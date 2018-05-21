Ohr What? Senator Chuck Grassley Requests Documents on Mysteriously Invisible DOJ Deputy…

Posted on May 21, 2018 by

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wants to know about the documents he footnoted back on March 15th, 2018, pertaining to DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr.  A letter today to DAG Rod Rosenstein outlines the request:

(Grassley Pdf Links)

On the DOJ National Security Division side of Main Justice, attorney Bruce Ohr remains employed, but invisible; likely under tight investigative controls.  Much like FBI Agent Peter Strzok, Mr. Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ. In addition, Mr. Ohr had interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS and founder Glenn Simpson.

It is not coincidental that Ohr was demoted twice, yet his overall employment never terminated.

Mr. Bruce Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ. In addition Mr. Ohr had interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS and founder Glenn Simpson.  Again, it is ABSOLUTELY not coincidental that Ohr was demoted twice, yet his overall employment never terminated.

As noted in (page 5, footnote 5) Brue Ohr, and possibly his wife, Nellie Ohr, have been questioned by FBI internal investigators at least twelve times:

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).

Notice: Ohr was interviewed after the election four times [November 22nd, December: 5th, 12th, 20th, 2016] by the Obama FBI.

During those four 2016 interviews: President Obama, James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Loretta Lynch (DOJ), Sally Yates (DOJ), James Baker (FBI), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Mary McCord (DOJ), Mike Kortan (FBI), Bill Priestap (FBI) and David Laufman (DOJ) were all still in place. The Inspector General investigation had not yet begun.

The timing of the first Ohr interview, November 22, 2016, is four days after NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers secretly went to see president-elect Trump in Trump Tower.

SIDEBAR – Question(s): Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016? Who, specifically, was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016 and for what purpose? [The IG investigation did not begin until mid January 2017]

Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr connect the activity from the DOJ (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) together with Fusion GPS (Nellie’s 2016 employer, Glenn Simpson) and Christopher Steele (the recipient of the unwashed intelligence product).

Bruce Ohr is still employed by the DOJ.  Bruce Ohr can identify the motives of John P Carlin (former DOJ-NSD head), along with Mary McCord (she replaced Carlin October 2016), Sally Yates (ran the big overall picture of the DOJ-NSD and protected the NSD from inspector general oversight); as well as Loretta Lynch.

During the 2015 and 2016 activities of the DOJ-NSD Bruce Ohr was the #4 person in the Main Justice hierarchy [1. Lynch, 2. Yates, 3.Carlin/McCord, then 4. Ohr].

 

  1. jmclever says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Grassley is laying the groundwork for some serious moves! since Sessions is recused, would it be Rosenstein who gets impeached for contempt of Congress by repeatedly failing to comply?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. lastinillinois says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    If Ohr was being interviewed in Dec 2016, that would’ve been McCabe or Comey, or maybe Strzok?

    To get their stories straight?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      That’s what I was thinking too. That’s one heck of a list of guilty parties in attendance. What a great cover to scheme under the cover of having an “interview”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • moonpup says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      At that point they knew they were toast

      Like

      Reply
    • Linus in W.PA. says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:14 pm

      If they were all fellow travelers, why document things with the 302 forms?

      Could he have somehow been snared in Adm. Roger’s audit of the system? I think Adm. Rogers halted the contractor access after his audit which was earlier in ’16???

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:34 pm

      @lastinillinois
      The first three 302’s were written on 12/19 though the interviews took place 27, 14, and 7 days earlier respectively. The fourth 302 was written 7 days after the interview.
      I would hazard the following guess……”Ohr is a danger to us, let’s have a chat to him and set him up with some dodgy 302’s in case the proverbial hits the fan”.
      Recall that the Flynn 302 was written a few days after the interview and is full of lies and omissions.

      I think Ohr realised he was set up. That’s why he flipped so easily. The first Trump era interview took place just 3 days after inauguration on 1/23.
      The dates of interviews and 302 write-ups are interesting to me.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Beverly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    And Jerome Corsi says that Q-Anon is military, and is “close to Trump.”

    Verrry interesting…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      That’s funny.

      All Quack-Anon has done successfully it created a catchy breathy style.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:31 pm

        and lots of disciples

        Like

        Reply
      • Sharon says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:35 pm

        What is funny is the people who don’t get it and think Q is phony!

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • RG. Getard says:
          May 21, 2018 at 11:15 pm

          Agreed. As DT would say…We will have to wait and see.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • daizeez says:
          May 21, 2018 at 11:39 pm

          I could do without the social media drama and personal attacks on people who follow Q. I personally find the Q posts interesting and it has made people aware of the deep state, child trafficking and globalism so I do not see the harm. But I prefer sites like the CTH that focus on supporting our President and have their own independent sources and who do some excellent digging for information and analysis.
          I am thankful for Sundance for continuing to focus on the original players like the Ohrs and Priestap who we never hear about anymore. It is so interesting that Ohr was interviewed at least a dozen times and also very recently.

