Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Chris Wallace

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Fox News with swamp guardian Chris Wallace to discuss North Korea, trade, tariffs and stunningly good economic and jobs results.
Wallace is a punk.
Were it not for daddy, Chrissy would be failing at selling used cars…. Just sayin’
The “stunningly good economic and jobs results” must be painful for him. The pain for him and the other “never-Trumpers” will be both severe and chronic.
Dan, You made my day with your comment!
Agree! Therefore I skip the video as usual! But read just the comments! That would suffice!
I listened and glad I did.
It seemed to me that Little Chrissy’s eyes were glazing over when Kudlow was talking numbers. Chrissy was exceptionally combative (as everyone on Fox this weekend) over the tariffs…
That happens when you don’t know, or care to know the facts
Mamet Principle: In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know thing…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/09/medias-use-of-mamet-principle-running-on-autopilot…. CTH (Feb 9, 2017)
It is like seeing the strings on a marionette. Once seen, they cannot be unseen. I’ve noticed the same thing with liberals conscious avoidance of knowledge. Once I saw Mamet’s principle, it became glaringly obvious in the behavior of every single liberal.
Even Dershowitz, who I generally respect, maintains forced ignorance for issues too close to his liberal core.
It also happens when your focus is the bottom line value of equities and bonds, with zero concern over skilled labor pool and industrial growth in the USA (unless there is appositive impact on bottom line). Note that all the media people go after the cost of goods on the shelf without discussing fair pricing or protectionism in foreign lands to preserve their skilled labor force and economic engines.
Yes, as close as I can tell, they are advocating we just pre-sign a blank sheet of paper and hand it to our allies as a trade agreement.
That was pretty much Obama’s style, and it didn’t work out in our best interest.
FNC (save F&F) were frothing mad about the tariffs (it’s a trade war, trade wars are bad, red state farmers are being hurt by the tariffs…)
You forgot, “and we’re all going to die because Trump/tariffs.” So sick of people who are either idiots or bought and paid for mouth pieces or both.
Shhhhh, let them prattle on.
We are awake and they expose themselves with their own arrogance, feigned or not.
The tide has already begun to turn and oh how wonderful it is to witness.
Baskets of Deplorables in “fly over country” dieing to have Our Country back
Degan had a meltdown yesterday morning on Cavuto’s business block. “Tariffs=the sky is falling”.
Not much reporting on FBN detailing tariffs charged by other countries at all (there has been some mention), but its mostly 95% on the “Trade War” “started” by the US…..
Charles Payne and Lou Dobbs seem to have got the right end of the stick on this but I haven’t bothered to watch anyone else discuss the tariffs. There may be a few others.
OMG. What percentage of Wallace’s questions are agenda, and what percentage is just pure stupidity?
You don’t have to be a Trump supporter to understand that we were never going to INSTANTLY have a deal with the Norks. We don’t trust them and they don’t trust us. There has to be time and good faith gestures (a process!) to get to that point. Where has common sense gone (in such a short period of time!!).
Everything goes back to Salena Zito’s quote – “The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.”
There’s a new Showtime documentary about the New York Times covering the Trump administration. The first episode has the reporters watching the inaugural address, holding their faces, scowling and complaining about “how dark the tone.” It’s mostly boring (watching Maggie Habberman ride the train, editorial meetings) with some unexpected funny moments but the reporters are completely clueless about what is going on.
Personally, I think it is 100 percent agenda. If some were pure stupidity, they would come from conservative, and liberal perspectives. His “stupid” questions invariably advance the liberal position.
I would also suggest adding the word “and realistically” after the word “seriously” in both sides of your quote.
In answering your opening question … Yes.
Democrats and the mainstream media either don’t know or pretend to not know how to negotiate.
“I have an almost perverse attraction to complicated deals, partly because they tend to be more interesting, but also because it is more likely you can get a good price on a difficult deal.”
– President Trump, The Art of the Deal
Kudlow tries to explain the fundamental flaw and Asswall interrupts him. Wallace seems to go out of his way to engage in Trump bashing. Honest inquiry, criticism, objectivity and journalism itself is lost when you appear hellbent to create a narrative one way or the other. Wallace is undermining himself.
Hubby had this on in the other room and I was yelling, “Just move to Canada if you love them so much!!” (Sorry, Dekester & others) Wallace is just intolerable. I look forward to the 2020 debates and President Trump squishing him like a bug in front of the world! Ugh! Just go to CNN already.😡
#MeToo!
2020 debates!
Now that I’m looking forward to watching.
Glorious!
Landslide. No problem, and no offence taken.
I am unable to watch Wallace anymore.
A “ hat tip” to those that can. He is truly insufferable and he believes in his petty little mind that he’s PDJTs superior.
Am I the only one that would like to head butt the a**wipe.
God bless PDJT
No, dekster, you are not alone.
