Laura Ingraham Interviews Rudy Giuliani…

May 16, 2018

Fox News host Laura Ingraham interviews President Trump attorney and former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, about current political events and the ongoing fiasco with the Robert Mueller investigation. WATCH:

6 Responses to Laura Ingraham Interviews Rudy Giuliani…

  fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Rudy is having a FANTASTIC day! Look at what is about to be released:

  fleporeblog says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    MAGADJT says:
      May 16, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      All well and good Fle, but the clock is ticking; and frankly, the DOJ is seemingly stonewalling every attempt to expose the malfeasance.

  wheatietoo says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    When Laura interrupted and talked over Rudy…I wanted to slap her.

    All and all, though, it was a good interview.

  parteagirl says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Sorry off topic, has anyone seen this yet?

