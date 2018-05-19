Flashback: DNI James Clapper Saying FBI Never Had Court Ordered Wiretaps on “Candidate Trump or His Campaign”…

FLASHBACK – The Dateline is March 9th, 2017: The media is interviewing former DNI James Clapper to push-back against President Trump’s recent tweets about his 2016 campaign, and campaign officials, being under surveillance from Obama intelligence officials. Here’s what Clapper said on Meet The Press:
This week The New York Times [Here and Here] and Washington Post [Here] have reluctantly admitted the Obama intelligence apparatus: CIA, DOJ-NSD and FBI were conducting surveillance on the Trump campaign through the use of FISA Warrants, National Security Letters, and “informants” used to target the campaign.
The IC narrative has shifted from denial to justification. President Trump responds:
March 2017:
Im currently tracking down any evidence Misfud was even investigated or questioned.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/08/politics/joseph-mifsud-trump-russia-investigation/index.html
https://washingtonmonthly.com/2018/05/14/airports-are-one-of-muellers-strongest-investigative-tools/
Found this flow chart on Mifsud: https://jonworth.eu/joseph-mifsud-professor-papadopoulos-manafort-revelations/
thanks!
Maybe this is why? From the Washington Monthly link — here’s hoping that he’s still breathing:
<i."What makes this especially curious is that most reporting on Mifsud suggests that he’s been “missing” or underground. For example:
"Mifsud has virtually disappeared since his name was made public late last year. In their book, Roh and Pastor say that “the head of the Italian secret services contacted the President of LINK Campus, Vincenzo Scotti,” and recommended that Mifsud “disappear.” Since then, Mifsud “has been requested to hide, not to communicate, and not to speak to the press,” Roh and Pastor write. “He has been ‘put away’ and threatened to stay quiet.”
I read that he is keeping a low profile in Italy.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/15/maltese-professor-may-hold-key-fbi-really-began-surveiling-trump/?utm_source=The+Federalist+List&utm_campaign=66cbe5a99e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_05_18&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cfcb868ceb-66cbe5a99e-84017633
CLAPPER?
God deliver us from liars and the lying media.
Malta.
Every time I see something about Malta, I flash back on Chief Justice Roberts going there…right after he betrayed us on the ObamaCare ruling.
Wheatie, girl you have a mind like a steel trap. I don’t recall that. What on earth was Roberts doing in Malta?
The Swamp is dirty, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
MORE NICE WORK guys! Don’t you feel like we are all playing “Whack a HYDRA?” We need a list of those of us who have been on this a long time and trustworthy. Sidney
http://www.SidneyPowell.com Get the #CreepsOnAMission T-shirt at http://www.CreepsOnAMission.com
We need to raise money to help everyone defend against #Mueller’s #WitchHunt!
Really?
Looks like it is Sham Wow time.
I gave my Dad a copy of your book License to Lie, and he said it brought back a lot of bad memories for him. After working for the IRS for 25 years, he spent the next ten as a private investigator, defending clients against the IRS. He was part of a legal team that went up against Brenda Morris and he said she was so corrupt she should have been arrested in the courtroom. Took the jury an hour to find his client not guilty on all counts, he said they clearly disliked her and sniffed out her corruption.
License to Lie is a must read for everyone– I heard about it from an appearance by Newt Gingrich on Fox News.
I didn’t know the name Brenda Morris. When I searched I learned that she was a lead prosecutor in the Ted Stevens case, and concealed evidence. Lots of links
https://www.npr.org/2012/03/15/148687717/report-prosecutors-hid-evidence-in-ted-stevens-case
Got mine today!
TY Sidney Powell!
Defense? Arrest these scumbags. 🙂 Let them have a defense fund.
Nice job on Tucker.
Imagine this will not take long. Trump already knows the answer and he is baiting the media before he drops the hammer.
Noting that the previously gregarious Mifsud is now AWOL, at a minimum, could this be construed as an answer to the questions?
Clapper can mouth a lie, but his eyes deceive him.
didn’t he technically tell the truth here? there was no court warrant.
Also my impression. Right at the end his entire face reveals that he clearly knows he is lying through his teeth. He is not under oath so he has complete “license to lie to whatever extent he deems necessary” (in his mind). Problem is they’re (the cabal) all following that (un) ethic.
