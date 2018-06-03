North Korea Replaces Top Three Military Officials….

On the same day Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol arrives back in Beijing en route to North Korea from a meeting with President Trump, Yonhap News is reporting that the top three officials in the North Korean military have been replaced:
SEOUL/TOKYO, June 3 (Yonhap) — All of North Korea’s three top military officials are believed to have been replaced, an intelligence source said Sunday, in a move that could be aimed at taming the military ahead of a denuclearization deal with the U.S.
No Kwang-chol, first vice minister of the Ministry of People’s Armed Forces, replaced Pak Yong-sik as defense chief, while Ri Myong-su, chief of the KPA’s general staff, was replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong-gil, according to the source.
These changes are in addition to Army Gen. Kim Su-gil’s replacement of Kim Jong-gak as director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army. The replacement was confirmed in a North Korean state media report last month.
Earlier in the day, a Japanese newspaper carried a similar report.
“The North appears to have brought in new figures amid the changes in inter-Korean relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula as the previous officials lacked flexibility in thinking,” the source said. “In particular, No Kwang-chol has been classified as a moderate person.”
The changes could also be aimed at taming the military because members of the armed forces could object to a denuclearization deal that leader Kim could make in the summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump set for June 12 in Singapore. (more)
Reuters […] U.S. officials believe there was some dissension in the military about Kim’s approaches to South Korea and the United States….
Leslie Eastman is an author at LI, I thought she had a good point.
My first thought was…”were these guys ChiCom overseers?”
Looks like I wasn’t the only one thinking that.
Here is Wictor’s entire thread!
My brother said he felt this is going to take years. I told him he was out of his mind. Our President works in Trump speed. He doesn’t see things like this happening in years. I truly believe it will all be wrapped up by the end of this calendar year. Maybe right before Christmas as a gift to the world!
I believe we will see an agreement to the end of the Korean War come out of the June 12th meeting.
They will propose another meeting sometime in the middle of August either at Camp David or Mar-a-Lago. The outcome from that Summit will be North Korea agreeing to get rid of all their ballistic missiles and we in return will agree to building a US Embassy in Pyongyang and having North Korea have an Embassy in our country.
There will than be a third Summit in South Korea in October where North Korea will agree to completely denuclearizing before the middle of December in return for us lifting all sanctions and having South Korea, Japan and the USA begin encouraging corporations to start building in North Korea. Humanitarian aid will be coming in from all circles of the globe.
Cue Joe Biden…”This is a big f***ing deal!”
Do ya think Rocket Man is prepping his own battlefield?
I love this quote from above:
“……..as the previous officials lacked flexibility in thinking,” the source said.”
They were democrats?
MSM broadcast journalists. Oops – same thing.
That’s a joke, son.
I second that Joe. Gotta be flexible and change course. Notice also that Kim Chol stopped in Bejing to report in with NOKO’s puppet masters. Connection?
They were committed hardliners, surely!
Thomas Victor names the NOKO leaders removed in his thread:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1003417319232552960.html
They don’t like Big Mac’s😎
Maybe we could interest them in KFC.
♯♪♫Two all beef patties, special sauce, cheese, kimchi, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun ♪♫
Ha……virtually everything in Korea has Kim Chee in it….
But…. drink a little So Ju…..and Wah La…..no worries….
Could it be that the 3 that were replaced were actually eliminated awhile ago?
that was a T Wictor theory a few weeks back
Good question. I immediately wondered if they were invited to do self-terminate or just lined up against the wall.
Exactly.
Well, in the final days or weeks of a dictatorship, and you know you have enemies that can or may ruin your possible upcoming good life, you’d want to get rid of them while you still have that option.
Sometimes it would seem we need that option here. What was that movie where you had 24 hours to do what you wanted and not be punished?
Just sayin…..
Or mashed into Norkburgers by tons of rock ,volcanic ash and snow-back in September..
Wow. This is happening just days before POTUS is scheduled to go to Singapore. Big deal indeed!
👍🏻👨🏼👍🏻
PDJT gives it 2 thumbs up.
Yep. As we have seen before in dictatorships the military often takes control when they feel the leader is going the wrong direction. This could be a pre-emptive strike by Kim.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But for the right reasons.
Or encouraged and assisted by friends?
It would be interesting indeed if the information of their “lack of flexibility” came from us in the Pompeo meeting.
