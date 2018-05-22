Surveillance Target Sam Clovis Discusses His Contacts With FBI/CIA Intelligence Agent Stefan Halper…

I’m working on a rather comprehensive outline to put all of the actions within the larger political operation together; things in sequence will make much more sense. However, in the interim, here’s former Trump campaign adviser Sam Clovis discussing his encounters with the CIA controlled intelligence agent Stefan Halper.
[*Note* For the sake of context, intellectual honesty and narrative transparency, it is important to note that Sam Clovis is legally represented by Victoria Toensing, wife of Joe diGenova. The reason for this understanding will become more obvious at a later date.] WATCH:
Note how the thread/relationship connecting Stefan Halper and Carter Page is surfacing with growing clarity.
It has been admitted that Stefan Halper was an asset paid by the U.S. government, contracted by the CIA and FBI, for activity within FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane”. I would draw more specific attention to how often we are hearing the word “contractor” in relationship to these intelligence operations.
Keep your eyes and ears open for the term “contractor“. The frequency of that term within these stories is not an accidental.
Edward Snowden was an NSA contractor. Reality Winner was an NSA contractor. Christopher Steele was an FBI contractor. Daniel Richman was an FBI contractor. Nellie Ohr was a CIA contractor. Stefan Halper was an FBI/CIA Contractor. Glenn Simpson was an FBI/CIA contractor. Fusion-GPS was an FBI contractor. Crowdstrike is an FBI contractor. The FBI approached Oleg Deripaska about being a repeat FBI contractor etc. ….Within the larger story, pay close attention to where/when you see the term “contractor“.
The FISA court has become a misnomer in this storyline. The metadata, the raw material needed for electronic surveillance and spy operations, always exists regardless of engagement with the FISA court.
The extraction, review and analysis of that metadata does not require a FISA court ordered warrant; it only requires a person have “access” to do the search. Nothing more. “Access” is the key to electronic surveillance and data-mining, not “authority”.
Remember that.
Access is the key.
Hence, contractor access opens doors.
The ideology of the contractor determines what they do with that access.
Any relation to Puxatawny Phil?
Kinda looks like Phil…..Phil…the only ground hog in PA that is not hunted….
So, as McCarthy pointed out- nobody wants to give the exact date for the National Security meeting- or to say who exactly attended. Doesn’t this have to be written down somewhere? I mean official notes of dates, times and attendance? Is this perhaps some of the things that Nunes is seeking and having a hard time getting?
It is a bit annoying, though, to hear McCarthy make the argument, that maybe the Obama FBI/CIA had actual grounds to be worried about the Russians entering the campaign when McCarthy already knows about Halper’s connections to Carter Page and Papadopoulus. Sigh. Frustrating that he is pretending to stay neutral.
IT is troubing to hear this from McCarthy. He’s either pretending to stay neutral or worse…
It’s really great to see these pundits finally talking about the things you have been writing about for a year, Sundance.
I eagerly await the Outline you’re working on.
No pressure, though.
You’ve given us so much to chew on already, there is a lot to ponder.
Thank you, Sundance.
Your thorough and clear analysis is always appreciated.
Gratitude 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Your absolutely right Minnie! We owe SD so much for allowing Treepers to have knowledge that less than 0.1% of Americans have!
Of course, all those unauthorized unmasking occurred long before the Papadoofus meeting with Downer.
Just wondering who will be the first to crack—-and the first to be indicted (after McCabe)-
All these nefarious shenanigans and WE STILL WON!
And 2016 was an Act of God 🙏
God didn’t save us from drowning only to bury us on the beach ❤️
President Trump is guided by our One True God!
I am taking this to heart, Minnie: “God didn’t save us from drowning only to bury us on the beach.”
Thank you.
The Cubans who broke into watergate were contractors too.
Ha! Yes! Plumbers!