Thank you treeper sleuths. Your efforts are not only highly informative and educational, but entertaining too.
Cheers!
Reading POTUS’ latest tweet…Sounds like he’s greasing the releasing.
If so, the $HIT is really gonna hit the fan!
I would hope so. Seems that this would be the obvious next step. Will he do it though? Why won’t he do it?
I believe that a reasonable case could be made that although POTUS has the authority to release ALL of the related documents, the release could jeopardize current and future investigations and prosecutions. However, as Kim Strassel has stated, it’s time to rip the band-aid off. We’ll see.
It’s got to. These people used military capabilities to overturn an election. That’s waging war against the United States. That’s treason. They must face the ultimate punishment.
We never spied on you.
And if we did we were in the dark, and it was for your own good. Anyway, what difference dies it make at this point? Wait, look! Over there! Somebody threw a wallet at Stormy.
So the Pornstress’ new moniker is Squirrel?
Sure! What could be better than a regular ‘squirrel’?
A Porn Squirrel!
Hide your nuts!
LOL!
WhoreMe Daniel isn’t use to pig skins (wallet) being slapped in her face. You can read into that if you wish.
Those types of excuses did not work in the Nuremberg trials and should not work now
Declassify and Publish! ALL of it! 😈
We need Sundance’s domino graphic again. Obama has to be more nervous than a pig in a mosque.
Why? Hes untouchable. Reports will come out, and things will be said…but at the end of the day, he did what he was meant to do. He will continue to live the life he currently lives. Just how I feel anyways.
Hillary Hamrod Clinton was also running for president, among others. Why didn’t the FBI have to “protect” her from the Russians?
Because she gave them a reset button.
Great question
Here’s another flashback. James Clapper had high confidence in the fake dossier paid for by Hillary “But at the same time, some of the substantive content, not all of it, but some of the substantive content of the dossier, we were able to corroborate in our Intelligence Community assessment which from other sources in which we had very high confidence to it.” Why has no one asked Crapper what substantive content was corroborated by intelligence? Other than there are hookers in Russia? Just asking.
They “corroborated” a lot of it: The words “the” and “a” were spelled correctly, as were “Trump” and “Russia”. And hundreds of other words. Yup, large parts of document corroborated.
“Corroborated” a random number of items and they were to be amazingly accurate. Almost indistinguisable to what the US IC already had in its records.
So, the rest must be true too.
Add a new name to the mix
“Halper’s assistant, who is named Azra Turk, brought up Russians and emails over drinks with Papadopoulos. Turk also flirted heavily with Papadopoulos and attempted to meet him in Chicago, where he lives, a source told TheDCNF.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/05/jazzing-up-the-fbi-spying-on-trump-scandal.php
I’d just like to point out that in moving from denial to justification for spying on the Trump campaign, the media has just thrown Clapper under the bus and PROVED he is a liar…
…not that this wasn’t well established before now.
In effect, they have admitted that people they have been relying on for information, like Clapper, are liars.
this guy lies….. under oath, not under oath….. doesn’t matter to Clapper
This weekend has the most un-natural “feel” to it… It’s kind of like when we were kids, had some dastardly deed and were waiting to see if Mom and Dad were going to find out or hear about it… One “shoe” has hit the floor and the other is falling to join it….or, similar.
Enough info has now surfaced from sources that our MSM just can’t seem to cover over or deny that they have that sinking feeling in the pit of their guts saying: Oh Sh*t…. I look like the fool that I surely am! These “runaway mouths” now have a case of the hoof and mouth illness… The “have to appear” on their appointed shows or in print daily — yet, they want to crawl under a log and join the other worms there. They are starting to live in fear of what “someone” might ask or say “live” that will leave them no where to run or hide. Isn’t it just grand???
I am really wondering what Sunday talking heads confab’s will yield…
IF you must watch these shows this weekend…please, please, refrain from drinking or eating anything while they are “on the screen” – otherwise, you will need to check your insurance for destroyed Laptop screens/keyboards due to up-chucking and nose snorkeling…
What a wonderful world we live in, eh?… Check-6
While your at it, how bout asking him where he learned to talk? What an idiot!
