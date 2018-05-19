Corrupt Intelligence Apparatchik Leaks “Informant” Name (Stefan Halper) and Defensive Perspective To New York Times…

The New York Times has essentially outed the CIA and FBI informant as Stefan Halper tonight in yet another lengthy justification article citing the reasoning from the perspective of the corrupt intelligence officers who conducted the surveillance and spying operation against the Trump campaign.
Guess what?…. After 18 months of denials, their justification framework isn’t selling. It isn’t selling even amid the barking moonbats who normally defend the left-wing crazy. If you want to gauge the level of fail, just read the comments section of the New York Times justification article. D’oh… the awakening is here like a DNC party during the ALS ice-bucket challenge.
According to The Times, the FBI and CIA were using Halper to protect candidate Trump from the Russians. Yes, that’s their story and they’re sticking to it. However, from that angle: Are they currently investigating candidate Trump for failing to collude in the Russian efforts they were attempting to protect him from? {{{D’oh}}} Yup, the special counsel is an ongoing effort to keep protecting President Trump… or something.
Wait,… what?.. Huh?
Oh, ya just gotta read the NYT snippets.
Two things to remember: First, they denied all of this for eighteen months. Second, these are their leaks, their story, their version; delivered via their spin, from the people who were conducting the scheme against the Trump campaign:
(New York Times) […] The informant, an American academic who teaches in Britain, made contact late that summer with one campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, according to people familiar with the matter. He also met repeatedly in the ensuing months with the other aide, Carter Page, who was also under F.B.I. scrutiny for his ties to Russia.
[…] No evidence has emerged that the informant acted improperly when the F.B.I. asked for help in gathering information on the former campaign advisers, or that agents veered from the F.B.I.’s investigative guidelines and began a politically motivated inquiry, which would be illegal.
Oh, well… by-the-book then?
[…] they took steps, those officials said, to ensure that details of the inquiry were more closely held than even in a typical national security investigation, including the use of the informant to suss out information from the unsuspecting targets. Sending F.B.I. agents to interview them could have created additional risk that the investigation’s existence would seep into view in the final weeks of a heated presidential race.
LOL “suss out”, oh, it just sounds so benign eh?
[…] Details about the informant’s relationship with the F.B.I. remain scant. It is not clear how long the relationship existed and whether the F.B.I. paid the source or assigned the person to other cases.
Um, yeah. Halper was paid. But The Times ain’t sure…. details are “scant” dontchaknow.
[…] The informant is well known in Washington circles, having served in previous Republican administrations and as a source of information for the C.I.A. in past years, according to one person familiar with the source’s work.
[…] F.B.I. agents were seeking more details about what Mr. Papadopoulos knew about the hacked Democratic emails, and one month after their Russia investigation began, Mr. Papadopoulos received a curious message. The
academic[informant] inquired about his interest in writing a research paper on a disputed gas field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a subject of Mr. Papadopoulos’s expertise.
A “curious message“. LOL as in: unprompted, unsolicited. Just out-of-the-blue?
The informant offered a $3,000 honorarium for the paper and a paid trip to London, where the two could meet and discuss the research project.
“I understand that this is rather sudden but thought that given your expertise it might be of interest to you,” the informant wrote in a message to Mr. Papadopoulos, sent on Sept. 2, 2016.
[…] Over drinks and dinner one evening at a high-end London hotel, the F.B.I. informant raised the subject of the hacked Democratic National Committee emails that had spilled into public view earlier that summer, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The source noted how helpful they had been to the Trump campaign, and asked Mr. Papadopoulos whether he knew anything about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Mr. Papadopoulos replied that he had no insight into the Russian campaign — despite being told months earlier that the Russians had dirt on Mrs. Clinton in the form of thousands of her emails. His response clearly annoyed the informant, who tried to press Mr. Papadopoulos about what he might know about the Russian effort, according to the person.
Damnit.. he ain’t biting. Always with the Greeks. Aaargh.
The assistant also raised the subject of Russia and the Clinton emails during a separate conversation over drinks with Mr. Papadopoulos, and again he denied he knew anything about Russian attempts to disrupt the election.
