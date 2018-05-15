Deadline Looms – Justin From Canada Calls President Trump To Discuss NAFTA…

The NAFTA phone call between Justin from Canada and U.S. President Trump took place yesterday.

Due to the importance of the timing; and against the backdrop of Trump’s meeting with auto executives; and considering that Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spent five days in Washington DC last week without an agreement; and understanding no NAFTA talks are taking place this week; it was important to see who called whom in order to understand the import of the phone contact:

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to address the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Trump underscored the importance of quickly concluding an agreement.  (WH – link)

According to Canadian officials, Justin from Canada was the initiator of the call yesterday.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan previously set a deadline date of May 17th, due to the statutory requirements for any agreement, based on this year’s legislative calendar.  That’s the day after tomorrow.  There is general consensus no agreement prior to that date is possible.   Additionally Mexico’s national election is July 1st, 2018.

CANADA – […] A senior source with direct knowledge of the situation said senior Trudeau government officials have had multiple recent phone conversations with figures in the Trump administration to gauge their willingness to send decision makers back to the negotiating table.

The source told CBC News federal officials expect to learn in the next 24 hours whether the ministers overseeing the talks will return to Washington at the end of this week to resume negotiations.

[…] Officials decided to make the push now because they don’t want to look back at this junction in the talks weeks from now and realize more could have been done, the source added.  (read more)

  1. Trumpstumper says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Have your people call my people…

    Nah – fuggedaboutit.

    • donna kovacevic says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:49 pm

      President Trump call him Justine the next time. Let that bozo have it and let him stutter umm hmm aah. I am Canadian but can’t stand Trudope he is useless as tits on a bull!

  2. Sporty says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Nice little scheme ya had there, shame if something happened to it.

  3. Rhoda R says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Why would anyone in their right mind even consider trying to finalize an agreement involving Mexico prior to the Mexican elections given the lead candidate is an out and out communist?

  4. cthulhu says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Hey, Justin, howyadoin’? Before we get started, just gotta ask — what color socks are you wearin’ right now? Pink? Did you say “pink”? *click*

  5. missilemom says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Playing chicken with a Rooster.

  6. got243kids says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Larry Kudlow the koala bear – LOL!

  7. lastinillinois says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I still can’t believe this trudeau character is the leader of a nation.

    He seems more like an actor from “boy meets world” or “saved by the bell”.

    • Lis says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      I was thinking more like “Twilight,” but without the teeth.

    • NC Nana says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      Trudeau reminds me of my young grandson when he has had too much sugar.

      That behavior is cute in a child, but by the time you are 46 and a Prime Minister, something more is expected. I don’t have high hopes that Canada will present anything reasonable. They just appear to want America to take care of all their financial desires.

    • Marica says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:15 pm

      Last–Screech in Saved by the bell”!! especially if you watch his India dance!! and all the Indian costumes–what was Canada thinking?

    • Dekester says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      We Canadians with half a brain can. He is a dimwitted fool, and was anointed because of the family name, and could be “ handled” by those really in power.

      Sad, but true.

      Americans may not know that the same Canadians that a for NAFTA were vehemently against its implementation.

      God bless PDJT

      • Marica says:
        May 15, 2018 at 10:37 pm

        Dekseter!! after I posted I was like…Dekester!! Your Trudeau is like our Obama..You will surely get a VSG after pink socks and Indian dance guy makes Canadians as mad as bowing , scraping arrogant O made Americans!! Together we will make North America GREAT AGAIN!!!

        ps–When is your next election?

        • Everywhereguy says:
          May 15, 2018 at 10:48 pm

          As in the U.K., a general election need not be on a fixed date, but by Canadian rules it can’t be held any more than four years after that prior one. So no later than 10/21/19. The Governor General can call it earlier than that if the PM can’t hold a majority of the legislature behind him.

        • Tony Bianco says:
          May 15, 2018 at 10:57 pm

          Our next election is not nearly soon enough. The problem is that it may be too late to save this once great country. 50 years of multiculturalism has ruined us beyond repair. I’m trying to figure out how to escape this nightmare and join MAGA. God bless POTUS.

