Senator Ron Johnson Questions: “Sensitive Matters Team” – New Emails Show FBI and DOJ Discussing Dossier Briefing For CNN Release…

The footnotes in a letter from Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (full pdf below) outline a series of previously unknown emails between top FBI and DOJ officials as they discuss the Steele Dossier and prepare for a release by CNN.
The emails show that hours before FBI Director James Comey briefed President-Elect Trump on the dossier, Comey’s chief-of-staff James Rybicki e-mailed staff that Director Comey “is coming into HQ briefly now for an update from the sensitive matter team.”
On January 8th, 2017, two days after the Comey briefing, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe wrote an e-mail to top FBI officials (James Comey, James Rybicki, David Bowdich and Michael Kortan), with the subject: “Flood is coming.”
47 minutes later Andrew McCabe then emails across the street to Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and her deputy assistant Matthew Axelrod. Andrew McCabe uses the subject line “News” in his e-mail to alert the Main Justice officials.
The letter from Senator Johnson then goes on to outline how CNN reported breaking news of the dossier on January 10th, using the ‘hook’ created by a leak of the briefing Comey gave to president-elect Trump. CNN headlined their report: “Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him.” A few hours later, BuzzFeed News published the contents of the “Steele dossier.”
Within the letter Senator Johnson asks Director Chris Wray to provide a list of all members of the “sensitive matters team” referenced by James Rybicki. Additionally, Johnson requests Wray to provide all details about how FBI officials “first learned that media outlets, including CNN, may have possessed the Steele dossier.”
From the footnotes we can see the emails were first obtained by the Justice Department Office of Inspector General (Michael Horowitz) and turned over to the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
What makes this interesting is the emails are: all post-election; all seemingly unrelated to any of the three known primary IG investigative inquiries; and all provided by the OIG to congress, without prior request (that we know of). Much like the Page/Strzok text message release, this email release seems specifically intended to spur further congressional inquiry, and broaden the general public awareness.
Why would IG Horowitz send these to congress? Well, there’s not much he can do with them. All of the outlined participants/recipients are no longer within the DOJ or FBI except David Bowditch (now Asst. Director under Wray); however, they do provide an expanded awareness and understanding of the post-election ‘small group‘ activity.
Here’s the full letter:
“the sensitive matters team” …?
Okay, now ^^this^^ seems more like a code name that these conspirators would come up with…moreso than that ridiculous ‘crossfire hurricane’.
I still think they made that one up in the last few weeks.
Doesn’t this just frost your butt?
The more we find out the madder I get………..
This explains Pulse Night Club, Boston Marathon and many other terrorist attacks……..
Too busy with illegal schemes against good hard working American’s to do their job.
Tear them all down……….
I’m sure doing-their-job was a real nuisance for them.
It got in the way of their ‘mission’…which was covert political espionage and manufacturing false evidence.
Love that picture, Sundance.
I’m thinking that monster cannot survive out in the sunlight and fresh air.
It has flourished in darkness and grown big while submerged from view.
But out in the bright sunlight…it will shrivel away and die.
Re the IG…
She’s going to need a much larger hook, IMHO.
“the sensitive matters team”…. The small group ?
A/K/A “the secret society?”
The stupid secret society…..
“the sensitive matters team”…. The small group ?
“The Sensitive Leakers Team”
You are spot on, Wheatie. Crossfire Hurricane has never rung true to me. Something too cutesy by half made up at the last minute. Besides I can’t imagine any of those stiffs ever listening to the Rolling Stones.
But sensitive matters team? Oh yeah. Suitably bland, banal, and boring–the ultimate bureaucratese.
A code name like ‘crossfire hurricane’ would’ve attracted too much curiosity and attention.
There’s no way they could have kept it secret from the ‘normals’.
Yes, and it also feels like this is being drawn out for an extraordinary amount of dithering. Parsing……trivial……drivel. There is nothing exciting about the pace of this mess or the feeling of mass manipulation.
The HQ Special.
Re: “that ridiculous ‘crossfire hurricane’.
I still think they made that one up in the last few weeks.”
You may be right. There seems to be a lot of effort being made to create a certain mundanity about the process of choosing Code Names; particularly, Crossfire Hurricane…
I think Crossfire Hurricane was redacted in the Strozk-Page texts, but it fits in there when they’re talking about the codename.
Also, crossfire hurricane is from Jumpin Jack Flash, a Rolling Stones Song. Trump played “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at his rallies.
He knew the whole time.
The letters CH appear in the redacted Strzok – Page texts. If it refers to Crossfire Hurricane, the name was created in 2016. Other texts refer to a codename for a project.
This just keeps getting deeper and deeper…
These people really do need to be stripped of all their wealth and thrown in prison for life………
Look at all the damage done to innocent people, they destroyed people with their corrupt ways…
Who can trust the government and the FBI/DOJ/CIA at this time?
Yes. yes and YES!