Oh, it’s the sexy “female assistant over drinks” maneuver…
[…] Mr. Page, a Navy veteran, served briefly as an adviser to Mr. Trump’s campaign until September 2016. He said that he first encountered the informant during a conference in mid-July of 2016 and that they stayed in touch. The two later met several times in the Washington area. Mr. Page said their interactions were benign.
Remember, in May 2016 Mr. Page was the key witness working on behalf of the FBI in a case against Russians. [ Evgeny Buryakov Case] Now in September 2016, the same FBI is fixing to put Carter Page under a Title-1 surveillance warrant and label him an agent of a hostile foreign government….
… funny, that.
The two last exchanged emails in September 2017, about a month before a secret warrant to surveil Mr. Page expired after being repeatedly renewed by a federal judge.
Damnit, another one who won’t bite. Even the last ditch effort just before the FISA surveillance warrant expired didn’t help. Rats! Aaarggh.
[…] The informant also had contacts with Mr. Flynn, the retired Army general who was Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser. The two met in February 2014, when Mr. Flynn was running the Defense Intelligence Agency and attended the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar, an academic forum for former spies and researchers that meets a few times a year.
According to people familiar with Mr. Flynn’s visit to the intelligence seminar, the source was alarmed by the general’s apparent closeness with a Russian woman who was also in attendance. The concern was strong enough that it prompted another person to pass on a warning to the American authorities that Mr. Flynn could be compromised by Russian intelligence, according to two people familiar with the matter. (read more)
If you don’t think the media is tripping over itself, well, consider these:
I avoid the NYTimes like the plague. Grew up in NY. Read the NYTimes religiously. Sundays were an all-day affair with the NYTimes. Finally gave up about 15 years ago. The NYTimes is just too awful. Now I’m in LA. The LATimes makes the NYTimes look like journalism.
Yeah, LaTimes is basically The Onion without the attempt of humor.
So much media spin (cya) I’m bloody dizzy!
When this propaganda by the # ManhattanPravda/NYT, is unpacked thedirty drawals in the bottom contain the poop and what we need !What the h€ll is the actual evidence or EC that started the investigation?
Oh ,what’s that? They didn’t have any ! Oh I see ,since real evidence is required to get a warrant for a legit criminal investigation you g-men had to scrap that plan A and implement the “Insurance policy ” or plan B. OK time to go counter-intel , call up all the super dooper scoopers (informants ) so they can engage the suspects 007 style, lie to them over drinks about how their foreign policy expertise is needed, offer a payment of 3grand and an all expense paid trip to jolly ole London.
Heck you can just chuck his paper or delete, because all that matters is sussing the h€ll out this sucka in order to save Merica from that evil Trump.
In nutshell ??
SO, in light of ALL THAT Mr. Halper surely knows about the “insurance policy”, is the potential threat to his life, that was mentioned early on as justification for not identifying him, in reality a THREAT ACTUALLY POSED BY HIS CO-CONSPIRATORS? Is Mr. Halper going to be the victim of what’s known as ARKANCIDE?
Besides their obvious attempt at spinning this, I suspect their “outing” of him was to protect against such an obvious end. All eyes will be on him now, which will buy some time.
You read it here first: if he comes to a bad end, Russia will be framed/blamed.
Did Flynn’s “Russian woman” happen to be Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz ? Februrary 2014 is the rough time frame that Flynn was supporting Gritz in an EEOC investigation against her boss, Andrew McCabe.
“The two met in February 2014, when Mr. Flynn was running the Defense Intelligence Agency and attended the Cambridge Intelligence Seminar, an academic forum for former spies and researchers that meets a few times a year.”
_____________
[Inspector Clouseau voice]: Ah yez, the old ‘academic forum for former spies and researchers’ ploy, I hev seenit miny tems in my capaciteez as a Chief Inspect-or of the French Sûreté.
😂🤣😂
The goal in denying the name is to try to prevent Halper from being subpoenaed by either Congress or Huber, but that is now pointless, and I think the cabal knows it. Halper will stay in Great Britain, and the stories of the last two days are laying the ground for Halper’s refusal to return to the US- to try as best they might to make asking Halper questions about, for example, his contacts with Christopher Steele, Joseph Mifsud, and Alexander Downing seem like picking on an innocent and patriotic “fact finder”.
