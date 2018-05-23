Part I – The FISA Court Grants The Authority, Not The Ability…

There is a meeting scheduled tomorrow between key congressional oversight committee heads (Nunes, Gowdy etc.) and leadership of the FBI (Director Wray), DOJ (Edward O’Callaghan) and ODNI (Dan Coats). The meeting was set up by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and the purpose of the meeting is to come to some agreement on access to documents being withheld by the DOJ, DOJ-NSD and FBI.
However, amid the ongoing debate over spies and informants used by the CIA and FBI to conduct political surveillance, there’s an aspect of the ongoing investigation that seems to be entirely overlooked.
On January 7th, 2016 the Inspector General of the National Security Agency, George Ellard, submitted a mandatory compliance report outlining the status of the NSA’s ability to monitor the access of users within the NSA database.
I’m including the full report below in pdf format because it is important to understand what the NSA inspector general said. I strongly urge you to read it (despite the redactions) because the larger issues remain visible within the report:
For those who don’t read it, a quick summary would be: We don’t actually have control over how this massive amount of meta-data is being used, searched, queried, and how the information within it is being filtered, minimized or extracted.
The NSA is essentially admitting to being overwhelmed with the scale of the data being collected, and they are similarly overwhelmed by the number of people who have access to this data. Of course the NSA Inspector General uses use much more techno-terminology like:
“Agency controls for monitoring query compliance have not been completely developed.”
…And: “The Agency has no process to reliably identify queries performed using selectors associated with 704 and 705(b) targets.”
…And more alarmingly: “We identified another [redacted] queries that were performed outside the targeting authorization periods in E.O. 12333 data, which is prohibited by the E.O. 12333 minimization procedures. We also identified queries performed using USP selectors in FAA §702 upstream data, which is prohibited by the FAA §702 minimization procedures.”
In short: There’s a ton of activity that we know is taking place that is not supposed to be happening; and we really don’t know the full scale of the abuse we know to be happening -but can’t get our arms around- because, well, there’s just so damn much of it.
This is a critical part of the Obama-term spying and surveillance issue that is being missed by current media reporting.
Given the highly political nature of the intelligence activity we are seeing lately, who do you think would be exploiting those system-wide database vulnerabilities, and why?
Yep, likely those carrying the most entrenched political agenda and ideology. Vested interests both inside the government (career deep state agency staff writ large), and outside government (all those pesky contractors we keep hearing about).
The FBI and NSA database is essentially a vault of unlimited information; the mother-lode of metadata and electronic record-keeping of everything. Essentially, the holy grail for political operatives who would like to exploit and leverage the information.
Do you want to conduct opposition research? Those databases would contain such exhaustive amounts of information you could assign a dozen users per target and still not scratch the surface of what is available. Bank records, purchases, social media accounts, phone records, GPS locations, travel patterns, vehicle locations, home/work ip addresses, emails, audio-activation, pictures, CCTV captures, the works.
Through electronic surveillance you could spy and surveil anyone; in
almost real time if focused, motivated and intended. What stands between this massive surveillance system being used/abused for those political purposes or not?
Nothing.
Really.
Unless you want to define self-restraint and the morality of the person who has access as an impediment. Extractions or leaks are only unlawful if you are on the wrong ideological side of those who control the political reigns of power…. Just ask James Comey. If you didn’t intend to break the law, you didn’t.
Do you think such a network could/would be exploited or weaponized for political purposes? Well, did you think the IRS would be weaponized in 2010? Think about it…
Now, consider yourself a person motivated by nefarious political intent. Or perhaps like Lisa Page and Peter Strzok you are motivated by a higher calling to protect our country from outcomes of an election you don’t agree with. Perhaps you are authorized by willful blindness of those who are suppose to be the gatekeepers. Now, what does going to the FISA Court gain you, that you don’t already have?
Going to the FISA Court gains you “authority“; it doesn’t gain you access. You already have the access.
There’s a saying: “It’s easier to ask for forgiveness, than permission.”
