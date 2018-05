Prior to departing for New York to attend an immigration roundtable President Trump held an impromptu press conference on the South Lawn. The primary topic was the congressional leadership meeting tomorrow with Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O’Callaghan (formerly from DOJ-NSD).

During the impromptu remarks the term “spygate” was coined.

