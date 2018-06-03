Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses Trey Gowdy, Spygate, Five-Eyes, the IG Report, and the Mirrored Rabbit Hole….

Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appeared earlier today on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing aspects of Spygate etc. WATCH:
.
As CTH shared over a week ago, the investigative focus has shifted toward a larger backstory within the CIA and professional counterintelligence actors, ie. spies. Within this line of inquiry it is dangerous to take current presentations and overlay them against their historic footprint. Inevitably the discussion leads to contradictions and forces the conversation into the world of mirrored halls filled with purposeful disinformation.
Intelligence professionals use words like “tradecraft” to explain the process of lying, manipulation and falsehood construction as a professional skill-set. It is almost impossible to identify the truth in current claims by those who are skilled in dark arts; especially when you accept they are likely holding motives and intentions that might be 180 degrees in the opposite direction from initial appearances.
There’s a blue-zillion ‘spy infiltration theories‘ floating around the internet in various granular forms. A few are solid and possible, but most appear based on abject nonsense and twisted logic.
The Inspector General report on the FBI and DOJ action in the Clinton investigation is due out this week. In my humble opinion it is best to wait and see what discoveries are within the fact-centric report, and the confirmed underlying evidence, before wandering out into the speculative land of mirrored rabbit holes.
Everyone seems to be stepping back a bit. Gowdy, diGenova, et tu?
Di Genova stepping back? I haven’t seen anything to give me that impression. Gowdy revealed his true colors, a total shill for the Deep State, and it’s worrying that Nunes comes to his defense and remains so dependent on him. While I wish Nunes was more forceful and charismatic, I think he cares about the truth and he is the best we’ve got unfortunately. We have the truth and righteousness on our side, but that might not be enough to defeat the Swamp. We’ll see, but I’m not getting my hopes up. I’m confident most of the truth will come out, less confident any of the coup plotters will be held accountable. Thanks Gowdy and Rubio and all the other Deep State shills for running cover for them.
Did you watch DiGenova on Jesse Watters last night? Very subdued.
Agree on your assessment, but hope springs eternal!
Perhaps they have gotten word as to what is in the IG report. Hopefully they are just resting easy that justice is coming. One can only hope at this point.
I did see it, and he was a bit more subdued, but I didn’t see any retreat from him. He agreed with the lib on one thing, that Comey royally screwed up the Hillary investigation and his anmouncement helped Trump, but Joe is still a strong ally of the President.
I despise Gowdy.
Nunes was being very careful to avoid trashing Gowdy. He didn’t agree with him while not completely attacking him. Nunes knows what is going on. He is treading very lightly. Gowdy is one of Nunes seemingly co-operatives so he sees no interest in alienating him at this point. We have to wait and see the next OIG report to determine the temperature of what will happen next. I truly believe that Nunes is one of the good guys and will stay firm and true till the end of this fiasco.
McCarthy on Levin is just discussing Nunes, and describing him as heroic.
Both McCarthy & Limbaugh are slicing and dicing Gowdy and Comey….
As they should. Rooster didn’t crow during Benghazi. He laid an egg. After she heard Rooster crowing in the interview my wife explained it this way, “Gowdy is setting himself up for when he goes back into Justice or private practice.”
No firm or government agency should higher him. Gowdy is either incompetent or bought. Incompetent is the usual lefty excuse so they are not indited for corruption.
More like a capon than a rooster.
“Gowdy is setting himself up for when he goes back into Justice or private practice.”
yes.
His articles at the National Review have been really a pleasure to read (although I might disagree on some of the smaller points). I take great pleasure in sending the articles to Never Trumpers- it really burns them how he has turned around. And they are forced to respect the National Review, so they have to read it.
I think he doesn’t go far enough and doesn’t ask some obvious questions, like in jis most recent article, but he is fairly good. Still, the National Review is flat out awful. I hate giving tjem clicks.
I love the format of Levin’s show. Limbaugh and McCarthy have been informative, interesting and clear on their position. I needed this.
It’s refreshing to hear Levin discuss the issues without reverting back to his usual screaming lectures. Of course, the howling is needed sometimes to convey all of our frustration in situations like this Russia, Russia, Russia nonsense.
