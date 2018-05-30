Secretary Pompeo Meets Kim Yong-Chol in New York To Negotiate DPRK Denuclearization Terms…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began the first meeting with North Korean emissary Kim Yong-chol today in New York. Over the next two days the two leaders are anticipated to discuss terms of North Korean denuclearization and the possibility of a summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.
Kim Yong-chol, is one of the most influential North Koreans outside of the Kim Jong-un family. Premier Kim Yong Chol has been closely involved in with talks with South Korea and is the most senior DPRK official to set foot in the US since 2000.
Over the next two days Secretary Pompeo and Premier Kim Yong-chol are anticipated to discuss the granular details of North Korea giving up all nuclear weapons. There is a great deal of responsibility on the shoulders of Pompeo to ensure clarity of expectations in advance of any further diplomatic meetings.
North Korean’s leader’s right hand man, arrived at a New York apartment near the UN headquarters for a steak dinner meeting shortly after Secretary Pompeo arrived: VIDEO:
.
Winning.
LikeLiked by 9 people
These are, indeed, amazing times to be alive. Thank you SD and thank you POTUSDJT and Trump Administration.
LikeLiked by 15 people
The pace of this thing is amazing.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I just came in to post similar,
For the first time I am starting to have a difficult time keeping up.
Amazing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
TY for sharing that SD! I was pleasantly surprised by the Ambassador that served under Reagan and both Bushes. It was a fantastic interview in the fact that he seems to understand the players and he is willing to believe that we may see everything negotiated by North Korea 🇰🇵.
Not only denuclearizing but an official end of the Korean War and a reunification of the Peninsula.
He was also right in the fact that China 🇨🇳 cannot be happy with our military presence on land, in the sea and in the air.
I wrote this thread the other day:
I think our President won’t have an issue with getting our men and women out of South Korea 🇰🇷. However, we will not leave Japan 🇯🇵 for the foreseeable future. The Japanese are starting to build their military back up to be offensive again. We need to be there as that buildup continues.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agreed, flep.
Japan has been a Valuable Ally.
https://libguides.gwu.edu/okinawa/militarybases/maps
A Strategic Buttress.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And yet Bloomfield stated that “only Kim Jong Un” has the power to make any of this happen. Wrong! He’s embarrassingly ignorant of who is actually in charge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct! The fail to realize the Dragon 🐉 in the equation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for your comments Flep… always informative.
Such wonderful news regards comments from ambassador…
So hoping for reunification of Korea… the North Koreans are suffering so, and have suffered for far too long
Praying for these negotiations.
Thank God for POTUS… this would not be happening if not for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your absolutely right that without our President, these negotiations wouldn’t be happening. I really believe he wants to make North Korea Great Again for their people.
That will be his selling point to Kim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Korean War has lasted almost seventy years.
My father fought with the Marines in the Chosin Resevoir battle.
He was telling me stories about it more than sixty years ago.
Seems like yesterday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thankfully you have those wonderful memories!
LikeLike
I recently ran across Peter Zeihan (former Stratfor employee.)
Zeihan points out that the US is restructuring our military alliances NOW. Any nation that has economic and Military benefits to the USA will be an ally.
Zeihan believes the Bretton Woods agreement allowed for securing global trade (at US economic expense) where US allies for allowed to have free unhindered trade in exchange for the US military security for the rest of the world (in order to defeat the Soviet Union.)
Once the Cold War ended, George Hebert Walker Bush was preparing to re-write the Bretton Woods agreement but lost his 2nd term bid. As a result, the US got stuck with policing the world with with negative benefit to the USA (as the US bore the cost for securing oil and global trade but had given our allies better trade and tariff deals than
we received from them.) Heck, the US was even providing global security for Chinese oil and exports shipments.
After 24 years of this military cost and disadvantaged trade positions, the American people elected Trump (but Hillary would have removed us from the same underyling problem.)
The US (under Trump) has basically told our allies that the previous security agreements need to be re-written and the US won’t be protecting them unless there is a *direct economic* benefit to the US.
Shinzo Abe and Theresa May get it as they have come with their check book open. Angela Merkel still doesn’t *get it*. When Trump handed Merkel a bill for US protection of Germany, it WASN’T a joke.
If the US doesn’t receive an direct economic benefit that allows for growth of the US economy, we won’t be helping much (example Germany with it’s barely operational fighter force and non-operational sub fleet (6 units.))
Zeehan also believes that US Shale oil and Alaska + Off shore oil drilling is allowing the US to withdraw from the Persian Gulf as we have no economic interest in protecting the Persian Gulf as the USA will be energy independent in 2020.