I was struck by Caputo’s statement that it was a contractor who worked for an agency….I thought to myself good heavens I’ve seen this movie before. Why are all of these people who get caught “contractors?” Are they controlled so much looser than “real” employees? Screened more casually? WTH?
I’m also annoyed that the 3 letter agencies use so many private contractors. That is just rife for abuse. Don’t get me started on private contractors like Fusion GPS having access to the NSA database or other contractors having access probably to the Amazon/CIA Cloud…
It’s because ‘contractors’ can get away with all sorts of things that govt employees are not supposed to do.
Reality Winner worked for a ‘contractor’ named “Pluribus International Corp”.
Who are they?
I hadn’t heard of them before Reality Winner getting arrested.
But they are an ‘NSA Contractor’.
Whatcha bet they wouldn’t pass the scratch-and-sniff test.
Yes
That was back when ‘contractors’ operated under the radar and didn’t want their existence known.
Today…they do it out in the open!
I posted this on the Sarah Sanders thread earlier today and it didn’t generate much interest. Gonna repost it here in case someone finds it useful:
Can someone who knows how check and see if there are any payments from The Office of Net Assessment to Nawaf Obaid? This is the same agency that paid Stefan Halper. Chris Blackburn tweeted “Nawaf Obaid and Stefan Halper both worked for the Office of Net Assessments at Sec. of Defense.” I’d like to see some proof Obaid did. I’ve read people doing things for the intelligence community are often paid out of The Office of Net Assessment. Obaid is tied to Joseph Mifsud, so, if true, this might be a big deal. Mifsud is the “professor” who met with George Papadopoulos and told him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary and “thousands” of emails. The mainstream media has portrayed Mifsud as a Russian agent, but I think it’s more likely he was working for someone else. A quick recap:
Early March 2016- Papadopoulos learns he is going to be a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign.
March 14, 2016- While traveling in Italy Papadopoulos meets Mifsud, who claims to have many Russian contacts. Papadopoulos meeting Mifsud on a trip to Italy is beyond coincidence. Clearly someone set it up, someone who somehow knew Papadopoulos was going to be part of the Trump campaign. REMEMBER, Trump did not announce Papadopoulos as a foreign policy advisor until a week later, so this was not public knowledge.
March 21, 2016- In a meeting with the Washington Post’s editorial board President Trump unveils his foreign policy advisors and mentions Papadopoulos- first public reveal of Papadopoulos as part of the campaign
March 24, 2016- Papadopoulos meets with Mifsud in London. Mifsud brings along an attractive woman who plays the role of Putin’s niece. The woman is a fake and has no relation to Putin. Later on it would seem another attractive woman is used to gain his trust, this time by Alexander Downer.
April 26, 2016- Papadopoulos has breakfast in London with Mifsud. Mifsud tells him the Russians have “dirt” on Clinton and “thousands” of her emails. Papadopoulos thinks he’s referring to the emails Clinton had deleted back in 2014, which was a hot topic at the time.
Around this time Papadopoulos is introduced to the Australian Erika Thompson (I’m guessing at her request), who worked for Alexander Downer at the Australian embassy. He is introduced to her through an Israeli embassy official he knew, Christian Cantor. In an article titled ‘”Romantic encounter’ set off Australia’s role in triggering Donald Trump investigation” it is stated it was a romantic relationship that led to the Papadopoulos meeting with Downer. The article does not state who the romantic relationship was with, but I get the impression it was with Thompson.
May 4, 2016- Papadopoulos gives an interview to The London Times where he says David Cameron should apologize for some negative comments he made about Trump.
May 6, 2016- Erika Thompson tells Papadopoulos her boss, Alexander Downer, would like to have a meeting with him at the Kensington Wine Rooms- ostensibly concerning his interview with The London Times. Thompson is also in attendance and Downer plies Papadopoulos with wine, likely fishing for info about the emails.