          • Marica says:
            May 15, 2018 at 11:09 pm

            Tony– Pray–We prayed for 8 years of living hell–And God sent us VSGPDJT–and Most Americans Never expected Donald Trump would be the White Knight–or very few… Canada has one in the wings..Pray Pray Pray..!!!

    • Paul from Canuckistan says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:45 pm

      That is so damn funny…and sad but true

    • donna kovacevic says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      He was a drama teacher and part time ballet dancer. There you have it nothing more to add. smh.

  8. 4sure says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    How much loot did Justin get from Iran to support Kerry/Obama pallets of cash giveaway to all the crooked pols in the world.

  9. amplifyouredge says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Love the Kudlow Koala! Looks cute, and stays out of the way!

  10. L4grasshopper says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    While NAFTA is not a treaty, it is not an Executive Agreement like the Iran deal was, either. It is, in fact, a US law that was passed by Congress and signed by Clinton.

    There is no language in this law that levies the power to withdraw on the President. All it says is that any Party to the agreement has to give 6 month’s notice prior to exit. What is required to actually exit is not described.

    So the big question: can DJT on his own authority remove the US from this agreement established by law? If so, by what authority? If not, why not?

    • lastinillinois says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      We the People give him the authority.

      As in, we fully expect him to end this American job killing agreement on behalf of We the People.

    • rf121 says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      Legislation had to be passed to enforce parts of the agreement so I would assume congress would have to take action to change.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 15, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      There must be something there, if there was not than that would have been the very first thing the Chamber of Commerce sycophants would have been shouting from the rooftops (actually using the “fake news” MSM).

      “President Trump cannot get out of NAFTA!!!”

      I have not heard a peep that the President cannot do what he is doing. Just a whole lot of effort into attempts at changing his decision.

    • 4sure says:
      May 15, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Technically, U.S. trade agreements are not treaties. They are congressional-executive agreements approved by a majority vote of each house of Congress. Pursuant to the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 and the Trade Act of 1974 (“Trade Act”), Congress authorized the president to negotiate and enter into free trade agreements with approval from both houses of Congress. Under this authority, NAFTA was approved by Congress in 1993 and took effect on January 1, 1994.

      If Mr. Trump decides to withdraw the United States from NAFTA, he can invoke Article 2205 of that agreement, which allows any member to withdraw six (6) months after giving written notice to the other parties. While NAFTA does not specify who must give notice on behalf of the U.S., it is generally accepted that the president is authorized to give notice of the intent to terminate a trade agreement under the U.S. Constitution.

      https://www.frostbrowntodd.com/resources-could-president-elect-trump-kill-nafta.html

  11. A2 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Tinkerbell Trudeau thinks he can re-sit the exam after failing the first time.

    • Everywhereguy says:
      May 15, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      If the Canadians are really willing to compromise at the last second (I doubt it), then why didn’t they do it months ago? They just don’t seem to grasp the position they are in here.

      • WES says:
        May 15, 2018 at 11:27 pm

        Everywhere guy: Trudope is more concerned about legalizing pot than NAFTA! He believes pot will save Canada’s economy and get him reelected!

  12. Marica says:
    May 15, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Someone please post Trudeau’s dance video in INDIA!! PLEASE!!!

  13. 335blues says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    The koala kudlow made me laugh,
    because the resemblance to Larry is striking.

  14. BurmaShave2 says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan previously set a deadline date of May 17th, due to the statutory requirements for any agreement, based on this year’s legislative calendar.

    Can someone please explain what exactly are the “statutory requirements”?

  15. Charlie Bates says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Justin started out announcing that American companies would have to give priority rights to Muslims and follow Canadian law concerning special pronouns for transgender people. Wonder how that went?

  16. treehouseron says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Uncanny.

  17. Bob Thoms says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Kudlow….Sundance, your sense of humor is priceless…..hard not to like morals kudlow, he’s so kuddily likeable.

  18. Marica says:
    May 15, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Sundance is a VSG as well!! Just like POTUS! VFSG!!!! I Love living during this period in American History!! What an Amazing time to be alive!!!! –after being DEAD for 8 years and simply Stupid for 30!!! (Im more than 38–but pre adulthood doesnt count 😉

  19. CMDCMRET says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Squeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeze.

    Squeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeal.

    😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