Zeehan sees 3 probable flash point:
1) Russia into the Eastern Europe before 2022 (when 24 year old population falls 50% from 2016 levels)
2) Persian Gulf. If war flares, World oil prices could climb $150 to $200/barrel, while the US could be pumping oil at half that price. (Plus the US will ship Mexico 12 billion cubic feet of cheap natural gas.)
3) China vs. Japan. Chinese shipping is at great risk & China MUST secure Subic Bay (Philippines) and Cam Rahn Bay (Vietnam) in order to ensure secure Chinese oil shipments. (Japan can take a longer sea tranportation route.)
Only 8% of the US economy is exports shipped to the USA and is the least integrated (most self sufficient nation in the world), unlike Germany at 50% GDP is from exports. And the US does not intend to provide naval protection for free.
Zeehan says the Europeans better start working on a plan to secure oil SOON. US oil imports are withering.
The Japanese will benefit for US protection as long as there are significant economic and military benefits for the USA. (And clearly the USA wants a containment policy for China…)
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was a nice analysis, thanks.
LikeLike
The Russia angle is fascinating.
What a time to be alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like a Boss!
😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
LikeLiked by 7 people
QUOTE:
“Over the next two days Secretary Pompeo and Premier Kim Yong-chol are anticipated to discuss the granular details of where/how NK’s senior leadership will avoid the Hague and live in exile.”
Fixed it for you, SD. No charge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yong-choi: “we demand 2 McDonald’s and 3 Taco Bell franchises, and 1 White Castle to be located in basement of Dear Leader”
Pompeo: “you’ll get nothing, and like it”
LikeLiked by 5 people
HA!!🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
What no Burger King?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Dear Reader no rike frame broir”
LikeLiked by 4 people
BWAHAHAHA 😂😂🤣🤣
🤔🤔
BWAHAHAHA 🤣😂😜😆😆🤣😂😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Last – so funny – hahahahahahahaha! So clever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instead you get this. It beats tree bark burgers:
LikeLiked by 1 person
True!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama enjoyed the occasional bark burger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂😂
LikeLike
Sounds good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankful every day for President Trump–TY Sundance for keeping up to date…Posting you stuff on Tweeter every chance I get..
LikeLiked by 10 people
TY, kinthenorthwest!!
So true!!
We are blessed beyond measure!!
Thank You, Mr. President
Thank You, Sundance
God Bless Them… Every One!!
AMEN
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to stick together…yesterday it was Stormy, now it Roseanne..(no condoning her statement) but I am wondering who is next.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who/whatever they think the herd will follow/react to, I reckon.
The whos’ have to come at them in force. Imho
They’ll pick the individuals off one by one.
No matter…
We will prevail!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The other summit taking place,…..Hashanah
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sorry, but that’s disgusting. I give this woman a lot of credit for backing up her husband and taking a serious interest in an important issue. Plus she is dressed very appropriately.
I used to love the Post but among the reasons I stopped reading it was too much celebrity stuff and too many Never Trumper columnists. I do miss the word games.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If that’s the title page and the words used, I agree. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree wendy. I’m no fan of the KK’s of the celebrity world, but she came with a serious agenda and presented herself in a respectful manner and is being belittled in a very sexist way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She and her husband went waaay off the plantation/reservation. Of course they must be savaged.
LikeLike
Sheesh, tough to keep up with all these “Kims”…..
😀
LikeLiked by 16 people
LOL. 😉 IKR.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My favorite Korean is Ms. Kim Chee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gold
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kim means “gold” 金正恩, and literally means (Gold) righteousness (Jong-un). 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Energy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Righteousness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgive me.. I was referring to…
“”” “””… mine
Definition of kimchi. : a spicy, pungent vegetable dish that consists of one or more pickled and fermented vegetables and especially napa cabbage and radishes with various seasonings (such as garlic, “””red chili pepper, ginger”””, scallions, and anchovy paste) and that is the national dish of South Korea.
&
Definition of chi
: vital energy that is held to animate the body internally and is of central importance in some Eastern systems of medical treatment (such as acupuncture) and of exercise or self-defense (such as tai chi)
In an innocent reply to Paco Loco’ post.. above.
Apologies, If I offended or misunderstood..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, huh,
Very common last name in Korea.
It was a very popular girls’ first name when I was a teenager.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHA!!!
LikeLike
That’s disgusting for the NY Post to put that on their cover.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree. No class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t help but think of that black rapper who turned down participating in the prison reform group. What a high honor it would have been for him, but he listened to Jay Z. Really stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those folks aren’t really interested in solving the problem, only bitching about it…
And making money off of their bitching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t go there
LikeLike
Is that a real? Seriously?….oh my….
