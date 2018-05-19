The DOJ and FBI Were Not Always Prone To Withholding Evidentiary Documents…

With the stark, albeit predictable, reversals and unavoidable admissions regarding an orchestrated effort from the Obama DOJ and FBI to conduct opposition research on the Trump campaign –via spy networks and surveillance– the larger conspiracy is laid bare.
Unsurprisingly the professional media proletariat shift strategies from denial to justification. All of the questions previously posed -and dismissed- about funding for the dossier, campaign surveillance, wiretaps and political spy operations are no longer conspiracy theory. That’s the pesky problem with truth; it exists regardless of media’s unidirectional opinion of it, or their efforts to hide its location.
However, with more people paying attention, perhaps now is a good time to revisit another simply set of truthful facts; something entirely forgotten amid the past six months of slowly emerging evidence. Amid months of DOJ and FBI sunlight avoidance strategies, there was actually a time not long ago when a flood of sunlight appeared for apparently no reason whatsoever.
Those of us who have followed the internal battle amid two very obviously waring factions within the U.S. intelligence apparatus have been watching this play out so long we have forgotten the timing of a critical turning point. Set against the backdrop of an intelligence apparatus, an administrative state per se’, desperate to retain survivability, it is worth remembering December 2nd, 2017.
On December 1st, 2017, the Praetorian media were gleefully celebrating a guilty plea for General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former National Security Adviser. It was less than 24 hours later, December 2nd, when one-side of the battle struck back.
On December 2nd, 2017, three names surfaced: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr. Along with the names came hundreds of pages of documents containing tens-of-thousands of text messages.
Why?
On December 2nd, 2017, Congress was unaware of the Page/Strzok text messages. No-one was making inquiries about them. Devin Nunes, along with every other elected chair-person, was oblivious to the existence of them. No-one knew to ask for them, or to ask about anything contained within them, because no-one even knew about them.
So how did they surface?
Why did they surface?
Heck, expanding: how and why did we discover Pete, Lisa and Bruce?
Now, a sidebar; not a puzzle… just thoughtful stimulation and refresh.
Did you read the 39-page Inspector General report on Andrew McCabe? You know, the one that ended with a referral to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility; the released IG report that was an outcome of one component within the IG origination mandate; the part about investigating leaks to the media; that’s the component that led to the IG Report on Andrew McCabe. Do you remember it?
The Oversight and Review Division, IG report on McCabe, was published April 13th, 2018. The IG report was written in February of 2018, two months prior to publication.
However, the detail missed by all media inquiry – is that all of the evidence within the IG report on McCabe; all of the interviews; all of the INSD investigation documents; everything needed to assemble the report; happened before December, 2017. The final McCabe interview, under oath, was November 29th, 2017.
Why does this matter?
Everything within that IG report on McCabe happened prior to the December 2nd mysterious release of information on Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr.
On December 2nd 2017 the Andrew McCabe investigation was complete, except for assembling the evidence and outlining the material in a report. On December 2nd we get a mysterious release of unrequested information on Pete, Lisa and Bruce. And no-one is curious about why the text messaging information appeared out of no-where?
Within the current story of admissions by the Obama intelligence apparatus, there is a transparent inability -amid an incurious media- to pause, reflect and ask themselves if something deeper on the investigative side has been happening all along; much longer than discussed.
Again, why, out of no-where, did the DOJ tell the world about Pete, Lisa and Bruce on December 2nd, 2017, and then release batches of text messages no-one even knew enough to ask about?
I have an idea…
Huber released them.
Whatever happened with the chief FISA judge Rosemary Collyer. We were supposed to be comparing the FISA warrant that she had with the one held by the FBI, to see if they were both the same. Seemed a great idea that just fizzled out.
Judicial Watch is trying to force a release.
https://artvoice.com/2018/05/05/judicial-watch-sues-doj-for-fisa-court-transcripts-tied-to-clinton-dnc-dossier/#.WwCvu3ApCEc
“On February 15, Judge Collyer replied that the FBI and DOJ “possess most, if not all, of the responsive materials the Court might possess, and we have previously made clear to the Department, both formally and informally, that we do not object to any decision by the Executive Branch to release any such FISA materials to Congress.”
We are close to the BigUgly. My guess is that the Huber prosecutors are peeling away the layers of the conspiracy and one by one senior officials are going in front of a Grand Jury. Its likely, that one or more of the conspirators have turned States evidence and have spilled the beans on Obama and Clinton. As it’s now clear Russia had nothing to do with any of the dirty tricks, Sessions can unrecuse and drop the big one. If you think that the MSM is crazy now, watch how they go bananas when the Big Kahunas are indicted and that news hits the fan.
Were not close, we ARE there. it is full blown all hands on deck CYA for all of the cabal, starting with the media. Glorious to watch 🙂
Anybody who thinks Trump and Sessions do not have a plan is simply wrong.
It’s all about timing. Remember when Pompeo was in the committee to get confirmed as Secretary of State and he releases the picture of him and Kim Jong Un. Timing? Perfect.
He’s a master at controlling the narrative. He now has both the right and the left screaming for justice. The cry has gotten louder and louder. But the public can only handle so much at one time so this has to come out over time.
He also has the incredible advantage that he simply is not afraid of the truth. He has zero guilt. So he can play this as precisely as he likes.
Believe me, he’s not tweeting anything that he doesn’t already know the answers to.
I for one cannot wait to see how they play this out between now and the election. It’s ALL about the midterms!
We should expect to see perp walks this fall and trials in October. Timing is indeed everything!
Several things have happened in the past 10 weeks which may change thing drastically:
1) Pompeo, a Trump political appointee, no longer runs the CIA;
2) Gina Haspel, a career officer with no apparent political connections, is now the Senate confirmed head of the CIA;
and,
3) Neither Clapper nor Brennan can safely call on their old political, swamp creature, buds to “fix” it.
Let us all sincerely hope Huber is doing his job, because if he is, a whole lot of people will be going to jail, and few or none of them will be Republicans/Trumpians. We should also expect General Flynn to get justice … and sue the shit out of Comey, et al.
Speaking of withholding information why hasn’t Chris Wray briefed President Trump on operation Crossfire Hurricane?
The FBI used counter intel powers to do an end run around lack of criminal probable cause. By deliberately avoiding a criminal investigation they have no excuse for hiding very material information from PDJT. The purpose of counter intel investigations is to inform the executive of foreign threats, that means The President.
You can bet President Obama was informed about this. Why is Wray keeping this stuff from his President?
No one took notice to the source of the text messages, only their content. And notice quickly degenerated into the ‘Strzok+Page are lovers’ cover story (it is my working hypothesis that they were never lovers, but concocted the ‘affair’ so they could explain to nosy co-workers (who might take offense at treason) why they communicated so often. “What? Us? Oh, we are only having an affair. You know, suburban sinning. We aren’t doing anything really wrong, like committing sedition. Keep it under your hat, OK? [winkwink]”
We have already seen similar lack of inquisitiveness before. The Nunes memo of late January had references to Page, Strzok and McCabe testimony, but they hadn’t appeared before Nunes Now, how do you think that happened? And why?
Around the same time, Sessions is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo, and he refers to a prosecutor on the case, one from outside the Beltway. She never follows up on that, nor does anyone else. But there it was, a prosecutor hiding in plain sight, who had been on the case for some time. Not even hiding, just unnamed. Until the end of February, when Huber was named.
But Huber has been on the case for some time. And there have been no leaks. Must be giving the targets sleepless nights sweating blood.
OK, I will repeat a question for the Treppers in hopes of an answer. In the OIG investigative Summary, there is detail about the crimes ascribed to a ‘Special Agent(SA)’. At the end of the summary, it says “Criminal prosecution of the SA was declined.” What does that mean? It is inconceivable that you would enumerate crimes and and declare ‘nevermind’. Does that mean that the SA ( McCabe fits the details to a T) is a cooperating witness?
Let me recommend a book for the regular Treppers reading Sundance here.
“The Cuckoo’s Egg, by Clifford Stoll is a true story, is very entertaining, and is a look into a real investigation in which the investigator used some uncommon wisdom and strategy to catch some international bad guys. In between the lines you will see some parallels to our white hats.
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/the-inspector-generals-report-will-expose-the-msm-as-treasonous/
