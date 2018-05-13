Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down for an interview with the Deep State toll booth operator Chris Wallace. Customary cost of admission, five shillings.
Secretary Pompeo briefly discussed the ISIS terror attack in France yesterday and expands upon the upcoming summit with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. Secretary Pompeo appears to have a more thorough understanding on the Trump Doctrine of using economics to achieve national security objectives than former Secretary Rex Tillerson.
The duplicitous toll booth operator won’t raise the barricade until Pompeo discusses the view of former CIA Director John Brennan. Pompeo exits the narrative and beats Wallace over the head with MAGA common sense: “Brennan’s remarks are silly“, moving on…
Honesty and Truth and Courage of the current administration vs. Duplicity and Lies and Pusillanimity of the previous MAObama Administration.
Buraq’s Iran deal was designed so the US would finance the Iranian nuke program.
One would have to be blind not to see that. We end up financing our own demise.
Western Europe and others should be heavily sanctioned for promoting terrorism.
Brennan needs to watch and learn how a patriot takes care of business.
Unlike Brennan, Pompeo won’t defect and join the islamic cult.
I can’t remember a better SOS than Pompeo, he’s the real deal.
“We end up financing our own demise.”
That is precisely the intention of Democrats who HATE America! Recall how Billy Jeff “I Can’t Keep My Barn Door Closed” Clinton gave away American technology to
China:
” With all this talk of Russians allegedly interfering in U.S. elections, it is worth recalling that it wasn’t too long ago that the previous Democrat in the White House betrayed America by working hand in hand with our Communist enemies in mainland China.
As president, Bill Clinton essentially wiped out any strategic advantage the U.S. had by selling advanced U.S. missile technology to our enemy, the People’s Republic of China.
That “administration’s voluntary release of all the secrets of America’s nuclear tests, combined with the systematic theft of the secrets that were left as a result of its lax security controls, effectively wiped out America’s technological edge,” David Horowitz writes in the recently published, The Black Book of the American Left Volume 7: The Left in Power: Clinton to Obama.
Unlike the administrations that preceded it, the Clinton administration accepted millions of dollars from the military and intelligence services of at least one hostile foreign power. All of this was done in exchange for illegal campaign contributions from a massive totalitarian country determined to eclipse the U.S. as a world superpower.
President Clinton also lifted security controls, allowing thieves to access other vital military technologies, while disarming his own side and opposing needed defenses.
“One of the key technological breaks China received, without having to spy to get it, was the deliverance of supercomputers once banned from export for security reasons,” writes Horowitz.
“Supercomputers underpin the technology of nuclear and missile warfare, and not only for firing and controlling the missiles. A supercomputer can simulate a nuclear test and is thus crucial to the development of nuclear warheads. But, according to a Washington Post editorial: ‘In the first three quarters of 1998 nine times as many [supercomputers] were exported [to China] as during the previous seven years.’”
“This transfer,” he writes, “was authorized three years after the spy thefts were detected. What rationale—besides stupidity, greed, or some other equally indefensible motive—could justify this? What responsible president or administration official, at any relevant level in any government, would allow the massive transfer of national-security assets like these to a dictatorship they knew had stolen their country’s most highly guarded military secrets?”
Back in the 1990s, … longtime Clinton bagman Terry McAuliffe, now governor of Virginia, set records raising money for the Clintons. In that era congressional investigators unearthed an elaborate Communist Chinese money-laundering scheme.”
See:
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265200/flashback-bill-clinton-gave-china-missile-matthew-vadum
Brennan ‘s intention was NEVER to take care of business. His intention was to enable and embolden the Iranians. He was and is an Obama sycophant and an Islamic devotee.
Brennan is a coward.
“Buraq’s Iran deal was designed so the US would finance the Iranian nuke program.
One would have to be blind not to see that. We end up financing our own demise.”
0KGBama was certainly a very EFFICIENT plot. It had to be, on a Soviet budget.
It was evidently so bad they looked a gift horse in the mouth, did not sign it!
Probably the distraction of EARS 👂
Speaking of duplicity- Iran is threatening to name names- all who were involved with bribes if they don’t do something and get PTrump to honor the deal.
Honesty, truth and courage’s is indeed so much better than having something duplicitous backfire like this Iran deal.
I have seen this on a few other sites, but sourcing is sketchy so far.
Personally, I wish the Iranian would name names from the Europeans to the Americans who received kickbacks/bribes to push this deal through.
I noticed that. Clear, concise, and with steel in the words spoken. All that winning.
VSGPDJT easily gets my vote in ’20.
I usually laugh out loud when I see the pompous pretender C.Wallace in action. This pseudo – journalist would be digging ditches but for his writers and his daddy. M.Pompeo has more off – hand knowledge and “gravitas” than Wallace is even aware of. I am entertained by these liberals ego, who think they ate so ooo smart when actually it’s smarmy.