          Like

          Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:59 pm

        Phony or not, Q has gotten a lot of people interested in the deep state attack on our President.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Navy says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      The four football carriers get close to the President. Am I getting warm Q?

      Funny GW Bush story…. I was a flight instructor with a football carrier in Pensacola after his DC tour. He said the four carriers had an inside joke with GW around 2001 to 2002. He would do his press conferences, unlike Obama. No TeleprompterOTUS like Obama started. When GW would make up a word, he would look at his “best friends” with the cameras rolling, the football carriers, O-4’s in the four services. He would shake his yes subtly yes or no. If he made the word up, the carriers would respond and shake their head no saying it wasn’t a word. Pretty funny. They couldn’t get him to stop saying nucular bomb. Many Americans still think it is a word because of W.

      Anyhow. Q….. are you the USMC football carrier??? You don’t strike me as Army or Air Force. My guess is USMC. Give us a clue pal.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Good Job! says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:54 pm

        Last summer on “Q” sounded like a Zero Hedger fond of conspiracy theories about a certain middle eastern nation.

        He’s still a quack.

        Like

        Reply
        • Navy says:
          May 21, 2018 at 11:25 pm

          Podesta, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Clinton, Obama, Rosenstine, Mueller, etc are quacks. Look at the pictures of the Ohr Brothers up above. YIKES!!! Look at them all. Listen to them all. Quacks. Tyrants. Each one of them. Anti-American, Anti-Constitutional quacks and tyrants. I don’t really follow Q but if I had insults to hurl, I would do it at the people who were caught talking about hotdog parties, wet works at vineyards, and Hillary smelling like boiled cabbage, urine and farts….. and then tried to cover it up with Operation Crossfire Hurricane and a phony quack-like investigation.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:01 pm

        Given the different writing styles, it is possible that Q is all four of them. Or a different group close to the President.

        Like

        Reply
  4. TreeperInTraining says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I’ve ALWAYS been a fan of the ocean…especially when watching the tide turn.

    Sometimes it’s slow and gentle…and sometimes it takes out all in its path.

    Pass me the bong and beach chair, please…as it’s going to be a long summer.

    Lol

    (Thanks, as always…to the Big Treep and all his Treepers. My sanity is this place.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    “SIDEBAR – Question(s): Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016?
    Who, specifically, was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016 and for what purpose? [The IG investigation did not begin until mid January 2017]”
    ____

    Narrative manufacturing?
    That would be my guess, as to the ‘purpose’.

    And also, evidence laundering…false evidence laundering, creating a paper trail for the manufactured evidence.

    Once you get something down, in an ‘interview’…then it’s like it somehow has instant credibility.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • CollusionMyth says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      INSD was interviewing, what they detected or were tipped off to, we don’t know. Otherwise it’s just a meeting with like minded co-workers.

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      Exactly…the Meetings of the Lies.

      They just keep reviewing over and over to make sure everyone is on the same page with their fake story/ excuses/ justification/ lies. Lying is second nature to them…or rather…lying is first nature to them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. nimrodman says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Hey, all y’all –

    Michael Caputo is on Ingraham Fox show right now, about 8 minutes in, after her opening monologue.

    also Carter Page

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:24 pm

      Caputo’s final 30 seconds are a must-see.
      Paraphrasing from memory:

      “In Russia, they call this “——–” – the secret police that spy on the entire citizenry.”

      “I’ll tell you one thing I KNOW …”

      “… and the FBI isn’t the only agency that “went at” the Trump campaign”
      “… I know, because they came at me”

      “… and I’m trying to get clearance from my attorney to reveal what I know to the American public”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:40 pm

        “… and I’m trying to get clearance from my attorney to reveal what I know to the American public””

        That was my favorite quote – thanks for posting.

        Sundance will probably have a post about it later, but I am going to have to retire a little earlier than usual this evening.
        G’nite treepers.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • listingstarboard says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:41 pm

        I donated to Caputo via the Go Fund Me that was set up, today i got a wonderful email from him and his family thanking me for donation–it was a class move!! He vows to be even more vocal now!!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  7. Lis says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Everything comes down to the Ohrs, Can’t row a boat without ’em.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. nimrodman says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    … Page is as incoherent as always. Going to Caputo just now.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. xsnake says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Mr. Ohr…if I were you, I’d steer clear of Fort Marcy Park.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Paul Tibbets says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I think from what we have already seen RR is going to be fired or have to resign once the details of his arrangement with Mueller is made known.