I find it interesting that you conclude with “I needed this”. I too felt that way up until the last couple of minutes. Levin asked Limbaugh and McCarthy how they saw this Russia-gate ending. They BOTH concluded that they just thought Mueller would write a report that exonerated the DOJ / FBI and made PDJT look bad. Then, in breathless union, they both concluded that it would “just go away”. I about feel over. My husband said he never saw me so red. How no one is able to step in and stop this travesty is beyond me. The Resist Movement members of the FBI / DOJ (before PDJT’s inauguration) need to be indicted. But Mueller’s team also needs to be stopped and investigated. Republicans can no longer be the party of sitting back and watching democrat corruption fade into the swamp.
I wrote a fairly long post on the Levin show but it didn’t post. Let me say I too was so very upset. I know that McCarthy and Limbaugh know the ways of DC and I wouldn’t be surprised if they are right.
They surmise that Muellar will write a report critical of Trump and his campaign but stop short of saying Trump committed impeachable offenses.
However, what about Horowitz’s 3rd assignment, the investigation into FISA abuse, DOJ and FBI conduct, etc? True, that investigation will take a lot of time but what if it contradicts all the Muellar says about DOJ and FBI behavior?
And what about Huber and his investigation? If he’s for real and will indict the conspirators, then how will the public square that with Muellar’s report.
What do you think. Are the conclusions of these investigations going to crash into one another OR is the swamp so effective they’ve seen to it that all three will simply run on parallel tracks, that none of them will accuse any people in high places of high crimes?
Nunes is a true patriot.
I posted this earlier: My take on this interview(take it worth a grain of salt)- Confirmation that Trey Gowdy does not want the DOJ or FBI to be permanently tarnished by this scandal and thereby views everything in that prism of rainbows and unicorns when hearing about these 2 amazing institutions. Nunes respectfully disagrees. They went to 2 briefings where absolutely no paperwork was produced (wonder why) and the talking heads instead pushed the usual mantra about how this was some horrible misunderstanding , can you please let it go. Gowdy wants to let it go, Nunes does not. It’s exactly as it was framed before. The people investigating this in the DOJ are part of the criminal group. It is impossible to do a proper investigation. So they will obfuscate until the very end. Nunes needs contempt charges to get those documents. It’s patently absurd now. And Gowdy can suck lemons until the cows come home- those documents will show the truth- that the DOJ and FBI have seriously rotten elements to them.
Exactly. The leadership of the DOJ/FBI became the enemy within.
As does the judiciary.
I think you are right. Gowdy is a huge disappointment recently. Some Congresscritters are admitting that the this was a a conspiracy to “spy” on the Trump campaign, but the Truth may be worse. It now appears that the “spys” were actually trying to CREATE some appearance of ‘Russian Collusion’ even if none existed. The whole operation from Crossfire Hurricane to the Mueller Investigation looks to have been a “Leak Fest” to provide “Accusations and Innuendos” to the Libtard Propaganda Machine Media. All have failed and the Desperation Factor on the Left has gone ballistic. “Nazi and Fascist” is now openly accused. In their ignorance they ignore that Trump is REDUCING the size, power, and authority of the Fe(de)ral Govt to interfere and control the States and the People.
This drives the Elitist Totalitarians & the Media Propaganda Machine mad-dog crazy.
Gowdy (at best) loves his idea of what the Doj & FBI should be, but I think he has lost his mind and refuses to recognize and admit what they have become – ‘KBG-Lite’ against anyone the “Deep State” considers an “Enemy of the (Deep) State”.
President Trump is exposing it all, mostly by just standing tall, and making them expose themselves.
Wasn’t the President himself the first to describe it as his being framed? So yes, not just spies in the campaign, but also not just an effort to create the perception of collusion. Sedition and treason in trying to rig a presidential election, trying to disrupt the new administration and creating the false narrative that collusion is even a crime so as to indict and convict the new president in a soft coup. Not just spying; Sedition and Treason.
Along the way there has been at least one murder –Seth Rich– and great theft: $17 million to a Special Counsel. Which, of course, if he was actually following the law and finding the crime, would have already seated Barry and Hillary in prison cells.
