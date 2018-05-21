Ohr What? Senator Chuck Grassley Requests Documents on Mysteriously Invisible DOJ Deputy…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wants to know about the documents he footnoted back on March 15th, 2018, pertaining to DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr. A letter today to DAG Rod Rosenstein outlines the request:
On the DOJ National Security Division side of Main Justice, attorney Bruce Ohr remains employed, but invisible; likely under tight investigative controls. Much like FBI Agent Peter Strzok, Mr. Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ. In addition, Mr. Ohr had interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS and founder Glenn Simpson.
It is not coincidental that Ohr was demoted twice, yet his overall employment never terminated.
Mr. Bruce Ohr possesses key knowledge related to the National Security Division of the DOJ. In addition Mr. Ohr had interactions with Christopher Steele and more importantly Fusion-GPS and founder Glenn Simpson.
As noted in (page 5, footnote 5) Brue Ohr, and possibly his wife, Nellie Ohr, have been questioned by FBI internal investigators at least twelve times:
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 11/22/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/05/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/19/16 (interview date 12/12/16);
Ohr FD-302 12/27/16 (interview date 12/20/16);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/27/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/31/17 (interview date 01/23/17);
Ohr FD-302 01/27/17 (interview date 01/25/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/08/17 (interview date 02/06/17);
Ohr FD-302 02/15/17 (interview date 02/14/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/10/17 (interview date 05/08/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/12/17 (interview date 05/12/17);
Ohr FD-302 05/16/17 (interview date 05/15/17).
Notice: Ohr was interviewed after the election four times [November 22nd, December: 5th, 12th, 20th, 2016] by the Obama FBI.
During those four 2016 interviews: President Obama, James Comey (FBI), Andrew McCabe (FBI), Loretta Lynch (DOJ), Sally Yates (DOJ), James Baker (FBI), Peter Strzok (FBI), Lisa Page (FBI), Jim Rybicki (FBI), Mary McCord (DOJ), Mike Kortan (FBI), Bill Priestap (FBI) and David Laufman (DOJ) were all still in place. The Inspector General investigation had not yet begun.
The timing of the first Ohr interview, November 22, 2016, is four days after NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers secretly went to see president-elect Trump in Trump Tower.
SIDEBAR – Question(s): Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016? Who, specifically, was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016 and for what purpose? [The IG investigation did not begin until mid January 2017]
Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr connect the activity from the DOJ (national security division) and FBI (counterintelligence division) together with Fusion GPS (Nellie’s 2016 employer, Glenn Simpson) and Christopher Steele (the recipient of the unwashed intelligence product).
Bruce Ohr is still employed by the DOJ. Bruce Ohr can identify the motives of John P Carlin (former DOJ-NSD head), along with Mary McCord (she replaced Carlin October 2016), Sally Yates (ran the big overall picture of the DOJ-NSD and protected the NSD from inspector general oversight); as well as Loretta Lynch.
During the 2015 and 2016 activities of the DOJ-NSD Bruce Ohr was the #4 person in the Main Justice hierarchy [1. Lynch, 2. Yates, 3.Carlin/McCord, then 4. Ohr].
Grassley is laying the groundwork for some serious moves! since Sessions is recused, would it be Rosenstein who gets impeached for contempt of Congress by repeatedly failing to comply?
im guessing contempt is off the table, and RR is going to payout like a one-arm-bandit jackpot. After the meeting today, that is
LOL and I hope you’re right!
If Ohr was being interviewed in Dec 2016, that would’ve been McCabe or Comey, or maybe Strzok?
To get their stories straight?
That’s what I was thinking too. That’s one heck of a list of guilty parties in attendance. What a great cover to scheme under the cover of having an “interview”.
At that point they knew they were toast
If they were all fellow travelers, why document things with the 302 forms?
Could he have somehow been snared in Adm. Roger’s audit of the system? I think Adm. Rogers halted the contractor access after his audit which was earlier in ’16???
@lastinillinois
The first three 302’s were written on 12/19 though the interviews took place 27, 14, and 7 days earlier respectively. The fourth 302 was written 7 days after the interview.
I would hazard the following guess……”Ohr is a danger to us, let’s have a chat to him and set him up with some dodgy 302’s in case the proverbial hits the fan”.
Recall that the Flynn 302 was written a few days after the interview and is full of lies and omissions.
I think Ohr realised he was set up. That’s why he flipped so easily. The first Trump era interview took place just 3 days after inauguration on 1/23.
The dates of interviews and 302 write-ups are interesting to me.
And Jerome Corsi says that Q-Anon is military, and is "close to Trump."
