Tucker Carlson and Joe diGenova Discuss “Spygate” – FBI Political Spy Operations…

Posted on May 23, 2018 by

Tucker Carlson led off his broadcast on Tuesday night with a discussion of the latest developments in “Spygate”.   An illegal operation by intelligence leadership within President Obama’s cabinet.

FBI Director James Comey, DOJ Attorney General Loretta Lynch, DNI James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan are all identified within the Spygate operation conducting and facilitating surveillance against their political opposition.

50 Responses to Tucker Carlson and Joe diGenova Discuss “Spygate” – FBI Political Spy Operations…

  1. 4sure says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Obama’s pic. should be in the center instead of Judge Collier.

    

    Reply
  2. Malone Hardcastle says:
    May 23, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    After reading someone’s brilliant recollection of the gift Melania gave Michelle on Inauguration Day, I want this to enter the history books as Framegate.

    

    Reply
  3. Curry Worsham says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Sundance and diGenova

    

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      I was so glad to hear Joe DiGenova mention “gaslighting”…and explain what that is.

      A lot of us were already aware of what that term refers to, but it’s good to see it put out there and explained.

      

      Reply
  4. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    “An illegal operation by intelligence leadership within President Obama’s cabinet”

    You can tell when we’re getting close to the truth when the verbiage changes

    For over a year, all those following this story could do to honestly bring forth the story was to use the information available. Piece by piece. A little at a time

    But now, with all that’s being exposed, it’s all getting closer to the Grand Wazoo, the real power behind this outrageous coup

    It’s a thing of beauty

    

    Reply
  5. L4grasshopper says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Dirty DOJ just announced 2nd meeting tomorrow at 2. Original one at Noon. Nunes was not on invite list of 2 pm meeting. He says he’s going to make sure exact same things are shown and said.

    Where the F is Sessions?

    

    Reply
    • TimesUp says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:13 pm

      Nunes is in both meetings. He is a member of the Gang of Eight which is why he isn’t listed individually as he is for the shootout at high noon.

      

      Reply
      • missilemom says:
        May 23, 2018 at 11:22 pm

        Then why was Nunes so angry? Originally Gang of 8 meeting was scheduled for after Memorial Day. Scramble today to move it tomorrow. Who was behind this?

        

        Reply
        • TimesUp says:
          May 23, 2018 at 11:27 pm

          No clue and good question. Definitely prefer both meetings occur tomorrow but I don’t understand why there needs to be two meetings. Just put them in the damn room and show them the evidence.

          

          Reply
      • L4grasshopper says:
        May 23, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        What’s the purpose of the 2 pm meeting? The Noon meeting is to — allegedly — respond to Nunes’ subpoena.

        One possible benefit is that Grassley would be in 2 pm. But so are Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff…..

        

        Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      Sessions is exactly where he needs to be. That’s where.

      

      Reply
    • AmSa/Mx says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      Dirty DOJ????

      “The announcement of a second meeting came after criticism from Democrats who said the briefing should have been given to the “Gang of 8” as opposed to just Nunes and Gowdy.”

      In another twist, three Republican Senators — Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee; Lindsey Graham of South Carolina; and John Cornyn of Texas — sent a letter to Rosenstein and Kelly Tuesday expressing interest in attending the meeting.

      “I want to find out what’s going on,” Graham said Wednesday. ” … I don’t think we’ve ever had a circumstance like this where during the campaign the FBI felt like they had to apparently, I don’t know whether it’s true or not, have a confidential informant engage in a campaign so somebody needs to figure out if you do this again, how you do it or if you do it all.”

      For his part, Gowdy told Fox News Wednesday that “I don’t care who comes” to the meeting.

      http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/05/23/doj-fbi-to-brief-gang-8-lawmakers-on-russia-probe-after-meeting-with-nunes-gowdy.html

      

      Reply
  6. 4sure says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Love the dachshund puppy.

