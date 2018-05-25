Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino Debate The Word “Spy”…

What exactly does the word “spy” mean?  That is the current mystery being debated amid the apex intellectual circles in Washington DC.

Does “spying” really mean the process of excavating boulders using spoons made of eggshells?  Or is there something even more complex in the modern terminology?  FOX news host Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino debate the answer.

27 Responses to Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino Debate The Word “Spy”…

  1. WSB says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    RUSSIANS!

    The Brits are informants.

    • Mr. Grabby says:
      May 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      Call the surveillance on various members of the Trump campaign whatever you want. What I’m interested in knowing is when exactly did it start, who requested it, who knew about it, who authorized it, and how far did it reach. We have a right to know as Citizens whether or not the police Powers at the federal level are working in our behalf, or if they’re working in behalf of entrenched, unelected, powerful special interest that are seeking to undermine a duly elected president.

      • WSB says:
        May 25, 2018 at 10:10 pm

        I am watching Jesse Watters on for Laura Ingraham tonight just now, and Binney is on with a panel.

        He just stated that if they were spying on all of these people, they could easily go back to 2001….

        !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. wheatietoo says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Bongino is right about this.

    The Dems are trying to gaslight us, bigtime, about what a ‘spy’ is.
    As usual, they are engaging in word games and trying to change the meaning of words.

    An ‘informant’ is someone who was witness to events & information, before they became an informant.

    A ‘spy’ is someone who is sent forth to witness and gather information…and then reports back on it.

    There shouldn’t even be a debate on this.
    Duh.

  3. joeknuckles says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, but it’s not really a duck, it’s a spy.

  4. sundance says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:54 pm

  5. L4grasshopper says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    The distinction is critical to the understanding of why doing it domestically is so very, very wrong if not done for extremely good reasons that are vetted an approved by competent authority.

    The 4th Amendment protects all US citizens, no matter where they reside, from unreasonable search. It is coming to the conclusion of the “reasonability” to listen to a phone call, record it, capture emails, or texts, that should require substantial PROOF that the target is a national security threat, AND is actively working with a foreign entity to harm the country.

    Merely suspecting it is not good enough. Hearsay evidence is not good enough. Associations with know foreign spies — absent any provable evidence of actual participation in working with that foreigner to harm national security….is not good enough. It is if you are targeting non US citizens. It is NOT if a US citizen is involved.

    Using FISA to electronically surveil any US without documented evidence of them already being a national security threat or a foreign agent is illegal. Placing one or more “informants” in your opponents political campaign because you might suspect one or more members of that campaign is actively working with a foreign entity is not enough. You have to already have the evidence. The 4th Amendment does NOT allow you to fish for the evidence via “spying” an any US citizen.

    Spying is not law enforcement. It is spying. And it is highly illegal on any US citizen or entity absent verified proof in hand that the target is a known threat to national security.

  6. theresanne says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    The MSM seems to have turned into agents of mass hypnosis, holding up shining objects while repeating lies over and over again.

    • wheatietoo says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      That’s why I call them…the Enemedia.

      And it’s not just the news nozzles.
      Hollywood, the whole Entertainment Media Complex, is also engaging in the mass propaganda and leftist programming.

  7. HickTick says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    I cant wait until they get in a hearing and they must present all this Russian evidence of just how they were meddling in the Trump campaign . I want to hear Brennan answer the hard questions . I want them to have to say Carter Page was a genuine Russian spy and keep a straight face .

  8. thebigolddog says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    The Corrupt Media is the propaganda and public relations arm of the Deep State. Like the corrupt actors in the CIA, FBI and DOJ, the corrupt members of the media must be publicly exposed and held to account if we are to MAGA.

  9. MTeresa says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    The whole argument of the left is so absurd. Anyone with two brain cells understands what constitutes a “spy.”

  10. TejasRob says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    They know whatever lie they tell the liberal/never Trump media will run with it as truth.

  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Not into semantics.

    This reminds me of when President Trump said the Obama admin. “wire tapped” the his campaign, transition team and administration and every one laughed.

    Call it whatever……”IS” is.

    The President was spied on and wire tapped.

    End of story.

  12. Bogeyfree says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Just ask yourself who would have ordered the IRS to do what they did to the conservative Tea Party? Your answer should be the the same man that was obsessed with building a huge database to gain dirt to use on people as leverage. And IMO the same man who ordered the spying on Trump.

  13. ezpz2 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Definition of is 2.0.
    Because the first one was so successful 🙄

  14. GB Bari says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    This is mass psyops by the deep state-managed eneMedia.
    The low level decent employees in the intelligence community who are justifiably fearful of coming forward to identify lawbreakers and leakers need to be made aware of how to safely become confidential informants to the senior white hats so that these organizations can be cleaned out of the subversives who are undermining our country.