Doubt he could even dig ditches …. probably would be on welfare ….
Yet Wallace dismantled and permanently disfigured Lyin’ Machine Comey a few weeks ago.
Watched a small part of his other network appearance with Margaret …he put her down so efficiently and smoothly she was totally unaware of it…just went right on with her talking points. I’ve always said the “interviewers” never listen to the answer but are looking at their notes for the next question. Few exceptions…Greta was pretty good, as an example. There are others…
He’s (Wallace) a turd.
The silence after Mr. Pompeo said “that’s ludicrous”, was strong enough to indicate
the world stood still for a second. In that second, Pompeo slapped Wallace across the
face. But it happened so fast, nobody even saw Pompeo’s hand move. It was like in Blazing Saddles when the Waco Kid grabbed the King before the Sheriff could close his hands. All that was left was Pompeo’s handprint on Wallace’s cheek.
I like Mr. Pompeo’s Chutzpah. And I like watching Mike Wallace get slapped down.
I have watched Pompeo do this before, both at conferences of some type… It is a specialty. He leaves them speechless, as was Wallace momentarily today. Pompeo actually rescued him today by starting up the conversation after the “ludicrous” comment.
Pompeo was pissed, and you could see it flash across his face, and then merciful, knowing that Wallace was way out of his league, completely flummoxed by that response. It was pure joy. And I bet that Wallace STILL doesn’t get it. None of them do. Dumbasses…..
That was the LEAST snarky I’ve EVER seen Chris Wallace. At least he was smart enough to see, from the get-go, he was way out-smarted, out-ranked, and out-classed by miles. Pompeo is just brilliant! SO sure of himself, yet not arrogant or condescending. Intimidating, but not on purpose. He can slice and dice with a smile on his face.
Winning.
It really is! They cannot for the life of them understand why Rocket 🚀 Man would give up all his nuclear and ballistic missiles for what our President is promising him.
The more the WHORES speak with our administration, the more irrelevant they will become when their worse nightmare is announced on June 13th.
Our President learned a lot from the WWE. He is playing this up the same way. Wrestling is all fake. However, it is great theater.
This deal is 100% DONE! However, the audience is not aware of the outcome. Our President and his Killers will have fun with the media, Democrats, other world leaders for the next month. The ebb and flow will be worthy of an Oscar.
What makes it all amazing is that Chairmam Kim is completely in on it. He was given the script and is playing his part flawlessly.
This is a pic of Hulk Hogan holding up championship belt. I like thinking of Our President in the same way! Maybe Waterloo can fix one with POTUS Trump ‘s face on it lol
I love it!
I meant waltherppk not Waterloo!
Iran is now next on the MAGA list. VSG will find common ground and then pull it off like NK. They’ll be naming their kids after him when gets this done. It’s not complicated: DJT=Strong Horse; Soerteo/Kerry=Weak Horses.
Maybe he can even get a list of all the corrupt American involved.
Yes, it seems like a done deal.
When Wallinski was saying something like, ” the whole world celebrated the return of 3 Americans”, I was hoping Pompeo would say something like, “I was surprised how the MSM downplayed the historic event.”
Totally agree — there is much more to this than meets the eye. The breathtaking speed of events (things that used to months, even years, now take weeks or just days) suggests lots and lots of behind the scenes preparations. The kabuki theater of the absurd in Washington is still focused on a revival of the “muh Russia” and “muh double-D cup” fake news dutifully reported by latter day Church Ladies of the media,who pretend to be scandalized by everything.
I think last week was tipping point for Trump — the momentum is now on his side, and when the engine of his policy vision really gains traction, it will steamroll the spittle-flecked faces of social justice warriors, RINO establishment whores, Democrats, pedophiles, traitors and liars like cockroaches fleeing before a very bright light.
Sundance, you bring theatre in up close and personal…..they’re getting a McDonalds! Your brand of humor releases so much tension, it brings tears to my eyes, remembering how tense the moments were before. Humor in any situation has seemed so scarce these days. Thanks for all you do for us!
Argggh!
Don’t be angry or upset because the world is passing these MORONS by! Our President is seen as a HERO not only in this country but around the world. Here is more evidence below.
From the article linked above:
24 hours before the official opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem the city’s soccer team officially renamed the squad “Beitar Trump Jerusalem” after President Donald Trump.
It was tremendous listening to Sec of State Mike Pompeo. He will definitely help MAGA. A very convincing interview. I think Wallace acknowledged that.
Best Response to Chris question: “That’s ludicrous.”
Yes. The long pause from Wallace after Sec Pompeo dismissed his question outright shows that he wasn’t ready for such a forceful denial.
Good ol’ “dead air” while “ludicrous” echoed off the walls, AWM. Pompeo did not race to fill the silence. He’s good at this. Chris Wallace didn’t really even need to show up.
Oh what a moment, to watch Sec Pompeo take Wallace’s breath away. Pompeo really punched Wallace in the solar plexus with that one!
It strikes me instantly that we are more and more repopulating government with serious men. No more talking points, no more talking in circles legalese, straight talking serious men. As the old weasel men fade away, we start seeing new stars arise, Nunes, Pompeo, Mulvaney. Something tells me Trump is not done shuffling his cabinet until every position is filled by a person with this sort of demeanor. I’m talking to you Ms. Nielsen
Yet Sessions persists. Hmm.
Leave him alone—he’s working behind the scenes–WITH NO LEAKS ~
Lol
That’s my point.
Refreshing, isn’t it starfcker.
Late last year Mike Pompeo was interviewed by Brett Baier at the Reagan Library. It was that interview that made it clear to me he was on Trump’s team. TCTH did a piece on it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree mfm. Pompeo is in the same league as mulvaney. Some of the very few who have Trump ‘s back and boldly say so.
Hilarious pic and caption SD…’Yes we’re getting a macdonalds’😳😁😁
I’ve been saying for while that the way to solve the NK problem was through cheese burgers. Then, I thought it was a way to get Kim’s army and the people of NK to turn against him and look to SK and the US. But cheese burgers (capitalism) will be used to bring NK people to love chairman Kim as the one who brought prosperity to them
Maybe it’s more clearly stated, “Best response to Ludi-Chris question: ‘That’s ludicrous.”
I remember that interview and watched his face as he saw the verbal traps that were being laid for him. He was amazing. He didn’t let them use him.
Ludicrous Chris Wallace just got his name.
My fav was Brennan is silly…
“Deep state toll booth operator”…..lol. Sundance I love you!!
Reminds me of a scene from Monty python movie!
Let me make this absolutely, unequivocally, and crystal clear that only Donald J. Trump could have done this deal with Kim Jong Un! Why? Because he’s a strategic mastermind of course! He laid the ground work for this whole deal with his absolute rejection of Neoconservative thought. It is the work and foundation Trump laid in the election campaign that is now reaping benefits for our country today. Trump railed against the regime change of Gaddafi, of Saddam, or Assad. He has not taken the Assad regime out as president, even as he has had many opportunities and excuses to do so. He has talked and walked the talk about dealing with and getting along with authoritarians such as Putin and Xi, even while he has confronted them on key issues of contention with strength (and respect). Kim Jong Un has observed all of this and knows of all US presidents, Trump is credible when he says he is completely against regime change simply from the standpoint of the money wasted (“we have spent trillions in the Middle East and we have nothing!”) and not being the world’s policeman (“Nato has to pay”, “Japan and Korea have to pay for our protection” ” We protect Saudi Arabia and Germany, these are economic behemoths!”).
This rhetoric of Trump is no accident. It’s strategic brilliance and it has brought the US and the world to this point where Kim Jong Un can give up his nuclear program knowing his regime is secure. It also means that Trump can extract more from China in trade because China’s cooperation is now tied to the outcome of what happens on the Korean peninsula. If North Korea delivers on denuclearization and then delivers on ending the Korean War, then China can ask for more favorable trade terms. However, until all that happens, Trump can extract more from China pending the outcomes on the Korean peninsula that he wants.
This is grand chess master stuff, because not only is Trump fixing a major global geopolitical problem in North Korea, he will be able to leverage that situation for the benefit of US economic security by extracting better trade terms with China (US number 1 trading partner), Japan (US number 4 trading partner), and South Korea (US number 6 trading partner).
When this Korean situation is resolved, it will have major ripple effects around the world and you will begin to see Trump employ the same tactics with respect to Iran, while extracting better trade terms from the EU (our number 1 trading partner in combination) the Gulf States, and Israel that will benefit from an Iran that is under pressure. If Iran comes to terms, which it will either willingly or unwillingly, then Israeli-Palestinian peace becomes completely doable. Why? Because the only obstacle to peace in the region is Iran. When Trump had the massive Arab summit it was a great signal to the world that all of the Arab-Islamic states were prepared to move forward except Iran. The Palestinians will not risk getting the Iran treatment and will come to the table and make peace.