Verrry interesting…
That's funny.
All Quack-Anon has done successfully it created a catchy breathy style.
and lots of disciples
What is funny is the people who don't get it and think Q is phony!
Agreed. As DT would say…We will have to wait and see.
I could do without the social media drama and personal attacks on people who follow Q. I personally find the Q posts interesting and it has made people aware of the deep state, child trafficking and globalism so I do not see the harm. But I prefer sites like the CTH that focus on supporting our President and have their own independent sources and who do some excellent digging for information and analysis.
I am thankful for Sundance for continuing to focus on the original players like the Ohrs and Priestap who we never hear about anymore. It is so interesting that Ohr was interviewed at least a dozen times and also very recently.
Phony or not, Q has gotten a lot of people interested in the deep state attack on our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The four football carriers get close to the President. Am I getting warm Q?
Funny GW Bush story…. I was a flight instructor with a football carrier in Pensacola after his DC tour. He said the four carriers had an inside joke with GW around 2001 to 2002. He would do his press conferences, unlike Obama. No TeleprompterOTUS like Obama started. When GW would make up a word, he would look at his “best friends” with the cameras rolling, the football carriers, O-4’s in the four services. He would shake his yes subtly yes or no. If he made the word up, the carriers would respond and shake their head no saying it wasn’t a word. Pretty funny. They couldn’t get him to stop saying nucular bomb. Many Americans still think it is a word because of W.
Anyhow. Q….. are you the USMC football carrier??? You don’t strike me as Army or Air Force. My guess is USMC. Give us a clue pal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last summer on “Q” sounded like a Zero Hedger fond of conspiracy theories about a certain middle eastern nation.
He’s still a quack.
Podesta, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Clinton, Obama, Rosenstine, Mueller, etc are quacks. Look at the pictures of the Ohr Brothers up above. YIKES!!! Look at them all. Listen to them all. Quacks. Tyrants. Each one of them. Anti-American, Anti-Constitutional quacks and tyrants. I don’t really follow Q but if I had insults to hurl, I would do it at the people who were caught talking about hotdog parties, wet works at vineyards, and Hillary smelling like boiled cabbage, urine and farts….. and then tried to cover it up with Operation Crossfire Hurricane and a phony quack-like investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the different writing styles, it is possible that Q is all four of them. Or a different group close to the President.
I’ve ALWAYS been a fan of the ocean…especially when watching the tide turn.
Sometimes it’s slow and gentle…and sometimes it takes out all in its path.
Pass me the bong and beach chair, please…as it’s going to be a long summer.
Lol
(Thanks, as always…to the Big Treep and all his Treepers. My sanity is this place.)
“SIDEBAR – Question(s): Why was the FBI interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016?
Who, specifically, was interviewing Bruce Ohr in 2016 and for what purpose? [The IG investigation did not begin until mid January 2017]”
____
Narrative manufacturing?
That would be my guess, as to the ‘purpose’.
And also, evidence laundering…false evidence laundering, creating a paper trail for the manufactured evidence.
Once you get something down, in an ‘interview’…then it’s like it somehow has instant credibility.
INSD was interviewing, what they detected or were tipped off to, we don’t know. Otherwise it’s just a meeting with like minded co-workers.
Exactly…the Meetings of the Lies.
They just keep reviewing over and over to make sure everyone is on the same page with their fake story/ excuses/ justification/ lies. Lying is second nature to them…or rather…lying is first nature to them.
Hey, all y’all –
Michael Caputo is on Ingraham Fox show right now, about 8 minutes in, after her opening monologue.
also Carter Page
LikeLiked by 2 people
Caputo’s final 30 seconds are a must-see.
Paraphrasing from memory:
“In Russia, they call this “——–” – the secret police that spy on the entire citizenry.”
“I’ll tell you one thing I KNOW …”
“… and the FBI isn’t the only agency that “went at” the Trump campaign”
“… I know, because they came at me”
“… and I’m trying to get clearance from my attorney to reveal what I know to the American public”
“… and I’m trying to get clearance from my attorney to reveal what I know to the American public””
That was my favorite quote – thanks for posting.
Sundance will probably have a post about it later, but I am going to have to retire a little earlier than usual this evening.
G’nite treepers.
Good night! I'm tucking in too.
I donated to Caputo via the Go Fund Me that was set up, today i got a wonderful email from him and his family thanking me for donation–it was a class move!! He vows to be even more vocal now!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too! Lovely touch! so glad I donated – especially now that he has the confidence to raise his voice again against the injustice of it all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I got the same thank you. What was an even classier move, he paid off his legal bills and then paid off another persons legal bills. Definitely a class act.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything comes down to the Ohrs, Can’t row a boat without ’em.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
I try to imagine Trump meeting with Page. I would think his communication style would drive Trump crazy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mr. Ohr…if I were you, I'd steer clear of Fort Marcy Park.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, but wouldn't you think they have most everything they need after all this time?
