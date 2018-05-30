Secretary Pompeo Meets Kim Yong-Chol in New York To Negotiate DPRK Denuclearization Terms…

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began the first meeting with North Korean emissary Kim Yong-chol today in New York.  Over the next two days the two leaders are anticipated to discuss terms of North Korean denuclearization and the possibility of a summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Pompeo arriving like a boss

Kim Yong-chol, is one of the most influential North Koreans outside of the Kim Jong-un family.  Premier Kim Yong Chol has been closely involved in with talks with South Korea and is the most senior DPRK official to set foot in the US since 2000.

Over the next two days Secretary Pompeo and Premier Kim Yong-chol are anticipated to discuss the granular details of North Korea giving up all nuclear weapons.  There is a great deal of responsibility on the shoulders of Pompeo to ensure clarity of expectations in advance of any further diplomatic meetings.

North Korean’s leader’s right hand man, arrived at a New York apartment near the UN headquarters for a steak dinner meeting shortly after Secretary Pompeo arrived: VIDEO:

  1. Maquis says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Winning.

  2. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    These are, indeed, amazing times to be alive. Thank you SD and thank you POTUSDJT and Trump Administration.

  3. Bob Thoms says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    The pace of this thing is amazing.

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 30, 2018 at 10:59 pm

      TY for sharing that SD! I was pleasantly surprised by the Ambassador that served under Reagan and both Bushes. It was a fantastic interview in the fact that he seems to understand the players and he is willing to believe that we may see everything negotiated by North Korea 🇰🇵.

      Not only denuclearizing but an official end of the Korean War and a reunification of the Peninsula.

      He was also right in the fact that China 🇨🇳 cannot be happy with our military presence on land, in the sea and in the air.

      I wrote this thread the other day:

      I think our President won’t have an issue with getting our men and women out of South Korea 🇰🇷. However, we will not leave Japan 🇯🇵 for the foreseeable future. The Japanese are starting to build their military back up to be offensive again. We need to be there as that buildup continues.

      • LafnH20 says:
        May 30, 2018 at 11:10 pm

        Agreed, flep.
        Japan has been a Valuable Ally.

        https://libguides.gwu.edu/okinawa/militarybases/maps

        A Strategic Buttress.

      • helix35 says:
        May 30, 2018 at 11:36 pm

        And yet Bloomfield stated that “only Kim Jong Un” has the power to make any of this happen. Wrong! He’s embarrassingly ignorant of who is actually in charge.

      • phoenixRising says:
        May 30, 2018 at 11:41 pm

        Thanks for your comments Flep… always informative.
        Such wonderful news regards comments from ambassador…
        So hoping for reunification of Korea… the North Koreans are suffering so, and have suffered for far too long

        Praying for these negotiations.
        Thank God for POTUS… this would not be happening if not for him.

        • fleporeblog says:
          May 30, 2018 at 11:43 pm

          Your absolutely right that without our President, these negotiations wouldn’t be happening. I really believe he wants to make North Korea Great Again for their people.

          That will be his selling point to Kim.

      • All Too Much says:
        May 31, 2018 at 12:02 am

        The Korean War has lasted almost seventy years.
        My father fought with the Marines in the Chosin Resevoir battle.
        He was telling me stories about it more than sixty years ago.
        Seems like yesterday.

      • Bill says:
        May 31, 2018 at 12:33 am

        I recently ran across Peter Zeihan (former Stratfor employee.)
        Zeihan points out that the US is restructuring our military alliances NOW. Any nation that has economic and Military benefits to the USA will be an ally.

        Zeihan believes the Bretton Woods agreement allowed for securing global trade (at US economic expense) where US allies for allowed to have free unhindered trade in exchange for the US military security for the rest of the world (in order to defeat the Soviet Union.)

        Once the Cold War ended, George Hebert Walker Bush was preparing to re-write the Bretton Woods agreement but lost his 2nd term bid. As a result, the US got stuck with policing the world with with negative benefit to the USA (as the US bore the cost for securing oil and global trade but had given our allies better trade and tariff deals than
        we received from them.) Heck, the US was even providing global security for Chinese oil and exports shipments.

