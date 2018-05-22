House of Representatives, 19 Members, Outline Resolution of FBI and DOJ Misconduct – Request Second Special Counsel…

Earlier today nineteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives filed a resolution outlining widespread corruption within the institutions of the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice. The 12-page resolution (full pdf below) highlights examples of known politicization by the FBI and DOJ and calls for the appointment of a second special counsel.

With the introduction of the resolution the house members including: Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Mark Meadows (R-NC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) held a press availability to detail the specific concerns that lead to their request for a second special counsel. Watch:

Here’s the resolution outlining the reasoning and purpose:

(PDF House Link)