Sounds like a Ben Rhodes/Mohammed O. Brennan Production, and a cast of characters looking for a play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Smith goes to Washington and they crush him. When it’s time for honesty, the Gowdys of the world circle their wagons and tell Mr. Smith, “This is the way it is and we do it for the sake of our democracy and the people. We wouldn’t want them to lose faith in their government. It’s for their own good we do this.”
I hate them.
Nunes refuses to refute Gowdys spin?
Bob, read the CTH post on Devin’s interview with Maria. Devin called out Rooster. Just did not call Rooster corrupt.
playing nice.
Nunes bent over backwards to follow the 11th Commandment and not directly insult Gowdy. It would have been easy to blast Gowdy but Nunes stuck on point with the DOJ and relevant issues. Bravo!
I think he spent too much time explaining Mr. Gowdy and could have been firmer in his disagreement.
Agree with you Mark. He knew the question was coming and seemed unprepared.
What is the Awan Bros. Doing Behind Trey Gowdy?
That is not an Awan behind Gowdy. It was debunked ages ago. If you think about it, why would an IT contractor be sitting in a seat filled by a staffer? He also looks nothing like the Awan guy… other than the color of his skin.
I guess all Indians look alike. Huh. I would call you an idiot but I was told that was bad form.
Again… I could care less what Nunes thinks of Gowdy.
Howdy is a fraud. A complete fraud.
Just remember this… Howdy opened an investigation of how the Trump Team handled Rob Porter…
and did absolutely nothing of how the FBI handled the Cruz (florida school shooter) situation
Excellent point! The Cruz shooting deserves a through investigation!
It is almost like they “want” these things to happen……
I think Gowdy wants a job in the fbi or some doner is paying him off not sure but something is up
Indeed, the way Gowdy is acting it seems he thinks he will be walking into the DOJ building one day to music and fanfare.
TG evidently doesn’t think the American public deserves the facts. I could not disagree more vehemently.
Even if the facts further diminish the public support for the FISA process and our “justice” system, they must be revealed. The fate of the Republic depends on it. A Government by and for the people cannot flourish if the people are denied the facts concerning the way their government is operating.
All I know is I am ready.
During the lull, I caught up on spring cleaning, brought my Mom’s remains home and buried here in Illinois with Dad, just had long awaited female surgery Thursday, and I am feeling good and healing well.
My 37th anny is on the 6th and I have put no commitments on June’s calendar.
The first IG report may or may not be watered down from original form, but it’s probably more than we would have ever seen had PDJT not won. There should be enough info to gives up more dots. You can never have too many dots. Plus reports to follow after that.
I think most of us are ready and will handle the new insight with flying colors. Cheers to all my fellow patriots.
Sorry to hear about your loss. I hope your recovery is speedy and that your wish of transparency and justice is granted!
Happy anniversary LBB.
Life has a way from time to time of letting us know the small stuff really does not matter…and it is all small stuff.
Thank you for sharing.
I am so sorry to hear that your mom passed away LBB….
LikeLiked by 1 person
You sound like one amazing lady! Thanks for putting things into perspective.
RIP your mom, happy anniversary and glad you’re recovering.
Sundance said,
“In my humble opinion it is best to wait and see what discoveries are within the fact-centric report, and the confirmed underlying evidence, before wandering out into the speculative land of mirrored rabbit holes.”
I’m not sure exactly what SD means here, but I’ll say this…
We aren’t getting any leaks to prepare the public for the idea that Comey, and gang are about to be indicted. Nor is there any leaks to the MYT, and WaPo pushing stories of politically motivated prosecutions coming from the Trump administration.
I would recommend that everyone prepare their exceptions accordingly.
Let me clarify, I’m saying to take a wait, and see attitude
If nothing comes of it, something still comes of it: Rosenstein is still around.
I think lots of good people are really afraid to blow this wide open. This was a cunning assault on democracy. As we all know leftists are born liars…and, sadly, they can lie with impunity at this stage of history.
Stunningly, the Left has lied, gaslighted, propagandized for over a year to damage Trump, to destroy the people that voted for him. They do not believe in either democracy no a republican form of government.