July 2016- Wikileaks publishes the DNC emails and the Australians inform American intelligence about what Papadopoulos told Downer
August 1, 2016- Peter Strzok visits the Australian embassy in London, presumably to interview Downer and Thompson
January 27, 2017- Papadopoulos is interviewed by the FBI
February 2017- Mifsud speaks at an event in Washington, organized by Global Ties, a non-profit partner of the US State Department. Jim Hines of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is in attendance at this event. Mifsud is interviewed by the FBI.
May 17, 2017- Mueller appointed
July 27, 2017- Papadopoulos is arrested
October 5, 2017- Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements (he told them about Mifsud saying the Russians had Hillary’s emails, but he lied about the date Mifsud told him)
October 19, 2017- Mifsud is photographed meeting with Boris Johnson
October 2017- Mifsud visits Moscow as part of a Saudi delegation headed by King Salman. He took part in a conference on Yemen organized by the Russian Council of International Affairs and King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies.
October 31, 2017- after his name is revealed by the Washington Post this is the last time Mifsud is publicly heard from
People connected to Joseph Mifsud:
Claire Smith- UK intelligence community; Joint Intelligence Committee, MI6
Gianni Pittella- Mifsud’s “dear friend”, Italian politician, despises Trump and populism, campaigned for Hillary in Philadelphia where he compared Trump to Mussolini, Time magazine has an article about him where he bashes Trump and calls him a “virus”
Mifsud, Claire, and Pittella each have connections to the London Academy of Diplomacy, Stirling University, and LINK Campus in Rome. Claire and Mifsud together taught a course at Link to Italian law enforcement, which is a for profit college that has deep connections to intelligence agencies.
Stephan Roh- millionaire, described as a money man for Mifsud, has a book coming out called The Faking of RUSSIA-GATE: The Papadopoulos Case, where he claims Mifsud was working for UK and Italian intelligence. Says in his last phone call with Mifsud, Mifsud told him Italian intelligence said he needed to disappear
Nawaf Obaid- Saudi academic, probably responsible for having Mifsud made director of the Centre for War and Peace Studies, a joint venture by LINK Campus and the Saudi charity the Essam and Dalal Obaid Foundation (EDOF). Nawaf previously worked for two prominent think tanks; The Washington Institute (WINEP) and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He is also listed as a “visiting fellow” at the now defunct London Academy of Diplomacy (when Mifsud was it’s director). He’s also mentioned in some Wikileaks emails, including one where he tried to get Clinton to avoid meeting an opposition leader in Malaysia.
The Centre for War and Peace Studies held a conference in conjunction with CNN on human trafficking.
Institutions related to Mifsud: LINK Campus in Rome, London Academy of Diplomacy, and London Centre for International Law Practice
QUESTIONS: Why, if Mifsud was working for the Russians as the mainstream media seems to think, did Mueller not charge him? A genuine spy working for the Russians would easily be Mueller’s biggest get. Why did the British do nothing to stop Mifsud? If he was working for the Russians, why was he still allowed to attend major security conferences and mingle with western diplomats like Boris Johnson, have pictures taken with them, etc. Wouldn’t that represent a major security breach, allowing a Russian agent to travel the world, mingling with all these VIPs? Mueller has gone after people for things that are relatively minor and have nothing to do with collusion- would he really let a legit Russian agent off the hook? How did Mifsud’s history and the people he was connected with not raise major red flags for the FBI agents looking into Papadopoulos?
Between the time the FBI knew about Mifsud telling Papadopoulos about “thousands” of emails until October 31, 2017, that was over a year of Mifsud attending conferences and meeting with diplomats and important people in intelligence agencies. And nothing was done to him, except a FBI interview when he visited DC? Off hand I know of two conferences in Saudi Arabia (he was in Saudi Arabia when Trump was there)- he seemed to be on good terms with the Saudis thanks to Obaid.
Will-excellent post.
It’s kinda funny that Bruce Ohr’s specialty was Organized Crime & Racketeering.
Heheh.
