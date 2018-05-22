House of Representatives, 19 Members, Outline Resolution of FBI and DOJ Misconduct – Request Second Special Counsel…

Earlier today nineteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives filed a resolution outlining widespread corruption within the institutions of the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice. The 12-page resolution (full pdf below) highlights examples of known politicization by the FBI and DOJ and calls for the appointment of a second special counsel.
With the introduction of the resolution the house members including: Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) held a press availability to detail the specific concerns that lead to their request for a second special counsel. Watch:
Here’s the resolution outlining the reasoning and purpose:
Why? Isn’t Horowitz and Huber enough?
LOL!
They are acting and sounding as if the coming IG report will be a major disappointment. I have my doubts as well, as the release date keeps getting pushed back which gives the Deep State time and room to maneuver.
Ed, the IG report will likely be very illuminating, and there will also likely be some criminal referrals, but they are just that: referrals. We need those referrals followed up on, and I’m hoping that Huber will do/is doing just that, but given all the stalling and stonewalling, I have my doubts.
I would love to be pleasantly surprised.
And who would appoint this 2nd Special Counsel?
Sessions can’t do it…so it would fall to Rosenstein.
Nooooo! Not another SC from Rosenstein.
No way. Nyet. Negatory!
Exactly. I understand the frustration here but this won’t be doing our president any favors.
Exactly. Sessions wake up and unrecuse yourself, sir.
aint gonna happen!
I thought he recused himself from the “Russia” election interference investigation? A Special Counsel to investigate FBI/DOJ misconduct has nothing to do with that. If he’s recused from that then he’s basically recused from his entire job. Just fire them all …
Great point, I agree.
Huh?
The “FBI/DOJ misconduct” that these congressman are wanting investigated, has to do with their covert mission to Frame Trump.
It has to do with the Trump Campaign.
The “misconduct” was ground zero for the fake ‘Russian Collusion’ story.
So this “misconduct” falls squarely into the realm of what Sessions recused himself from.
Could this sabotage Huber’s progress and (hopefully soon) indictment public rollout?
Could it be warning to accelerate Huber or else?
SC is prolly on the way. Trump is setting it up, It should be clear. Once Nunes and Howdy Gowdy get a load of all the evidence all hell will break loose. Maybe several SC’s will be needed. What we have here are 1st Magnitude traitors to deal with. Trump spanked them yesterday. They are not ‘Independent’, they work for Trump now, not Obama.
Resolutions are strictly for show. They have no force of law. Congress passes resolutions all the time: Be it resolved: May 22 is National Snuffy Smith Day…and that sort of thing.
Besides, who wants another special counsel investigation that will last years, cost millions, and eventually run off the rails? Name one that hasn’t.
I am quite certain that at least two of these congressmen are pretty much in the know re. the Treasonous activity and criminal behavior of the FBI/DOJ and others in this “matter” and also knw about the IG? Huber, yet are calling for a SC to investigate. Why? Could it be that they do not trust the crooked DOJ/FBI to investigate itself w/a recused AG? Could it be that they know from past history no one has ever been indicted or prosecuted?
A politically irrelevnt stunt. Sad how even the Freedom Caucus does not get the Trump game plan.
IG in play since 18 months. US DA Huber in play since 10/2017. Thsse political Freedom Caucus clowns want to slow things down by a year by appointing another SC?? Primary them all for abject ‘conservative’ stupidity.
Publicity stunts that help get the word out are needed
They’re frustrated with stonewalling and outright lying. And they’re not willing to produce a report and let it go at that. IMO they’re genuinely trying to make sure someone is held accountable. Since they see the DOJ/FBI as uncooperative, this is their only recourse. Just an observation.
Regardless, it get’s more out in the open. More and more people are becoming aware. So whether a SC is appointed or not–the message about Obama’s corrupt government is getting out there. And that helps a lot!
gets more corruption out in the open–
I need to read before I post!
Now that makes sense. Not everyone has even close to the knowledge gained by even a couple month stint devouring every article on this site. Heck, even CNNUSSR has to give this airplay.
Press on! Our heroes.
Why is it only 19 members and not 200 members?
I’d rather a Federal Prosecutor than a Special Counsel.
These “representatives of the people” are trying to appear relevant. Thanks for your comments, fellas. Now go do something useful. Maybe clean your offices, or pull weeds on the National Mall.
Are these guys trying to push the goal line beyond the midterms for the Democrats?…
They should ban any special investigator from hiring any lawyers who are NOT Republican and donated to the Trump Campaign
Joe Di. telling it like it is re. Holder/Obama on Lou Dobbs. Love Joe.
Trump is after The Kingfish….Obama himself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe and Victoria are going to clean up on the civil side of the field.
It sounds like I’m not the only one tired of watching corruption unfold daily including the creeps on an unconstitutional mission to destroy anyone even remotely associated with Trump.
Special Counsel isn’t the answer but I’m sick and tired of waiting for IG & Huber while Mueller and the SDNY run wild completely without any oversight or constitutional constraints it’s easy to see why Congress is completely fed up given this the history and the obstruction.
If they want to get peoples’ attention, they should resign, en-mass. Go for it, guys. Resign. I dear you.
dare you, not “dear” you. Dang it.
Where is Obama? Do not let him get away!
Dontcha know Kona?
Obama is busy at Netflix.
Creating fictional docudramas about the great economy and state of the world during his time in office.
We need more warriors fighting the deep state. PDJT cannot do it alone fighting for us.
Two words: Joe DeGenova.
It was stunning to read, even though we already knew, mind blowing,
I want to hear:
Ladies and Gentlemen there’s no need for a Special Counsel. The IG report is complete. Criminals referrals have been made. And indictments are being unsealed today! Yes it’s popcorn time!
perhaps we should have a meeting to form a committee to appoint a special very special investigation into the other investigations…..yeah that`s the ticket
