Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron DeSantis Request President Trump Declassify/Release Key DOJ/FBI Documents…

Representatives Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Ron Desantis sent a letter today to President Trump asking him to release records being withheld by the DOJ and FBI. Additionally, it appears the congressman are requesting President Trump utilize his executive authority to declassify the documents if needed.
Rosenstein welcome to the rodeo.
Will he?
Wont he?
I assume there has been some good reason he has not done so already…
I just cannot figure out what the reason is.
But then again… I am not him. or in the office of President, or seeing all the moving parts either.
This will be interesting to say the least…
Perfect Timing!
Thank you, Congressmen Meadows, Jordan [New Speaker, LORD Willing], and DeSantis.
Just going to plop this here fwiw.
And while you are at it let’s also get a couple of the NYPD officers who saw/read some of the things on the Weiner laptop to do an interview on Fox News if indeed the laptop and emails have disappeared.