Byron York has another piece on Flynn that shows what kind of people these are:
….
Now, with the Trump lawyers’ memo leaked to the New York Times, it seems clear that all the key players in the Flynn affair, including the president himself, were aware of the FBI’s assessment in real time. And the president’s knowledge — that the agents did not think Flynn lied, plus strong hints that the investigation was actually over — underlay Trump’s Feb. 14, 2017, statement to Comey that, “I hope you can see your way to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.” Trump’s lawyers argue that the president had no intention to obstruct an investigation he thought was finished.
….
Plus the DoJ stonewalled PT. Yates did her part in pouring gasoline on the fire. The result being that the Left created a situation for new President where he and his staff didn’t have the full information. Leftists don’t believe in peaceful transition of power.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trump-lawyers-reveal-previously-unknown-evidence-in-michael-flynn-case?platform=hootsuite
The IG report is on June 11th now….I think, not sure.
Hillary’s emails. Google has lots of headlines that say “The Complete Timeline of Hillary Clinton’s Emails”. But it isn’t complete yet. Not by a long shot. The IG Report is just the beginning.
Weekly Update: The Latest on Clinton Emails on Weiner Laptop Court Fight
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/weekly-updates/weekly-update-latest-clinton-emails-weiner-laptop-court-fight/
Judicial Watch is our best chance of ever finding out the details of what happened…maybe sometime in the year 2035. JMO.
I would believe Judicial Watch long before I would
believe Goggle. Goggle is up to it’s Oogle in helping
Obumhole overthrow our government loaded with
communist activists.
Devin Nunes is a goldfish swimming upstream against a school of sharks.
The rest of them desperately want this whole thing to just go away. Fat chance.
Wonder what the over/under is on the DOJ-IG report getting publicly released at 4PM ET this Friday. Followed by a series of Sunday current events shows for the ages.
My theory…from today’s Presidential Daily Thread.
SublimeZ says:
June 3, 2018 at 1:17 pm
Yes, he screwed the pooch on Benghazi. But here’s something to ponder…
EVERYONE was against him (Oval, DOJ, FBI and Uniparty)
The 2 Gowdy interviews just didn’t seem right, especially after POTUS retweeted his statement. All the while Nunes said nothing.
Their only defense will be that this is a political attack by Republicans. Gowdy took that away. I totally understand the Battered Conservative Syndrome, struggle with it myself. However, this interview made my day.
If I’m wrong, I’ll eat all the crow y’all can dish out.
Reply to SublimeZ (10:41) I reluctantly agree with your comment regarding Gowdy. The Deepstate’s fallback response will always be “Trump is using his position to go after his political opponents”. Gowdy now takes that position somewhat away, when and if the Inspector Generals report comes out and amounts to anything.
Write to him with your support. They really are sharks…teeth baring, vicious and monstrous. Nunes is the good man fighting the good fight. Let’s support him totally. Let him know.
I believe the FBI started to investigate the Trump campaign when Gen. Flynn joined the campaign in 2015. Halpern had outed Gen. Flynn for sitting next to a Russian author at a dinner. Flynn was also fired by Obama because of his opinions on Russian.
When he is talking about the State Department, by this time it is the John Kerry State Department. Somewhere else today I heard Sid Vicious Blumenthal’s name bandied about. That part ought to get interesting, and come on, who wouldn’t want to see Lurch behind bars.
SPYGATE:
AMAZING THREAD THAT PULLS IT ALL TOGETHER
There is an origin story for everything. And so, to understand the origins of SpyGate, we must first go back a few years.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1002981958509584385.html
The origin of spygate is simple. Obama was elected.
From that point on, he has been spying on Americans of all sorts. Probably hasn’t stopped. And he was using the full force of government against his political enemies.
That is just who he is.
There are apparently many from Barry’s administration who still have their security clearances. Does this also include Barry, ValJar, Hillary, Podesta, Rhodes, Abedin and several others? Many others? If so, then YES, of course, NOTHING has changed for this non-American, Kenyan-born foreign-agent continuing to spy on everyone … EVERYONE … that U.S. intelligence resources are able to
Honest to God, I think my head’s going to blow up!!
