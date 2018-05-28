That Time When Donald Trump Revealed His ‘Super-Secret’ Plan To Deal With North Korea…

Two-and-a-half years ago Donald Trump, then a candidate, revealed his super secret strategy for dealing with North Korean nuclear weapons.  When asked “what would you do?”:

•Senator Ted Cruz: Blame Clinton, then load up South Korea and Japan with proactive nuclear weapons.
•Senator Marco Rubio: Blame Obama, then prepare for war via South Korea and Japan.
•Governor John Kasich: Tell Japan to strike the DPRK.
•Governor Jeb Bush: Launch a pre-emptive strike against Kim Jong-un, now.
•Businessman Donald Trump: Punch China in the nose.

Guess which approach worked?

“Complicated business folks… Complicated business”

63 Responses to That Time When Donald Trump Revealed His ‘Super-Secret’ Plan To Deal With North Korea…

  1. Guy Bee says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Seems like the Deep State’s answer is war and subtrafuge. They will never learn. Sort of like dealing with children on the playground. The leaders emerge and cause the bullies and the wimps to go hide against the fence, all the while complaining.

  2. lizzyp says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    This is fantastic.

  3. modsquad says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    North Korea and South Korea will be reunited before the end of 2019.

    • Joshua2415 says:
      May 28, 2018 at 6:37 pm

      That’s not very realistic. But there is a chance that by the end of 2019 there will be a formal end to the Korean War and normalized diplomatic relations between North & South Korea. Something no President has seriously contemplated for more than half a century.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        May 28, 2018 at 6:59 pm

        Get familiar with Trump time….things move at a fast pace.

        Critics said there was no WAY Trump would be ready for a June meeting with China and for NOKO to denuclearize.

        Once this meeting is concluded there is no reason to delay unification with North and South Korea.

        We shall see how this turns out…..; )

        • Deusvult says:
          May 28, 2018 at 7:05 pm

          Also after bad NK is dealt with and they enter the world economy we will see a big economy boost.

          Next 95% of the world will block Iran and the Mullahs are gone latest by 2020. Right now truckers are striking in Iran…

          After that only small conflicts need resolvement.
          A new age of peace and prosperity.
          Maybe even Africa will get it’s act together..

  4. booger71 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    And punch the dragon our President did

  5. Dutchman says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Early on in the campaign, I noticed a consistent patter:
    DJT says something.
    Msm pundits, ‘professional politicians, etc. denean him for it.
    Hes wrong, wrong to say it, rascist , naive, etc.
    Time passes, and he is proven by events and/or his actions, to be correct.
    I WISH I had kept a list, far too many instances to try to do, retroactively.

  6. sickconservative says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Brilliant and not a single politician would have ever thought of it.

  7. JSBachLover says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    …This is only one of MANY reasons I’m so glad that Cruz, Rubio, JEB and Kasich aren’t anywhere near the Presidency, and Donald Trump has it!

  8. Stringy theory says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Trump is the only one who could use economic might to deal with NK, the Chinese puppet, as all the other candidates are beholden to globalist interests.

  9. Zimbalistjunior says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    The best part will be (hopefully) when the Pres reneges on any secret deal with China and screws them much as they’ve been screwing us for the past 30 years.

    That’s why we elected a businessman who will look to USA interest first and foremost. When China eschews dictatorship and finally embraces democracy then they can be dealt with in a ‘fair’ fashion. Until then f em.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      May 28, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      I think he is far too ahead of the game to “need to screw them”.

      I believe he will instead just gradually take back the production stolen from us and it will naturally reduce them to their previous level without us, which was near nothing unless you count cheap garbage with lead in it as safe decent products, you like drywall that makes you sick, and don’t have a problem with packing peanuts being sold as food.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 28, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Chinese govt functions by corruption, and assumes every other govt. does, too.
      Game plan has worked, up till now.
      Bribe slick willy, get into wto.
      Bribe both parties, so no price enacted, for cheating.
      Give Bidens son, mcconnells son billion $ loan, for instance.
      Must be driving them nuts, can’t corrupt DJT, and SO FAR, all the $ they,spread around, is getting them -0-, except exhortations from paid for political hacks against ‘getting into’ trade war, and against ‘protectionism’ falling on deaf ears.
      The so called “free” trade, globalism is good mantra is being shown to be a con, just like global warming,..climate change: a hoax by any name, a pig with lipstick, etc.
      Lincoln said it, DJT PROVING it;
      You can’t fool all the people, all the time!

  10. hatterasgal says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    All because WE elected one Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump!!! God bless America and all those who serve, today and forever!!!!

  11. missilemom says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    I have to admit, that at the time of the debate, I thought Trump’s answer was too simplistic. What I didn’t get at the time; and have learned over and over again, is its not the DC brain trust that has the answers, its pragmatic economic gamesmanship. Really quite amazing to see unfold.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. treehouseron says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    He’s running circles and laps around all the other politicians. Jeb looks a complete moron up there. Rubio looks like a robot. Cruz looks like a slimeball. Kasich looks disgusting, like he’s about to slobber all over a stack of pancakes.

    Trump daddy looks serious as a heart attack. “Our country’s going to hell. Have China solve it.”

  13. M33 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Oh I remember it well!
    And they laughed at him…

    Whose laughing now?

  14. TheHumanCondition says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Poor lil marco… I remember this well, as it was so obvious as to be hilarious as he latched on to the Trump plan of forcing China to deal with fat lil kim.

