Peter King: DOJ and FBI “Put One Over” On President Trump – Nunes and Gowdy Never Saw Documents…

Interesting new developments in the growing story of the FBI and DOJ conducting a surveillance operation against candidate Trump in 2016, to include the use of an FBI and CIA informant.
Contrary to previous reporting, representative Peter King (R-NY) reveals that yesterday Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy were not allowed to see the originating documents during their visit with the DOJ and FBI officials. Representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC) reluctantly admitted moments ago, the statement by Peter King was true.
The DOJ refused to allow Nunes & Gowdy access to the “EC” (electronic communication) document that initiated the FBI counterintelligence operation. Instead, Nunes and Gowdy were given an opaque description of the EC process; and told to come back next week if they wanted to talk more.
Additionally, Peter King reveals the DOJ and FBI are manipulating President Trump, and tricking him to believe declassifying information would endanger sources. WATCH:
After watching this show unfold and with the new info leading back to Brennon and the Obama WH the investigation phase seems to be wrapping up and the prosecutions and indictments should be coming down soon.
It seems to me that Mueller and the Deep State think they’re in a game of Chicken with President Trump where he will eventually give them an opening for them to “Scooter Libby” him. I don’t see why the president has any incentive to do anything other than let the clock run out on Mueller’s investigation which it will surely do sooner than later with the OIG report and the judges on the Flynn and Manafort cases playing it straight.
I used to worry that the Big Ugly had to be shown prior to the Midterms but the Left is doing a fine job of damaging their brand even further than it was left after Hillary. Plus it’s not like the Mueller clown show is really stopping President Trump from accomplishing his objectives. Even LoFo’s must be noticing that the Ogre known as Trump really ain’t all that bad, meanwhile the Left is represented by a gallery of whack jobs like Maxine and Nancy.
President Trump staying at arms length from the clown show denies Mueller and the Deep State and their propaganda media anything with which to drag him into the clown show. Let the Left own the clown show all the way to the end. It’s hurting them and not hurting the president.
True. And PT has some big tools in the box still to use.
Yes. It would make sense that an important rule in draining a swamp is to keep your own feet on dry ground.
More so, the Mueller hunt has become concrete snow shoes for the Democratic midterm election hopes. A sense that the Mueller probe is corrupt justice unchained has gained credence on an elemental level. Within 2 months the resistance will plead with Herr Mueller to go find his place in the dust bin of history.
Trump will make them subpoena him and take it all the way to the Supreme Court where they will rule that you cannot consume the president’s time with this crap.
Knowing PT I think he will let them know very clearly where they can place the subpoena.
This is really where President Trump shines. I have never seen a more determined man who can withstand such an onslaught. He reminds me of the X Man Juggernaut who gains energy as things attack him. He really does seem to be energized by a good fight.
Yes, yes, but why must he and his family and his friends and all of us be put through it? I can see the strain on his face if no one else can. The work President trump is doing is of historic proportions and those losers just want to drag him down.
More and more I want them to really hang or face a firing squad – they are traitors. They are trying to destroy our Republic. I know we all woke up late but that only means we need to draw the line and enforce it. Perhaps WE should give the IG 7 more days to produce the whole intact, unredacted report. Today I heard someone on FOX say that one of the great thing about Donald Trump is that he goes for the whole deal, beyond what anyone thinks he can get – and gets it. We need to do that.
I want to say – PLEASE CARE – but then I feel like Jeb Bush.
Rodney Rat Rosenstein needs to be held in contempt and jailed.
It looks like the Democrats have new talking points. With Trump’s approval ratings increasing, they are off Stormy, Eric Schneiderman and impeachment. Their new gig is full attack on Mike Pence in order to drive a wedge between him and Trump. Liberals need to chill the h$ll out.
Is it possible that Halper recruited Papdopalous to spy on Trump campaign?
Papodopolous had contact with Misfud April 2016 (http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/25/george-papadopoulos-london-emails/), but we know Pap was pushing meetings with Russians 31 Mar 2016, which Sessions shut down with references to the Logan Act (Declassified-House-intelligence-committee-report.pdf, pg 78/footnote 179, verified by Walid Phares in HPSCI interview 8 Dec 2016, pg 90/footnote 75 http://www.scribd.com/doc/377590825). Page was not at the 31 Mar 2016 mtg.
Misfud told Pap of the Clinton emails, then set Pap up via an Israeli with the Downer meeting, to whom Pap spoke of the Clinton emails (DCNF arrticle). Pap was continously being approached re: Russians, and both Pap and Page were attempting to set up mtgs w/Russians, per DNCF article and House HPSCI report.
The “manipulation” (read “lying to”) Pres Trump was obvious from the 8 May 2018 WaPo article on DOJ withholding docs from House cmtes. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/risk-to-intelligence-source-who-aided-russia-investigation-at-center-of-latest-showdown-between-nunes-and-justice-dept/2018/05/08/d6fb66f8-5223-11e8-abd8-265bd07a9859_story.html?utm_term=.658d05512f4d
Larry O’Connor also spoke w/V Toensing today, who spoke in detail on why a sitting President cannot be called in front of a grand jury or charged – good info, should one need explication.
https://omny.fm/shows/the-larry-o-connor-show/victoria-toensing-on-the-larry-oconnor-show-wmal
Simply put ..the FBI & DOJ are in TOTAL cover up mode NOT to be trusted…..period! Session et al do not run the dept, it’s rogue agents running it…think RATenstein et al.
I don’t bother playing Jr. Detective anymore.