This isn’t a spy novel, it’s a SERIES of books!! How many do you think it’ll take to tell the story by the time this is over??
Jun 3 2018
1440
Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: 5a7e3c No.1620282 📁
Jun 3 2018 14:58:29 (EST)
BOOM.
BOOM.
BOOM.
BOOM.
A WEEK TO REMEMBER.
DARK TO LIGHT.
BLACKOUT NECESSARY.
Q
DRINK
MORE
OVALTINE
I never touch that stuff.
Q always seems to be training people to accept things they shouldn’t. “Trust the plan.” “Blackout necessary.” “Trust Sessions” – despite fact that POTUS says he was disappointed by the recusal – thus by implication we should set aside the President’s expression of his own views. I think Q is a dead end, a wrong turn, a fount of bad advice, and an enemy of POTUS pretending otherwise.
Dig deeper. Remember that when President Trump is dissatisfied with people in his administration they are very quickly gone. The President has also given credibility to Q through his own posts. Do more research. I don’t know where you are getting your info from but it definitely is contrary to what I am discovering.
Just a warning that came recently. Avoid listening to Jerome Corsi or Alex Jones if either of them are your source of information. If you don’t understand that go back and examine more Q posts.
I think I’ve heard this Nunes-Bartiromo interview a half-dozen times before. Beyond wearying.
Sundance is too modest. He has laid out the case better than anyone. We’re gonna need a bigger white board.
Thomas Paine
@Thomas1774Paine
Insiders like Flynn, Gritz and myself — we simply know too much. Things that if and when they become public will DWARF anything in the current news cycle. I can guarantee we’re ALL — separately — prepping to open up cans of worms you wouldn’t imagine. Many wheels in motion.
Q like post. Seems to be predicting popcorn shortages.
Can’t wait to read about the chain of custody for the following: DNC SERVER, CROOKED MOBILE DEVICES, AND WEINER LAPTOP!!! Who were ever questioned?
Pray for The Holy Spirit to guide all the white hats, and for Abba to convert hearts and minds of the black hats, or take care of them according to His will.
This is the most serious criminal action ever undertaken in the U.S. government because it was an attempt to steal our democracy. Anyone who thinks the consequences of exposing this crime is worse than the consequences of non-exposure is both stupid and contemptible.
Benjamin Franklin (1706-90). “A lady asked Dr. Franklin Well Doctor what have we got a republic or a monarchy. A republic replied the Doctor if you can keep it.”
Preach it MG.
Nunes’ position seems as strong as ever. He is going to get the documents or the Sword of Damocles is going to fall on the FBI/DOJ/NSA/etc. He is very polite to Gowdy but he dismisses Gowdy’s position. Nunes is a national hero. The movie about him will be the best political movie in the last 80 years. I want my sons to grow up to be dairy farmers.
Thank you for this comment. I was pretty discouraged after hearing Nunes with Maria this morning.
It’s gonna be way more than 1 movie!!
Saw Nunes this am. on her show. Was shocked at how he looked… Never noticed the bags under his eyes or the weariness in his face before. Also got an email two days ago from him, asking for campaign donations (that i deleted as I didn’t know how he got my info). Then I read and heard yesterday that he’s having a real tough re-election fight in CA. So I went to his web page and signed up for his newsletters. We should appreciate his honesty and fighting spirit by donating to his campaign! I am!
Dairy farming is brutal work but a good life. Unfortunately a record number of family dairy farms are exiting the business. It’s about over. Hard to compete with government financed mega diaries that employ illegal aliens and haul feed in from a 100 miles radius but spread the manure on the back 40. Michigan has subsidized dairy expansion to the point they are flooding the entire Midwest with excess milk. Paul Ryan’s family is involved in a huge new dairy in southern Wisconsin that was kicked out of Illinois before they milked their first cow.
In my humble opinion it is best to wait and see what discoveries are within the fact-centric report, and the confirmed underlying evidence, before wandering out into the speculative land of mirrored rabbit holes.
“To know what you know and what you do not know, that is true knowledge.”