As you think of that phrase, consider the April 2017 declassified FISA Court ruling we often reference, along with the admissions made to the FISA court by the DOJ, FBI and NSA in October of 2016. Approximately 85% of all FISA-702(17) “about” queries were unlawful violations.
What was the DOJ, FBI and NSA asking the FISA Court for: ‘forgiveness’, or ‘permission‘?
I don’t want to overwhelm any single discussion article with too much cited information. It can become overwhelming to try and keep track of it all. However, I would strongly suggest that based on the intelligence communities own admissions, throughout 2015 and the beginning of 2016 – all of the non-preferred presidential candidates were under electronic surveillance by people in and outside of government who had access to this holy grail of opposition research.
It wasn’t until NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down contractor access to the system in April 2016 that political exploitation of the FBI and NSA databases was impeded. Not stopped entirely, simply impeded.
(FISA 99-page Opinion – Rosemary Collyer Presiding Judge)
Remember this name: John P Carlin. It’s going to become much more important as the days and weeks progress. He plays a key role in part of the activity in 2016 and connects the story of Carter Page to the FBI and CIA surveillance operation. {Preview Here}
On September 26th, 2016, the head of the Department of Justice National Security Division, John P Carlin (pictured above) filed the required certification letter (full pdf below) with the FISA court for the year 2016.
Mr. Carlin DID NOT include the Inspector General report from January 2016; and Carlin did not notify the FISA court of the compliance audit requested by NSA Director Mike Rogers as an outcome of that IG report (March 2016).
The next day, September 27th, 2016, John Carlin announced his resignation.
From an excellent MarketWatch Timeline:
♦On October 4, 2016, a standard follow-up hearing on the 2016 Section 702 Certification was held (Page 19). Carlin was present at the hearing. Again, Carlin made no disclosure of FISA Abuse. This would be noted by the Court later (see below).
♦On October 15, 2016, Carlin formally left the NSD.
♦On October 20 2016, Rogers was briefed by the NSA compliance officer on findings from the 702 NSA compliance audit. The audit had uncovered numerous “About” Query violations (Senate testimony).
♦On October 21, 2016, Rogers shut down all “About Query” activity. He reported his findings to the DOJ (Senate testimony & inferences from Court Ruling).
♦On October 21 2016, the DOJ & FBI sought and received a Title I FISA probable cause order authorizing electronic surveillance on Carter Page from the FISA Court. At this point, the FISA Court was still unaware of the Section 702 violations.
♦On October 24, 2016, Rogers verbally informed the FISA Court of his findings (Page 4 of Court Ruling).
♦On October 26, 2016, Rogers appeared formally before the FISA Court and presented the written findings of his audit (Page 4, 14 & 19 of Court Ruling & Senate testimony).
The outcome of the October 26th formal filing by NSA Director Mike Rogers was the 99-page ruling from presiding FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer:
FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer; Primary Intelligence Oversight Chairman Devin Nunes; Primary Judiciary Oversight Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
I would suggest to everyone following this deeply complex spying and surveillance story, that it was AFTER Mike Rogers initially began blocking use of the databases for unauthorized searches (March 2016), that those political operatives (outside contractors) shifted their spying and surveillance activity.
Following this timeline it was after March 2016 when the use of human assets, CIA and FBI agents, became more of a necessary function within the process.
After March and April of 2016 is where George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, and Stefan Halper become needed by the intelligence apparatus. It was in April 2016 when Fusion-GPS, Nellie Ohr and Chris Steele became more important.
I’ll get to the details of how each of them engage within the larger surveillance operation with greater specificity and citation in Part II. And I’m pretty sure I can prove this:
That surveillance will be their undoing.
“We have it all.”
–Q
I believe this. Since it’s the Wild West out there in collection and political use of data (is the 4th amendment dead and buried?), then I have no doubt that the watchers are and were being watched. Identifying who was the only problem. Once you have the who you’ve got it all.
