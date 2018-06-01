Larry Kudlow Discusses Jobs and Economic Report….

Posted on June 1, 2018 by

Against the backdrop of President Trump’s unapologetic economic muscle flexing, National National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on CNBC to discuss the latest stunningly positive jobs and economic reports.

11 Responses to Larry Kudlow Discusses Jobs and Economic Report….

  1. sundance says:
    June 1, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Pay close attention to what Kudlow says at the tail end of that interview, it’s important.

    Kudlow knew Donald Trump tangentially prior to joining the administration. Kudlow is only recently coming to realize that President Trump means exactly what he says when he makes statement of intent about the U.S. economy and the trade ramifications therein.

    Kudlow is a good soldier, a good advocate, but he too is having to change his own decades-long held outlook of what “free and fair trade” actually means.

  2. SteveC says:
    June 1, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    I really miss the Kudlow fox at the camera pic.

  4. amplifyouredge says:
    June 1, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Starting at 11:00: “Listen to the President …” Our Trade Deals are all about America First! I just keeping smiling — Have a wonderful Friday, Treepers!

  5. milktrader says:
    June 1, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Kudlow the Koala

    😂

  6. stg58animalmother says:
    June 1, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    David’s questions about immigration aggravated me. Larry addressed that well. We still have Americans not working. Let the demand rise and let wages rise for awhile first. Let our value as employees rise a bit, you Wall St bastard.

  7. sundance says:
    June 1, 2018 at 5:10 pm

  8. sundance says:
    June 1, 2018 at 5:13 pm

  9. fleporeblog says:
    June 1, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    This WINNING may only be a preview of what is to come.

    What our President did the other day by asking Wilburine to look at a possible 232 on cars, trucks and parts is going to take WINNING to the Regan days where annual real GDP came it at 7%+.

    I am optimistic as you know but this is based on more than optimism!