Trump is at another level. Granted everything I’ve laid out is a very optimistic point of view. As with everything in life, things can definitely go off script and awry, but Trump is the type of deal maker that understands all of the downside risks and prepares accordingly with leverage that will keep that risk at bay. He has leverage on China, who is the biggest risk to achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula. He has leverage on the EU and Russia, who are the biggest obstacles to dealing with Iran (in fact, Russian is not so great a patron of Iran that many would think. They don’t want Iran a strong Iran sending oil and gas to their markets no more than they like/want the US to). And so on …NAFTA is a done deal because Trump wants out badly. It’s really up to Canada and Mexico to convince Trump, who has withdrawn from TPP, the Paris Accords, and the Iran deal (he’s not playing!), to stay in NAFTA. So a good deal there is pending.
We are on the cusp of a truly exhilarating era of American leadership exerting itself on the global stage by pushing American economic interests above all else and taking on all major unresolved security threats with military and economic might! After Trump, there may be no problem unresolved! He has the potential, if things go right, to reset the terms of the US domestically and internationally like no other president since FDR-Truman. Korea will be the beginning of the watershed.
You had me right up to the point where you said FDR-Truman. The rest is great.
Lol, thanks! I only said that because FDR-Truman essentially laid the groundwork for the post-WW2 world that we are still living in today. They created the UN, DoD, IMF, World Bank, NATO, and precursor to WTO. They essentially place the troops we have in Korea, Germany and Japan til this day. They established ties in the Middle East with Israel and Saudi Arabia. They are the ones that established most of our government agencies on the domestic side (LBJ did come with Great Society programs).
Trump has a chance to end the Korea War, reshape our relationship with our major allies, change the international trading system, and change our domestic economy with energy independence, deregulation, and tax reform. He will be the most consequential president in my life time surpassing Reagan and demolishing Obama (who was the most influential in a negative way).
Who would you suggest can rival this type of progress and change in the US and the World?
Well said
Consider the following. South Korea is in China’s front yard. North Korea is on is China’s front porch. China and North Korea always huff and puff about US mutual activities with South Korea. What if US does a Marshall plan of sorts with North Korea? Pricey, maybe, but when nighttime satellite views of North Korea show no lights, it doesn’t take much to improve the citizens’ lives by leaps and bounds. If their lives start improving, what in the world can china huff and puff about when their decades of neglect are exposed to the world? US (Trump) shows the world how it’s done quickly and it’s splashed across the news whether LSM likes it or not.
Kim Jung Un a new best friend and what does he say to China? And what can China do to him without showing their total duplicity?
Great idea. Bring over American know-how, engineering expertise, and rock and roll! Have Americans do the “knowledge work” and management, sourcing, and hire North Koreans in entry level positions.
How to finance and pay for it? One possibility is their abundant natural resources which are vastly under exploited, partly due to lack of electricity.
These include magnesite, zinc, tungsten, iron and gold as examples. This would likely require cutting deals with China and South Korea in some cases.
CW: After you brought the america hostages home, and the whole world celebrated that..
Well Mr. Wallace, if that was true, why wasn’t that on the news, except for FOX.???.
What total bs… CW makes me sick… his voice is irritating too.
Wallace is the very definition of Smarm.
I like MP. He’s on board with POTUS who’s said, “We don’t have time for political correctness.”
Trump and his team are too busy fixin’ the world the Obama/Clinton/Soros Clowns have screwed up.
Love Pompeo—–with calm strong clarity and a little smile—-he puts these bozos in their place, doesn’t he?
I love Sundance’s new name “Deep State toll booth operator Chris Wallace”. Fits him perfectly.
Chris the wallace ! Paid by liberals ! I agree with Sundance chri s is the deep state toll booth operator!!!!
I suspect peace with NK was always within reach, but secret Globalist policy was to keep them as a boogey man
Chris Wallace sounds like he’s negotiating on the behalf of NK!!!
Put that in your head and watch it again.. Would Wallace ask or do anything different if he was an authorized negotiator for NK?
Afterward, LudiChris Wallace interviewed former Joint Chiefs chairman Adm. Mullen. Mullen came across as I suspected he always was – a globalist hack. He delivered his NoKo counterpoints poorly, with no fire in his belly. He’s beaten, and he knows it. Best you sail away admiral, and not come back. (And take Adm. Kirby with you).
Go back and watch the clip where Chris asks the “ludicrous” question. The look on Pompeo’s face — priceless! To me, Pompeo’s look said “I can’t believe I am wasting my time with this journo-bozo of gargantuan stupidity and I can’t laugh out loud as much as I’d like to”.
If you have watched Chrissy Wall-ass in the past, you know that Pompeo just handed little Chrissy his proverbial ass. Notice how Wall-ass didn’t dare argue with Pompeo.
This was a masterful performance of how to repeatedly swat a media knat with grace and ease. You can absolutely bet that the little girl was relieved when the interview was finally over.
Pompeo KILLED IT!!
loved watching him looking at dweeb wallace like he was some sort of bacteria ‘O’