Thank you Adm. Rogers for doing your job like a professional!
Thank you Sundance for your writing and investigating!
Pre-Thank you to whomever locks up all of the Perps in this mess and to whomever deals their sentences. A round of Ginger Ales on me.
People like to imagine the NSA program was born of anti-terrorism efforts following 9-11. It wasn’t. It was born long before that. Whistle blowers started whistling before 9-11. People like to imagine there is no political motivation behind the NSA program but the NSA itself is a political organization. And just as people predicted the abuse of the social security number system long before it was implemented, the NSA program’s propensity for abuse is also self-evident. The program should never have been allowed to exist in the first place. If it were about monitoring foreign communications, it could easily have been set up that way — it would have been far cheaper to implement. It wasn’t.
Admiral Rogers should have presented a full report LONG ago about the abuses of the NSA surveillance systems before it was re-authorized. They have long known it was being abused and yet pretend procedures are somehow a protection against abuse when the abuse is never reported and always kept hidden.
And let me help you more fully understand why the NSA program is illegal and immoral.
Suppose a guy installed a camera and video recording equipment into a women’s changing or bathing area. The equipment was discovered but the man who did it was never able to see the recordings. Was a violation committed or not? I think the answer is obvious.
And yet the argument used about the NSA program is “no one sees this unless called for and so it’s not illegal.” That false. It violates the probably cause requirement.
I can’t say what motivated Adm. Rogers to come forward other than, perhaps, saving his agency. To suggest he “just noticed” would be ridiculous. The timing suggests something else prompted him to come forward and it was likely because he wanted the program to continue and he knew Trump might try to end it once he officially discovered what he already, I believe, knew.
Daniel-you raise some excellent points and I totally agree with you about these phony “national security ” agencies that clearly exist only to spy on and terrorize American citizens. Such a Gestapo should not be allowed to exist in what is supposedly a free Republic.
Why did Rogers wait so long to pull the plug? This is a sincere question and I don’t mean to impugn him.
Why was the Awan Pakistani spy family allowed to hack the DNC and half of Congress?
** Why do we never hear about any FBI or CIA success stories where they actually catch the criminals and terrorists?
The work that Sundance is doing to expose the American Police State is probably the most important project ever undertaken in recent American history. I salute him.
One of the ‘hottest ‘ areas in software development in the IC for the last 10 years has been pattern matching algorithms designed to extract useable results from large amounts of data….
And that is why more and more software has “AI” built into it!!! I have gotten off Facebook, don’t use google and have the only email that I will be switching to something else that does not have it’s clutches into everything I send/receive!!!
Daniel, unlawful video peeping has no resemblance to government collection of metadata. Licensed security system installers must be used to prevent that abuse in a business. The scope and scale of metadata is almost incomprehensible, and the real kicker is that the government is NOT using it to stop terror.
Please consider keeping Manaforts name in the mix along with Halper and Carter Page. He has ties to Podesta and has a shady reputation so I am not ruling him out as another plant at this point.
Remember how we all were shocked by what seemed to be Manafort’s abrupt dismissal from the campaign? We attributed it to Trump’s wonderful executive ability to use people for a precise time and job, and it may very well have been.
Or it may have been for a reason we were not told.
Morning.
Excellent! Thank you SD!
And maybe the US is the worst culprit (NSA is the most powerful cyber agency), but I am sure we have “contractors” looking into databases in many other countries, well protected from political and legal oversight. Therefore the work you do by publishing these documents regarding the intelligence databases is very useful not only for the US and the unravelling of the nefarious activities surrounding the 2016 presidential election, but also to illustrate the general problems with communication surveillance and information storage.
Wiki/Trailblazer_Project > massive, warrantless NSA spying program, over budget, failure, leaked to NYT. Whistleblowers Bill Binney, Kirk Wiebe and Diane Roark all got the same NO KNOCK FBI raids in 2007 by Baby Bush that would later be used on Manafort and Cohen. The scope of fascism is staggering, see Senior Executive Service info at Aim4Truth(.)org and pray for PDJT. Find and share Truth.