Confucius
Trey Gowdy returns a favor. For decades the Mafia worked hard at forming tacit relationships with erstwhile reputable business, lawyers, and, especially, elected politicians. Usually the relationships were intentionally covert and, say, a lawyer, politician, or banker could go years and years without ever being called on by the Mafia do “a small favor” that might well expose their long-term relationship. This was the storied “offer your can’t refuse” and, when made, it was something that you ignored at your peril. So, from time to time, a “scandal” of some sort involved a person who had for years maintained an impeccable public reputation but who was now surprisingly shown to be dirty.
We’re seeing similar things happen now, only they’re happening within our own government. The one thing president Trump has done—virtually by simply being elected it seems—is to apply an enormous amount of “heat” to the Deep State. So now we have the donor-class “conservative” Koch brothers revealing themselves, along with their well-financed Republican “moderates” as being progressives who support open borders and globalism policies that are intentionally aimed at destroying America’s working-classes and middle-classes—policies that are quite far from what people usually associate with Republicanism.
They wouldn’t be doing this unless they were feeling considerable heat from the president and his leadership of the conservative insurgency. We shouldn’t be surprised to find that Trey Gowdy, as he retires to go watch his grass grow, is simply returning a favor.
As some of you know, I am a longtime prolife activist in NC. There is a parallel here.
Every abortion is murder. No matter how old the mother or unborn baby is, no matter what the mother thinks or wants, no matter what circumstances surround the conception of the life the child is being born into.
Everyone who participates in such an action is guilty of murder. Pure and simple. No greater evil than that of taking the life of a defenseless child. Doesn’t matter whether it is legal or not. Everyone who assists, condones, or commits is a murderer and bears that guilt.
But it is legal in this country.
EVERYONE of us can rant and rave about the evil subverting of our constitution and election that took place against our PDJT and may still be ongoing. But as EVIL as they are, they also have to be ILLEGAL. And those LEGAL CRIMES (rather than the moral crimes) must be provable in court.
There are many in all levels of government who are conditioned to do what their leaders tell them and even to ANTICIPATE what to do, without either direct orders or knowledge of what is going on. It is how corporate structures work. Happens EVERYWHERE in EVERY group.
If they are able to get convictions of the central players (and planners) that is ALL we are going to get. PDJT will be saved and the DOJ will be cleansed of those that can be identified and who can be determined to have played significant parts in this. However, it seems to me that as GREAT and HISTORIC a victory that will be, many people are going to be extremely disappointed among our own fellow patriots.
But that is the BEST outcome we will see. In my opinion.
don’t quite agree – to take the pro-life example, which is better, to put some abortionists in jail, or to show the Silent Scream and show the world what this is really about? Trials might follow but they are not the first objective.
Well. what I think should happen and what I think will happen are definitely not the same thing. People assume that so many who are guilty morally also broke the law. That is not necessarily true. In my opinion.
I will be shocked it anyone above Comey, Brennan, Clapper or Yates is even publicly accused, much less charged.
Clapper and Brennan’s spying on Congress has paid off concerning Gowdy and a host of others.
What do they have on Gowdy that would make him turn against his country?
People will talk themselves into many things when their reputation is on the line, when their entire financial world is about to crumble, when their marriage or family will probably collapse if “something” is exposed, when the threat of jail is hanging over their head…
I am NOT excusing Gowdy or any of the others but the thought of having every single thing you, and your loved ones, have done known by people who hate you and will not hesitate to use it against you is pretty overwhelming and THAT is what NSA/CIA/DOJ et al have on just about everyone in DC.
Even Maxine Waters understood what Obama was doing. “Well, you know, I don’t know. And I think some people are missing something here. The president has put in place an organization that contains the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful. That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before.” (Washington Watch 2013)
Think about all the people who have gone into office with such promise and then have suddenly turned and started acting completely differently…it is sobering to realize how Deep the Swamp really is and how many lives it has destroyed!
Until we achieve transparency, this is an open wound on our body politic.. it is no small matter of saving face when the institution entrusted to guard ur most precious intell assets and rule of law openly betrays the American people. Over a year ago the public got access to Judge Rosemary Colllyers 99 p. DoJ Compliance review . The longer the DoJ/ Bureau operates outside their constitutional authority, the more determined and angry citizens become. Matters have progressed to the point nothing short of full disclosures of primary source documents and adoption of The Transparency Doctrine will begin to address the damage done. 25 years of steady decay is not healed in a single day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s hope THIS time some people actually go down.