The CIA during the Vietnam War unleashed the most sinister psyops using their POWs to conduct germ warfare and later experimented on them with cyber mind control. The program was ended but to this day there are still non-military or paramilitary people who got their hands on gang stalking technology using EMF the silent assassin. It’s very awful and President Trump needs to investigate this use. I’ve been reading up since knowing about Mueller and the deep state. Now I know why McCain left all those POWs behind and now is such a rabid character against Trump finding out what went on. I’m so glad PDT didn’t get drafted into that war.
I’m worried McCain may have gang stalked Melania’s health using his perps to get back at Trump. I’m worried for Barron and the the President too.
It’s important to raise awareness about this issue of cyber stalking and sinister electronic warfare so that it can be stopped. There’s a bunch of material on mind control by the CIA starting in the 1950s!
Ground yourselves! Get faraday for your rooms with paint and silver mesh and ground the room the current to mother earth. Tinfoil is no longer a joke…silver and copper are even better!
Everyone, please get the word out to PDJT. The secret societies at the CIA, FBI and DOJ, and their spin offs too, has to stop!
I’m sure it means nothing, but I’m struck by the precise use of language. “Sensitive matter”, in this case. Didn’t Comey use the words “sensitivity of the matter” in his little moment with Congresswoman Stefanik. And Comey’s testimony that Loretta Lynch had ordered him to refer to it as “a matter”, not an investigation. Comey is nothing if not obedient.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Excellent point! Nice catch.
“Didn’t Comey use the words “sensitivity of the matter” in his little moment with Congresswoman Stefanik.”
Exactly
Yes he did.
It always sounded like an odd phrase to me. With no other context it would cause anyone to wonder “what’s sensitive? What’s he talking about?” Too bad Stefanik didn’t ask precisely that follow-up question.
Perhaps more than a well-chosen phrase, it was more an ingrained “vernacular” or “vocabulary” in the FBI circles. If used routinely to describe something that was “say no more – wink, wink”, then it might have been ingrained in Comey, to the extent he kinda blurted it out.
Recall he was under some pressure there, having been caught off guard by Stefanik’s question and having to think quick, improvise an answer that appeared to answer the question without revealing too much.
FBI vernacular – and Comey may have blurted it out almost unconsciously, that particular choice and assembly of words.
All speculation, of course. I tend to find my own ideas quite compelling.
LOL! Don’t we all!
‘small group‘ activity…Small people with small souls who didn’t have the decency to step aside and let the winner through. I hope and pray to one day watch the live broadcast of them been taken to prison for treason/conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They sure were busy implementing their plan. I wonder if any “real” business was conducted while they schemed and planned. I’ll bet not!
What foreign agency has done more harm to the United States than the FBI?
Throw in the CIA, IRS and the State Department and you have an Axis of Evil that has done more damage than any Jihadi hiding in a cave could dare to dream of doing.
What is the punishment for the attempted murder of freedom on earth? What can they do to regain even a smidgen of trust? What of the media that aided and abetted this foul attempt against the very foundations or our republic?
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Axis of Evil” I like that. It says it all in three simple words.Furthermore, Bush is going to hate you too for Trumping his phrase, which I think is a good thing….
We will Trump anything we want to from the Bush Crime Family.
Former – everything you wrote is thought provoking but we should add this sentence to the bottom of every comment we post anywhere:
“What is the punishment for the attempted murder of freedom on earth?”
Sensitive matters team is undoubtedly the secret society that Johnson said an informant told him about.
In Jan Sen Johnson mentioned it but then he baked off & the msm made fun of him.
Headline in WP Jan 25:
“The GOP’s thoroughly silly ‘secret society’ FBI conspiracy theory”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/01/25/the-gops-silly-secret-society-conspiracy-theory/?utm_term=.a7720748d71e
WaPo was doing their usual ‘assist’ with that gaslighting.
*he backed off
I wondered the same thing, deqwik.
Whoever coined the term swamp was dead on the money!
Yes indeed.
I believe it to be a reliable hunch (we shall see) that, as the emailers comprise such a comfortably secure network across departmental boundaries (code words as lexicon), their immediate superiors at a minimum were also aware of their activities–if not guiding them.
No way Lynch and Obama were out to lunch on any of this.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope they were in the thick of it. T
There are too many text messages saying… WH calling the shots Obama wants to know everything etc.. I want to see emails from ZERO to Jarrett and ZERO to Hillary both on illegal email accounts and servers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
None of the elite “Sensitive Matters Team” will
be able to WEASEL out of this treasonous web.
Get ready for GITMO gang/you’re FINISHED.
Yup. Now that their code words are coming into the open, they make for opportunities for further investigation and interrogation such as:
“Who, exactly, was on this so-called Sensitive Matters Team?”
“What, exactly, were the Sensitive Matters?”
“What, exactly, was this so-called Midyear Exam, and who was taking it?”
… etc
“Sensitive Matters Team”, indeed.
Reminds me of Hollywood script artifices such as “Special Victims Unit” (no offense to actual police units with that name, I’m only referring to my superficial notion from the Law and Order TV series).
Just when I thought it was safe and no more rabbits could be pulled from the hat for the evening, SD pulls yet another. I’ll never get to sleep!
LikeLiked by 5 people
My schedule is getting all out of whack too.
CTH is creating a mass cirdadian rythym disturbance.
