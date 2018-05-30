Secretary Pompeo Meets Kim Yong-Chol in New York To Negotiate DPRK Denuclearization Terms…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began the first meeting with North Korean emissary Kim Yong-chol today in New York. Over the next two days the two leaders are anticipated to discuss terms of North Korean denuclearization and the possibility of a summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yong-chol, is one of the most influential North Koreans outside of the Kim Jong-un family. Premier Kim Yong Chol has been closely involved in with talks with South Korea and is the most senior DPRK official to set foot in the US since 2000.

Over the next two days Secretary Pompeo and Premier Kim Yong-chol are anticipated to discuss the granular details of North Korea giving up all nuclear weapons. There is a great deal of responsibility on the shoulders of Pompeo to ensure clarity of expectations in advance of any further diplomatic meetings.

North Korean’s leader’s right hand man, arrived at a New York apartment near the UN headquarters for a steak dinner meeting shortly after Secretary Pompeo arrived: VIDEO:

Looking forward to meeting with Kim Yong Chol in New York to discuss @Potus potential summit with Chairman Kim. We are committed to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula @StateDept — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 30, 2018

