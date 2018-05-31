President Trump Responds to Earlier Comments From Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau…

Grab your winnamins and hide the Ju-Ju bones. I thought this was going to be an issue when Prime Minister Trudeau publicly told reporters the content of a private conversation between Vice-President Mike Pence and himself. With incredibly bad diplomatic form, Justin from Canada has not only cemented the Steel and Aluminum tariffs as permanent – but Trudeau has likely destroyed any hope of the U.S. remaining in NAFTA.
The White House has delivered a statement to the media, with a request to ensure authorship is directly and personally cited from President Donald J Trump:
The United States has been taken advantage of for many decades on trade. Those days are over. Earlier today, this message was conveyed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada: The United States will agree to a fair deal, or there will be no deal at all. (link)
For those unfamiliar; this is about as close to an ultimatum as President Donald Trump generally delivers to his adversaries. Look back on his history and you’ll note rarely does Donald J Trump deliver ‘either this / or that’ approaches; it’s just not his style…. He doesn’t bluff. However, when Trump has decided to walk away from a deal, any deal, he delivers the “either/or” right before walking to the door. The final terms hang in the air providing the opposition with a few fleeting moments to reflect prior to exit.
Once DJT exits the room, no deal. Even if the counter-party chases him down the hall with full agreement of terms; doesn’t matter. Once Trump exits, it’s done. Over.
During his public remarks earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau said a DC meeting with President Trump didn’t occur earlier this week because Vice President Mike Pence told the prime minister if they were going to discuss saving NAFTA he must allow a five-year sunset clause to be included in the trade agreement in order for the meeting to even happen. Trudeau called the condition “completely unacceptable” and didn’t go to DC.
NAFTA is as close to dead as it has ever been.
Need more winnamins.
Consumer Alert: Currently unlawful to dispense, in Canada.
Macron said that the tariffs on the EU are illegal and that “economic nationalism leads to wars”. Say what? We save Britain and France in WWII and they repay us by joining the EU to gang up on the US, mistreat us, and try to push us around to satisfy their pathetic global agenda. Screw the EU. Let’s make great deals with the UK, Italy and whomever else wants to leave the EU.
Seeing as how British intelligence was involved in “spygate” and the French have not always been our ally, I think they need some “time out” to sit down & think things over, but both countries & the rest of the EU have real population problems that are going towards Muslim and away from Christianity. Our old allies may not be our future allies. So it is good that we have a president who says “fair deal or no deal,” finally!!!
Please remember, the Obama presidency was not friendly to the British people. Remember Obama pushed for remaining in the NWO EU, warning the British not to vote leave, or else. Was that the fault of the American people? Perhaps, as he was voted into office twice. All around the world the system is rigged, we, all the people, are not enemies, it’s not what we want. The British people, particularly of those in Europe, are friends of the US people, but the NWO elements of government are not, just like with President Obama. We should all distinguish between rulers and people. Iran is a good example right now. I have not met an Iranian who does not admire and like the American people. All I can say is, thank god for PDJT. What was happening in the USA, which is being sorted by the POTUS, is embedded elsewhere. Feel for those who have to live under the yoke, but, because of PDJT and those who back him, those outside the USA who have been awakened, live in hope. America first…..
“During his public remarks earlier today, Prime Minister Trudeau said a DC meeting with President Trump didn’t occur earlier this week because Vice President Mike Pence told the prime minister if they were going to discuss saving NAFTA he must allow a five-year sunset clause to be included in the trade agreement in order for the meeting to even happen. Trudeau called the condition “completely unacceptable” and didn’t go to DC.”
FIVE YEARS?!?
That was incredibly generous of DJT, good thing Princess Justina said ‘no’, we dodged a real bullet there.
Five years to wean themselves off of their parasite ways, vs. going cold turkey… and they chose to go cold turkey, lol!
Q is right.
These people are stupid.
Now comes the pain.