Jeez! Every day I think it’s gone as low as it can go but this whole scandal gets worse and worse. I just wish someone within the bad actors in FBI would come out and admit the whole thing and expose everyone involved.
You pretty much had to know with the IG’s release of the texts several months ago and their effect on half of the American public, this release of emails just before the IG’s report being made public, maybe in some way is related. The very lame excuse of “we weren’t spying on Trump, we were protecting him”, is getting smashed before it gets any traction with the release of this evidence of criminality.
The most massive treason in all American history cannot be resolved by the corrupt judiciary, tainted prosecutors or partisan sheeple juries, but only by military tribunals. These Russiaphobes deserve life, with no parole in Siberian gulags.
Russophiles, if their “business” dealings are any indication.
Yes. Russophiles.
True enough fauxscienceslayer, that we would rather see them dealt with by military tribunals. But remember that these Marxist demons corrupted much of the military ranks too. Didn’t a military court let Bergdahl get off with a wrist slap?
The head demon fired hundreds of patriotic Generals and Admirals and other officers, and replaced them with corrupted and blackmailed liberals in uniforms. How many of these deep-state swamp monsters are infesting the military the same way they are still infesting all of DC politics?
There would seem to be an urgent need for congress to employ some more imaginative means to get to the truth behind this massive conspiracy of sedition. The black hats are obviously playing for time. They are hoping for a mid term miracle (election rigging) to save their skanky butts.
I remember the initial reporting on the Briefing. It was reported that the dossier was known to media entities for some time but no outlet would break it without some credibility and sourcing or else a “hook” to otherwise make it injectable as newsworthy.
Also, it is Clapper’s briefing, so one cannot imagine releasing the incoming presidential brief to CNN unless the sitting president is cool with that. Why piss off the boss by being a reckless fool? Ramifications are global. Blowback potential is huge for blindsiding the boss.
Well, Clapper didn’t piss off his boss; he followed orders.
Ron Johnson – my WI senator. Very good man and also a highly successful business person. This is his second and final term – he essentially “term limited” himself. Not sure how much Senate Homeland Security Committee can do on this scandal, but I’ll guarantee you Senator Johnson will do everything he can to help get to the bottom of this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s that, a little Napalm wafting through the trees in Foggy Bottom. We have to remember that these Rats have done everything in their power, before and after the election to harm our POTUS.
I say hang ’em high!
Why on earth was Bowdich promoted by Wray ?
This email shows Bowdich is part of the Comey/McCabe “small group” !
As of January 2017, Bowdich was Associate Deputy Director in charge of Personnel, Facilities etc.
That position would not normally be involved in the minutiae of investigations.
I knew Bowdich was a swap douche when he had his a^hole cronies in the NYT/WP describe him as “not close to McCabe”, after McCabe had been forced to announce early retirement.
Fire this Swamp Scumbag !
Bowdich is sure “close to McCabe” in this email. He is one of the closest insiders in this whole thing, and the only one on that email still working at the FBI
Bowdich was on the email chain when they changed “President” to “a senior government official” during the Hillary “matter”.
I believe Priestap changed the wording but it was an email circulated by Rybicki if I’m not mistaken.
January 6, 2017 – The “sensitive matter” team. (James Rybicki)
March 20, 2017 – [did not notify Congress] “…Because of the sensitivity of the matter.” (James Comey)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/20/it-took-a-freshman-gop-congresswoman-to-pull-the-mask-from-fbi-director-comey/
Sometime in 2016, prior to July 5 “Just call it a matter,” (Loretta Lynch)
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/james-comey-loretta-lynch-told-me-not-to-call-clinton-email-probe-an-investigation
No words.
The fact that Clapper came out in broad daylight to utter the dumbest words ever spoken by a
Director of National Intelligence officer ” “If there was someone that was observing that sort of thing,” said Clapper, “That’s a good thing because the Russians pose a threat to the very basis of our political system.” Word weasel … observing instead of SPYING.
They did not need to infiltrate the Trump campaign to ascertain if Russia was a threat- if this was such a worry why no spy in the Hillary campaign where there was actual Russian meddling ? It is shocking we have just stupid people in our government that peddle this tripe thinking Americans would actually buy this coddleswap.
The only thing I can think of there must have been a guy under the desk with a .45 pointed at Clappers manhood.
Expanded public awareness has had many positive effects:
1. The coming indictments, arrests and convictions will be more “expected” than otherwise and thus more acceptable to the public when they happen and preventing the media from being able to spin this effectively that Trump has weaponized the DOJ… “against itself.”
2. The midterms are showing a shift in favor of Republicans with NO other correlative cause. This, as a barometric reading goes, shows how the public is reacting to the news and progress of this deep and wide government corruption case.
3. The media’s rapid changing of their narratives shows they know what’s going on and the public is also noticing the media’s deceptive ways even more clearly than before. Lot’s of confirmation of the public’s suspicion of the media being made.
The nation and the world is getting “woke.” The coming cleanup will be welcomed and appreciated by a growing number of people. The teary-eyed snowflakes are coming to realize who they almost elected and are feeling betrayed. This trend must continue. These realities have to settle in.
