Sunday Talks: HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes Interviewed By Maria Bartiromo – FBI Operation Crossfire Hurricane…

May 20, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.  The primary discussion topics are the refusal of the DOJ to turn over origination documents; and the FBI using FISA surveillance, active measures, and informants paid by the U.S. government to target political opposition.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Election 2016, FBI, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

73 Responses to Sunday Talks: HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes Interviewed By Maria Bartiromo – FBI Operation Crossfire Hurricane…

  Konamon says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Deep State Futures!

    Reply
  Winning Inc. says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Trump is going on offense bigly! Let’s call it Operation Wolverine!

    Reply
    Konamon says:
      May 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

      Salvo! This is great!

      Reply
    Tree Knot says:
      May 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      Bingo.

      Reply
    Phil Garber says:
      May 20, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Here comes the second Special Counsel.

      Look at Trump’s wording: the DOJ is called to investigate the DOJ/FBI. That’s a formulation which seems designed to trigger the appointment of a special investigator.

      My question is who will oversee it. Rosenstein seemingly can’t; as a signor of the FISA warrant which is within the scope of the investigation he is openly conflicted; and since it involves the Trump campaign Sessions’ recusal would apply to this investigation as well (unless he unrecuses himself).

      Reply
      Bud Klatsch says:
        May 20, 2018 at 4:07 pm

        How about Rudy?

        Reply
      Konamon says:
        May 20, 2018 at 4:08 pm

        Trump haz launched a ‘probe’in to the DOJ. Sessions can and should appoint SC. There is nothing to stop him at all. He is smokin’ out The Possum. Possum could have appointed the first SC. That there is the dirty secret nobody wants to talk about.

        Reply
      jbowen82 says:
        May 20, 2018 at 4:13 pm

        He would not have tweeted what he did if it weren’t already in the works. This will be referred to the IG for investigation, then to Huber for prosecution. My guess is, the IG already has enough for criminal referrals, and Huber is going to start turning lower-level folks to build the evidentiary case. As I’ve posted many times, Strzock didn’t do the wiretapping all by himself. There had to have been hundreds of people involved. This is already in the process of being rolled up.

        Reply
  The Boss says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Nunes is one angry Congressman right now, and we have at least one angry Senator (Grassley). We’ve got potentially three angry judges that we know of (Sullivan, Ellis and Freidman-sp?), possibly more if the FISA judges conclude they were deceived. Two co-equal branches of government lining up against Executive branch bureaucrats and entrenched decepticons.

    I’m liking how the odds are stacking up.

    Reply
    Suzanne says:
      May 20, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      The phraseology Grassley used in that letter of his which Sundance posted yesterday just radiated biggy anger… Therefore I loved it!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    fleporeblog says:
      May 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      Rep. Devin Nunes will be our 46th President of the USA 🇺🇸 if he chooses to run. The man is fearless! He has and continues to have our President’s back. He was an assassin throughout that interview.

      I think the Chinese Government is going to listen to the last minute of that interview and pray that he doesn’t run. China 🇨🇳 would be completely screwed because Devin would follow TRUMPISM to a tee! A 16 year run between our Lion 🦁 followed by Devin would literally destroy everything that was done to our country after Reagan.

      There would not be a National Debt, an 8 to 1 SC in our favor and 75% to 80% of Federal Courts with justices from both Presidents.

      Please include Rep. Devin Nunes in your prayers. He maybe the finisher that puts us back on the path to prosperity!

      Reply
  Hmmm... says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Reposting here

    Sequence of events:

    1. Nunes requests information (does not say what he is requesting <—IMPORTANT)

    2. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd responds publicly saying it would endanger a persons life. Everyone now starts thinking about the informant mentioned in the Simpson transcription.

    3. Impeachment threatened (same song and dance as last time) and Paul Ryan supports so DOJ/FBI agree to meet.

    4. Meeting held. Nunes/Gowdy say it was productive but plan to meet again.

    5. Rhetoric heats up about the informant. DOJ will not be extorted. etc.

    6.Second meeting planned for Friday night. Nunes/Gowdy cancel.

