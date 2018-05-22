House of Representatives, 19 Members, Outline Resolution of FBI and DOJ Misconduct – Request Second Special Counsel…

Posted on May 22, 2018 by

Earlier today nineteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives filed a resolution outlining widespread corruption within the institutions of the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice.  The 12-page resolution (full pdf below) highlights examples of known politicization by the FBI and DOJ and calls for the appointment of a second special counsel.

With the introduction of the resolution the house members including: Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) held a press availability to detail the specific concerns that lead to their request for a second special counsel. Watch:

Here’s the resolution outlining the reasoning and purpose:

(PDF House Link)

.

41 Responses to House of Representatives, 19 Members, Outline Resolution of FBI and DOJ Misconduct – Request Second Special Counsel…

  Pam says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Craft Eccentric says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Why? Isn't Horowitz and Huber enough?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Zippy says:
      May 22, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      LOL!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    Ed Lester says:
      May 22, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      They are acting and sounding as if the coming IG report will be a major disappointment. I have my doubts as well, as the release date keeps getting pushed back which gives the Deep State time and room to maneuver.

      Like

      Reply
      ezpz2 says:
        May 22, 2018 at 8:14 pm

        Ed, the IG report will likely be very illuminating, and there will also likely be some criminal referrals, but they are just that: referrals. We need those referrals followed up on, and I'm hoping that Huber will do/is doing just that, but given all the stalling and stonewalling, I have my doubts.

        I would love to be pleasantly surprised.

        Like

        Reply
  wheatietoo says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    And who would appoint this 2nd Special Counsel?

    Sessions can't do it…so it would fall to Rosenstein.

    Nooooo! Not another SC from Rosenstein.
    No way. Nyet. Negatory!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Brian says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Could this sabotage Huber's progress and (hopefully soon) indictment public rollout?
    Could it be warning to accelerate Huber or else?

    Like

    Reply
  Konamon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    SC is prolly on the way. Trump is setting it up, It should be clear. Once Nunes and Howdy Gowdy get a load of all the evidence all hell will break loose. Maybe several SC's will be needed. What we have here are 1st Magnitude traitors to deal with. Trump spanked them yesterday. They are not 'Independent', they work for Trump now, not Obama.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Bluto says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Resolutions are strictly for show. They have no force of law. Congress passes resolutions all the time: Be it resolved: May 22 is National Snuffy Smith Day…and that sort of thing.

    Besides, who wants another special counsel investigation that will last years, cost millions, and eventually run off the rails? Name one that hasn't.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4sure says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    I am quite certain that at least two of these congressmen are pretty much in the know re. the Treasonous activity and criminal behavior of the FBI/DOJ and others in this "matter" and also knw about the IG? Huber, yet are calling for a SC to investigate. Why? Could it be that they do not trust the crooked DOJ/FBI to investigate itself w/a recused AG? Could it be that they know from past history no one has ever been indicted or prosecuted?

    Like

    Reply
  ristvan says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    A politically irrelevnt stunt. Sad how even the Freedom Caucus does not get the Trump game plan.
    IG in play since 18 months. US DA Huber in play since 10/2017. Thsse political Freedom Caucus clowns want to slow things down by a year by appointing another SC?? Primary them all for abject 'conservative' stupidity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Deb says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      Publicity stunts that help get the word out are needed

      Like

      Reply
    anotherworriedmom says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:01 pm

      They're frustrated with stonewalling and outright lying. And they're not willing to produce a report and let it go at that. IMO they're genuinely trying to make sure someone is held accountable. Since they see the DOJ/FBI as uncooperative, this is their only recourse. Just an observation.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  lilann2012 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Regardless, it get's more out in the open. More and more people are becoming aware. So whether a SC is appointed or not–the message about Obama's corrupt government is getting out there. And that helps a lot!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  CNN_sucks says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Press on! Our heroes.

    Like

    Reply
  flyboy51v says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Why is it only 19 members and not 200 members?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Bluto says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    I'd rather a Federal Prosecutor than a Special Counsel.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  billrla says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    These "representatives of the people" are trying to appear relevant. Thanks for your comments, fellas. Now go do something useful. Maybe clean your offices, or pull weeds on the National Mall.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Nope2GOPe says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Are these guys trying to push the goal line beyond the midterms for the Democrats?…

    Like

    Reply
  snellvillebob says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    They should ban any special investigator from hiring any lawyers who are NOT Republican and donated to the Trump Campaign

    Like

    Reply
  4sure says:
    May 22, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Joe Di. telling it like it is re. Holder/Obama on Lou Dobbs. Love Joe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  AngelOnejudicial says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    It sounds like I'm not the only one tired of watching corruption unfold daily including the creeps on an unconstitutional mission to destroy anyone even remotely associated with Trump.
    Special Counsel isn't the answer but I'm sick and tired of waiting for IG & Huber while Mueller and the SDNY run wild completely without any oversight or constitutional constraints it's easy to see why Congress is completely fed up given this the history and the obstruction.

    Like

    Reply
  billrla says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    If they want to get peoples' attention, they should resign, en-mass. Go for it, guys. Resign. I dear you.

    Like

    Reply
  Konamon says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Where is Obama? Do not let him get away!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Flight93Gal says:
      May 22, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      Dontcha know Kona?

      Obama is busy at Netflix.

      Creating fictional docudramas about the great economy and state of the world during his time in office.

      Like

      Reply
  CNN_sucks says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    We need more warriors fighting the deep state. PDJT cannot do it alone fighting for us.

    Like

    Reply
  TomR,Worc,MA,USA says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Two words: Joe DeGenova.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  moe2004 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    It was stunning to read, even though we already knew, mind blowing,

    Like

    Reply
  pocaMAGAjunta says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    I want to hear:
    Ladies and Gentlemen there's no need for a Special Counsel. The IG report is complete. Criminals referrals have been made. And indictments are being unsealed today! Yes it's popcorn time!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  burnett044 says:
    May 22, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    perhaps we should have a meeting to form a committee to appoint a special very special investigation into the other investigations…..yeah that`s the ticket

    Like

    Reply

