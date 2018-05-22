Surveillance Target Sam Clovis Discusses His Contacts With FBI/CIA Intelligence Agent Stefan Halper…

I’m working on a rather comprehensive outline to put all of the actions within the larger political operation together; things in sequence will make much more sense. However, in the interim, here’s former Trump campaign adviser Sam Clovis discussing his encounters with the CIA controlled intelligence agent Stefan Halper.

[*Note* For the sake of context, intellectual honesty and narrative transparency, it is important to note that Sam Clovis is legally represented by Victoria Toensing, wife of Joe diGenova. The reason for this understanding will become more obvious at a later date.] WATCH:

.

Note how the thread/relationship connecting Stefan Halper and Carter Page is surfacing with growing clarity.

It has been admitted that Stefan Halper was an asset paid by the U.S. government, contracted by the CIA and FBI, for activity within FBI operation “Crossfire Hurricane”. I would draw more specific attention to how often we are hearing the word “contractor” in relationship to these intelligence operations.

Keep your eyes and ears open for the term “contractor“. The frequency of that term within these stories is not an accidental.

Edward Snowden was an NSA contractor. Reality Winner was an NSA contractor. Christopher Steele was an FBI contractor. Daniel Richman was an FBI contractor. Nellie Ohr was a CIA contractor. Stefan Halper was an FBI/CIA Contractor. Glenn Simpson was an FBI/CIA contractor. Fusion-GPS was an FBI contractor. Crowdstrike is an FBI contractor. The FBI approached Oleg Deripaska about being a repeat FBI contractor etc. ….Within the larger story, pay close attention to where/when you see the term “contractor“.

The FISA court has become a misnomer in this storyline. The metadata, the raw material needed for electronic surveillance and spy operations, always exists regardless of engagement with the FISA court.

The extraction, review and analysis of that metadata does not require a FISA court ordered warrant; it only requires a person have “access” to do the search. Nothing more. “Access” is the key to electronic surveillance and data-mining, not “authority”.

Remember that.

Access is the key.

Hence, contractor access opens doors.

The ideology of the contractor determines what they do with that access.

.

.

Advertisements