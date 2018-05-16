Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron DeSantis Request President Trump Declassify/Release Key DOJ/FBI Documents…

Posted on May 16, 2018 by

Representatives Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron Desantis sent a letter today to President Trump asking him to release records being withheld by the DOJ and FBI.  Additionally, it appears the congressman are requesting President Trump utilize his executive authority to declassify the documents if needed.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron DeSantis Request President Trump Declassify/Release Key DOJ/FBI Documents…

  1. missilemom says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Rosenstein welcome to the rodeo.

    Like

    Reply
  2. M33 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Will he?
    Wont he?

    I assume there has been some good reason he has not done so already…

    I just cannot figure out what the reason is.

    But then again… I am not him. or in the office of President, or seeing all the moving parts either.

    This will be interesting to say the least…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. mj_inOC says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Perfect Timing!
    Thank you, Congressmen Meadows, Jordan [New Speaker, LORD Willing], and DeSantis.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Gil says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Just going to plop this here fwiw.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Bogeyfree says:
    May 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    And while you are at it let’s also get a couple of the NYPD officers who saw/read some of the things on the Weiner laptop to do an interview on Fox News if indeed the laptop and emails have disappeared.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s