    

    Reply
  8. Curry Worsham says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Also on Tucker:

    Michael Caputo reiterated the “strange” story of how he was approached by a former IC contractor through an intermediary, who “dangled” the idea that the Trump campaign could get Hillary’s emails from the NSA.. He didn’t disagree with Tucker that it was a trap. No “whoopsie” from Caputo.

    AND he says he has another strange contact – also in May, 2016 – that he can’t talk about yet, but wants to discuss with Mueller

    The jury is still out on Caputo as a witness.

    .

    

    Reply
  9. RJones says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    These people believe they can just construct reality in any way convenient to their needs and impose on everyone else through a mendacious, complicit, obedient media led by the NYT and WAPO. They need to rapped in the head by real reality of the law of the land.

    Some, including Mollie Hemingway and, I suspect, Rush Limbaugh seem to arguing we should just forgive and forget and learn how this happened to “ensure it never happens again.” BS.

    The reality of long prison terms will make sure anyone trying this in the future thinks twice before proceeding. If it were me, the death sentence would be imposed on the leaders. This was WAR on Americans, primarily those supporting Trump. WE DEMAND JUSTICE BE SERVED to these stinking traitors.

    

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:18 pm

      The reason Rush is willing to forgive and forget is because he probably knows his uniparty buds like the Bushs, Karl Rove and widdle Marco are up to their ears in this shit sammich.

      

      Reply
      • TNGal says:
        May 23, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        Don’t talk badly about Rush. He has helped us through many a dark day in the past 25 years. I sadly do not believe that anything will happen to Obama in terms of criminal prosecution.

        

        Reply
    • YeahYouRight says:
      May 23, 2018 at 11:26 pm

      Rush would gladly see these people frogmarching in orange suits to Gitmo, he just knows we’ll all be disappointed, plus he can’t seem to be leading the pitch-fork-wielding mob.

      

      Reply
  10. Brent Hull says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    if i were to walk down the dc streets with a fully loaded 45 cal handgun and while the surveillance cameras were rolling came across James Clapper and unloaded all roads into his head turning it into something that resembled a spilled plate of lasagna then testified under oath that i dd not and finally thereafter went on the view and said yes i did that would joy behar so i did it for the good of clapper and the country?

    

    Reply
  11. positron1352 says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Have started to hear Obama’s name mentioned directly now. So they are inching closer to the sacred cow. As far as Sessions, I believe he is working behind the scenes. Perhaps trying to prevent a second SC so that these people can be prosecuted more quickly by Huber. Just some guesses. In essence, I know nothing. 🙂

    

    Reply
  12. Dutchman says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Interesting. After supporting death penalty for 30 years, Dianne Fienstien has changed her position, and announced she no longer supports it. Spin is she has a challenger to her left, but I think its pure self interest,…

    

    Reply
  13. GB Bari says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Caputo is proving himself a patriot by offering financial aid for those wiling to come out and testify before the OIG and to whomever. He could have kept the excess from his crowdfunding activity for himself but he has chosen to share the benefit. THAT speaks volumes. If this FBI agent do come forward and are able to testify as witnesses to the upper office shenanigans, it will go a long way towards starting to restore public faith in that institution.

    The FBI was hijacked by antiTrump zealots who were entrusted as its leaders; they must be purged and shamed by the rank and file who are probably pretty decent people for the most part.

    

    Reply
  14. SR says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I am hoping something breaking news by this week Friday before long weekend. May be RR resignation; some indictments of previous administration; Proof of direct Obama involvement in spying.

    

    Reply
  15. tunis says:
    May 23, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Huber is on the hot seat. If he serves up a nothingburger, many will be unhappy.

    I am curious who is going to officially connect the dots and publicly explain all the interconnections of this vast conspiracy to spy and frame, the candidate of the opposition political party in a presidential election, just as Sundance has done here at CTH.

    

    Reply