    7. NYTimes and WaPo out Stefan Halper and expose a ton of information on the spying in order to get ahead of some suspected information release. A lot of people assume the IG report but that is unlikely since the IG report will be about Clinton email investigation. Story comes out Friday night when Gowdy/Nunes brief with FBI/DOJ was supposed to happen.

    Two possibilities here: DOJ is still recalcitrant and hiding information OR there was a big set up to sting the small group and media into reporting information they would prefer to hide.

    The DOJ originated the narrative that there is an informant involved in the information Nunes and Gowdy are requesting. At no point has Nunes or Gowdy revealed what they are requesting. Nunes says specifically that he was never requesting information on an individual. That is an entirely manufactured narrative that the media has taken and run with.

    To add, this isn't even the first time the same guy brought up the informant. In January the same guy Stephen Boyd wrote a letter saying also bringing up a specific individual. Apparently no one caught the significance of what he was saying. Look at his Jan 24th letter in response to the last dust up with the DOJ. This might truly be an act to expose the existence of the informant. It took two times for it finally to work. The Jan 24th letter makes it clear Nunes and Gowdy have been provided a ton of information about the informant. It just never made the press. They've created a controversy for the press to cover and finally exposed what has been out there for months.

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    BKR posted the following:

    Get ready for the COVER-UP RESPONSE from DOJ-FBI:
    • “The President has ordered that DOJ-FBI spying on his Campaign be investigated.”
    • “We cannot by law investigate ourselves.”

    President Trump then drops the Deep State MOAB of ALL TIME:

    • “I hereby order the DOJ and it’s subordinate FBI to recuse themselves due to their admitted Conflicts of Interest.”

    • “I hereby order the United States MILITARY to INVESTIGATE and PROSECUTE any wrongdoing, including any related issues discovered during their investigation.”
    [Hat-tip on open-ended scope to DAG Rosenstein.]

    • “I have asked the Supreme Court to advise – due to this extraordinary Constitutional Crisis in which the DOJ and Political Members of Congress have Conflicts of Interest – whether a DECLARATION of MARTIAL LAW is required to provide full authority for Military Tribunals.”

    THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 🇺🇸 HAS ARRIVED!

    Reply
  Everywhereguy says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Dam is breaking. Run for the hills, Dems. That includes you, Hill.

    Reply
  Konamon says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Hot Damn!

    Reply
  joeknuckles says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    The Deep State are caught in their own “Crossfire”

    Reply
  Roberto says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Q is correct. Again. Also, we’ll know tomorrow if Jeff Sessions is part of the swamp or part of Team Trump. If it’s the former, count on him joining the other indictees on Huber’s list. Same holds true for RoRos.

    Reply
    Konamon says:
      May 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Possum is in the tree. He will have to appint Special Counsel. Lets see who he picks. Friend or Foe. That will be the tell.

      Reply
      Roberto says:
        May 20, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        This is what I mean. If Sessions is white-hat, he’ll pick. If black-hat, we’ve got a new AG who will pick. Assuming Sessions is either corrupt or inept, there is no way VSG is going to allow another fumble/sabotage by Jeff Sessions.

        Reply
      The Boss says:
        May 20, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        Perhaps IG Horowitz and his warriors will get a new assignment. After all, the politicization / Hillary email investigation draft is being vetted, the McCabe report is public and the FISA abuse investigation is in progress.

        Based on what we’ve learned, it’s likely the same people are featured in two or all of the three IG investigations mentioned. And it’s very likely that many of the same players will turn up again. A big tell we should look for is whether Strzok remains on the payroll. He’s the stink on the Origin of the Feces. Another tell is Bruce Ohr.

        Reply
  SoCal Patriot says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    One of the greatest Americans…Nunes has been a tower of strength. After Trump, he is easily the #1 target of Democrats.

    Reply
  Brian Baker says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    They that sow the wind, shall reap the whirlwind.

    Reply
  Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    I think it’s absolutely terrible that President Trump has to, ONCE AGAIN, do this HIMSELF. The media is going to play this as “Trump runs amok” as per usual. Ryan and the House could have forced Sessions & Rosenstein to FOLLOW THE LAW by de-funding DOJ and FBI but they didn’t have the guts. It appears that once again ONE MAN has to show them how it’s done.
    As worthless as the MSM and these so-called law enforcement officials are, I have confidence that the President will know how to explain this to the American people. I think they call it “transparency”.

