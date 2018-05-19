Corrupt Intelligence Apparatchik Leaks “Informant” Name (Stefan Halper) and Defensive Perspective To New York Times…

The New York Times has essentially outed the CIA and FBI informant as Stefan Halper tonight in yet another lengthy justification article citing the reasoning from the perspective of the corrupt intelligence officers who conducted the surveillance and spying operation against the Trump campaign.

Guess what?…. After 18 months of denials, their justification framework isn’t selling. It isn’t selling even amid the barking moonbats who normally defend the left-wing crazy. If you want to gauge the level of fail, just read the comments section of the New York Times justification article. D’oh… the awakening is here like a DNC party during the ALS ice-bucket challenge.

According to The Times, the FBI and CIA were using Halper to protect candidate Trump from the Russians. Yes, that’s their story and they’re sticking to it. However, from that angle: Are they currently investigating candidate Trump for failing to collude in the Russian efforts they were attempting to protect him from? {{{D’oh}}} Yup, the special counsel is an ongoing effort to keep protecting President Trump… or something.

Wait,… what?.. Huh?

Oh, ya just gotta read the NYT snippets.

Two things to remember: First, they denied all of this for eighteen months. Second, these are their leaks, their story, their version; delivered via their spin, from the people who were conducting the scheme against the Trump campaign:

(New York Times) […] The informant, an American academic who teaches in Britain, made contact late that summer with one campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, according to people familiar with the matter. He also met repeatedly in the ensuing months with the other aide, Carter Page, who was also under F.B.I. scrutiny for his ties to Russia. […] No evidence has emerged that the informant acted improperly when the F.B.I. asked for help in gathering information on the former campaign advisers, or that agents veered from the F.B.I.’s investigative guidelines and began a politically motivated inquiry, which would be illegal.

Oh, well… by-the-book then?

[…] they took steps, those officials said, to ensure that details of the inquiry were more closely held than even in a typical national security investigation, including the use of the informant to suss out information from the unsuspecting targets. Sending F.B.I. agents to interview them could have created additional risk that the investigation’s existence would seep into view in the final weeks of a heated presidential race.

LOL “suss out”, oh, it just sounds so benign eh?

[…] Details about the informant’s relationship with the F.B.I. remain scant. It is not clear how long the relationship existed and whether the F.B.I. paid the source or assigned the person to other cases.

Um, yeah. Halper was paid. But The Times ain’t sure…. details are “scant” dontchaknow.

[…] The informant is well known in Washington circles, having served in previous Republican administrations and as a source of information for the C.I.A. in past years, according to one person familiar with the source’s work. […] F.B.I. agents were seeking more details about what Mr. Papadopoulos knew about the hacked Democratic emails, and one month after their Russia investigation began, Mr. Papadopoulos received a curious message. The academic [informant] inquired about his interest in writing a research paper on a disputed gas field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a subject of Mr. Papadopoulos’s expertise.

A “curious message“. LOL as in: unprompted, unsolicited. Just out-of-the-blue?

The informant offered a $3,000 honorarium for the paper and a paid trip to London, where the two could meet and discuss the research project. “I understand that this is rather sudden but thought that given your expertise it might be of interest to you,” the informant wrote in a message to Mr. Papadopoulos, sent on Sept. 2, 2016. […] Over drinks and dinner one evening at a high-end London hotel, the F.B.I. informant raised the subject of the hacked Democratic National Committee emails that had spilled into public view earlier that summer, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The source noted how helpful they had been to the Trump campaign, and asked Mr. Papadopoulos whether he knew anything about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Papadopoulos replied that he had no insight into the Russian campaign — despite being told months earlier that the Russians had dirt on Mrs. Clinton in the form of thousands of her emails. His response clearly annoyed the informant, who tried to press Mr. Papadopoulos about what he might know about the Russian effort, according to the person.

Damnit.. he ain’t biting. Always with the Greeks. Aaargh.

The assistant also raised the subject of Russia and the Clinton emails during a separate conversation over drinks with Mr. Papadopoulos, and again he denied he knew anything about Russian attempts to disrupt the election.

Oh, it’s the sexy “female assistant over drinks” maneuver…

[…] Mr. Page, a Navy veteran, served briefly as an adviser to Mr. Trump’s campaign until September 2016. He said that he first encountered the informant during a conference in mid-July of 2016 and that they stayed in touch. The two later met several times in the Washington area. Mr. Page said their interactions were benign.

Remember, in May 2016 Mr. Page was the key witness working on behalf of the FBI in a case against Russians. [ Evgeny Buryakov Case] Now in September 2016, the same FBI is fixing to put Carter Page under a Title-1 surveillance warrant and label him an agent of a hostile foreign government….

… funny, that.

The two last exchanged emails in September 2017, about a month before a secret warrant to surveil Mr. Page expired after being repeatedly renewed by a federal judge.

Damnit, another one who won’t bite. Even the last ditch effort just before the FISA surveillance warrant expired didn’t help. Rats! Aaarggh.



[…] The informant also had contacts with Mr. Flynn, the retired Army general who was Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser. The two met in February 2014, when Mr. Flynn was running the Defense Intelligence Agency and attended the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar, an academic forum for former spies and researchers that meets a few times a year. According to people familiar with Mr. Flynn’s visit to the intelligence seminar, the source was alarmed by the general’s apparent closeness with a Russian woman who was also in attendance. The concern was strong enough that it prompted another person to pass on a warning to the American authorities that Mr. Flynn could be compromised by Russian intelligence, according to two people familiar with the matter. (read more)

If you don’t think the media is tripping over itself, well, consider these:

Moments later…

Advertisements