I remember I think a few weeks ago Trey Gowdy was on another segment with Martha McCallum when she questioned him on the prosecution of the Clinton emails, his quote was “No, that ship has sailed”. He states this on Fox while the IG is still reinvestigating for irregularities in previous investigation. I was shocked then to hear Gowdy say that. So he’s been in this mind frame for a while.
I am surprised that Devin Nunes is not more critical of Gowdy’s statement, after all it was Nunes who went to Trump in the first place to tell him of this infiltration of his campaign.
It’s also hard for me to believe that these statements are because Gowdy loves the FBI and DOJ. If he did, he would want these institutions to be properly taken down and reassembled.
Just sayin’
Nunes still needs Gowdy, and as he reminded us in the interview, he is not an attorney. Sometimes they come in handy.
Nunes needs to find someone else.
Same committee
Technically, the IG is investigating the politicization of the email investigation. Since they are not reinvestigating Clinton, Howdy can say stuff like that. Also, Congress investigated that already. So from that point of view he is correct.
On the otherhand, you can’t assess the politics of the decisions unless you understand the evidence underlying those decisions. So hopefully we should get a second opinion about her crimes.
Unfortunately, they granted sweetheart deals that agreed to the destruction of evidence. That bit of politicization may severely handicap that process.
Seems I remember Sundance had an article on this months ago. More problems for the Clinton campaign and the DNC $84 million money laundering case filed against them last week in federal court. http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/24/bombshell-fec-records-indicate-hillary-campaign-illegally-laundered-84-million/
One is a stylish lawyer. One is a businessman farmer. Common sense tells me to trust the farmer.
That’s all I got!
Think about this, the CIA, by statute, is limited to OVERSEAS ops . Think Brennan. Now connect the dot’s Australian ambassador ,meetings ( set up) overseas, UK intelligence etc etc. The cabal member, Brennan, in order to get his agency involved had to start the op overseas. From there NID ( Clapper), FBI ( Commiey et al) and DOJ & WH all shared the spurious info.
You just know that the President has had enough of this crap. The Mueller thugs are actively going after Don Jr. this won’t sit well with DJT. I believe he pulls out all the stops. The time to save our Republic is nigh.
HEADS UP.
BOMBSHELL TIME.
IMO, Horowitz FBI/DOJ investigation has already issued 30+ indictments & at least 150+ criminal referrals, to the DOJ.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1002535507656519680.html?utm_source=email&utm_medium=alert&utm_campaign=internal
The question has been raised if the President can obstruct justice. The argument seems to be that if the President directs the DOJ to either stop or to start an investigation, that action can be held to be obstruction of justice, especially if the DOJ is investigating the President
However, if the President believes his DOJ is acting in a criminal manner, does he have the inherent authority to initiate an investigation and subsequent prosecution? Since the President is ultimately responsible for the executive branch, clearly power and the authority of the DOJ ultimately resides within the office of the President.
Congressional authority to oversee the DOJ and to impeach the President, but it cannot prosecute the DOJ or the President. Therefore, the President must have the duty and authority to investigate and prosecute the DOJ.
diGenova subdued?
I don’t like to hear that days before the IG report is released.
OF COURSE. How did I miss it?
Horowitz flipped Lisa Page between Jan – March, 2017.
Horowitz started watching Comey’s FBI – and then Mueller’s SC, as soon as it started – 17 May, 2017.
Page was the key THE WHOLE TIME.
Let me explain.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1003295859860070401.html?utm_source=email&utm_medium=alert&utm_campaign=internal
The hysteria over Jeff Sessions is ridiculous.
I can only assume that the ‘Hannity Posse’ is running a deliberate anti-Sessions misinformation campaign, to conceal what’s going on.
Why?
23. AG Sessions is behind the entire takedown.
He set it up.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1002541354335911937.html?utm_source=email&utm_medium=alert&utm_campaign=internal
