Deadline Looms – Justin From Canada Calls President Trump To Discuss NAFTA…

The NAFTA phone call between Justin from Canada and U.S. President Trump took place yesterday.
Due to the importance of the timing; and against the backdrop of Trump’s meeting with auto executives; and considering that Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spent five days in Washington DC last week without an agreement; and understanding no NAFTA talks are taking place this week; it was important to see who called whom in order to understand the import of the phone contact:
President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada to address the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Trump underscored the importance of quickly concluding an agreement. (WH – link)
According to Canadian officials, Justin from Canada was the initiator of the call yesterday.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan previously set a deadline date of May 17th, due to the statutory requirements for any agreement, based on this year’s legislative calendar. That’s the day after tomorrow. There is general consensus no agreement prior to that date is possible. Additionally Mexico’s national election is July 1st, 2018.
CANADA – […] A senior source with direct knowledge of the situation said senior Trudeau government officials have had multiple recent phone conversations with figures in the Trump administration to gauge their willingness to send decision makers back to the negotiating table.
The source told CBC News federal officials expect to learn in the next 24 hours whether the ministers overseeing the talks will return to Washington at the end of this week to resume negotiations.
[…] Officials decided to make the push now because they don’t want to look back at this junction in the talks weeks from now and realize more could have been done, the source added. (read more)
Have your people call my people…
Nah – fuggedaboutit.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump call him Justine the next time. Let that bozo have it and let him stutter umm hmm aah. I am Canadian but can’t stand Trudope he is useless as tits on a bull!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice little scheme ya had there, shame if something happened to it.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Sporty their scheme is DEAD 💀 and they all know it!
WINNING!
We have already won with NAFTA. The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta/nafta-talks-enter-critical-week-with-u-s-still-pushing-hard-line-idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
Here is Justin’s reality that is only getting WORSE!
Listening to the interview above, the reporter states at the end that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Flep: Not to worry! Trudope is too busy lighting up a joint! Probably phoned Trump to ask for a match! Trudope is too stoned to worry about trival matters such as trade. After all budgets balance themselves when you are peoplekind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They didn’t build that.
Time to drop NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes,a real shame.Sob,sob…
LikeLike
Why would anyone in their right mind even consider trying to finalize an agreement involving Mexico prior to the Mexican elections given the lead candidate is an out and out communist?
LikeLiked by 20 people
I would tell Mexico they build the wall before anything happens regarding trade….stop the illegal immigration into our country and stop the drug lords, then maybe we have something to talk about…and that’s still a big maybe.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Rhoda, but is Truedeau a socialist or a communist. In any case, both are in deep dodo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One thing is certain,Trudeau is a truducul.
LikeLike
Rhoda–Trudeau is NOT in his”right mind”–he actually wears PINK socks!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t give a sh-t what colour his socks are. But he’s got his globalist handlers, like Obama did/does, and THAT is what is unforgivable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, Justin, howyadoin’? Before we get started, just gotta ask — what color socks are you wearin’ right now? Pink? Did you say “pink”? *click*
LikeLiked by 6 people
Playing chicken with a Rooster.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank you for the laugh! I’ve never heard that saying. I’m still laughing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HA!!🤣🤣 x2
LikeLiked by 3 people
Larry Kudlow the koala bear – LOL!
LikeLiked by 20 people
that was really funny
LikeLiked by 2 people
With ya guys!! Sundance has BEST sense of HUMOR!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m still chuckling!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too, BAM. Will probably wake up in the night chuckling…
LikeLike
Me too we all make fun of Mr. Selfie here. Trudope!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s great, but I really think the image for our Wilburine is dead nutz perfect. Older, greyer, not open-mouthed — but looking you straight in the eyes with an expression that says, “I know odds very damned well, and your odds aren’t looking good.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I haven’t seen such a complete set of teeth and gums like this since Lisa Page!
LikeLike
He does kinda look like that…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good cop bad cop…gotta have one
LikeLiked by 2 people
Finally. Great choice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am still having a belly laugh on that Kudlow picture. Really Funny!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I still can’t believe this trudeau character is the leader of a nation.