    Reply
  Konamon says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    A new Sherrif has arrived in the Swamp.

    Reply
  deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    I sense some amputations from frostbite and deaths from exposure as a result of the blizzard of cold anger that is going to be unleashed here shortly. Flep’s picture of President Trump speaks volumes – part curiosity, part contempt, part scorn, and wholly resolute resolve…

    Who’d a thunk a mere 18 months from the 2016 election we’d be here, reading about all the nefarious activity that has gone on unabated for so long. Yet now, the swamp is being freeze dried…

    Reply
  joeknuckles says:
    May 20, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Little Ben Shapiro thinks the political spying is just fine. Perhaps some spies should be dispatched to set him up. See how he likes it. Actually, it would be interesting to see who pulls his strings and what their motives are.

    Reply
  The Akh says:
    May 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Wow, so the press made a deal out of Gowdy and Nunes skipping out on the meeting. The reason? Nunes knew that they were going to get nothing. But, he also realized that they were trying to set them up as sources of leaks! Amazing!

    Reply
  Blonde Gator says:
    May 20, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I believe Devin Nunes outsmarted Rat Rosenstein by turning down the Friday meeting (w/DOJ). Furthermore, Nunes is correct…Rat Rosenstein had no intention of giving Nunes the info he was seeking regarding the August 17 memo to Mueller clarifying his “role” vis-a-vis his SC powers.

    Nunes rightly has come to the conclusion that the meeting was merely cover for the NYT & WaPo cover stories….that the FBI/DOJ were spying on the Trump campaign in order to save us from ourselves, or whatever this idiocy is that the MsM is trying to push. Obviously, nothing has changed regarding selective leaking from DOJ/FBI deep state operators. Do you smell desperation? I do.

    The other totally interesting thing that happened in the past week or so is that members of Congress are now using REAL words, like “lying” “falsehoods” (I’m waiting for Bull****) when discussing all of the slow walking going on. Rand Paul, Grassley, and no Nunes.

    Time to request declassification of ALL of the documents the bureaucrats are trying to keep secret via “National Security”….and time to play the BS card on them as PDJT declassifies said documents. The time for transparency is here, right bloody now!

    Maria Baritromo provides excellent Sunday morning breakfast, doesn’t she?

    Reply
  JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    May 20, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Ms. Bartiromo lead in to her show this morning:

    Reply
  Kan says:
    May 20, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    This interview has a lot of tidbits in it that are important.

    A really big question is why the disconnect between the NYT and WaPo dumping all the information about the spy on Friday night and the secondary reports all blaming “Trump allies” for leaking it.

    1) They had been primed to dump this after the DoJ meeting with Nunes and Gowdy. The intent was to blame Nunes for the leak. Nunes mentions this fact in the interview. (See 3 below for further reasons)

    2) Nunes was told Thursday night that no documents would be shown to him at Friday’s meeting. He and Gowdy did not attend the meeting. The key fact is Nunes did not tell the DoJ they would not be attending the meeting. The DoJ did not have a heads up in order to inform everyone that the meeting did not occur. Why they ran with the stories anyway is an open question. But the fact that both said they had the name of the informant and were not publishing it is a big hint. My bet – they would have published it if the meeting had occurred.

    3) Listen to the various media channels and Ds blaming the Rs for the leaks. Warner, Schumer, CBS News etc. They had been primed that the the NYT and WaPo would be running major stories about the informant and the Rs leaking it. This is why the disconnect about the NYT and WaPO running the stories, but “Trump allies” are to blame for leaking.

    This is the exact same model that was used in the Comey – Trump briefing on Jan 6th 2017. Every body is ready to go with what the story will be, Comey holds meeting and gets the “news hook” set
    then the leaks of the meeting fly.

    This setup blew up on the DoJ participants.

    The interesting question is who told Nunes about the meeting not having any documents on Thursday night.

    Reply