🙂
That is Prog “logic” for you.
Are they gonna get away with this?
“Today a house of cards collapsed and sent seismic shocks across every nation on earth.”
Todd: There is no FISA court order?
(Present tense use is interesting as far as how it allows Clapper to shape answer — didn’t see date on this interview.)
Clapper: Not to my knowledge.
(This from the guy who served up the ‘not wittingly’ bit about data collection — to congress under oath, no? And networks ask him questions as if his answers have merit and truthfulness.)
Sundance, If there was no FISA court order, and Clapper is tellling the truth in this video — then there was illegal surveillance…When will you cover Brennan’s and Clapper’s illegal surveillance system THE HAMMER?
What does our President possibly tell other world leaders he meets with initially?
Our media is embarrassing and disgusting.
Thank you, Sundance. I don’t always want to check reality these days because I often feel irritated afterward, but I always appreciate your analysis and explanations. You are the BEST!!!
Nearly every snake is now neatly inside the snare.
Do we have enough hunters though to take care of the entire brood without most of them escaping. That is the question.
All the DS patriarchs and matriarchs are walking around naked and looking ridiculous but carry on saying ‘nothing to see here, move on, move on’. The NYT is acting as stenographer for these arrogant fools. How can Nunes be a threat to national security when the DS is providing all the biographical details to enable us to zero in on SH. Maybe they are offering up SH as a sacrifice and there is another person involved even more important than SH. I think we all owe Saint Bob an apology as he has spent the past year just trying to help DT!
Halper was outed months ago. The goal isn’t to prevent his name from being learned- the goal is allow him to fight a good fight to stay in Great Britain rather than be deposed under oath in the US. Think about it- it is normally politically impossible for such a figure to refuse to testify before Congress or a grand jury while under subpoena. As a US citizen, he can be found in contempt and warrant issued for his arrest in some circumstances, thus allowing an extradition from Great Britain. By writing these fawning stories about Halper’s work, though, the press is providing ammo for the British to refuse extradition if it comes down to it.
This crapwagon has officially self combusted. These jokers are cooked…every person in politics not involved in this conspiracy will start skittering across the aisle. This is the stake through the chest, now the real thrashing begins. The more they thrash the more will abandon them. Question is, will they still call for riots in the street when their party is down to ten percent or so.
An adult needs to have a talk with congress about the need to not incite violence when this particular load goes screaming through the fan blades. ( *ahem*co-Maxine Waters-ugh*ahem*). It could save a LOT of lives, property, and pain.
That and now you have half the party standing up for MS13
LikeLike
“suss out” OMG, those dim-wits like Wolf Blitzer are going to love being the one to say “suss out”. “Dossier” and “suss out”, one more and they will have hit the trifecta and it is still just May.
We should get a quick lottery going and keep count.
I believe the indictments may start at the bottom of this putrid pile and claw its way up—in order to provide the public the information in an easily digestible manner—arriving at the second tier just prior to 2020 election. When Trump wins the landslide obama will be indicted, convicted, and sent to Elba. I suspect he will spend longer there than Napoleon did. 300 days. Pfft. Life without possibility of parole.
LikeLike
As POTUS rightly stated Clapper is a LYING MACHINE.
We know Clapper is guilty as sin.
He tried to get American hero Admiral Rogers sacked twice. First after Admiral Rogers gets the FISC judges to shut down all 702-17 searches in October 2016, then again in on 19 November 2016 just after Admiral Rogers’ emergency visit to Trump Tower.
Did the NYT hid the comments our Sundance refers to us or why I cannot find them on the article’s page?
What we are witnessing is analogous to the Kubler-Ross model –
otherwise known as the five stages of grief – “which postulates
a progression of emotional states experienced by terminally
ill patients after diagnosis.”
Five stages of grief are chronologically: denial, anger, bargaining
depression and acceptance. Right now I’d say these criminals
are at the bargaining stage – with the IG report around the corner
they will swiftly move into the depression phase.
Acceptance will come when they arrive at GITMO.
Well said.
Isn’t it this Secret Service’s job to protect candidates?