Doesn't matter. They have limousine service right to your bench.
😜
I think from what we have already seen RR is going to be fired or have to resign once the details of his arrangement with Mueller is made known.
RR was involved in the coup before hand then gave Mueller FISA court authority to continue the spying. RR does not have the power to grant that authority nor should he.
Also Q says he is a marked man.
LikeLiked by 4 people
also, don’t forget Grassley demanded all documents related to Flynn interview/prosecution (i.e. 302 interviews of Flynn) by this Friday and demanded the agent that interviewed Flynn answer committee’s questions
LikeLiked by 4 people
“On the DOJ National Security Division side of Main Justice, attorney Bruce Ohr remains employed, but invisible; likely under tight investigative controls.”
LikeLike
For at least the past decade, the U.S. has been without a functioning FBI and DOJ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Clintons started weakening them in the 1990’s.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Might actually have begun a bit earlier.
No they functioned…. as a separate left wing branch of government. Look at the various crimes committed by Holder who was censored by Congress. Both agencies need to be reformed or eliminated. Centralized corruption on a large scale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it possible to know how much Fusion was paying Nellie? Is it possible to verify whether she was actually working for Fusion or if she had another job simultaneously and was just collecting a check from Fusion as well? Is she still employed at Fusion and collecting a paycheck or was she hired as an independent contractor? Did her paychecks/remittances end before or after Bruce’s first “interview”? Is it possible that her employment served as a legal bribe solely to induce Bruce to comply with the plan for the insurance policy?
If the last one, imagine how many other Washington figures are bribed by Fusion GPS giving money to their spouses for “work.”
But Nellie is an expert on Russia open source media. This allows the intriguing possibility she accumulated all the Russia Media Says Bad Things About Hillary that was a big part of the January 2017 Intel. Community Assessment. If true that means the whole ICA was a Hillary project–CrowdStrike on the DNC and hacking background, Fusion GPS on the tacit dossier parts, and Fusion again on the Russian media via Nellie.
More fun is if Nellie was paid to imagine up the dossier memos and Steele was only the laundry, the false flag for them.
Fusin GPS is the bag man and launderer for the real puppet masters. The same ones who will fund the allegedly broke Democrat Party this fall, during the elections.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“More fun is if Nellie was paid to imagine up the dossier memos and Steele was only the laundry, the false flag for them.”
bingo
It has to be the military used for the solution of the crooked, corrupt, communist compromised elected officials. These elected officials no longer represent the citizens of the United States. People have to recognize thank God for Trump or the nation would be on its way to Venezuela in a handbasket.
Venezuela in a handbasket.
LikeLiked by 4 people
White Apple: Unfortunately, many parts of the U.S. are in that handbasket, headed for Venezuala. Take California, for example. The boulevards and avenues of Los Angeles and San Francisco (probably San Diego, as well) are outdoor insane asylums, while our capital building in Sacramento is an indoor insane asylum.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very sad. Tent cities galore. But let's talk about something fun and inexpensive; how about a high speed train!?"
Well Trump has given us a reprieve. Until we solve the situation in the schools of adults indoctrinating children in socialism (ABUSE) and taking away time from other real educational activities for that indoctrination (FRAUD) we are still in serious danger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking the name “crossfire hurricane” was just made up recently. It isn’t in any of the texts, correct? It was “the insurance policy” up until Friday. Just for the record, the name SUCKS.
And the "Secret Society"
Senator Grassley is determined to bring transparancy to a departmental culture which unwisely calculated American citizens lacked the gumption to eradicate Obama’s Opaque Authoritarian Statism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, although he seems a little off-point on occasion, ya gotta love the guy’s motives and integrity and savvy. And persistence when he’s on the hunt.
Has anybody determined whether NSA intercepts Amateur Radio messages, like Nellie was fixin' to send? I say "send" because anybody can receive, no licence required, just the equipment anyone can buy.
I think not about the radio, more of an analog thing. Email, text, phone all rely on digital protocols which can be captured over networks.
I doubt it. that would be too much work.
Ingraham Fox show now has William Binney, former head of NSA (if I have that right), starts about 24 minutes in
Binney trying to explain a bit about how NSA works, if Ingraham would get out of his way and give him time.