I guess he didn’t see any parallels in the way he and his fellow Dem operatives were ‘organizing their crimes’…to the way that Gangs and the Mafia operate.
Or maybe he did, and used them as inspiration.
Contractor = CIA job
CIA = Deep State Department tool.
Because globalism.
ghw bush in 1992 before the “united nations” general assembly.
“It is to the sacred principles enshrined in the united nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
There are no “free republics” in the “new world order” (united nations). There are no borders. There is no sovereignty of any kind. But there are thugs, jackboots, and plenty of globalist puppets and “contractors”.
That Manchurian Candidate we endured as President for 8 long years just opened up the doors to the secrets cabinet and said, “Come one, come all! Help yourselves!” Obviously not directly but through the fellow travelers he hired into all the key positions.
And now look what we have become.
Not for long, Sylvia.
I have faith this ship is/will continue to be righted.
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
Thanks Minnie. I know you are right. I do have my moments of despair, but I don’t believe God would have taken us this far just to stop now.
Lets not forget the Manchurian Muslim said many times that there was no attempt by Russia to interfere with our elections.
And, when given the opportunity, we chose a Manchurian AG.
Earlier today I saw something about Stefan Halper missing, and the consensus seemed to be that he was hiding rather than no longer among the living. But I cannot remember where I saw this, and just did a d-d-go search and can’t find anything about him being interviewed, commenting or missing, everything seems to be the recent news about him or sparse articles that are older. ????
Adm. Rogers spilled the beans on all of them.
The CIA is only supposed to operate outside the U.S. while the FBI operates within. Saying a person is a FBI and a CIA contractor is blurring the lines. This is why the Mueller investigation is both a criminal investigation and a National Security investigation. So the operators of the investigation can have the best of both worlds.
It’s like the exact opposite of The Gorelick Wall.
Gorelick’s Wall alway struck me as just a convenient excuse.
The White Hats come riding in 🙂
I read this too, Pam and I can’t ever remembering anyone begging to be subpoenaed before. I know that that must be so many patriots that want to talk and are about ready to explode with what they may know. Hope they get their day soon.
*remember……..sigh
Funny to hear “Reality Winner” again, when she dropped off the radar so abruptly and so thoroughly. Seems like the sort of name that someone who dreamed-up “Operation Crossfire Hurricane” might come up with….
When news breaks that surveillance on the Trump campaign began as early as 2015, how will Clapper and gang spin a new cover-up story? How grotesque and absurd will their next Frankenstein-of-a-narrative be? Will the lo-fos finally come out of their fog after finally noticing just how hideous the creature has become?
Reinforces how important it was for DIRNSA, Rogers, to have recognized abuse and blocked access to his databases.
It is definitely Big Week and the hits keep coming….MAGA
LikeLike
It almost seems like a floodgate of some sort is opening…
The drips are becoming steady stream, and there seems to be an immense amount of pressure behind it, like dam is about to break.
Break it… break it… break it… BREAK IT!!!
I always wondered why the email investigation was put off until the campaign. Why not whitewash her earlier, removing the sting of the investigation?
But they didn’t. They put themselves into the position of having to whitewash her because she was the candidate.
So, how to cope with this great disadvantage during the campaign?
Wouldn’t it be convenient if her opponent were under investigation too?
Better yet, wouldn’t it be great if she was cleared, leaving her opponent still accused at voting time?
How convenient that her opponent ended up being someone they could investigate.
Or was the plan to make sure they have an investigation no matter who her opponent was? Leading us back to contractors abusing NSA data, and Admiral Rogers shutting them down.
Clearly the plan was to have the investigation leaked. FusionGPS and Steele shopped it around. To bad it was so ridiculous that nobody would dare publish more than hints. At least until it was too late for her.
If the this is on the money, we will need at least one of the main principals to turn against the others before it can be established as fact.
I can’t wait for this end of the coup timeline to be leaked. Maybe another attempt to blame Nunes for leaks?