He seems more like an actor from “boy meets world” or “saved by the bell”.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I was thinking more like “Twilight,” but without the teeth.
LikeLike
Trudeau reminds me of my young grandson when he has had too much sugar.
That behavior is cute in a child, but by the time you are 46 and a Prime Minister, something more is expected. I don’t have high hopes that Canada will present anything reasonable. They just appear to want America to take care of all their financial desires.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Last–Screech in Saved by the bell”!! especially if you watch his India dance!! and all the Indian costumes–what was Canada thinking?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We Canadians with half a brain can. He is a dimwitted fool, and was anointed because of the family name, and could be “ handled” by those really in power.
Sad, but true.
Americans may not know that the same Canadians that a for NAFTA were vehemently against its implementation.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dekseter!! after I posted I was like…Dekester!! Your Trudeau is like our Obama..You will surely get a VSG after pink socks and Indian dance guy makes Canadians as mad as bowing , scraping arrogant O made Americans!! Together we will make North America GREAT AGAIN!!!
ps–When is your next election?
LikeLiked by 2 people
As in the U.K., a general election need not be on a fixed date, but by Canadian rules it can’t be held any more than four years after that prior one. So no later than 10/21/19. The Governor General can call it earlier than that if the PM can’t hold a majority of the legislature behind him.
LikeLike
Our next election is not nearly soon enough. The problem is that it may be too late to save this once great country. 50 years of multiculturalism has ruined us beyond repair. I’m trying to figure out how to escape this nightmare and join MAGA. God bless POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tony– Pray–We prayed for 8 years of living hell–And God sent us VSGPDJT–and Most Americans Never expected Donald Trump would be the White Knight–or very few… Canada has one in the wings..Pray Pray Pray..!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is so damn funny…and sad but true
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a drama teacher and part time ballet dancer. There you have it nothing more to add. smh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does he take requests? I’ll take a nice belly dance. Maybe that video would really do him in electorally.
LikeLike
How much loot did Justin get from Iran to support Kerry/Obama pallets of cash giveaway to all the crooked pols in the world.
LikeLiked by 6 people
4Sure: The loot is hidden in his family trust! Trudope uses it to buy his joints! Being stoned is his normal state!
LikeLike
Well, Canadian companies and Iran were certainly courting each other after the sanctions lifted:
http://www.cbc.ca/news/world/iran-sanctions-economy-opportunities-1.4012341
LikeLike
Love the Kudlow Koala! Looks cute, and stays out of the way!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kudlow Koala: Moves like Molasses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While NAFTA is not a treaty, it is not an Executive Agreement like the Iran deal was, either. It is, in fact, a US law that was passed by Congress and signed by Clinton.
There is no language in this law that levies the power to withdraw on the President. All it says is that any Party to the agreement has to give 6 month’s notice prior to exit. What is required to actually exit is not described.
So the big question: can DJT on his own authority remove the US from this agreement established by law? If so, by what authority? If not, why not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We the People give him the authority.
As in, we fully expect him to end this American job killing agreement on behalf of We the People.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Legislation had to be passed to enforce parts of the agreement so I would assume congress would have to take action to change.
LikeLike
There must be something there, if there was not than that would have been the very first thing the Chamber of Commerce sycophants would have been shouting from the rooftops (actually using the “fake news” MSM).
“President Trump cannot get out of NAFTA!!!”
I have not heard a peep that the President cannot do what he is doing. Just a whole lot of effort into attempts at changing his decision.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Technically, U.S. trade agreements are not treaties. They are congressional-executive agreements approved by a majority vote of each house of Congress. Pursuant to the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 and the Trade Act of 1974 (“Trade Act”), Congress authorized the president to negotiate and enter into free trade agreements with approval from both houses of Congress. Under this authority, NAFTA was approved by Congress in 1993 and took effect on January 1, 1994.