        After 24 years of this military cost and disadvantaged trade positions, the American people elected Trump (but Hillary would have removed us from the same underyling problem.)

        The US (under Trump) has basically told our allies that the previous security agreements need to be re-written and the US won’t be protecting them unless there is a *direct economic* benefit to the US.

        Shinzo Abe and Theresa May get it as they have come with their check book open. Angela Merkel still doesn’t *get it*. When Trump handed Merkel a bill for US protection of Germany, it WASN’T a joke.

        If the US doesn’t receive an direct economic benefit that allows for growth of the US economy, we won’t be helping much (example Germany with it’s barely operational fighter force and non-operational sub fleet (6 units.))

        Zeehan also believes that US Shale oil and Alaska + Off shore oil drilling is allowing the US to withdraw from the Persian Gulf as we have no economic interest in protecting the Persian Gulf as the USA will be energy independent in 2020.

        Zeehan sees 3 probable flash point:
        1) Russia into the Eastern Europe before 2022 (when 24 year old population falls 50% from 2016 levels)

        2) Persian Gulf. If war flares, World oil prices could climb $150 to $200/barrel, while the US could be pumping oil at half that price. (Plus the US will ship Mexico 12 billion cubic feet of cheap natural gas.)

        3) China vs. Japan. Chinese shipping is at great risk & China MUST secure Subic Bay (Philippines) and Cam Rahn Bay (Vietnam) in order to ensure secure Chinese oil shipments. (Japan can take a longer sea tranportation route.)

        Only 8% of the US economy is exports shipped to the USA and is the least integrated (most self sufficient nation in the world), unlike Germany at 50% GDP is from exports. And the US does not intend to provide naval protection for free.

        Zeehan says the Europeans better start working on a plan to secure oil SOON. US oil imports are withering.

        The Japanese will benefit for US protection as long as there are significant economic and military benefits for the USA. (And clearly the USA wants a containment policy for China…)

    • All Too Much says:
      May 30, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      The Russia angle is fascinating.
      What a time to be alive.

  5. M33 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Like a Boss!
    😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

  6. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    QUOTE:

    “Over the next two days Secretary Pompeo and Premier Kim Yong-chol are anticipated to discuss the granular details of where/how NK’s senior leadership will avoid the Hague and live in exile.”

    Fixed it for you, SD. No charge.

  7. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Thankful every day for President Trump–TY Sundance for keeping up to date…Posting you stuff on Tweeter every chance I get..

    • LafnH20 says:
      May 30, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      TY, kinthenorthwest!!
      So true!!

      We are blessed beyond measure!!

      Thank You, Mr. President
      Thank You, Sundance

      God Bless Them… Every One!!
      AMEN

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        May 30, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        We need to stick together…yesterday it was Stormy, now it Roseanne..(no condoning her statement) but I am wondering who is next.

        • LafnH20 says:
          May 31, 2018 at 12:11 am

          Who/whatever they think the herd will follow/react to, I reckon.

          The whos’ have to come at them in force. Imho
          They’ll pick the individuals off one by one.

          No matter…
          We will prevail!!!

  8. Bob Thoms says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    The other summit taking place,…..Hashanah

  9. M33 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I hope I don’t sound insulting, but I think John Goodman would do a great version of Pompeo. He even has a somewhat similar voice and plain-speaking style.
    But no idea what his politics is… I can only assume Left. 😑

  10. Newt Love says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Our Father in heaven, HOLY is your Name.
    Your Kingdom come, and Your will be done,
    On Earth as it is in Heaven.

    We pray for these negotiations between the Trump Administration and the Kim Regime.

    We trust that You are still on the throne, and Prayer changes things.

    By Your HOLY Name,
    Amen

  11. sundance says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    It might not be a shock to Premier Kim Yong-chul himself, but his security escorts are probably a bit overwhelmed in NYC…. just saying.

  12. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Now we find out what they had for dinner tonight. Pompeo is awesome!

  13. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:27 pm

  14. CNN_sucks says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Awesome. Trump really serious hiring good people and good negotiator. Sessions not so much.

    • Phil Free says:
      May 31, 2018 at 2:01 am

      Patience, Daniel Son. The Sessions pieces are required to be “off-screen” for the moment. Timing is -everything-. Patience..

  15. Lovearepublican says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Wonder what Rex is thinking tonight.

  16. oldsoldier2873 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    In the first video @ :49 you can hear one of the reporters ask “Are you all going crash and burn sir?”.

  17. emet says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    If this were Secretary Clinton, we would be selling him nuclear weapons. And some White Water property.

  18. Pam says:
    May 30, 2018 at 10:59 pm

  19. missilemom says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Trump brings the North Koreans on his home ground; where he can dazzle with food, views and power. Pompeo is the perfect host.

    • wendy forward says:
      May 30, 2018 at 11:20 pm

      Looks like fun!

      • WSB says:
        May 30, 2018 at 11:46 pm

        So, it looks to me that Kim Young-Chol may be staying at the One UN Millennium Hilton, possibly in the Presidential Suite I designed for the hotel two years ago. Modern historic building right across the street from the UN. Kevin Roche designed. Very corporate. The suite directly overlooks the upper floors of the Glass Menagerie.

        The shiny bars of light from the living room are floors at the UN.

        Soaking tub on the East River.

        Master bedroom overlooking Manhattan South.

        Hopefully, history will be made!

        • phoenixRising says:
          May 30, 2018 at 11:50 pm

          Awesome work WSB… quite talented your are !
          My late husband was an architect… not on this grand a scale though.
          Kudos.

          • WSB says:
            May 31, 2018 at 12:17 am

            How lovely! So sorry you are apart. A truly unique breed!!!!!!! A very introspective group!

            Thank you for the good words!

            A truly unique view of New York from the Millennium. I always think of North By Northwest being up in that suite!

            It looks like they had a private dinner in the hotel as well. Maybe up on the club floor!

            NYC is always a great place to have a meeting!

        • LafnH20 says:
          May 30, 2018 at 11:55 pm

          WOW!!!
          DID You Really!!!
          WOW!!!

          Full Marks, WSB!!
          STUNNING!!!
          🎩🎩🎩🎩

        • Lumina says:
          May 31, 2018 at 12:04 am

          Amazing….beautiful design work….!!! I love the repetition of all the 90 degree angles…hmm…maybe I’ll drop by the thrift store & get some Reader Digest books & spray paint them a creamy white…

          • WSB says:
            May 31, 2018 at 12:21 am

            Good thinking! Those happen to be marble, but paint would actually work just as well!!!!!
            😁

            • Lumina says:
              May 31, 2018 at 12:35 am

              Did you notice the TV is on CNN….ha, ha….
              again beautiful job…

              • WSB says:
                May 31, 2018 at 12:45 am

                When I finally saw the photos, I had a thought to photoshop the red Chinese flower arrangements out and this one to RSBN!!! Haven’t gotten to it yet! 😎

                • A2 says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 12:51 am

                  BTW, all top gangster NK officials usually stay there.

                • WSB says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:16 am

                  The UN Plaza has been THE hotel for all suspect individuals visiting the UN. Most of them because they may be considered international criminals but have safe passage across the street to neutral territory at the UN! LOL!

                  I once met a man from Kazakhstan in the hallway! Goodness knows!

                • Lumina says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:00 am

                  Is the sofa behind the bed long enough for one of the tall security guys to sleep on? Think they’ll draw straws for which guard sleeps at the end of the bed love seat?
                  That would be a perfect photoshop….
                  I also noticed your little splash of red floral in each setting…nice…

                • WSB says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:29 am

                  So funny!!!!!! I am amazed you picked up on that.

                  I took down all of the walls in the master bedroom suite and floated a California King bed with double-sided sofa back headboard.

                  On the other side is that attached twin-size settee (so, it would fit two North Koreans 72″ tall!) , which is four feet away from floor to ceiling windows overlooking the UN.

                  A great place to sit with a bottle of champagne!