    Trump showed many paying attention on this night, that he was indeed not a globalist, nor could he be “persuaded” to become a globalist puppet/tool.

    He’s known for decades that China is the “new world order” model nation, hence the globalist psychopaths stripping the US production/job levels (ETC) and destroying “The American Dream” of those born here to lawful citizen parents.

    It’s incredible to see the corrections being made in real time, and I could never in any way, fashion, form, or shape get tired of winning…

  15. Golden Advice says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    No more war pigs have the power.
    Hand of God has struck the hour.
    Day of judgment God is calling.
    On their knees, the war pigs crawling.
    Begging mercy for their sins.
    Satan laughing spreads his wings.
    Oh Lord yeah!
    – Sabbath

  17. Gmandet17 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Here, I got my dollar, u want dollar? Ha, you play ball, or you go home, and face your smog patch.

    Like

  18. Doug says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    his comments about the large bank in china being in his building in Manhattan and that people that work for it tell him China has immense leverage over North Korea.. man this guy really did have access to some serious insiders

  19. hegeliandialetic says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    The Panda mask is cracking

    • Dutchman says:
      May 28, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      During cam0aign, I said Cruz came across as used car dalesman whereas rubio more like timeshsre associate.
      Both after your $, with inferior product, both looking to con, ones just more polished.
      And, every one of them cucks, would have lost to Hillary, sure as shooting.
      And, im sure, she had an Oct. surprise allready lined up, for each one.
      And NONE of them would have had the smarts, and b*lls, to invite bills girls to the debate.
      The one ‘ promise’ hes made, he may NOT keep: “you’ll get so tired of winning!”
      NOT. TIRED. YET.
      MR. PRESIDENT

      Like

  20. blind no longer says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    AHHH the memories!!! Couldn’t wait for each and every debate. We are sooo LUCKY…PDJT blows them all away. Thank You Lord!

    Liked by 2 people

  21. calbear84 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    @6:50 Trump calls Obama ‘totally incompetent”…oh how I love this man!

  22. missilemom says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Marco Rubio looks 10 years older today than at this debate. His latest defense of IC investigation is quite telling of his knowledge of Senate Intelligence’s committee complicity. Rubio is squealing and I hope he gets outed as a McCain interloper.

    • Deb says:
      May 28, 2018 at 7:02 pm

      Rubio was outed during the campaign as a useful idiot. He was chosen as the lead contender for a week, all the opponents took their turns being propped up by the media. Rubio crashed and burned so fast it was actually shocking. His lack of real skill or talent became more and more apparent the emptier the stage became. Once you see the strings…

  23. citizen817 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Nov 28,1999
    On North Korea

  24. Rckymtn says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Ever since Trump won little marco has had a look on his face that his dog just died. He looks totally defeated and I’m guessing that several other GOPE’s felt/look the same way. Every time I see that little punks face I laugh because he just looks like a loser that lost his dog.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 28, 2018 at 7:08 pm

      Sorry, dont have link, but another real gratifying video, is when Ryan as Speaker, gave new President a tour, of Congress.
      Its so CLEAR, on the film, what DJT talks about, with ‘professional politicians’ ready and willing to get on their knees to him. Synchophant, whatever you can clearly see he is bowing, scraping, in AWE. Quite satisfying to watch, at the time.

  25. Delibero says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    What an incredible flashback, Trump’s firm answer hit the bullseye dead center, but it only had a scattering of approval from the stacked or “rigged” audience. The moderators were visibly appalled conversing with the gruff outsider.

    SD states that this debate occurred 21/2 years ago. I wonder how many Obama admin. “Russian hunting informants, spies, secret agents, moles, information scouts, plants, undercover agents,double agents, rat finks, stool pigeons” and so on Candidate Trump had following his fledgling campaign at that time. Also how many times had Trump or an associate been unmasked. I hope questions like this are eventually answered..

    • Dutchman says:
      May 28, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Also shows additional ‘smartness’of having such a LEAN campaign staff.
      IIRC, he only had 80 full time paid staffers! Much harder to hide a spy, mole, whatever. Hill had 5-10 THOUSAND, so much easier to hide.

  26. railer says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    It’s amazing how small these other candidates look. Small, cheap, stilted, grasping… just liliputians.

    If any of them had listened to him many years ago, perhaps they might have been the one to win the WH in 2016. They didn’t, and he was forced to run. He’d tried to persuade all of them over the years, but nobody listened. I wonder if they’re starting to listen now?

    • Dutchman says:
      May 28, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      Since we’re in fond memories mode, anyone see the 2016 electoral map, memed like a verison coverage map, with “Can you hear me NOW?!!!
      Hillarious. Only inet is thru phone, so csnt post.
      Im getting the same feeling about midterms, i got before election.
      Im so excited, just csnt hide it, bout to lose control, and i’m LOVIN IT!!

  27. AZ18 says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Here’s Little Marcos interview from yesterday discussing “his ideas” about NK, China. Marco will never learn.

  28. railer says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Oh and Rubio could find himself in serious trouble in Florida before long. Remember, it was him that jumped out in front of the microphones and twatter when that bridge fell in Miami. Those were his corrupt buddies running that show, and they likely demanded his protection as soon as the collapse occurred, which he provided almost instantly. That was federal government money paying for that bridge, and we already know they didn’t properly follow federal strictures in auditing the project, which may have prevented the failure. Trump’s DOT will be providing a report eventually.

  29. MfM says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I can’t watch Martha Raddatz without remembering her holding back the tears election night. She and others showed how biased the media was/is.