    RR was involved in the coup before hand then gave Mueller FISA court authority to continue the spying. RR does not have the power to grant that authority nor should he.

    Also Q says he is a marked man.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Joel (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    also, don’t forget Grassley demanded all documents related to Flynn interview/prosecution (i.e. 302 interviews of Flynn) by this Friday and demanded the agent that interviewed Flynn answer committee’s questions

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. michaelhamblin says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    “On the DOJ National Security Division side of Main Justice, attorney Bruce Ohr remains employed, but invisible; likely under tight investigative controls.”

    Indeed. Inquiring minds…

    Like

    Reply
  13. billrla says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    For at least the past decade, the U.S. has been without a functioning FBI and DOJ.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Justmom says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Is it possible to know how much Fusion was paying Nellie? Is it possible to verify whether she was actually working for Fusion or if she had another job simultaneously and was just collecting a check from Fusion as well? Is she still employed at Fusion and collecting a paycheck or was she hired as an independent contractor? Did her paychecks/remittances end before or after Bruce’s first “interview”? Is it possible that her employment served as a legal bribe solely to induce Bruce to comply with the plan for the insurance policy?

    Like

    Reply
    • Good Job! says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      If the last one, imagine how many other Washington figures are bribed by Fusion GPS giving money to their spouses for “work.”

      But Nellie is an expert on Russia open source media. This allows the intriguing possibility she accumulated all the Russia Media Says Bad Things About Hillary that was a big part of the January 2017 Intel. Community Assessment. If true that means the whole ICA was a Hillary project–CrowdStrike on the DNC and hacking background, Fusion GPS on the tacit dossier parts, and Fusion again on the Russian media via Nellie.

      More fun is if Nellie was paid to imagine up the dossier memos and Steele was only the laundry, the false flag for them.

      Like

      Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        Fusin GPS is the bag man and launderer for the real puppet masters. The same ones who will fund the allegedly broke Democrat Party this fall, during the elections.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • brenrod says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:03 pm

        “More fun is if Nellie was paid to imagine up the dossier memos and Steele was only the laundry, the false flag for them.”

        bingo

        Like

        Reply
  15. White Apple says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    It has to be the military used for the solution of the crooked, corrupt, communist compromised elected officials. These elected officials no longer represent the citizens of the United States. People have to recognize thank God for Trump or the nation would be on its way to
    Venezuela in a handbasket.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      White Apple: Unfortunately, many parts of the U.S. are in that handbasket, headed for Venezuala. Take California, for example. The boulevards and avenues of Los Angeles and San Francisco (probably San Diego, as well) are outdoor insane asylums, while our capital building in Sacramento is an indoor insane asylum.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • KeithBB says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:08 pm

        Very sad. Tent cities galore. But let’s talk about something fun and inexpensive; how about a high speed train!?”

        Like

        Reply
    • CollusionMyth says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      Well Trump has given us a reprieve. Until we solve the situation in the schools of adults indoctrinating children in socialism (ABUSE) and taking away time from other real educational activities for that indoctrination (FRAUD) we are still in serious danger.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. CollusionMyth says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Just an interesting aside, 11/22/2016 the first interview date for Bruce Ohr is also the first date that Page and Strzok texted about CH (Crossfire Hurricane) and CHS (Crossfire Hurricane Stuff).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      I’m thinking the name “crossfire hurricane” was just made up recently. It isn’t in any of the texts, correct? It was “the insurance policy” up until Friday. Just for the record, the name SUCKS.

      Like

      Reply
  17. ann hendrickson says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Senator Grassley is determined to bring transparancy to a departmental culture which unwisely calculated American citizens lacked the gumption to eradicate Obama’s Opaque Authoritarian Statism.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • KeithBB says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:10 pm

      Yes, although he seems a little off-point on occasion, ya gotta love the guy’s motives and integrity and savvy. And persistence when he’s on the hunt.

      Like

      Reply
  18. rayvandune says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Has anybody determined whether NSA intercepts Amateur Radio messages, like Nellie was fixin’ to send? I say “send” because anybody can receive, no licence required, just the equipment anyone can buy.

    Like

    Reply
  19. nimrodman says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Ingraham Fox show now has William Binney, former head of NSA (if I have that right), starts about 24 minutes in

    Binney trying to explain a bit about how NSA works, if Ingraham would get out of his way and give him time.

    Also Jeff Beatty, former CIA Counter-Terrrorism Officer

    They’re talking mostly about Brennan

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      nimrodman: Doesn’t Fox have its own promotional announcements?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        Well, Bill …

        You may notice that Sundance often bases entire posts around one video clip or another.

        And it’s long been accepted here that the Treehouse is a collaborative, crowd-sourcing endeavor on one level.

        It’s been my impression that Sundance peruses the comment threads seeking bits of info in comments that have been made.