If Mr. Trump decides to withdraw the United States from NAFTA, he can invoke Article 2205 of that agreement, which allows any member to withdraw six (6) months after giving written notice to the other parties. While NAFTA does not specify who must give notice on behalf of the U.S., it is generally accepted that the president is authorized to give notice of the intent to terminate a trade agreement under the U.S. Constitution.
https://www.frostbrowntodd.com/resources-could-president-elect-trump-kill-nafta.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tinkerbell Trudeau thinks he can re-sit the exam after failing the first time.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If the Canadians are really willing to compromise at the last second (I doubt it), then why didn’t they do it months ago? They just don’t seem to grasp the position they are in here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everywhere guy: Trudope is more concerned about legalizing pot than NAFTA! He believes pot will save Canada’s economy and get him reelected!
LikeLike
Someone please post Trudeau’s dance video in INDIA!! PLEASE!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Flip flops.
f
LikeLike
thank you Mary!! This is one of the funniest videos I have EVER seen (sorry Dekester)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had never seen this and I sure got a big laugh. Justin is a buffoon.😁
LikeLike
Looks like a Hare Krishna begging for money in an airport. Remember them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ya but he has nice hair. LOL!
LikeLike
I do E-guy! Cracks me up.. I actually feel bad for our Northern neighbors–but I am sure they also laughed at us for the last 8 years–and certainly more…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada’s answer to Andy Kaufman!
LikeLike
I can’t stop laughing and I haven’t even watched the video again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maine–It’s my go to video when I get sad or depressed –LOLOLOL
LikeLike
Who knew that Indian dance was a cross between twirling and the Bunny Hop–at least, according to Justine!
That’s pathetically hilarious! I feel for you Canadians–yeah, I feel like LAUGHING (and I am).
LikeLike
As my folks used to say “he’s light on his feet”
LikeLike
Light in the loafers? Light in the flipflops?
LikeLike
What a jackwagon
LikeLike
The koala kudlow made me laugh,
because the resemblance to Larry is striking.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can someone please explain what exactly are the “statutory requirements”?
LikeLike
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-10/u-s-congress-needs-notice-of-nafta-deal-by-next-week-ryan-says?utm_content=business&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like the 6 month statutory requirement would end December 17th … at the end of the “legislative calendar” if it’s over 2 weeks before the New Year.
LikeLike
… to have the Lame Duck Congress vote on an new pact.
[THAT’s a loaded pair of possibilities …]
LikeLike
This explains Presidential NAFTA withdrawal & what Congress does to put it into effect:
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/undoing-project-why-nafta-can-t-be-undone-can-be-re-done
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justin started out announcing that American companies would have to give priority rights to Muslims and follow Canadian law concerning special pronouns for transgender people. Wonder how that went?
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
LikeLike
Plain and simple, Justin Trudeau is a fool and not nearly qualified for the PM role.
LikeLike
Uncanny.
LikeLiked by 10 people
After all the wolverine pictures, let’s face it. THIS picture is not only hilarious, but it has an almost calming effect as a finish. (Wine metaphor, just in case) (Oooohhhhh. I said ‘case’. That means a beer for The Boss)!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow I don’t think SD meant for Kudlow to look “kuddly”–more like completely inept and high up in a tree munching on bamboo–aka, out of touch. Of course, I could be wrong, too!
LikeLike
The eyes///that look.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Separated at birth?
LikeLike
RON!!–Priceless!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is uncanny (from a post here on CTH on 09 FEB 2108)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought Kudlow the koala was too much!
Oh my, his brother from another mother Lol!
Sundance is the best!!!
LikeLike
Infidel!! I thought the trudeau dance was funny!! I spit my drink all over my screen!! no lie–you might owe me a monitor! LOL!
LikeLike
Kudlow….Sundance, your sense of humor is priceless…..hard not to like morals kudlow, he’s so kuddily likeable.
LikeLike
Kowala kudlow.
LikeLike
Sundance is a VSG as well!! Just like POTUS! VFSG!!!! I Love living during this period in American History!! What an Amazing time to be alive!!!! –after being DEAD for 8 years and simply Stupid for 30!!! (Im more than 38–but pre adulthood doesnt count 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Im more than 38–but pre adulthood doesnt count”
I like the way you think.
LikeLike
Squeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeze.
Squeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeal.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike