catherine Herridge, and Sheryl Attkisson all deserve Pulitzer prizes. Also, citizen journalists such as Rex, Thomas Wictor, Stealth Jeff, Undercover Huber, Nameredacted 7, Tracy Beanz and others like them deserve awards. Let’s not forget to award Sara Carter, John Soloman, Lee Smith and others, as well. So many great journalists on our side….too many to name them all.
We are so proud of Sundance! He has kept us informed and educated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a mark of excellence that many BIG time names…..Lou Dobbs, Rush Limbaugh…too many to name….have all paid their respects to Sundance in one form or another in the past many months.
And many read this blog daily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance is in a league of his own.
LikeLike
Yep…the rest of the worldis now being let in on what #teamtreep#has known for some time.
For posterity , I just re-read sundance’s article from January regarding the tire marks on Priestap’s back.
One must always be careful on who one runs over with their CoupBus.
Some folks are grittier than they seem.
Imho
LikeLike
“The documents the DOJ and FBI have refused to give Chairman Devin Nunes are directly related to the intelligence briefings given by CIA Director John Brennan to the Gang-of-Eight in 2016.”
Just to confirm: They all received individual briefings BUT the FBI will not turnover to Nunes the document outlining the briefing, we all know that is suspicious. The Democrats of the G8 want to know who knows what (especially VSGPDJT) so they can craft their lies. That, is very suspicious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HOROWITZ AND HUBER HAVE THE INFORMATION TRUMP IS AFTER, RIGHT?
The Big Ugly begins?
LikeLiked by 2 people
ATTENTION JAMES COMEY
This is the FBI. I know I’m in there. I’m going to count to ten Jimmy, and if I don’t come out with my hands up, I’m coming in after me!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Five Lies bin lyin’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One move and the FBI Agent gets it! Ref: Blazing Saddles, sorta.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and he’s crazy enough to do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should make it clear that Congress has oversight, it does not have the right to grant immunity. He should also make clear that immunity comes from his pen and no other, and any DOJ employee who has a problem with that can write the complaint on the back of a signed letter of resignation. If the Dems start trying to screw around and let these traitors off while The President is negotiating for the DPRK’s nukes, they are going to pay dearly at the ballot box as soon as the American people have their say!
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS will go to Singapore leaving the conspirators to begin hanging from the rafters. The interviews, leaks, then the OIG Report. POTUS will return and such the air out of the room of crooks. A big breath of fresh air is what POTUS will be to so many people – even ones who least expect it. Some eyes will open – a little anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget Ollie North. Congress gave him limited immunity, then the conviction was set aside because witnesses had had their memories refreshed using his immunized testimony. Prosecutors kept that immunized testimony from being directly fed to the grand jury and from the trial jury, but they used it to shape witness testimony.
LikeLike
Do we have a defector? Come in Checkpoint Charlie. Defector entering the American Sector
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
Ohr
Page
Strzok
…among others.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot think that President Trump could be legally denied access to any classified information whatsoever, should he request it. Like it or not, he is President, and all such information is his.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am not a lawyer and I have never slept in a Holiday INN express. However, my common sense says they could not deny intelligence investigation but could a criminal?
LikeLike
The Strzok – Obama connection that spans DECADES
https://americandigitalnews.com/2018/02/09/obama-strzok-family-connection-spans-decades/#.WxcWWK1TH84
LikeLiked by 5 people
From your AWESOME link:
“…And then the wife of Peter Strzok – Melissa Hodgman. Just so happens she was promoted to her role as a director in the SEC at the same time the FBI was drafting the exoneration letter for the HRC emails. Just another meeting in the West Wing with Peter Strzok 2, his wife Melissa Hodgman, and their two kids who kept the last name of Hodgman. Nothing to see here…”
“Follow the wives (“Q”) and remember the names (Dan Bongino).
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the promotion was part of the plan wayyyy before it actually
happened. A carrot that was dangled in front of the rabbit , after initial
services were rendered. A year prior to the promotion, when Strzok
signed for the cloud info that Grassley was wanting. Strzok did their
bidding then. In exchange, they dangled something new and shiny
in front of him. A big $$$ bonus. Probably didn’t specify. But, it would
be coming after you do JUST THIS ONE MORE THING. When we
need it.
A year and a week later, some more email fun and games occurs.
Strzok helps sweep up the mess. 36 hours later, the little missus
gets her big promotion.
LikeLike
Some really lengthy and interesting connections. I am not sure what side Webb is on, but we do know about controlled opposition folks, etc..? Who runs americandigitalnews, etc….?