I think Kim Jong Un is protecting himself from a coup during his absence at Singapore. A national leader abroad is vulnerable to a coup at home.
I think its a little bit of everyone’s comments so far. Kim is prepping the stage.
Being so conditioned to Kim’s treatment of adversaries, the first thought is, are they still alive?
The lack of an article in KCNA with pictures of the “replaced” officials being shot with ant-tank guns, is a good sign.
Do you think this is the first BOOM that Q refers to, or do you think he’s talking about different events??
BOOM.
BOOM.
BOOM.
BOOM.
A WEEK TO REMEMBER.
DARK TO LIGHT.
BLACKOUT NECESSARY.
Q
Q, we missed you.
There were other changes made to ‘top’ leadership at the WPK plenum last week;
If interested, some truncated biographies of two of the elevated ones.Usually changes are made so that the Supreme Leader firmly controls the gov. especially the military.
Kim Su Gil bio:
“Kim SG became a close adjutant to Kim Jong Un, accompanying the Suryo’ng on numerous military inspections and public events. Kim was part of Choe Ryong Hae’s May 2013 visit to China as Jong Un’s special representative. During the Fall of 2013, Kim Su Gil, like other close KPA aides and advisors to Kim Jong Un, lost one star on his shoulderboards, temporarily demoted back to Major General.
From his position at the MPAF, Kim was one of a group senior DPRK officials involved in the ouster and eventual dismissal and execution of Jang Song Taek in December 2013. Kim was elected to the 13th
Supreme People’s Assembly in March 2014. In May 2014 he was appointed Chief Secretary of the Pyongyang WPK City Committee. One of his first public acts was issuing a public apology along with senior Ministry of People’s Security officials for the collapse of an apartment building in Pyongyang, despite the fact the construction preceded Kim Su Gil’s tenure. In May 2016, Kim was elected a full member of the WPK Central Committee and an alternate (candidate) member of the WPK Political
Bureau.
In May 2018, Kim returned to the uniform military ranks and was appointed Director of the KPA General Political Department. He was also elected a member of the WPK Central Military Commission and promoted to four-star KPA General.”
Ri Yong-gil bio:
“Ri accompanied Kim Jong Un on several field inspections of KPA units. Ri also attended a meeting convened by Kim Jong Un after midnight on 29 March 2013, at which KJU signed orders putting KPA missile units on “stand-by” to potentially attack US and ROK military bases.
Ri was appointed Chief of the KPA General Staff in August 2013. He was removed from office at the first-ever joint expanded meeting of the WPK Central Committee and KPA Party Committee on February 2, 2016. Following his removal from office, Gen. Ri was rumored in international media reports to have been executed for corruption. However, he reappeared during the 7th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in May 2016. He was elected a member of the 7th WPK Central Committee, an alternate member of the WPK Political Bureau and member of the WPK Central Military Commission. Prior to the convocation of the 7th Party Congress, Ri Yong Gil was appointed to his previous position of Director of the KPA General Staff Operations Bureau and concurrently 1st Vice Chief of the KPA General Staff, serving under VMar Ri Myong Su [Ri Myo’ng-su].”
Thank you for the info, A2. Tough to know what to make of it, and current status of either Kim SG or Ri YG, with decades of secrecy in such a bizarre and closed system. Have you drawn any conclusions from this and/or today’s developments?
Any reason to think the letter gave us a heads up?
Not sure…
If I were a dictator, I wouldn’t be comfortable leaving the limit of my control.
If I were a dictator in North Korea, I probably don’t control Singapore.
So, I wouldn’t be comfortable leaving North Korea to go to Singapore.
I would be afraid of everything.
I would even carry my own bottle of water that never leaves my side.
I would worry that every agent from there …were trying to wipe a deadly agent on me or a gas that I might breath…they want me dead…
Dear Mr. President,
I have been seeing a trend associated with you regarding America winning, world change toward the good, and the right and decent prevailing. Your ideas are intriguing to me and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.
/s/ cthulhu
This article that A2 had posted earlier in a comment reply speaks to the steps we should look for to see if NK is really looking to change. The change in people in high places may indicate we are seeing one of those steps taking place:
https://www.aei.org/publication/how-would-we-know-if-north-korea-really-wants-peace/
Sundance,
This is a strange thread…
It reminds me of Myanmar and Cuba when they were first asking for our help.
