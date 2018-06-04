SCOTUS Rules 7-2: Christian Baker Wins Case Against Colorado Civil Rights Commission – Full Ruling pdf…

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 today in support of a christian Colorado baker who declined to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. (full pdf below) The majority of the justices’ decision revolved around the severity of anti-religious bias displayed by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it originally ruled against the baker Jack Phillips. According to the ruling the commission violated Mr. Phillips’ rights under the First Amendment.
The court did not rule upon whether Mr. Phillips held a first amendment right to refuse to bake the cake; the court ruled Mr. Phillips first amendment rights, religious liberty, was actually violated by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission itself. Much irony here.
Due to the severity of discrimination, exhibited by the Colorado Commission, against the first amendment right of the baker to hold and express Christianity as a foundational moral value, the Supreme court ruled against Colorado to support the rights of the Mr. Phillips.
(Via AP) […] Justice Anthony Kennedy said in his majority opinion that the larger issue “must await further elaboration” in the courts. Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn’t want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.
The disputes, Kennedy wrote, “must be resolved with tolerance, without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs, and without subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.” (read more from AP)
As Amy Howe summarized for SCOTUS Blog: […] “the critical question of when and how Phillips’ right to exercise his religion can be limited had to be determined, Kennedy emphasized, in a proceeding that was not tainted by hostility to religion. Here, Kennedy observed, the “neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised” by comments by members of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. At one hearing, Kennedy stressed, commissioners repeatedly “endorsed the view that religious beliefs cannot legitimately be carried into the public sphere or commercial domain, implying that religious beliefs and persons are less than fully welcome in Colorado’s business community.” And at a later meeting, Kennedy pointed out, one commissioner “even went so far as to compare Phillips’ invocation of his sincerely held religious beliefs to defenses of slavery and the Holocaust.” “This sentiment,” Kennedy admonished, “is inappropriate for a Commission charged with the solemn responsibility of fair and neutral enforcement of Colorado’s anti-discrimination law—a law that protects discrimination on the basis of religion as well as sexual orientation.” Moreover, Kennedy added, the commission’s treatment of Phillips’ religious objections was at odds with its rulings in the cases of bakers who refused to create cakes “with images that conveyed disapproval of same-sex marriage.”
Here, Kennedy wrote, Phillips “was entitled to a neutral decisionmaker who would give full and fair consideration to his religious objection as he sought to assert it in all of the circumstances in which this case was presented, considered, and decided.” Because he did not have such a proceeding, the court concluded, the commission’s order – which, among other things, required Phillips to sell same-sex couples wedding cakes or anything else that he would sell to opposite-sex couples and mandated remedial training and compliance reports – “must be set aside.” (read more)
Here’s the full ruling:
.
HUGE WIN TODAY! PRAISE GOD!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real outrage in this case is same-sex “marriage” was not even a legal action in CO at the time of Mr Phillip’s refusal to have his artist talent misappropriated for a purpose he did not agree with by violating his religious principles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The real outrage in this case is “same-sex marriage.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
AWESOME WIN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awwww. You mean the gays can’t eat cake anymore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those particular gay men were just trying to cause trouble. They selected that bakery on purpose. I don’t believe for one minute that they represent the entire LGTQXYZ community
Be gay, enjoy your life but do not attack other people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
they dont.. in fact there were something like 63 bakeries at the time this happened between their house and the actual bakery in question.. . while I may not agree with the baker on a personal level there isnt a legal reason to force him to bake that cake, he was willing to sell anything he already had made to them , and last but not least why the hell would you want someone to cook or bake anything for you if they dont want to? that cakes going to be awful lol most of us gays can see the difference here between flat out not selling someone anything and just not wanting to create a cake from scratch for a ceremony you may not personally believe in… regardless it seems the court kind of punted on this and went for the colorado commission and its behavior instead
LikeLike
Definitely a punt.
LikeLike
I have been praying for a victory concerning Jack Phillips for a very long time. Unfortunately, this is a half-baked limited victory and that leaves Jack in the hands of the Goon Squad from the Colorado Commission. Please continue to pray for this wonderful man, Jack Phillips. I sure wish this was a slam dunk but it wasn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can he sue them for damages for violating his rights? That would be beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While pleased with the outcome, in truth the SC dodged or ‘passed the buck’ on the core issue of whether Christians can be obligated to perform services that violate their religious beliefs. Well half a loaf is better than none at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Word of God is true:
2Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
For the most part, people living in this country had been having an easy time of it for the first 200 years of our country. We see the decadence and attack on the family unit (the building block of society) increasing as “the course of this world” continues to decline.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Nothing will stop it. However, there are periods in history that slow it down, the election of PDJT being one. Verse 7 is the presence of the Holy Spirit working through believers today:
2Thessalonians 2:6 And now ye know what withholdeth that he might be revealed in his time.
7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
Eventually thing will become so bad that the time will come where the Lord Jesus Christ will return to the earth and set up his Millennial Kingdom promised to the nation Israel, after dealing with the enemies of Israel personally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
About time!!
LikeLike
You know, after reading Sundance’s article on the narrow considerations of this legal decision (the SHOCKINGLY ignorant and outrageous actions of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission) I can’t believe there were two Supreme Court justices who actually sided with Colorado on this.
Looks like they were that old crone Ginsburg and the Wise Latina. SMH.
LikeLike
Although it could have been better, it could have been much much worse. The court did not issue a definitive ruling on the circumstances under which people can seek exemptions from anti-discrimination laws based on their religious views.
Forcing someone to do some creative work that goes against their deeply held religious beliefs is a form of slavery. It is compelled speech.
While this is a victory, we need many more victories to adequately protect our religious freedoms. I am so hoping that certain SCOTUS justices will retire or pass away so that VSGPDJT may appoint far better replacements.
LikeLike