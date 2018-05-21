Ohr What? Senator Chuck Grassley Requests Documents on Mysteriously Invisible DOJ Deputy…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wants to know about the documents he footnoted back on March 15th, 2018, pertaining to DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr. A letter today to DAG Rod Rosenstein outlines the request:

On the DOJ National Security Division side of Main Justice, attorney Bruce Ohr remains employed, but invisible; likely under tight investigative controls. Much like FBI Agent Peter Strzok, Mr. Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ. In addition, Mr. Ohr had interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS and founder Glenn Simpson.

It is not coincidental that Ohr was demoted twice, yet his overall employment never terminated.

As noted in (page 5, footnote 5) Brue Ohr, and possibly his wife, Nellie Ohr, have been questioned by FBI internal investigators at least twelve times:

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);

Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);

Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);

Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);

Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).

Notice: Ohr was interviewed after the election four times [November 22nd, December: 5th, 12th, 20th, 2016] by the Obama FBI.

During those four 2016 interviews: President Obama, James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Loretta Lynch (DOJ), Sally Yates (DOJ), James Baker (FBI), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Mary McCord (DOJ), Mike Kortan (FBI), Bill Priestap (FBI) and David Laufman (DOJ) were all still in place. The Inspector General investigation had not yet begun.

The timing of the first Ohr interview, November 22, 2016, is four days after NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers secretly went to see president-elect Trump in Trump Tower.

SIDEBAR – Question(s): Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016? Who, specifically, was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016 and for what purpose? [The IG investigation did not begin until mid January 2017]

Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr connect the activity from the DOJ (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) together with Fusion GPS (Nellie’s 2016 employer, Glenn Simpson) and Christopher Steele (the recipient of the unwashed intelligence product).

Bruce Ohr is still employed by the DOJ. Bruce Ohr can identify the motives of John P Carlin (former DOJ-NSD head), along with Mary McCord (she replaced Carlin October 2016), Sally Yates (ran the big overall picture of the DOJ-NSD and protected the NSD from inspector general oversight); as well as Loretta Lynch.

During the 2015 and 2016 activities of the DOJ-NSD Bruce Ohr was the #4 person in the Main Justice hierarchy [1. Lynch, 2. Yates, 3.Carlin/McCord, then 4. Ohr].