                  But all of the furniture in that bedroom is modular so if the suite can be rented for a hospitality suite, the bed pieces store in the locked master bathroom, and the entire apartment can be used for parties or meetings with the powder room and office/coatroom.

                  Voilà.

                • Lumina says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:15 am

                  You need to post pics of your work in the Open Thread….
                  Some people spend their time gazing at fine artwork. Me, I can spend hours gazing at rooms/homes seeing what works and critiquing what is not quite right…

                • WSB says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:33 am

                  Oh…then do not look too closely!!!!! Nothing is ever perfect! Especially if you are not there for the photo shoot. You are a designer as well?

                • Lumina says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:48 am

                  Reply button disappeared below….yes I am or was before kids, but probably more decorator. My big claim to fame was a room setting in a Sear’s window covering Idea Book 34 years ago…

                • WSB says:
                  May 31, 2018 at 1:50 am

                  Love it! Post on the open thread tommorow!

        • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
          May 31, 2018 at 1:14 am

          Fantastic job, WSB!!!

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          May 31, 2018 at 1:23 am

          Imagine Kim’s eyes bulging at a city with night lights!

          Fantastic job, WSB!

          • WSB says:
            May 31, 2018 at 1:42 am

            Thank you for the enthusiasm, BKR.

            Could you imagine being in a city of light all night like NYC and have Micky D Franchise party favors at each table setting?

            I can just imagine PT taking Lil Kim under his wing and all he would have to do is remind him that Kim would really be In God’s grace to encourage his people to strive for such riches.

            Sometimes it just blows my mind what a teacher President Trump is. Being in his profession, I understand the mindset of building something from a dream.

            And we are able to watch this real time! A new city of light …NOKO!!! Sounds like a neighborhood in NYC. LOL!

        • wendy forward says:
          May 31, 2018 at 2:26 am

          Your work is amazing!

          I love architecture and design.

  20. jmclever says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    You like that steak dinner? There’ll be plenty more where thst came from…

  21. Pearland TEA Party says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    I pray they see what can be their future.

  22. Fools Gold says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    On the contrary Sundance, its on the shoulders of this nork and rocket man to not play game with DJT! I’m sure that was made clear by Pompeo.

  23. Curt says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    the left and the media can’t stand it that Trump is successful and making headway. They are so full of hatred and self loathing that even President Trump is 100% successful, they will spin it and lie about any success achieved. So far Trump truly has been masterful maneuvering this North Korean peace summit…….

  24. A2 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    It may be important or mean nothing at all, but judging by the dinner photo, Sec Pompeo has only Andrew Kim with him, the CIA guy who, with former Director Pompeo, set up the special unit on NK and helped to get Kim3 to agree to talk. No State department folks unless they were cropped out of the photo. Significant only because the State people are usually included in these events, though maybe the State Dept specialists are all busy in Singapore and SK.

  25. fred5678 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    The two NoKo bodyguards, the only ones wearing shades, look like identical twins — maybe out a a NoKo Brave New World creche??

    I wonder what their thoughts are after seeing the sights of NYC and fine dining in what looks like the penthouse dining room.

  26. Perot Conservative says:
    May 31, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Even partial denuking, halting ICBM tests, information exchanges and talks are a huge advance. USA! Peace!

  27. A2 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 1:18 am

    OK my take:
    Kim family crony gangster and US sanctioned, Kim Yong-chol is on a shopping trip. He wants to suss out whether the US-side can offer a better deal than the Chinese. His boss, Fatty Kim 3, received over 400K worth of personal goods (bribes) when he visited Beijing and an earful on how China can help their economic development (that is in dire straits) as long as Kim can get the US (and member states of the UN) to lift sanctions. De-nuking is a distant and eventually unrealizable goal (main sticking point re DPRK-re Kim dynasty security concerns).

    China and Xi so far have had the advantage considering past history ( % of trade share and shared ideology and treaty obligations) and continued sanctions violations. Kim3 is upping the ante by the US ‘talks’. It gets China to increase the favorable terms and other sticking points to the NK advantage.

    Let us see.