LikeLike
Haven’t heard much from Go8 co-conspirator Ryan lately. Bet the end of his term can’t come soon enough. I hope POTUS enjoys seeing him sweat a lot, avoid eye contact, not do any more pressers. He’ll just slither into retirement — rich.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJT is the POTUS. He can view any classified info he wants. Period. Whether he has or not is probably related to how the fact would play in the Black Hats’ trials.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump feeding them yards of rope to hang themselves with…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Safe to say Preistap’s first Congressional testimony counts as
BOOM #1
for this week.
3 more to go.
A WEEK TO REMEMBER.
Q
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yea…I expect a drop or two tonight
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you sure those booms weren’t for all the action last week?
LikeLike
Going by what people far more in tune with Q say, yes. It was foreshadowing this week.
Don’t be surprised if the IG report drops tomorrow….the 6th of June…..74th Ann of D-day and the invasion of Normandy in WWII….
….the beginning of the end of the Nazi empire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At last, Obama’s snide comment rings true…just not in the way he meant it:
“Elections have consequences”
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can bet President Trump knows… everything about this Marxist plot…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump tweets have had an effect on the Frantic 4, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Warner. Now Trump should tweet “Hey Chuck, what did you mean that the intel community has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you”?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Problem with Chucky’s comment is that now the IC is headed by a Trump appointee, one of the IC’s own who rose through the ranks, and Brennan is out in the cold, probably along with his cronies. It would be naive to think there aren’t plenty of scores to be settled between factions within the IC, like for when the entire CIA operation in Lebanon was rolled up overnight on Hillary’s watch, or maybe the whole Libya fiasco. The worm has turned, and payback, none of which we will ever learn about, is gonna be a bitch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The worm has turned, and payback, none of which we will ever learn about, is gonna be a bitch.”
Think ravenous 300 foot long worms (Dune, 1984)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0087182/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions needs to commission Horowitz or someone else to investigate the redactions.
LikeLike
When in doubt, whip it out!
LikeLike
Hahahaha. Finally they are waking up to the smell of the coffee. Before the democrats lie and spin and make up narratives, they want to know if PDJT knows what they know, so that 5 minutes after they leave the microphones a presidential tweet doesn’t call them out and show them for the scheming weasels they are.
Temporarily incapacitated. Up? Down? Left? Right? Ahhhhhhh!
Hahahahaha. Oh my, am I having a good time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, so that could be a second BOOM, depending on whether they give up all they know.
BOOM 1: Priestap testimony
BOOM 2: Awan proffer of evidence
BOOM 3: ?
BOOM 4: ?
One of them with be the IG report. Maybe the other will be a long-awaited series of indictments.
LikeLike
McCabe asking for immunity deal
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immunity from Congress is not the same thing as immunity from a neutral prosecutor who is pursuing justice. Congress can’t be trusted on such matters.
LikeLike
That means the feds already have what they want from them, are satisfied with their cooperation, so are now making good on their plea promise. All over but the formal entry of the deal. All of it is happening fast now on all fronts.
LikeLike
I would soooooo love it if Awans just happened to have some
Saudis show up to their doorstep, unannounced.
“Want to see some pictures?”
LikeLike
Moot point. POTUS knows everything, but it’s nice the co-conspirators tipped their hand.
And, I seriously doubt that Sessions/Wray will ever respond to their question. What planet do they live on! Planet Swamp!!
Chad Pergram
✔
@ChadPergram
Pelosi/Schumer/Schiff/Warner write to Rosenstein/Wray to asking that DoJ confirm that they have not given the President’s outside counsel, White House staff or the President access to the same classified information briefed to Congress in the Gang of 8 mtg 2 wks ago
5:18 PM – Jun 5, 2018
LikeLike
RosyWray better Goddamn-well NOT respond to the Donkey half of the Go8! If they do they should be fired and and the Go8 should be broken up, and replaced by the GoA- Gang of Americans!
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Q said
BOOM
“Remember, Strzok is still employed by the FBI, which means it is almost a certainty that he has flipped and is cooperating with Horowitz’s investigation.”
– Sundance, in many posts
LikeLiked by 2 people
no wonder he’s being cooperative.
the bottom line of this article is that priestap is claiming it was strozok, not himself that was doing the dirty work.
is this where it’s all leading? comey saying it was priestap, and priestap saying it was strozek?
and we never actually find out who did it and the clock runs out all the way to the mid 2020’s?
We have to face it. Congress does not really want to find out. They only want a few political talking points to use in the next election.
When any of this dojfbi bigwigs go to prison, i’ll admit i was wrong.
But it ain’t gonnna happen.
LikeLike
You’re new around here. Go back and read all of Sundance posts since Dec. 1, 2017 to catch up.