Also Jeff Beatty, former CIA Counter-Terrrorism Officer
They’re talking mostly about Brennan
LikeLiked by 4 people
nimrodman: Doesn't Fox have its own promotional announcements?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may notice that Sundance often bases entire posts around one video clip or another.
And it’s long been accepted here that the Treehouse is a collaborative, crowd-sourcing endeavor on one level.
It’s been my impression that Sundance peruses the comment threads seeking bits of info in comments that have been made.
In fact, I think it’s more than just an impression, I think I’ve read Sundance stating to that effect.
You may note that many of Sundance posts for the day appear to be drawn from comments in the overnight Presidential thread. Sometimes a topical thread will appear quite shortly after someone’s posted a comment from the news.
Follow so far?
So if I see what I think is a particularly salient interview on Fox or any other news channel, I’m inclined to drop a comment in the threads, noting the source and including a sentence or two explaining the context.
It might alert Sundance to an item he wouldn’t come across unless he exhaustively peruses Fox’s website daily or has Fox News on in the background all day (which he might, on both counts, I wouldn’t know).
My comment might also inform others, who might have something to add.
Such as Deplorable Infidel below, who points out where further information about William Binney can be found.
So if you intended no snark, please forgive my longer exposition here.
Regardless, you’re free to scroll on by anything you don’t particularly like, no?
Just sayin’
YMMV
I seem to recall that POTUS instructed Kelly, shortly after he became COS, to go meet with Binney. At this point though, my brain needs more gigabytes of memory.
“William Binney, former head of NSA”
He has quite a few videos on YouTube where he is talking without interruption or time constraints.
He wasn't the head of NSA. He was a senior analyst and a whistle blower.
Grassley letter……right on cue.
The controlled timing of information reveals and participant spotlights is really something to watch unfold.
(popcorn munching)
or right on Q.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ForGodandCountry: We taxpayers do not pay these people to control the timing and flow of information. We pay these people to do a job, and, much as they are busy controlling the timing and flow of information, they have not done their job. As far as I am concerned, the country could have been spared a lot of abuse and sedition had our senators and congresscritters been doing there job for the past 10 years.
The same criticism applies to AG Sessions, who failed in his role as senator.
Yes, AG Sessions is a failure in every sense of the word. He has shamed his office and the State of Alabama as well. Be gone, Jeff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all that yak yak about his honor? Nobody’s going to want to talk about honor any time soon, Jeff, you’re emptying out that word. Shame. Well, Trump may be able to fix that also, who knows.
“failed in his role as senator”
HaHaHa…..Senator Sessions was the ONLY Senator to flag the American People of the dangers of TPP?
How much does Media Matters pay you per post?
well said brill. I don’t need their controlled info flow anymore than our children need mooch’s controlled school lunches. Do your jobs.
I just want to know why she got that ham radio license. I am sure we will never find out, though.
Well we could investigate if some of the other players have ham radios.
xcontra: Is was either ham radios or model airplanes, and glue tended to cloud her judgement.
“why she got that ham radio license”
Because it is the only form of communication (other than snail mail) that NSA does not collect data on.
Even with snail mail the government photos the outside of every envelope front and back. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slowly but surely the white hats are nibbling their way up the food chain of command for all to see.
Lynch didn’t leave til the inauguration on Jan 20, 2016. She was for sure aware of the shenanigans being played out by the FBI under her leadership. All subsequent roads lead to Obama.
Isn’t life grand. What goes around comes around. The consequences of their actions will be dealt with eventually…
Senator Grassley has once again earned White Hat status in my book! He is the only Senator that I believe is a White Hat.
I was a bit dumbfounded when he pushed the vote in his committee to protect Mueller from PDJT firing him. Even after the fact that McConnell said he would not bring it to the floor for a vote. Some of my followers provided valid reasons which was good enough for me.
What I admire most about Senator Grassley is the fact that he is straight forward and not politically correct in his questioning.
This is a tremendous letter that he wrote that basically puts Bruce Ohr front and center! You can run but you can’t hide!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance for more analysis and good perspective.
Love the picture of Milton from “Office Space”!
Maybe Bruce is also down in the basement by now…
Ad-rem, I'm in the bin!
On the question of who interviewed Ohr in 2016.
If there was not yet an investigation, and, at the time, Ohr was #4 in the hierarchy, would it be safe/logical to assume he would be interviewed by a superior, meaning Lynch, Yates, or McCord?
Ohr must be in the witness protection program. The most recent picture of him reminds me a lot of that guy in "Office Space".
If ever the fly on the wall, it would be I, in the meeting today – If ever one was going to wiah for another St' Valentines massacre albite on another day, any day, it would be I, Mc'fly.