Bill Binney won’t you please come home…the greatest asset NSA/USA ever had. Unmanageable data trove problem solved – & rejected because it cost too little. A Good American documentary https://youtu.be/666wsDcoNrU
By waiting until October 26, 2016 to inform the FISC of the abuses, the gang got another bite of the apple on October 21, 2016.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, got to ask; what is EO 12333 and/or EO 12333236?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_12333
an Executive Order intended to extend powers and responsibilities of U.S. intelligence agencies and direct the leaders of U.S. federal agencies to co-operate fully with CIA requests for information.[1] This executive order was titled United States Intelligence Activities.
Executive order signed by Reagan regarding national security goals:
https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/12333.html
Remember Mr Pen & Phone?
Who’ll be the first to say, “This is HUGE!” ?
All roads lead to Benedict Barack Gangrenous, SHD, of whom the less said the better. As usual, Yogi put it best: “When you see a fork in the road, take it.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Parallel construction, & efforts to entrap members of the campaign by order of Obozo (“by the book” i.e. the Quran/takyyia). UK’s GCHQ was paid $100M, they needed the money. Spying all approved right to the top. There was NO negative information found on Pres. D.J.Trump, so they were forced to invent a steaming pile of garbage, each for their own reasons. FISC was totally abused, and it should be prevented from ever rubber-stamping again by being disbanded. I hope Mr. Caputo gets permission from his attorney to spill more beans. One can smell the sweaty odor emanating from D.C. all the way down to North Carolina. Palm-greasing bunch of scumbags, establishment RINOs stink as bad as demonrats.
If I recall correctly (sometimes I don’t) from a late 2016 article in Esquire, in March of 2016, John P Carlin attended the RSA conference and participated in a cyber war event with Shawn Henry of Crowdstrike. Henry is former FBI. I suspect that Crowdstrike May have been one of the vendors with access to “about” inquiries.
The Esquire article was dated 10/24/16. An important read for those keeping timelines. The article also places Crowdstrike’s owner on a “rare vacation in Italy” just about the time that Steele was meeting with the FBI in Rome. Coincidence? Especially when one considers that Perkins Coie hired both Fusion GPS and Crowdstrike? Btw, Crowdstrike was also consulted by the DNC and Perkins Coie when investigating Bernie’s unauthorized access into DNC data, and issued a report in April 2016, just before the “Russia” hack was discovered. Lots of connections there ….
I have to wonder why Rosenstein isn’t apart of this meeting.
Sundance, many thanks. I’m going to have to read it again later, and then maybe yet again. Lots to absorb, but always well laid out for us.
This is really just the most appalling thing. I know you have touched on it a bit previously but there is so much to understand it isn’t easy to stay focused or to retain it all.
But this kind of information the government has on us is evil. It gives a kind of power no one but God should have. How can it possibly do anything, ultimately, but corrupt the keeper of this information?
Edward Snowdon was the alarm bell of outside contractors having access to intel NSA data. Now he is protected by Putin’s Russia. Anyone who believes he didn’t give the family jewels to Russia, and therefore China needs to smoke a bit more of the that stuff every state seems to be legalizing.
Zero let this continue. Why not? It was useful and once removed from the authorization as we have discovered by the ‘Crossfire Hurricane’, Insurance policy or small group band of anything goes to subvert the US electorate.
Face it- we basically live in a Police State. At least that’s the way it seems if you read even half of Sundance’s articles. President Trump is our only hope at this point.
This is why we need to see what documentation was supplied to the FISA Court to substantiate their request for the Title 1 FISA Order, as in the first filed and failed application in mid summer 2016, the 21st October application 2016 ( what changed ) and the subsequent renewals in 2017 ( what changed again, if anything ! ) The question here is whether the FISA Court was being mislead or did the FISA Court Judges failed to satisfy themselves as to the legality of the evidence before them, the old ( ” how did you get this information ” question ? ) The evidential proof for probable cause was almost certainly tainted and whereas it may attempt to ” legitimise ” everything done previously, it poisons the legal footing of every action going forward.