Remember Waters, sh*tter ny times, etc. saying “theres LOTS of smoke” (must be fire) on muh russia?
Now becoming clear there was multi faceted plan to CREATE that smoke, using smokebombs (so smoke, but no fire). The dossier was just ONE part of it, putting plants in campaign, another, prohibited 702 enquiries and leaking names, another, setting up stooges, another. Unauthorised and innaccurate leaks, another. And, we are only at the point of getting an outline, with SOME of the main characters.
S.D.’s perp board is gonna get a LOT bigger, before this is over!
So, settle down kids, “NO, we’re not there yet”; no where close to being ready for perp walks.
We’ve got the outline, and some of the pawns. There is more to be revealed, a clear, incontrovertible chain of evidence, NOT what we know, what can be PROVED in court, tieing directly to the ringleaders of the coup. So, its early in the second inning. Enjoy the game.
Clapper is toast, along with his pal Brennan 🙂
Well, this looks about right to me.
https://truepundit.com/feds-drop-bombshell-comey-illegal-scheme-involved-entire-u-s-intel-community/
With DOJ lawyers like this creep and Yates and Rosey we don’t need no foreign enemy. We got plenty right here at home.
Yet mere days before the June meeting, Veselnitskaya was granted a rare visa to enter the United States from Preet Bharara, the then U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York. Bharara could not be reached for comment and did not respond the a Twitter inquiry on the Russian’s visa by True Pundit.
Treason? Gee – look at the consequences of treason… You might die, or you more likely cause we are so civilised and all that, and just imagine what the sleazy Senate would be thinking if they dished out the top punishment (about if they made a mistake themselves one day) – might get fined $10,001 and do 5 years jail, and lose your job in the front office, (but there are so many wonderful pozzies over at CNN, etc right? The small charge will be obviously chosen as appropriate if any one is even held to the fire, and I doubt any one of any higher position will.
The Charge of Treason.
“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
However, I can see the big escape buses rolling up already (just like they evacuated ISIS out of various Iraq and Syrian towns – allowing them to take their ‘side arms’ to boot – because the hired and CIA armed funded goons will be needed later for something).
Big hands are protecting the swamp – you can be assured. The swamp is not local, it is wide, deep and very hot down below. Its foundations lead all the way back to a massive interconnected underground lava store that travels back to the City of London. It never took its claws out of USA or any other conquered empire and never will. There will be a couple of small sacrificial fish offered up to the public who will pay their pocket money and do 6 months, and then be released quietly in the background, and then it will carry on.
I will be the first one to gasp in surprise and sing songs of joy if it is different.
I wonder if Comey, Clapper and Brennan have seen the draft IG report. I hope no.
Maybe their lawyers have.
I hope yes. That is because they are in and they are allowed to respond.
MontanaMel; this effect you describe IS having a trickle down, as well. I have ONE libertard relative (sister) that I have, thru superhuman effort, remained in contact with.
After establishing ‘rules’, we have been able to talk politics. Lately, her tone has changed. First I heard ” N.morea peace would be great, if it happens, but I STILL hate Trump!,…now its “oh, I’m focusing on LOCAL politics, not really following whats going on,..
She has gradually absorbed, by osmosis, the massive # of times DJT statements called lies, have been proven to be true. The tax bill, which she swore was terrible, she has learned,…isn’t.
Mind you, she’s not WOKE, yet, she’s just stirring in her sleep, disturbed by unsettling dreams where everything she THOUGHT she knew to be true, is false. I BELIEVE she is representative; MANY “nevertrumpers” like Glen Beck, are waking up, and many libertards are beginning to wake up.
And yes, media are screwed, realising they sold their soul, for NOTHING. Destroyed their credibility, and CAN’T get it back.
But it was all by the BOOK!
And I didn’t tell nuttin to nobody.
Hey Clapper! Beluga whale much? What a ginormous bulbous head you have!
Grab jaw. It will drop on the floor with this one.
Schumer: GOP efforts to identify FBI informant ‘close to crossing a legal line’
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/388476-schumer-gops-efforts-to-identify-fbi-informant-close-to-crossing-a-legal-line
https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/the-inspector-generals-report-will-expose-the-msm-as-treasonous/
