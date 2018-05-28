That Time When Donald Trump Revealed His ‘Super-Secret’ Plan To Deal With North Korea…

Two-and-a-half years ago Donald Trump, then a candidate, revealed his super secret strategy for dealing with North Korean nuclear weapons. When asked “what would you do?”:

•Senator Ted Cruz: Blame Clinton, then load up South Korea and Japan with proactive nuclear weapons.

•Senator Marco Rubio: Blame Obama, then prepare for war via South Korea and Japan.

•Governor John Kasich: Tell Japan to strike the DPRK.

•Governor Jeb Bush: Launch a pre-emptive strike against Kim Jong-un, now.

•Businessman Donald Trump: Punch China in the nose.

Watch:

.

Guess which approach worked?

“Complicated business folks… Complicated business”