Which they will fight tooth and nail to prevent. Nobody has been able to sue about FISA because nobody can prove they “have standing” as such standing is classified (so how would you know about it?) This will give someone, for the first time, the ability to sue the gov’t over FISA (legal beagles, please correct me if I misunderstand something here).
The FISA Court is a willing facilitator of the small group’s efforts. Clearly, there was a culture of corruption and unethical operating practice within the ranks of this body or we would have seen immediate contempt charges initiated from the FISC following public discovery of the dossier hoax. We did not, and that speaks volumes about their enduring, incestuous relationship with the DOJ and FBI.
I’ve said all along I want to know what is in the one that failed in June just as much as the ones that were approved, and what Judges failed/approved them.
Thank you again Sundance for spelling it out.
“Through electronic surveillance you could spy and surveil anyone; in real time if focused, motivated and intended. …Bank records, purchases, social media accounts, phone records, GPS locations, travel patterns, vehicle locations, home/work ip addresses, emails, audio-activation, pictures, CCTV captures, ..the works.”
So imagine the kind of control persons with nefarious intent could hold over an Attorney General that’s been in politics for better than 30-years. Why, …that could be a very tight leash indeed.
Osprey-a scary thought indeed.
Q made the point that Rod Rosenstein is not part of the meeting, replaced by O’Callaghan … that O’Callaghan is the new acting DOJ head of the Russia investigation because RR had to recuse himself.
——————–
Who is missing from the scheduled meeting?
[RR]
Who is Ed O’Callahan?
“Acting”
[Ed]
DECLAS_
Pain.
Enjoy the show.
Q
“Following this timeline it was after March 2016 when the use of human assets, CIA and FBI agents, became more of a necessary function within the process.”
The spooks became so reliant on their electronic game room that once they had to rely on people to spy, they failed miserably. All they had were people like that fat, stale dinosaur Halper. They are just like certain kids who become far too reliant on their video games; once they are told to go outside to play, they are lost.
The Admiral did his country a service that cannot be measured.
A lot to take in.
FISA searches are only supposed to be directed at U.S.persons outside the USA?
So, why were they using it to snoop on PDJT and others in the country? Do they get to do that just because they are two hops from someone FISA’d who was a US person outside the country? Eh, probably. My head is spinning🙃
Nice, the NSA sucks up all this info, yet on the snoopers they are not sucking up everything a particular snooper snoops, why and under what authority the snoop is done???? Beautiful.
I saw a YouTube video of the former NSA William Binney giving a lecture. In it he stated all the massive collection they are doing and the cost that comes with it is not necessary, because their are adequate algorithms and methods to flag the type of activity necessary to achieve the original purpose of FISA.
My suspicion is Mr. Binney could perfect something that could flag mis-use by FISA snoops and snoopers, but certain people would never let that happen.
Fantastic breakdown Sundance! When overlayed against the timeline and the players you’ve taught us about, it really starts to become a complete picture, going forward from mid 2016. But ominously, how far back in time does this monitoring abuse go? And what corrupt activities did it enable???
Imagine
(Sung to the tune of Imagine, by John Lennon)
Imagine there’s no sunlight
Heads buried in the sand
No match for those in power
Subjected to their plans
Imagine all us people, losing our coun-try,
Imagine No Last Refuge
A place to gather to
No one to share and learn from
No shelter from fake news
Imagine misled people, not sure what to believe, you
Thanks each day, I’m a Treeper
And I’m not the only one
I hope some day more join us
Grab a branch, and join the fun
Imagine there’s no Sundance
Not pleasant but just try
No one to show us
Explaining who and why
Imagine all us people, without insight each day, you
Thanks each day, I’m a Treeper
And I’m not the only one
I hope some day more join us
One for all and all for one!
Get what you can while you are there…