LikeLiked by 1 person
FAKE NEWS.
https://pagesix.com/2018/05/30/kim-kardashian-arrives-at-white-house-to-discuss-prison-reform
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the other hand, they did write this: ”It was the commander and cheeks!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, no!
LikeLike
They want to talk to Trump. They are coming to him.
Obama brought them in to bring — whatever, to lend more luster to the Obama aura.
LikeLike
I hope I don’t sound insulting, but I think John Goodman would do a great version of Pompeo. He even has a somewhat similar voice and plain-speaking style.
But no idea what his politics is… I can only assume Left. 😑
LikeLike
I can see Goodman doing a pretty good version of Kim Karnastian also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec Pompeo is younger than John Goodman.
And personally…I think Pompeo is better-looking than Goodman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahaha Naturally! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Father in heaven, HOLY is your Name.
Your Kingdom come, and Your will be done,
On Earth as it is in Heaven.
We pray for these negotiations between the Trump Administration and the Kim Regime.
We trust that You are still on the throne, and Prayer changes things.
By Your HOLY Name,
Amen
LikeLiked by 17 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN
LikeLiked by 4 people
Praise God from whom all blessings flow. I too will be praying for these men during these negotiations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It might not be a shock to Premier Kim Yong-chul himself, but his security escorts are probably a bit overwhelmed in NYC…. just saying.
LikeLiked by 19 people
They did not look like the usual North Korean soldier I see in the news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Long tailed cats…
In a room full of rockin’ chairs….
LikeLiked by 3 people
They actually have electricity in New York. And food.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
….They actually have electricity in New York. And food…..
Not to worry, DeBozo will get rid of it soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least he put a jacket on; in the airport he went without.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noticed that as well.
LikeLike
I can’t believe how tall they are…look out towers….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.. they were not prepared to see a prime grade 16 oz aged rib eye steak.
It was indeed overwhelming… even more so when the baked Alaska showed up.
The Premier is likely taking back a carry on bag filled with Quarter Pounders with Cheese. Too bad they weren’t in SoCal. He could have taken a box filled with In’N’Out Double Doubles with cheese and raw/grilled onions. THAT would have assured peace in the Korean Peninsula.
“In-N-Out…In-N-Out…That’s what a hamburger is all about!” 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Baked Mount Mantap?
Hehe…🕶
LikeLike
It is now reported in the Korean and Japanese press, that Sec Pompeo specifically asked that US/UN Nuclear experts view the dismantling of Mt Montap and was refused as were other requests for the same. Only Journo-dummies allowed.
Recently reported is that North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Research Center; Possible Preparation for Reprocessing Campaign in Early May?
https://www.38north.org/2018/05/yongbyon053018/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, a Baked Mount Mantap would make a great new NOKO dessert. A cross between a Baked Alaska and a S’more…!!!!
LikeLike
And a day-glow burp or two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG!!!!!
LikeLike
So Kim has a microwave?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha!!!!
LikeLike
Oh, my! That reminds me of Amtrak food!!!! You know, overcooked rubber hamburgers, steaming, but maybe the new NOKO Gourmet Punk?
LikeLike
You bet!!! 44th Street between 1st and 2nd is Hell with parking.
My first day in NYC at my new architectural intern job started as a disaster. I got so mixed up inside Grand Central, I took a cab to exactly where that One UN Plaza hotel is there now. So, that was stupid in the first place, as GC is two blocks away from the destimation.
The driver never told me to get out on the curbside…and Whoosh!!!! A gigantic Lincoln took the entire door off!!!!
Some bigwig Texan was on his way to NY Hospital to have elective surgery, and was PISSED!
But I noticed he was only yelling at the driver, so I dumped $5 over the back of the seat and slithered out the curbside back door.
Needless to say, my first day on the job didn’t start very smoothly…oh well.
LikeLike
Bin…. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Puddy…I consider this a public service announcement!!! 🤗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just reading your email now. How’s that for service! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are BEYOND AWESOME….billions served, or scratched!!!!!
TY, Puddy!!!
😸
LikeLike
They were more than happy the share the load with Federal backup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now we find out what they had for dinner tonight. Pompeo is awesome!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Allegedly, when asked what they had for dinner, Sec Pompeo said “American beef”. 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
With 🥢😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Secretary Pompeo emanates confidence and a man in control. We are in good hands. I hope he can find time to clean out all of the Commies inside State and bring in new patriotic blood.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And maybe a nice beverage to wash down the anti-worming medication?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL MEN!!! REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheese! 😁
LikeLike
Spook to spook bonding puts them at ease. Lets them get down to the important stuff.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Awesome. Trump really serious hiring good people and good negotiator. Sessions not so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patience, Daniel Son. The Sessions pieces are required to be “off-screen” for the moment. Timing is -everything-. Patience..
