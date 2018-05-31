President Trump Responds to Earlier Comments From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau…

Grab your winnamins and hide the Ju-Ju bones. I thought this was going to be an issue when Prime Minister Trudeau publicly told reporters the content of a private conversation between Vice-President Mike Pence and himself. With incredibly bad diplomatic form, Justin from Canada has not only cemented the Steel and Aluminum tariffs as permanent – but Trudeau has likely destroyed any hope of the U.S. remaining in NAFTA.

The White House has delivered a statement to the media, with a request to ensure authorship is directly and personally cited from President Donald J Trump:

The United States has been taken advantage of for many decades on trade. Those days are over. Earlier today, this message was conveyed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada: The United States will agree to a fair deal, or there will be no deal at all. (link)



For those unfamiliar; this is about as close to an ultimatum as President Donald Trump generally delivers to his adversaries. Look back on his history and you’ll note rarely does Donald J Trump deliver ‘either this / or that’ approaches; it’s just not his style…. He doesn’t bluff. However, when Trump has decided to walk away from a deal, any deal, he delivers the “either/or” right before walking to the door. The final terms hang in the air providing the opposition with a few fleeting moments to reflect prior to exit.

Once DJT exits the room, no deal. Even if the counter-party chases him down the hall with full agreement of terms; doesn’t matter. Once Trump exits, it’s done. Over.

During his public remarks earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau said a DC meeting with President Trump didn’t occur earlier this week because Vice President Mike Pence told the prime minister if they were going to discuss saving NAFTA he must allow a five-year sunset clause to be included in the trade agreement in order for the meeting to even happen. Trudeau called the condition “completely unacceptable” and didn’t go to DC.

NAFTA is as close to dead as it has ever been.

