Flashback: DNI James Clapper Saying FBI Never Had Court Ordered Wiretaps on “Candidate Trump or His Campaign”…

FLASHBACK – The Dateline is March 9th, 2017: The media is interviewing former DNI James Clapper to push-back against President Trump’s recent tweets about his 2016 campaign, and campaign officials, being under surveillance from Obama intelligence officials. Here’s what Clapper said on Meet The Press:

.

This week The New York Times [Here and Here] and Washington Post [Here] have reluctantly admitted the Obama intelligence apparatus: CIA, DOJ-NSD and FBI were conducting surveillance on the Trump campaign through the use of FISA Warrants, National Security Letters, and “informants” used to target the campaign.

The IC narrative has shifted from denial to justification. President Trump responds:

(Full Memo pdf)

March 2017:

May 2018:

Advertisements