Would love to wipe that sanctimonious smirk right off his smug kisser.
Thank you, as always, for your support.
We appreciate you, our northern neighbor.
🇺🇸❤️🇨🇦
Well, I’d save my head and use my shovel but it is essentially the same motivation!
Love you, Dekester. I am truly hoping for the best for your country. I take no pleasure in watching Canada being led to perdition by that prancing ninny in fancy socks.
Love you, Sylvia!
I can always hear -bang, bang Sylvia’s silver shovel came down on their heads😆
🎶🎵🎶
So glad I’m not the only one that talks back to the TV and on occasion makes obscene gestures…
😚😚😚 I severely limit my “news” watching, but hubby watches just about everything on Fox. I find myself yelling from the other room a lot!! When Gowdy said his bit about what all of his fellow citizens thought about the FBI, I yelled “Liar, liar pants on fire!!” 😱😬
“…insufferable swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace…” Apr 15, 2018
“…the Deep State toll booth operator Chris Wallace…” May 13, 2018
“…Chris Wallace is the insufferable media mouthpiece…” Mar 25, 2018
“…all of the political media swamp defense maneuvers Chris Wallace is famous for.” Jan 28, 2018
“The polished guardian of all things swamp [Chris Wallace]…” Feb 18, 2018
And today, “…swamp guardian Chris Wallace…” Jun 3, 2018
Every Sunday I look so forward to SD’s comments about that TV Commentator whose initials are Chris Wallace!
“The President said ….”
“The President said ….”
“But, the President said ….”
Hey Chrissy, heads up, your bias is showing – again.
You play the outlier role well. I give you that, but you and your mudslime media cohorts are meant to present the news, not influence the making of it.
Your beloved obunghole is no longer in office and Hildabeast failed all on her own (what happened???).
Get over yourself before your network numbers tank, akin to the Clinton News Network.
That smarmy snark of a scowl of yours, Chrissy, ranks up there with the perpetual evil disdainful grimace on Brennan.
You all make me sick.
Within 4 blocks in each direction of my home, both the Lexus dealership and the Toyota dealership are in the midst of expansion, each putting up new showrooms and doubling their total footprints. Trader Joe’s is leaving there small location on the west side of the highway and relocating to a huge Safeway building on east side of the highway once renovations are complete. Construction is going on everywhere!
Help Wanted signs are everywhere. My niece is supervior for a team of employee recruiters for Aerotek.com. She said they have 100s of unfilled entry level jobs available in light mfg, warehouse and industrial. Employers have agreed to starting entry level people in the $14 per hour range. It’s a great time for graduating high school seniors to enter the job market (provided they pass a drug test). There is a job out there for everyone who wants to work.
Thank you President Trump!
Nice post 55, thank you.
Thank you for that ground report, in which State do you reside?
Here in NY (Long Island) business is also exploding with new construction, infrastructure and job openings.
Sadly, being one of the highest taxed areas in the nation (Nassau County) many native NY’ers are retiring and leaving.
Once I retire I will do likewise, as there is no way to afford the cost of living, never mind the style to which I am accustomed to living.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
Here in Santa Fe..Toyota just moved a block to a new facility… also opened a new oil change facility, New CarMax dealership opening… Complete renovation of St. Bedes church and new Presbyterian Hospital and 300+ new homes next to new hospital
When is someone finally going to expose and stand up to this fraud Wallace on live tv?
Miller is the only one and everyone of them are afraid to debate him!
Ah yes! Makes my heart happy just thinking of it! Sometimes when I need a boost, I watch Stephen Miller videos on YouTube. What a mind!!
Don’t forget Secretary Pompeo’s interview/response Him: “That’s Ludi-Chris”
Love to hear Trudeau whine. Every whine is an American win. For the last 30 years we have given the world our Money. About time we stood up and said no more. The Multi-nationals have divided up the world to line their pockets and forgotten that America is the reason they are great.
Chrissy – Just because the USA is implementing tariffs on steel and aluminum for National Security reasons doesn’t mean we view Canada as a threat. PDJT has said that as a part of National Security policy we must have a strong steel and aluminum industry in the USA. These tariff actions promote and strengthen those industries and by the way increase capital investment and create jobs in the USA.
This page is a blessing. I was actually a fan of CW a few weeks ago. Once someone helps you find the information you need to form an opinion it is eye opening.
Thanks to the CTH. I see the Globalist agenda at play even as Fox News. The stupid spin about Canada being a threat to our National Security. Instead of having those industries being vital to it.
Once you see this stuff you can’t un-see it. Once you know what to look for and what the truth is the Globalist are not able to trick you any more.
“A man cannot unsee the truth. He cannot willingly return to darkness and go blind once he has the gift of sight anymore than he can be unborn.” Justin Haythe
Swamp Guardian chris Wallace – shouldn’t he be wearing a uniform of some kind?