        In fact, I think it’s more than just an impression, I think I’ve read Sundance stating to that effect.

        You may note that many of Sundance posts for the day appear to be drawn from comments in the overnight Presidential thread. Sometimes a topical thread will appear quite shortly after someone’s posted a comment from the news.

        Follow so far?

        So if I see what I think is a particularly salient interview on Fox or any other news channel, I’m inclined to drop a comment in the threads, noting the source and including a sentence or two explaining the context.

        It might alert Sundance to an item he wouldn’t come across unless he exhaustively peruses Fox’s website daily or has Fox News on in the background all day (which he might, on both counts, I wouldn’t know).

        My comment might also inform others, who might have something to add.

        Such as Deplorable Infidel below, who points out where further information about William Binney can be found.

        So if you intended no snark, please forgive my longer exposition here.

        Regardless, you’re free to scroll on by anything you don’t particularly like, no?

        Just sayin’
        YMMV

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:38 pm

      I seem to recall that POTUS instructed Kelly, shortly after he became COS, to go meet with Binney. At this point though, my brain needs more gigabytes of memory.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      “William Binney, former head of NSA”

      He has quite a few videos on YouTube where he is talking without interruption or time constraints.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. ForGodandCountry says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Grassley letter……right on cue.

    The controlled timing of information reveals and participant spotlights is really something to watch unfold.

    (popcorn munching)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • CollusionMyth says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      or right on Q.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:42 pm

      ForGodandCountry: We taxpayers do not pay these people to control the timing and flow of information. We pay these people to do a job, and, much as they are busy controlling the timing and flow of information, they have not done their job. As far as I am concerned, the country could have been spared a lot of abuse and sedition had our senators and congresscritters been doing there job for the past 10 years.

      The same criticism applies to AG Sessions, who failed in his role as senator.

      Like

      Reply
      • Freedom says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:49 pm

        Yes, AG Sessions is a failure in every sense of the word. He has shamed his office and the State of Alabama as well. Be gone, Jeff!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • formerdem says:
          May 21, 2018 at 11:06 pm

          And all that yak yak about his honor? Nobody’s going to want to talk about honor any time soon, Jeff, you’re emptying out that word. Shame. Well, Trump may be able to fix that also, who knows.

          Like

          Reply
      • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:08 pm

        “failed in his role as senator”

        HaHaHa…..Senator Sessions was the ONLY Senator to flag the American People of the dangers of TPP?

        How much does Media Matters pay you per post?

        Like

        Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:13 pm

        well said brill. I don’t need their controlled info flow anymore than our children need mooch’s controlled school lunches. Do your jobs.

        Like

        Reply
  21. xcontra says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    I just want to know why she got that ham radio license. I am sure we will never find out, though.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Van D. Tran (@realvandutran) says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    But the OIG investigation that debuted in mid-Jan 2017 is not an investigation on FISA warrant (Ohr is not implicated), it was on H’s emails.

    Like

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Slowly but surely the white hats are nibbling their way up the food chain of command for all to see.
    Lynch didn’t leave til the inauguration on Jan 20, 2016. She was for sure aware of the shenanigans being played out by the FBI under her leadership. All subsequent roads lead to Obama.
    Isn’t life grand. What goes around comes around. The consequences of their actions will be dealt with eventually…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. fleporeblog says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Senator Grassley has once again earned White Hat status in my book! He is the only Senator that I believe is a White Hat.

    I was a bit dumbfounded when he pushed the vote in his committee to protect Mueller from PDJT firing him. Even after the fact that McConnell said he would not bring it to the floor for a vote. Some of my followers provided valid reasons which was good enough for me.

    What I admire most about Senator Grassley is the fact that he is straight forward and not politically correct in his questioning.

    This is a tremendous letter that he wrote that basically puts Bruce Ohr front and center! You can run but you can’t hide!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. GB Bari says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Thank you Sundance for more analysis and good perspective.
    Love the picture of Milton from “Office Space”!
    Maybe Bruce is also down in the basement by now…

    Like

    Reply
  26. scott467 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Ad-rem, I’m in the bin!

    Like

    Reply
  27. Travis Bowie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    On the question of who interviewed Ohr in 2016.
    If there was not yet an investigation, and, at the time, Ohr was #4 in the hierarchy, would it be safe/logical to assume he would be interviewed by a superior, meaning Lynch, Yates, or McCord?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Justbill says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    Ohr must be in the witness protection program. The most recent picture of him reminds me a lot of that guy in “Office Space”.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Robert Powell says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    If ever the fly on the wall, it would be I, in the meeting today – If ever one was going to wiah for another St’ Valentines massacre albite on another day, any day, it would be I, Mc’fly.

    Like

    Reply

