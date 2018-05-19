The DOJ and FBI Were Not Always Prone To Withholding Evidentiary Documents…

With the stark, albeit predictable, reversals and unavoidable admissions regarding an orchestrated effort from the Obama DOJ and FBI to conduct opposition research on the Trump campaign –via spy networks and surveillance– the larger conspiracy is laid bare.

Unsurprisingly the professional media proletariat shift strategies from denial to justification. All of the questions previously posed -and dismissed- about funding for the dossier, campaign surveillance, wiretaps and political spy operations are no longer conspiracy theory. That’s the pesky problem with truth; it exists regardless of media’s unidirectional opinion of it, or their efforts to hide its location.

However, with more people paying attention, perhaps now is a good time to revisit another simply set of truthful facts; something entirely forgotten amid the past six months of slowly emerging evidence. Amid months of DOJ and FBI sunlight avoidance strategies, there was actually a time not long ago when a flood of sunlight appeared for apparently no reason whatsoever.

Those of us who have followed the internal battle amid two very obviously waring factions within the U.S. intelligence apparatus have been watching this play out so long we have forgotten the timing of a critical turning point. Set against the backdrop of an intelligence apparatus, an administrative state per se’, desperate to retain survivability, it is worth remembering December 2nd, 2017.

On December 1st, 2017, the Praetorian media were gleefully celebrating a guilty plea for General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former National Security Adviser. It was less than 24 hours later, December 2nd, when one-side of the battle struck back.

On December 2nd, 2017, three names surfaced: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Along with the names came hundreds of pages of documents containing tens-of-thousands of text messages.

Why?

On December 2nd, 2017, Congress was unaware of the Page/Strzok text messages. No-one was making inquiries about them. Devin Nunes, along with every other elected chair-person, was oblivious to the existence of them. No-one knew to ask for them, or to ask about anything contained within them, because no-one even knew about them.

So how did they surface?

Why did they surface?

Heck, expanding: how and why did we discover Pete, Lisa and Bruce?

Now, a sidebar; not a puzzle… just thoughtful stimulation and refresh.

Did you read the 39-page Inspector General report on Andrew McCabe? You know, the one that ended with a referral to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility; the released IG report that was an outcome of one component within the IG origination mandate; the part about investigating leaks to the media; that’s the component that led to the IG Report on Andrew McCabe. Do you remember it?

The Oversight and Review Division, IG report on McCabe, was published April 13th, 2018. The IG report was written in February of 2018, two months prior to publication.

However, the detail missed by all media inquiry – is that all of the evidence within the IG report on McCabe; all of the interviews; all of the INSD investigation documents; everything needed to assemble the report; happened before December, 2017. The final McCabe interview, under oath, was November 29th, 2017.

Why does this matter?

Everything within that IG report on McCabe happened prior to the December 2nd mysterious release of information on Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr.

On December 2nd 2017 the Andrew McCabe investigation was complete, except for assembling the evidence and outlining the material in a report. On December 2nd we get a mysterious release of unrequested information on Pete, Lisa and Bruce. And no-one is curious about why the text messaging information appeared out of no-where?

Within the current story of admissions by the Obama intelligence apparatus, there is a transparent inability -amid an incurious media- to pause, reflect and ask themselves if something deeper on the investigative side has been happening all along; much longer than discussed.

Again, why, out of no-where, did the DOJ tell the world about Pete, Lisa and Bruce on December 2nd, 2017, and then release batches of text messages no-one even knew enough to ask about?

I have an idea…

Huber released them.