LikeLike
Wonder what Rex is thinking tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is ok being out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was thinking that too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the first video @ :49 you can hear one of the reporters ask “Are you all going crash and burn sir?”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard it. Disgusting…the US press are completely without decorum, manners or brains.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It looked to me as if Pompeo made one reply and ignored the rest. They are beyond disgusting. I’m sure any Korean reporters are intelligent and respectful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this were Secretary Clinton, we would be selling him nuclear weapons. And some White Water property.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not to mention pork belly futures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would not be happening w/ HRC
North Korea would still be C_A controlled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 14 people
Pam great 👍 job as always with this great tweets!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Pam is always on top of her game, she will NEVER let us Treepers down….Thanks Pam!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“….and that right there, Yong-choi, is the street that Donald Trump can walk out into the middle of – and SHOOT somebody – and his Deplorables would still love him….”
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Classic!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Having a fit of laughter, by far one of the best posts this week!🤗
LikeLike
It would depend on who he shot, anyone from Obozzo, Killary, Lynched, Gaty-Yates, Comical-Comey, Braindead-Brennan, etc would be cheered from on high.
LikeLike
👏👏👏
LikeLike
Pres. Trump KNEW that the Norks would be completely floored by New York City: even Americans who aren’t used to it can be overwhelmed by the size of the place. And, like the lady said, there is so much food and abundance everywhere!!!!
So he shrewdly is adding the NYC Overwhelm Factor to the scales: “See, little guys? don’t you want to play nice and have a Nice Life, like we do?” Brilliant!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo is showing them what NoKo can look like soon too…skyscrapers, nice restaurants with American beef all in exchange for their fireworks.
LikeLike
Trump brings the North Koreans on his home ground; where he can dazzle with food, views and power. Pompeo is the perfect host.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like fun!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, it looks to me that Kim Young-Chol may be staying at the One UN Millennium Hilton, possibly in the Presidential Suite I designed for the hotel two years ago. Modern historic building right across the street from the UN. Kevin Roche designed. Very corporate. The suite directly overlooks the upper floors of the Glass Menagerie.
The shiny bars of light from the living room are floors at the UN.
Soaking tub on the East River.
Master bedroom overlooking Manhattan South.
Hopefully, history will be made!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Awesome work WSB… quite talented your are !
My late husband was an architect… not on this grand a scale though.
Kudos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How lovely! So sorry you are apart. A truly unique breed!!!!!!! A very introspective group!
Thank you for the good words!
A truly unique view of New York from the Millennium. I always think of North By Northwest being up in that suite!
It looks like they had a private dinner in the hotel as well. Maybe up on the club floor!
NYC is always a great place to have a meeting!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW!!!
DID You Really!!!
WOW!!!
Full Marks, WSB!!
STUNNING!!!
🎩🎩🎩🎩
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY! A bit more corporate than usual, but that is what the property required! It is all about the view!
LikeLike
Amazing….beautiful design work….!!! I love the repetition of all the 90 degree angles…hmm…maybe I’ll drop by the thrift store & get some Reader Digest books & spray paint them a creamy white…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good thinking! Those happen to be marble, but paint would actually work just as well!!!!!
😁
LikeLike
Did you notice the TV is on CNN….ha, ha….
again beautiful job…
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I finally saw the photos, I had a thought to photoshop the red Chinese flower arrangements out and this one to RSBN!!! Haven’t gotten to it yet! 😎
LikeLike
BTW, all top gangster NK officials usually stay there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The UN Plaza has been THE hotel for all suspect individuals visiting the UN. Most of them because they may be considered international criminals but have safe passage across the street to neutral territory at the UN! LOL!
I once met a man from Kazakhstan in the hallway! Goodness knows!
LikeLike
Is the sofa behind the bed long enough for one of the tall security guys to sleep on? Think they’ll draw straws for which guard sleeps at the end of the bed love seat?
That would be a perfect photoshop….
I also noticed your little splash of red floral in each setting…nice…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So funny!!!!!! I am amazed you picked up on that.
I took down all of the walls in the master bedroom suite and floated a California King bed with double-sided sofa back headboard.
On the other side is that attached twin-size settee (so, it would fit two North Koreans 72″ tall!) , which is four feet away from floor to ceiling windows overlooking the UN.
A great place to sit with a bottle of champagne!
But all of the furniture in that bedroom is modular so if the suite can be rented for a hospitality suite, the bed pieces store in the locked master bathroom, and the entire apartment can be used for parties or meetings with the powder room and office/coatroom.