You’ll thank me later.
LikeLike
“Pelosi/Schumer/Schiff/Warner write to Rosenstein/Wray to asking that DoJ confirm that they have not given the President’s outside counsel, White House staff or the President access to the same classified information briefed to Congress in the Gang of 8 mtg 2 wks ago”
___________________
Why would the DOJ respond to such a request?
Why would the DOJ divulge private professional discussions with the President of the United States (their boss) to a bunch of hacks in Congress?
If I was Sessions, I would reply to their request this way:
…………………………………………
Dear Madame Pelosi and Messers [sic] Schumer/Schiff/Warner,
Thank you for your inquiry regarding private conversations between the Executive Branch and the agencies of the Executive Branch.
We would very much like to share that information with you, however, much of it is naturally classified. And frankly, we wouldn’t know how to process your request anyway. Who would we ask, and how could we trust them?
Even so, out of an abundance of goodwill and a desire to comply as fully as possible with your request, I instructed my staff to gather any and all information that would be responsive and provide as much useful information to you as possible, using your own methods and techniques of dealing with the American People (your bosses) for a model.
My staff provided the following information, which I now share with you, in utmost confidence and with an understanding of the risks to national security if the details of the following should become leaked or otherwise compromised by any of the four of you. Therefore, I trust that you will keep this potentially explosive information confidential and secret, befitting the classified nature of the following information:
The (redacted) may or may not have (redacted) to the (………………..long redacted……………) as it relates to (redacted). It could be that (redacted) did or did not knowingly (redacted) (redacted) (redacted).
It is my sincere hope that this answers your question(s) fully and completely, that we have been as transparent with your committee as your committee has always been with the American People.
Redact you very much,
Redactfully yours,
Attorney General Jeff Sessions
…………………………………………
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect.
I’ll hand deliver it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions could ask each group individually if they had been told X, Y, or Z, then deliver a message saying that to find out, we asked each of them if they had ever been told… And here are the responses…
It would be funnier if the summary would be, ‘I am happy to report that prior to your request, this information had been improperly withheld, and I thank you for making sure that they have now been informed.
LikeLike
I just wish there was a different pic of that strzok dude…. He looks like the heavens gate guy in that over used one……
But, I digress ///////
LikeLike
Poor babies…. They need to get their stories straight before trotting to the microphone….Schumer was known as one who could always “spot” a microphone a mile away and always had his face in one often…. Let us see now, and see if reporters actually EVER ask any hard questions!!! Bill Clinton got a couple, so maybe there will be an avalanche!!…. A girl can only dream…
LikeLiked by 1 person
QAnon. “We know everything.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sleazy Schumer: “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you.”
__________________
Six?
Is that it?
I feel much better now.
Because approximately 150 million of We the People now have over half a billion ways (firearms) to get back at the intelligence community.
And all of you sick, twisted criminal psychopaths on Capitol Hill.
Sincerely,
Your freakin’ BOSS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://giphy.com/gifs/breaking-bad-walter-white-bryan-cranston-U1XhGr8CWqvVC
LikeLike
One of my favorite things about this place is the collage pictures of the D.C. goofballs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will be surprised if Goodlatte hearing happens as scheduled. The hook of the public testimony has been taken and the witnesses will not testify. Democrats on Gang of 8 will try to use this letter to say they have been denied information. OIG Report drops and no witnesses show up.
LikeLike
If Rosenstein can ignore Congressional subpoenas even though Congress has supervisory oversight over Rosenstein, why shouldn’t Rosenstein’s boss’s boss be able to ignore process from Rosenstein’s subordinate Bobby Mueller? Just asking.
LikeLike
Stealth Jeff
“This is normal. The IG shows the targets the report, the target & their lawyers SCREAM LOUDLY “OMG YOU WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO KNOW ABOUT THAT, REDACT THAT!” ”
“Unless they can prove nat. sec. reasons for a redaction, the IG then tells them to go pound sand in his response.”
LikeLike
Is pounding sand worse than pounding salt? I’ve heard both, just wondering…….;-)
LikeLike
3 out of 4 of the Republicans are actually Democrats too IMO………..Nunez is outnumbered and may get silenced
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why wouldnt Nunes/Burr/Ryan/McConnell have heard all things the Dem Go8 heard. And if they heard why wouldn’t they DJT if he wafted to know? I hate spy games.
LikeLike
POTUS is putting his own hedge of protection around Nunes — in case any of the Go8 (should be Go7) co-conspirators have any questions regarding where Nunes stands with POTUS. Of course, it tells each of them where they stand.
Lawyer up! Giddy up! Go Nunes! Go Nunes!
LikeLiked by 1 person