Voilà.
LikeLike
You need to post pics of your work in the Open Thread….
Some people spend their time gazing at fine artwork. Me, I can spend hours gazing at rooms/homes seeing what works and critiquing what is not quite right…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh…then do not look too closely!!!!! Nothing is ever perfect! Especially if you are not there for the photo shoot. You are a designer as well?
LikeLike
Reply button disappeared below….yes I am or was before kids, but probably more decorator. My big claim to fame was a room setting in a Sear’s window covering Idea Book 34 years ago…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it! Post on the open thread tommorow!
LikeLike
Fantastic job, WSB!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So sweet of you, thank you! If I were Kim, this is the one rom I would request! BIG corner suite!
LikeLike
Imagine Kim’s eyes bulging at a city with night lights!
Fantastic job, WSB!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for the enthusiasm, BKR.
Could you imagine being in a city of light all night like NYC and have Micky D Franchise party favors at each table setting?
I can just imagine PT taking Lil Kim under his wing and all he would have to do is remind him that Kim would really be In God’s grace to encourage his people to strive for such riches.
Sometimes it just blows my mind what a teacher President Trump is. Being in his profession, I understand the mindset of building something from a dream.
And we are able to watch this real time! A new city of light …NOKO!!! Sounds like a neighborhood in NYC. LOL!
LikeLike
Your work is amazing!
I love architecture and design.
LikeLike
You like that steak dinner? There’ll be plenty more where thst came from…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I pray they see what can be their future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the contrary Sundance, its on the shoulders of this nork and rocket man to not play game with DJT! I’m sure that was made clear by Pompeo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the left and the media can’t stand it that Trump is successful and making headway. They are so full of hatred and self loathing that even President Trump is 100% successful, they will spin it and lie about any success achieved. So far Trump truly has been masterful maneuvering this North Korean peace summit…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Curt, Fortunately, both the left and the media are endangered species.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throw in establishment Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may be important or mean nothing at all, but judging by the dinner photo, Sec Pompeo has only Andrew Kim with him, the CIA guy who, with former Director Pompeo, set up the special unit on NK and helped to get Kim3 to agree to talk. No State department folks unless they were cropped out of the photo. Significant only because the State people are usually included in these events, though maybe the State Dept specialists are all busy in Singapore and SK.
LikeLiked by 2 people
State Dept still being cleaned up… Pompeo now has Gina’s help to get rid of all the rogue C_A folks in State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-30/cia-undermines-north-korea-summit-leaking-report-media-asset-0
LikeLike
The identity of the reporter who helped break the story also raises serious questions about whether or not a faction within the CIA deliberately attempted to undermine diplomatic efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. According to NBC News, the report was leaked to none other than NBC national security reporter Ken Dilanian, known as “The CIA’s Mop-Up Man.”
In 2014, The Intercept reported on Ken Dilanian’s correspondence and relationship with the CIA while Dilanian was a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
————————–
Rogue C_A is Deep State’s greatest tool…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wikileaks has also pointed out Dilanian’s agency connection and his pushing of the “Trump-Russia” collusion narrative, tweeting: “CIA’s ‘mop up man’ Ken Dilanian is the NBC ‘reporter’ used to channel claim about president Putin + US election.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unbelievable.
LikeLike
Just came across that article…here’s the article that article draws from:
https://disobedientmedia.com/2018/05/cia-undermines-north-korea-summit-by-leaking-report-to-media-asset/
I guess the CIA isn’t letting old habits die so quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The two NoKo bodyguards, the only ones wearing shades, look like identical twins — maybe out a a NoKo Brave New World creche??
I wonder what their thoughts are after seeing the sights of NYC and fine dining in what looks like the penthouse dining room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moscow trained.
LikeLike
Even partial denuking, halting ICBM tests, information exchanges and talks are a huge advance. USA! Peace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK my take:
Kim family crony gangster and US sanctioned, Kim Yong-chol is on a shopping trip. He wants to suss out whether the US-side can offer a better deal than the Chinese. His boss, Fatty Kim 3, received over 400K worth of personal goods (bribes) when he visited Beijing and an earful on how China can help their economic development (that is in dire straits) as long as Kim can get the US (and member states of the UN) to lift sanctions. De-nuking is a distant and eventually unrealizable goal (main sticking point re DPRK-re Kim dynasty security concerns).
China and Xi so far have had the advantage considering past history ( % of trade share and shared ideology and treaty obligations) and continued sanctions violations. Kim3 is upping the ante by the US ‘talks’. It gets China to increase the favorable terms and other sticking points to the NK advantage.
Let us see.
LikeLike